Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant (6412 Views)

World Bank Consultant- Economic Growth Under Goodluck Jonathan Was Fake! / Fashola: Oil Prices Drove Nigeria’s Growth Under Jonathan’s – NOT His Policies / Why Military Under Jonathan Failed To Defeat Boko Haram – Former CDS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The president of Nigeria Economic Society and a World Bank consultant, Olu Ajakaiye has stated that the economic growth recorded from 2010 to 2014, under the leadership of Goodluck Jonathan, was fictitious in nature.



He further stated that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government and subsequent Nigerian governments must develop the country, even if it means stealing from other countries.



Ajakaiye, who was the keynote speaker at the 2017 edition of The Bullion Lecture organised by the Centre for Financial Journalism, said many first world nations have stolen their way to development.



Ajakaiye said the government must not leave development for the markets to handle, but combine all instruments, positions, variables and policies to drive growth and development.



“Let us therefore not be under any illusion and say the market will do it. They have to make sure they provide the market, whatever it takes, including stealing from other countries,” he said.



“The developed systems that we have now were as a result of resources taken from here, and they are ahead. Their government didn’t say we would be nice guys, we would not go and steal.



“They carried our people, young people, valuable people, and they now established the first world.”



Ajakaiye dissected Buhari’s economic recovery and growth plan (ERGP), and applauded it as a good plan, if properly implemented and funded according to targets.



The development economics specialist said the ERGP has set out 21 clear programmes, with 60 strategies and 365 key activities, which has been assigned to lead agencies across the public and private sectors.



He said N75.03 trillion will be needed to implement the plan, which runs from 2017 to 2020.



“When the economy was growing in a fictitious way — I regarded the growth of 2010 to 2014 as fictitious. Why is it fictitious, it is growth that is driven by government just deploying oil revenue into the economy.



“The structure remained dis-articulated and we are actually deceiving ourselves in a very interesting way by saying the economy leaped-frog, we have now got to a stage where we are arrived, because in advanced countries, service sector is now dominant.



“They call it tertiarisation of the economy. Our economy was prematurely tertiarised, and this was the harbinger of poverty.



“I always tell people, when you go to Europe where their economy is already tertiarised, do you see anybody running after you in traffic to sell you recharge card? Do you see anybody hanging pure water in front of you? Do you see people running 140? That is our tertiarised service sector.”



He said government must pave the way for private sector players to fund the economic recovery and growth plan.



Other panelists who spoke on the ERGP include Ibim Semenitari, former information and communications commissioner in Rivers state, Biodun Adedipe, a financial consultant, Bukar Kyari, chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.



The all called on the federal government to stay focused on the implementation of ERGP and not be distracted by the coming elections.





http://www.herald.ng/economic-growth-jonathan-fake-world-bank/?utm_source=&utm_medium=facebook 6 Likes

Since when did the opinions of an afonja become the opinion of world bank? 76 Likes 5 Shares

cktheluckyman:

Since when did the opinions of an afonja become the opinion of world bank? enemy of the state spotted, take your pills and you will b fine enemy of the state spotted, take your pills and you will b fine 74 Likes 3 Shares

hmuhammad:

enemy of the state spotted, take your pills and you will b fine Abeg the mods should wake up from sleep and do justice to this dubious headline Abeg the mods should wake up from sleep and do justice to this dubious headline 47 Likes 3 Shares

Of course it was fake. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that. They were cooking up figures. Any country growing at 7 per cent will show evidence in power generation, tax revenues, employment and local demand. We were circulating oil money and importing stuff that's all 45 Likes 6 Shares

hmuhammad:

enemy of the state spotted, take your pills and you will b fine Afonja! Afonja! 40 Likes 3 Shares

Adminisher:

Of course it was fake. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that. They were cooking up figures. Any country growing at 7 per cent will show evidence in power generation, tax revenues, employment and local demand. We were circulating oil money and importing stuff that's all But the new govt is borrowing with those fake numbers?? But the new govt is borrowing with those fake numbers?? 35 Likes 2 Shares

hmuhammad:

The president of Nigeria Economic Society and a World Bank consultant,

Olu Ajakaiye

Enough said.



Afonja it's the current growth underneath your current assisted controlled presidency is the real growth.



Oh wait



There's none!!! Instead things are retrogressing.



Oh OP I suggest google the definition of what a CONSULTANT means because clearly you do not know the meaning. Enough said.Afonja it's the current growth underneath your current assisted controlled presidency is the real growth.Oh waitThere's none!!! Instead things are retrogressing.Oh OP I suggest google the definition of what a CONSULTANT means because clearly you do not know the meaning. 45 Likes 3 Shares

Olu Ajakaiye? Does that sound like a Yoruba muslim? 15 Likes 2 Shares

What do u expect them to say when he is no longer in power, when Buhari will leave the office, the same will still be repeated so i am not surprised with the saying 11 Likes 1 Share

Yeye dey smell. World Bank can't be serious 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol

BigIyanga:



But the new govt is borrowing with those fake numbers??

Yes. That is true. The international finance agencies are not fools though, they are indexing everything to oil prices and production volume Yes. That is true. The international finance agencies are not fools though, they are indexing everything to oil prices and production volume 6 Likes

Duh! We are not stewpid, we knew that, doesnt take a World Bank revelation to see what is under our nose. 3 Likes

Anything to tarnish GEJ.... Continue; we av seen worse, but will never be deterred in our support for GEJ.



Since u say, his own is fake; u guys should give us the original one nau. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Till date Nigeria never experience any economic growth. 2 Likes 1 Share

bullshit



the growth kinda reflected on the economy



unlike this one that dollar price decrease n food price increase





dollar price increase n food price still increase









lagos ibadan expressway bloggers at it again

this government is as clueless as bubus expression 29 Likes 3 Shares

Just came to read comments 1 Like

dis govt and propaganda den done come again ooodis govt and propaganda 10 Likes

And my simple question is........for how long we this present gov't keeps blaming GEJ? 27 Likes 3 Shares





Is this how stupid @heraldng is



Smh. How is the opinion of one private individual that of World Bank? Does the fact World Bank hires him as their consultant from time to time mean he speaks for World Bank?Is this how stupid @heraldng isSmh. 25 Likes 4 Shares

Adminisher:

Of course it was fake. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that. They were cooking up figures. Any country growing at 7 per cent will show evidence in power generation, tax revenues, employment and local demand. We were circulating oil money and importing stuff that's all

Misleading headline!!! Junk journalism. 12 Likes

But citizens are enjoying 7 Likes

Olu Ajakaiye is now World Bank?



Ladies and Gents, here is the title:

"Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake -

APC apologist World Bank "



There. Now you're good to go. 16 Likes 3 Shares

omenkaLives:

How is the opinion of one private individual that of World Bank? Does the fact World Bank hires him as their consultant from time to time mean he speaks for World Bank?



Is this how stupid @heraldng is



Smh.



trash trash 4 Likes

Shotan

Herald.ng is known for copy and paste junks. 1 Like