|Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Truth234: 5:22am
Northern leaders on Wednesday rejected the calls for restructuring of the country.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/04/13/northern-leaders-kick-against-restructuring//
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by coolzeal(m): 5:23am
The North cannot detect for us all in this nation. If the collective effort of the better South put politics and tribes aside, no one can stop us from restructuring.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Atiku2019: 5:25am
Atiku Stands with 100% Restructuring
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by sarrki(m): 5:27am
Restructuring is actually Good
Only concern is we don't have good people that can represent each region
Not the set of criminals we have at the two upper houses
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:31am
Remove a parasite attached to a host.it will die a sudden death
The irony is even when northern sane leaders like sanusi speaks the honest truth about the status of the north in Nigeria
These same old fools will shout down on him
Where are the Yoruba Muslims .. Come and chant Sai baba and one Nigeria as usual
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:34am
sarrki:Let's restructure first
Followed by state police
Stop all these unnecessary excuses
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:35am
Atiku2019:Atiku is a thief
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by mannobi(m): 5:38am
It's always about the north
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by ipobarecriminals: 5:41am
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by praise010(m): 5:49am
That's the only thing the illiterates brag about - land mass and population. They practically add little or nothing to the economy of the association called Nigeria.
They prefer status quo....docile States and parasitic local governments that relies only on Niger Delta Oil for Survival.
I no blame them sha. The brown roof enclaves caused it all
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by littlewonders: 5:59am
As if they represent the nation. I wonder what our south senators are doing up there allowing northerners to detect in every aspect that concern the economy.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by orisa37: 6:01am
The NASS has all The Powers.
Call The Bluffs
Make The 36 States Fully Autonomous with regards to Sourcing and Spending their Resources.
Limit Federal Powers to Foreign Affairs, Military and Treaties.
By merely amending The Exclusive List this way, all The 36 States will soon be in the streets marketing for relationships with themselves for survival with or without the constitution.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Afriifa(m): 6:02am
Resource control.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by izombie(m): 6:10am
These northerners are unbelievable! And people still think nigeria go better. I don't blame them sha, they already have willing saboteurs down south in the name of yoruba moslems. I still don't understand why the yorubas want to remain in the same house with these animals.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:15am
Atiku2019:Atiku is a pot-bellied thief
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:18am
North Is A Parasite, that's all
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by somadinho10: 6:22am
I have said it before and I will continue to say it...... The problem we the southerners have are the north, can you believe the three southern presidents were by accidents, our major problem is disunity and trust, igbos will never seek for secession had Lord lugard not joined us with those people that should have been joined with Niger and Chad I'm sorry to call any tribe but the yoruba people are the only reason this people always hold us for ransom, remember how awolowo,abiola, and recently Tinubu were used and dumbed.. ...... .. I call for a United south
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by somadinho10: 6:33am
Atiku2019:are you northerners never tired of power?.... .. Atiku my foot... ....
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Ikegift4real(m): 6:47am
Y r they really not getting it? Let try another pattern because this one no de work .
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by EazyMoh(m): 7:03am
Uncle Bashir we have heard you but that confab os as worthless as GEJ'S PhD!
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by apcisevil: 7:09am
orisa37:NASS IS FILLED WITH THE SAME E NORTHERNERS...so think right...Nass will never call the bluffs
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by ConqueredWest: 7:21am
Northern Curse
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Flyingngel(m): 7:46am
Why can't the south bury their misunderstanding and speak against these parasitic animal. Oh! Tinubu and others have vested interest in this rotten country.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Amberon: 7:50am
We must break free from this curse called the north.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Jabioro: 7:58am
If the northerner refused better adjustment, it shows we can't live together as a nation.. let us goes ours separate ways like IPOB do wanted..
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Amberon: 7:58am
The bolded is what I also advocate for. A united south. The Yoruba's want resource control, the Igbo's want resource control, the Niger Delta also want resource control. I think we should all come together and dissociate from the parasitic north.
somadinho10:
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by somadinho10: 8:16am
Amberon:I tells you my brother but what baffles me is the fact that I don't know what the yorubas gain in associating with the north...... What have they to offer absolutely NOTHING
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by BLACKdagger: 8:17am
blackfase:This is a lie brother
but its d same yoruba that carry biafra matter for head like gala here more than the hausas...Wheneva ipob mentioned secession
which u kno very well..
STOP TELLING OBVIOUS LIE BRO..
Had it been yorubas dnt sell souths out by forming allies with north during election the norths wont be feeling superior.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by krendo: 8:21am
Anyway I think that any Southern Governor that wants to pursue devolution will be able to do that whether the North agrees to restructuring or North
Lagos State has various time pursue this agenda on various issues
I wish APGA can campaign on devolution and implement it policy by policy or issue by issue rather than waiting for restructuring from federal government
I also wish IPOB can close ranks with APGA on this subject
Nigerian being a Fedralist state is already restructured to some degree, we just have to implement it!
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by 1Rebel: 8:26am
coolzeal:
You cannot put the tribal identity aside, an average nigerian sees his tribe first, then nigeria second.
|Re: Northern Leaders Kick Against Restructuring by Archaa(m): 8:32am
The North don't want to be creative
Only want free money from the South .
Nigeria & Its M.C.N Award! / Times Of Nigeria - Duke Ideal For President – Governor Goje / Gov Igbinedion Of Edo State, A Failure?
