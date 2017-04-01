Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) (8387 Views)

Source: A special Durbar was this morning organized for Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in recognition of his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari when he was away from the country. He was also given the title as Jagaban of Adamawa.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/adamawa-people-honour-osinbajo-with.html

He's Omoluabi confirmed 14 Likes

Based on logistics Osibanjo is now bigger than Jagaban of Cocaine.

Osibanjo has now become the real Jagaban.

While Tinubu is Jagaban Borgu (a non existent town) Osibanjo is Jagaban Adamawa.

Osibanjo has now become the real Jagaban.

While Tinubu is Jagaban Borgu (a non existent town) Osibanjo is Jagaban Adamawa.

I know which I prefer lol.

Borgu is in Niger State. lol.Borgu is in Niger State. 20 Likes

? Jobless People,What Exactly Do They Mean By Loyalty 4 Likes

Osinbanjo is greater than buhari

Osinbanjo is greater than tinubu

Osinbanjo is greater than awolowo

Osinbanjo 4 President 4 Likes 1 Share

He deserved all the commendation. His loyalty to the country and Mr. president has no doubt. 4 Likes

. I perceive something terrible.



Do not quote me. Thanks Hmmmmm, Osibanjo should watch his back. I perceive something terrible.Do not quote me. Thanks 1 Like

AFONJA dy dnt listen to advice dy will still use ur head and betray u cs AGONJA and Foolishness are like 3 Likes

AFONJA dy dnt listen to advice dy will still use ur head and betray u cs AGONJA and Foolishness are like

Typical Iborikiti. Always bitter even on threads they don't need to.



2015 elections have come and gone. MOVE THE FUGGJVK ON!!!



Yorubas don't owe you chit. Do you own and lets do ours. Dem born us join una? Typical Iborikiti. Always bitter even on threads they don't need to.2015 elections have come and gone.Yorubas don't owe you chit. Do you own and lets do ours. Dem born us join una? 17 Likes

Why do osinbajo love it all BLACK?

Well I wish he starts his campaign now for 2019, as Bubu no won resign we will manage him for d remaining 2yrs..........

Quote me n receive a thunder frm oshodi tonight.

He was also given the title as Jagaban of Adamawa.

Two 'JAGABANS' in one ship ?!!!!

Well done thou good and faithful servant.



Sha watch your back.

The durbar was going so smoothly only someone sneaked in two horse carriages...



Ranka dede!



Congratulations VP

So we have two Jagabans now?

God bless The vice president

everything is based on logistics..

Meanwhile this guy in the middle pointing "cutlass" at osibaba

Jagaban! Jaga jaga ban ban= jagaban 1 Like

I'm not trying to be tribalistic or sentimental but these speaks volumes of how much the JAGABAN of BORGU has been able to train foot soldiers....so now we have JAGABAN OF ADAMAWA

AFONJA dy dnt listen to advice dy will still use ur head and betray u cs AGONJA and Foolishness are like



Typical slow Ipob hooligans. Sadness is their greatest joy. Typical slow Ipob hooligans. Sadness is their greatest joy. 9 Likes

