On the final day of Big Brother Naija, Efe was asked by Ebuka which country he had long dreamed of visiting, Efe said Brazil, that he and his brother had planned visiting Brazil in 2014 for World Cup but missed out Based on Logistics.



1st Runner Up, Bisola also got a deserved $1000 from Travel Beta.



Wow! Open doors everywhere. who God don bless no man can curse 34 Likes 2 Shares

Congrats



I expect Efe to learn how to pose like a celebrity which he is right now



His pose and how he look into the camera sometimes just no follow. 25 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:

Congrats



I expect Efe to learn how to pose like a celebrity which he is right now



His pose and how he look into the camera sometimes just no follow. Give him time naw..Him still dey new for the celeb stuff. I'm sure he'll upgrade with time Give him time naw..Him still dey new for the celeb stuff. I'm sure he'll upgrade with time 49 Likes 1 Share

Good stuff



All we need is just Grace



Wawuu 7 Likes

Erngie:

Give him time naw..Him still dey new for the celeb stuff. I'm sure he'll upgrade with time

Bbnaija organisers suppose prepare them on how to carry themselves when in public or posing for the camera.





TY Bello, did a very good job on olajumoke (bread seller) TY Bello, did a very good job on olajumoke (bread seller) 10 Likes 1 Share

Whom God has blessed let no blogger curse!



i just envy this dude grace-doze!



talent or no talent;

beef or no beef..

na GOD's grace sure pass 5 Likes

Congrats bro....Dis us just d starting point... 1 Like

So efe wan carry he 25milion go Brazil go lash Brazilian booties. 18 Likes

What I noticed is how Tboss was in the middle in that group picture. That speaks a lot. 1 Like

I'm sure if someone told EFE that things would turn out like this he would doubt it cos this wan pass dream come thru.... i'm sure he's wondering at to do with the 25mil cos if he want to laugh,someone will pay!he wants to sleep sheraton will give him room. don't stop praying and belivin cos GOD CAN DO IN A SECOND MORE THAN WHAT WE CAN DO IN A LIFETIME 12 Likes

Based on logistics Efe is now more popular than Buhari. True or false 9 Likes

IamAirforce1:

just no follow. The bold phrase reminds me of my sister. The bold phrase reminds me of my sister. 1 Like

wait out of all the country in the world efe picked Brazil



Haba..my guy no see USA UK OR Canada..



why marvis con resemble posh Fulani like this with that hairstyle 4 Likes 2 Shares

ROCE:

What I noticed is how Tboss was in the middle in that group picture. That speaks a lot.





shes easily the most attractive..thats why i suppose



i know follow una watch una show...but based on this efes posings he seems to lack plenty polish ..well he claims to be street boy, truth cant hide kudos to him shes easily the most attractive..thats why i supposei know follow una watch una show...but based on this efes posings he seems to lack plenty polish..well he claims to be street boy, truth cant hidekudos to him

I'm in love with Bisola's dressing and looks here



Why is Marvis dressed like our homeboy? Is she starting to think him as a potential boyfriend?



Opportunist! Cc: Dominique and GeekybabeI'm in love with Bisola's dressing and looks hereWhy is Marvis dressed like our homeboy? Is she starting to think him as a potential boyfriend?Opportunist! 6 Likes

Samba gals on his mind no finish ur mny we cum here say u nack babe were u no settle cum bring wahala to us 1 Like

.

I know T-Boss will not like where Efe put his hand.....on her neck 4 Likes

ROCE:

What I noticed is how Tboss was in the middle in that group picture. That speaks a lot. It has a name...Gum body! It has a name...Gum body! 1 Like

IamAirforce1:

Congrats



I expect Efe to learn how to pose like a celebrity which he is right now



His pose and how he look into the camera sometimes just no follow. I just taya for am o. Always looking local in pics. No swags. Haba. I just taya for am o. Always looking local in pics. No swags. Haba.

Pls this one Tboss is there in the pics, i hope she wont sleep her way to travel with them too?



She is a slimmy someone who thinks beauty is first.

Real men dont worship beauty without brains, pls leave there. 3 Likes

Marvis nor wan dat efe

marvis nor wan date efe

yet dem rock this same shirt and trouser

ok ooo.... i dey my room dey fan booby body 4 Likes

IamAirforce1:

Congrats



I expect Efe to learn how to pose like a celebrity which he is right now



His pose and how he look into the camera sometimes just no follow.

you voted for him because he was real..now you don't want him to be real again..



world people you voted for him because he was real..now you don't want him to be real again..world people 29 Likes

So he no fit chose better destination like Canada? Brazil bawo?

Youngetskilz23:

I just taya for am o. Always looking local in pics. No swags. Haba. chai una Don begin dey judge am



Na wa chai una Don begin dey judge amNa wa 4 Likes

I see Tboss 1 Like

