|Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by viviangist: 9:03am
Pete Edochie At flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport - Pictures - Nollywood Legend, Chief Pete Edochie, arriving in style, during the flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport by the All Round Hard Worker, Dr. Willie M Obiano, at Umueri
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by thesicilian: 9:06am
The Legend of our time.
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by madridguy(m): 9:06am
Sir Pete Edochie, Where is Madam Liz Benson Love this man die.
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by ToriBlue(f): 9:09am
Its OK, its fine.
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by donmalcolm21(m): 9:16am
ToriBlue:You could have kept quiet. Where is your pal Funlordmaniac that you guys were discussing cultism in one thread
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by vanida6(f): 9:17am
Lovely father
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Odilafta1: 9:18am
The man in black close to him in the first picture looks like bubu
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by yarimo(m): 9:25am
See as GEJ is disgracing himself at the back of Pete.
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by pyyxxaro: 9:40am
Ok
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by pauljumbo: 9:40am
nice one
am impressed
no matter the level of corruption Nigeria will be great again
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by sparog(m): 9:40am
Booked
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by adelakay(m): 9:40am
looking like a real life igwe
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Chikelue2000(m): 9:41am
the true legend of nollywood
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by NNVanguard(m): 9:41am
Men worth celebrating and good role models for the younger generations unlike the misplaced priorities of using artists and celebrities with poor morals as models!
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by lobiologs(m): 9:41am
CHIEF PETER EDOCHIE.... AGABA IDUU OF AGULERI
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by maxiuc(m): 9:41am
IMO eastern heartland
Sam mbakwe international cargo Airport
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by YeebosAreFools(m): 9:41am
This man is the only igbo man I respect. The rest are just.............
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Ngokafor(f): 9:41am
...I love my State...Anambra State on the move..good one there
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by anwulica(f): 9:41am
This man will perform better than most of our thieving politicians
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Gangster1ms: 9:42am
Great man
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by chuksjuve(m): 9:42am
._____°°____°°___°°___°°___°°__°°____°°_____°°__
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Godprotectigbo5(f): 9:42am
yarimo:
God have mercy on u
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Lakebeyin: 9:43am
It'd been yunk I saw this old man(wicked) on screen.. lol
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by crackhouse(m): 9:43am
It's ok
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by paschal47(m): 9:43am
A good man
Today is my day, please show some love
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by unclezuma: 9:43am
Okay
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Baroba(m): 9:43am
Ononenyi Nteje.. A man who has done so much for Igbo unity..
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by enigma2007(m): 9:44am
Legend
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by Teflon5(m): 9:44am
The great actor of our time.
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by theimmortals(m): 9:44am
This man no get joy at all....always in secret cult in his movies. Sometime I wonder if he is one of them in real life
|Re: Pete Edochie At Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport - Pictures by enigma2007(m): 9:45am
anwulica:
He shouldn't go into politics o! Those politicians will just soil his good name that took him years to build..
