Northern leaders on Wednesday rejected the calls for restructuring of the country.



They also called on the federal government to vote more resources for exploration of oil in the region.



During a meeting in Abuja, the northern leaders, who were members of the 2014 National Conference, spoke on the platform of the Northern Delegates’ Forum (NDF).



According to the forum, “The North was not given fair representation in the conference with 189 delegates despite its landmass of 70 per cent and 55 per cent of the country’s population.



“Therefore, we were not happy with the report and have come out with this second report and communiqué.”



Mr. Bashiru Dalhatu, who was a Minister of Power and Steel in the Gen. Sani Abacha government, while presenting his keynote address, said: “The 2014 national conference had 492 members and the north which constitutes about 70 per cent of the country’s landmass and 55 per cent of its population was allocated 189 delegates while the South with only 30 per cent of the landmass and 45 per cent of its population was given an incredible 305 delegates.



“This went against sensible demographics, law and practice, which could have hardly been done in good faith. Certainly it was designed to put in particular our delegates and the North in general at a disadvantage.



“All attempts to get the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, including pleas by well meaning Nigerians who genuinely wanted a national conference to reflect the diversity and complexity of the Nigerian society, fell on deaf ears.”



The leaders also noted that it had become fashionable these days for all manner of people to clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria along some undefined contours and outside, in some cases, contrary to the existing constitutional order.



“To reiterate and maintain our position that the report of the confab is of questionable legal validity, the outcome of a process that lacks popular mandate or support and major decisions were arrived at by undemocratic means or at variance with due process.



“To disassociate the NDF from any attempt by any group to seek to implement or force the federal government or any of its institutions to use the report of the conference, under any guise for the purpose of restructuring Nigeria.



“To call upon any group of sponsors or individuals agitating for any form of restructuring of the federation, first and foremost, to respect the existing constitutional order and to seek to do so within the bounds and parameters stipulated under our constitution and law. To suggest otherwise would lead to chaos and anarchy,” the NDF said.



The forum further urged members of the National Assembly to be wary of and not rely or act upon a report which is full of flaws and not enjoying national or popular support.



They also resolved to initiate all necessary steps and take all lawful measures to engage the stakeholders, such as governors, opinion leaders, civil society groups within the region and across the nation with a view to disseminating and canvassing the support of the report produced by the Strategy and Legal Committee of the NDF.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/04/13/northern-leaders-kick-against-restructuring//

The North cannot detect for us all in this nation. If the collective effort of the better South put politics and tribes aside, no one can stop us from restructuring.

Atiku Stands with 100% Restructuring

Restructuring is actually Good



Only concern is we don't have good people that can represent each region



Not the set of criminals we have at the two upper houses 7 Likes 1 Share

Remove a parasite attached to a host.it will die a sudden death

The irony is even when northern sane leaders like sanusi speaks the honest truth about the status of the north in Nigeria

These same old fools will shout down on him



Where are the Yoruba Muslims .. Come and chant Sai baba and one Nigeria as usual 42 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Restructuring is actually Good



Only concern is we don't have good people that can represent each region



Not the set of criminals we have at the two upper houses Let's restructure first

Followed by state police

Let's restructure first
Followed by state police
Stop all these unnecessary excuses

Atiku2019:

Atiku is a thief

It's always about the north 15 Likes

That's the only thing the illiterates brag about - land mass and population. They practically add little or nothing to the economy of the association called Nigeria.



They prefer status quo....docile States and parasitic local governments that relies only on Niger Delta Oil for Survival.



I no blame them sha. The brown roof enclaves caused it all 75 Likes 4 Shares

As if they represent the nation. I wonder what our south senators are doing up there allowing northerners to detect in every aspect that concern the economy. 11 Likes

The NASS has all The Powers.

Call The Bluffs

Make The 36 States Fully Autonomous with regards to Sourcing and Spending their Resources.

Limit Federal Powers to Foreign Affairs, Military and Treaties.

By merely amending The Exclusive List this way, all The 36 States will soon be in the streets marketing for relationships with themselves for survival with or without the constitution. 21 Likes

Resource control. 6 Likes

These northerners are unbelievable! And people still think nigeria go better. I don't blame them sha, they already have willing saboteurs down south in the name of yoruba moslems. I still don't understand why the yorubas want to remain in the same house with these animals. 32 Likes

Atiku2019:

Atiku is a pot-bellied thief

North Is A Parasite, that's all 22 Likes

I have said it before and I will continue to say it...... The problem we the southerners have are the north, can you believe the three southern presidents were by accidents, our major problem is disunity and trust, igbos will never seek for secession had Lord lugard not joined us with those people that should have been joined with Niger and Chad I'm sorry to call any tribe but the yoruba people are the only reason this people always hold us for ransom, remember how awolowo,abiola, and recently Tinubu were used and dumbed.. ...... .. I call for a United south 22 Likes

Atiku2019:

are you northerners never tired of power?.... .. Atiku my foot... ....

Y r they really not getting it? Let try another pattern because this one no de work . 2 Likes

Uncle Bashir we have heard you but that confab os as worthless as GEJ'S PhD! 2 Likes

orisa37:

The NASS has all The Powers.

Call The Bluffs

Make The 36 States Fully Autonomous with regards to Sourcing and Spending their Resources.

Limit Federal Powers to Foreign Affairs, Military and Treaties.

NASS IS FILLED WITH THE SAME E NORTHERNERS...so think right...Nass will never call the bluffs

Northern Curse 6 Likes

Why can't the south bury their misunderstanding and speak against these parasitic animal. Oh! Tinubu and others have vested interest in this rotten country. 7 Likes

We must break free from this curse called the north.

If the northerner refused better adjustment, it shows we can't live together as a nation.. let us goes ours separate ways like IPOB do wanted.. 8 Likes

somadinho10:

I have said it before and I will continue to say it...... The problem we the southerners have are the north, can you believe the three southern presidents were by accidents, our major problem is disunity and trust, igbos will never seek for secession had Lord lugard not joined us with those people that should have been joined with Niger and Chad I'm sorry to call any tribe but the yoruba people are the only reason this people always hold us for ransom, remember how awolowo,abiola, and recently Tinubu were used and dumbed.. ...... .. I call for a United south The bolded is what I also advocate for. A united south. The Yoruba's want resource control, the Igbo's want resource control, the Niger Delta also want resource control. I think we should all come together and dissociate from the parasitic north. 5 Likes 1 Share

Amberon:

I tells you my brother but what baffles me is the fact that I don't know what the yorubas gain in associating with the north...... What have they to offer absolutely NOTHING

blackfase:

Not Yorubas in general.

A large percentage of Odua is fed up about this lie called Nigeria. Its the useless gluttonous cursed politicians and a few myopic undiscerning cretins there that are saboteurs and based on this fact, it doesnt qualify to tag all Yorubas cos a lot of cursed Igbo leaders are also selling out. I wish and hope they receive sense quick and see theres nothing to gain staying with these Northern brood or are forced to by whatever means. These Northerners are just unbelievable....

This is a lie brother

but its d same yoruba that carry biafra matter for head like gala here more than the hausas...Wheneva ipob mentioned secession

which u kno very well..



STOP TELLING OBVIOUS LIE BRO..

This is a lie brother
but its d same yoruba that carry biafra matter for head like gala here more than the hausas...Wheneva ipob mentioned secession
which u kno very well..

STOP TELLING OBVIOUS LIE BRO..

Had it been yorubas dnt sell souths out by forming allies with north during election the norths wont be feeling superior.

Anyway I think that any Southern Governor that wants to pursue devolution will be able to do that whether the North agrees to restructuring or North



Lagos State has various time pursue this agenda on various issues



I wish APGA can campaign on devolution and implement it policy by policy or issue by issue rather than waiting for restructuring from federal government



I also wish IPOB can close ranks with APGA on this subject



Nigerian being a Fedralist state is already restructured to some degree, we just have to implement it!

coolzeal:

The North cannot detect for us all in this nation. If the collective effort of the better South put politics and tribes aside, no one can stop us from restructuring.

You cannot put the tribal identity aside, an average nigerian sees his tribe first, then nigeria second. You cannot put the tribal identity aside, an average nigerian sees his tribe first, then nigeria second.