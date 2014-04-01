₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,214 members, 3,475,025 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 10:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant (6412 Views)
World Bank Consultant- Economic Growth Under Goodluck Jonathan Was Fake! / Fashola: Oil Prices Drove Nigeria’s Growth Under Jonathan’s – NOT His Policies / Why Military Under Jonathan Failed To Defeat Boko Haram – Former CDS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by hmuhammad(m): 1:43am
The president of Nigeria Economic Society and a World Bank consultant, Olu Ajakaiye has stated that the economic growth recorded from 2010 to 2014, under the leadership of Goodluck Jonathan, was fictitious in nature.
http://www.herald.ng/economic-growth-jonathan-fake-world-bank/?utm_source=&utm_medium=facebook
6 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by cktheluckyman: 1:52am
Since when did the opinions of an afonja become the opinion of world bank?
76 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by hmuhammad(m): 1:57am
cktheluckyman:enemy of the state spotted, take your pills and you will b fine
74 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by cktheluckyman: 1:59am
hmuhammad:Abeg the mods should wake up from sleep and do justice to this dubious headline
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Adminisher: 2:02am
Of course it was fake. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know that. They were cooking up figures. Any country growing at 7 per cent will show evidence in power generation, tax revenues, employment and local demand. We were circulating oil money and importing stuff that's all
45 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by BeardedMeat: 2:04am
hmuhammad:Afonja!
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by BigIyanga: 2:07am
Adminisher:But the new govt is borrowing with those fake numbers??
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Ikeg: 2:12am
hmuhammad:
Enough said.
Afonja it's the current growth underneath your current assisted controlled presidency is the real growth.
Oh wait
There's none!!! Instead things are retrogressing.
Oh OP I suggest google the definition of what a CONSULTANT means because clearly you do not know the meaning.
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by naijaking1: 2:22am
Olu Ajakaiye? Does that sound like a Yoruba muslim?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Oma307: 2:23am
What do u expect them to say when he is no longer in power, when Buhari will leave the office, the same will still be repeated so i am not surprised with the saying
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by potent5(m): 2:24am
Yeye dey smell. World Bank can't be serious
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Amberon: 2:27am
Lol
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Adminisher: 2:50am
BigIyanga:
Yes. That is true. The international finance agencies are not fools though, they are indexing everything to oil prices and production volume
6 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by AsiwajuNdigbo: 2:59am
Duh! We are not stewpid, we knew that, doesnt take a World Bank revelation to see what is under our nose.
3 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Pavarottii(m): 3:03am
Anything to tarnish GEJ.... Continue; we av seen worse, but will never be deterred in our support for GEJ.
Since u say, his own is fake; u guys should give us the original one nau.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by hisgrace090: 3:14am
Till date Nigeria never experience any economic growth.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by mykeljosef: 3:26am
bullshit
the growth kinda reflected on the economy
unlike this one that dollar price decrease n food price increase
dollar price increase n food price still increase
lagos ibadan expressway bloggers at it again
this government is as clueless as bubus expression
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by seniorgozman(m): 3:43am
Just came to read comments
1 Like
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by IVORY2009(m): 4:36am
den done come again ooo dis govt and propaganda
10 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Aromas: 4:42am
And my simple question is........for how long we this present gov't keeps blaming GEJ?
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by omenkaLives: 5:06am
How is the opinion of one private individual that of World Bank? Does the fact World Bank hires him as their consultant from time to time mean he speaks for World Bank?
Is this how stupid @heraldng is
Smh.
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 5:11am
Adminisher:
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Max24: 5:56am
Misleading headline!!! Junk journalism.
12 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by DjAndroid: 6:15am
Motor-Park journalism.
http://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21600685-nigerias-suddenly-supersized-economy-indeed-wonder-so-are-its-still-huge
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/africa/2014/04/nigeria-becomes-africa-largest-economy-20144618190520102.html
9 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by donk552(m): 6:23am
But citizens are enjoying
7 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by hucienda: 6:26am
Olu Ajakaiye is now World Bank?
Ladies and Gents, here is the title:
"Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake -
APC apologist
There. Now you're good to go.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by GenBloodykiIler: 6:36am
omenkaLives:
trash
4 Likes
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by Moreoffaith(m): 6:37am
Shotan
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by tribalistseun: 6:43am
Herald.ng is known for copy and paste junks.
1 Like
|Re: Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant by sinistermind(m): 6:46am
Economic growth was fake?? I wonder why some people will come and say crap. When these figures were flying why can't stakeholders like him debunk the figures and expose the said 'ficticious' growth rate. Mtschew
6 Likes
Ten Years From Now , How Will You Remember Obasanjo ? / The Freedom Of Information Bill Was Rejected By The House Of Senate Abi Na Reps / Governor Uduaghan Defeats Great Ogboru In Tribunal.is It A Kangaro Tribunal?
Viewing this topic: Aurhelius(m), berrystunn(m), breko(m), ropodinho3633, viqueta(m), deelaw4mp, lilmonarch, augustine, rodbel(m), hmuhammad(m), Syncan(m), vicjinny(m), Obeseke, xcolanto(m), henryblaze25(m), Tolupride(m), Oblang(m), lampidoo, musajohn80, Omooba77, MiguelKingII(m), Profshyna, libracinherbal, Evansihno(m), Udembaaham, suigeneris(m), wirinet(m), smartolala, okunega1, Mazeltovscotty, Twistone(m), mrcyril66, ALAYORMII, legendarypresh(m), chenel, oluvick(m), ionsman, ransomed, ebby9z(m), lawalwas, porchster, Freeman85(m), Kirl, akpasubi777(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), lumije, EndoNigeria, brightology3, Larryomooba(m), epistleNow(m), nogames, Aajiirebi, Nmaudu, IbnSultaan(m), emkad(m), oluphilip2008(f), CorperKola, zipamowei(m), opes and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16