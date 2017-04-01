₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Naijahelm: 11:40am
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba will be travelling to his dream destination, Brazil courtesy of Travel Beta, the official travel partner of the recently concluded reality show.
On the final day of Big Brother Naija, Efe was asked by Ebuka which country he had long dreamed of visiting, Efe said Brazil, that he and his brother had planned visiting Brazil in 2014 for World Cup but missed out Based on Logistics.
1st Runner Up, Bisola also got a deserved $1000 from Travel Beta.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-gets-business-class-return.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Erngie(f): 11:45am
Wow! Open doors everywhere. who God don bless no man can curse
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:45am
Congrats
I expect Efe to learn how to pose like a celebrity which he is right now
His pose and how he look into the camera sometimes just no follow.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Erngie(f): 11:48am
IamAirforce1:Give him time naw..Him still dey new for the celeb stuff. I'm sure he'll upgrade with time
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 11:50am
Good stuff
All we need is just Grace
Wawuu
7 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:52am
Erngie:
Bbnaija organisers suppose prepare them on how to carry themselves when in public or posing for the camera.
TY Bello, did a very good job on olajumoke (bread seller)
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by SooCute(m): 11:56am
Whom God has blessed let no blogger curse!
i just envy this dude grace-doze!
talent or no talent;
beef or no beef..
na GOD's grace sure pass
5 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Moving4: 11:57am
Congrats bro....Dis us just d starting point...
1 Like
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 12:03pm
So efe wan carry he 25milion go Brazil go lash Brazilian booties.
18 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by ROCE: 1:12pm
What I noticed is how Tboss was in the middle in that group picture. That speaks a lot.
1 Like
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by CheezyCharles: 1:15pm
I'm sure if someone told EFE that things would turn out like this he would doubt it cos this wan pass dream come thru.... i'm sure he's wondering at to do with the 25mil cos if he want to laugh,someone will pay!he wants to sleep sheraton will give him room. don't stop praying and belivin cos GOD CAN DO IN A SECOND MORE THAN WHAT WE CAN DO IN A LIFETIME
12 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by voicelez: 1:16pm
Based on logistics Efe is now more popular than Buhari. True or false
9 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by WINDSOW(m): 1:16pm
IamAirforce1:The bold phrase reminds me of my sister.
1 Like
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by realestniggah: 1:16pm
wait out of all the country in the world efe picked Brazil
Haba..my guy no see USA UK OR Canada..
why marvis con resemble posh Fulani like this with that hairstyle
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by bignero: 1:16pm
ROCE:
shes easily the most attractive..thats why i suppose
i know follow una watch una show...but based on this efes posings he seems to lack plenty polish ..well he claims to be street boy, truth cant hide kudos to him
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 1:16pm
Cc: Dominique and Geekybabe I'm in love with Bisola's dressing and looks here
Why is Marvis dressed like our homeboy? Is she starting to think him as a potential boyfriend?
Opportunist!
6 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by thundafire: 1:17pm
Samba gals on his mind no finish ur mny we cum here say u nack babe were u no settle cum bring wahala to us
1 Like
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 1:17pm
.
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by MrAwePresident: 1:17pm
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by jbcul4ril(m): 1:17pm
I know T-Boss will not like where Efe put his hand.....on her neck
4 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Cue(m): 1:17pm
ROCE:It has a name...Gum body!
1 Like
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Youngetskilz23(m): 1:18pm
IamAirforce1:I just taya for am o. Always looking local in pics. No swags. Haba.
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by Zane2point4(m): 1:19pm
Pls this one Tboss is there in the pics, i hope she wont sleep her way to travel with them too?
She is a slimmy someone who thinks beauty is first.
Real men dont worship beauty without brains, pls leave there.
3 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by sexymoma(f): 1:19pm
Marvis nor wan dat efe
marvis nor wan date efe
yet dem rock this same shirt and trouser
ok ooo.... i dey my room dey fan
4 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by realestniggah: 1:19pm
IamAirforce1:
you voted for him because he was real..now you don't want him to be real again..
world people
29 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by shadrach77: 1:20pm
So he no fit chose better destination like Canada? Brazil bawo?
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by realestniggah: 1:20pm
Youngetskilz23:chai una Don begin dey judge am
Na wa
4 Likes
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by mployer(m): 1:20pm
I see Tboss
1 Like
|Re: Travel Beta Gives Efe Return Ticket To Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (Photos) by karma2000: 1:21pm
dats gud karma of double blessing for both of dem
