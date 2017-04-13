Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures (7510 Views)

Pete Edochie At flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport - Pictures - Nollywood Legend, Chief Pete Edochie, arriving in style, during the flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport by the All Round Hard Worker, Dr. Willie M Obiano, at Umueri





The Legend of our time. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Love this man die. Sir Pete Edochie, Where is Madam Liz BensonLove this man die. 27 Likes 1 Share

Its OK, its fine. You could have kept quiet. Where is your pal Funlordmaniac that you guys were discussing cultism in one thread You could have kept quiet. Where is your pal Funlordmaniac that you guys were discussing cultism in one thread 4 Likes

Lovely father 8 Likes

The man in black close to him in the first picture looks like bubu 2 Likes

See as GEJ is disgracing himself at the back of Pete.

no matter the level of corruption Nigeria will be great again

looking like a real life igwe 1 Like

the true legend of nollywood 1 Like

Men worth celebrating and good role models for the younger generations unlike the misplaced priorities of using artists and celebrities with poor morals as models! 5 Likes

CHIEF PETER EDOCHIE.... AGABA IDUU OF AGULERI

This man is the only igbo man I respect. The rest are just.............

...I love my State...Anambra State on the move..good one there 5 Likes

This man will perform better than most of our thieving politicians 5 Likes 1 Share

See as GEJ is disgracing himself at the back of Pete.







God have mercy on u God have mercy on u

A good man













Today is my day, please show some love 2 Likes

Ononenyi Nteje.. A man who has done so much for Igbo unity..

The great actor of our time.

This man no get joy at all....always in secret cult in his movies. Sometime I wonder if he is one of them in real life