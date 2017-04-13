₦airaland Forum

Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by viviangist: 9:03am
Pete Edochie At flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport - Pictures - Nollywood Legend, Chief Pete Edochie, arriving in style, during the flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport by the All Round Hard Worker, Dr. Willie M Obiano, at Umueri


Source - http://www.viviangist.net/pete-edochie-at-flagging-off-of-anambra-cargo-and-passenger-airport-pictures

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by thesicilian: 9:06am
The Legend of our time.

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by madridguy(m): 9:06am
Sir Pete Edochie, Where is Madam Liz Benson tongue Love this man die.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by ToriBlue(f): 9:09am
Its OK, its fine.
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by donmalcolm21(m): 9:16am
ToriBlue:
Its OK, its fine.
You could have kept quiet. Where is your pal Funlordmaniac that you guys were discussing cultism in one thread

4 Likes

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by vanida6(f): 9:17am
Lovely father

8 Likes

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Odilafta1: 9:18am
The man in black close to him in the first picture looks like bubu lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by yarimo(m): 9:25am
See as GEJ is disgracing himself at the back of Pete. undecided
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by pyyxxaro: 9:40am
Ok

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by pauljumbo: 9:40am
nice one
am impressed
no matter the level of corruption Nigeria will be great again
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by sparog(m): 9:40am
Booked
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by adelakay(m): 9:40am
looking like a real life igwe

1 Like

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Chikelue2000(m): 9:41am
the true legend of nollywood

1 Like

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by NNVanguard(m): 9:41am
Men worth celebrating and good role models for the younger generations unlike the misplaced priorities of using artists and celebrities with poor morals as models!

5 Likes

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by lobiologs(m): 9:41am
CHIEF PETER EDOCHIE.... AGABA IDUU OF AGULERI
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by maxiuc(m): 9:41am
IMO eastern heartland



Sam mbakwe international cargo Airport
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by YeebosAreFools(m): 9:41am
This man is the only igbo man I respect. The rest are just............. undecided undecided undecided
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Ngokafor(f): 9:41am
...I love my State...Anambra State on the move..good one there kiss

5 Likes

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by anwulica(f): 9:41am
This man will perform better than most of our thieving politicians angry

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Gangster1ms: 9:42am
Great man
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by chuksjuve(m): 9:42am
._____°°____°°___°°___°°___°°__°°____°°_____°°__
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Godprotectigbo5(f): 9:42am
yarimo:
See as GEJ is disgracing himself at the back of Pete. undecided

grin grin grin grin


God have mercy on u grin grin grin
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Lakebeyin: 9:43am
It'd been yunk I saw this old man(wicked) on screen.. lol
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by crackhouse(m): 9:43am
It's ok
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by paschal47(m): 9:43am
A good man






Today is my day, please show some love

2 Likes

Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by unclezuma: 9:43am
Okay
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Baroba(m): 9:43am
Ononenyi Nteje.. A man who has done so much for Igbo unity..
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by enigma2007(m): 9:44am
Legend
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Teflon5(m): 9:44am
The great actor of our time.
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by theimmortals(m): 9:44am
This man no get joy at all....always in secret cult in his movies. Sometime I wonder if he is one of them in real life
Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by enigma2007(m): 9:45am
anwulica:
This man will perform better than most of our thieving politicians angry

He shouldn't go into politics o! Those politicians will just soil his good name that took him years to build..

