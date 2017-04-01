₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,401 members, 3,475,653 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) (8387 Views)
El-Rufai Called Buhari A Tyrant In 2010,Nigerians Doubt His Loyality 2 PMB(Pics / Alamieyeseigha:uk High Commission Denies Presenting Extradition Request 2 Buhari / See The Gift A Child Gave 2 Buhari 2day In Kaduna At NDA Passing Out Parade(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by zoba88: 12:17pm
A special Durbar was this morning organized for Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in recognition of his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari when he was away from the country. He was also given the title as Jagaban of Adamawa.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/adamawa-people-honour-osinbajo-with.html
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by zoba88: 12:17pm
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by zoba88: 12:17pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:18pm
He's Omoluabi confirmed
14 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by DickTator1: 12:19pm
A special Durbar was this morning organized for Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in recognition of his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari when he was away from the country. He was also given the title as Jagaban of Adamawa.
Based on logistics Osibanjo is now bigger than Jagaban of Cocaine.
Osibanjo has now become the real Jagaban.
While Tinubu is Jagaban Borgu (a non existent town) Osibanjo is Jagaban Adamawa.
I know which I prefer
5 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by Agbaletu: 12:31pm
DickTator1:lol.
Borgu is in Niger State.
20 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by Sarkki: 12:32pm
Jobless People,What Exactly Do They Mean By Loyalty ?
4 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by DickTator1: 12:33pm
Agbaletu:Ok
Anyway, I prefer Adamawa.
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by spartan117(m): 1:02pm
sarrki:
Sarkki:Sarrki meet ur nemesis
2 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by spartan117(m): 1:05pm
Osinbanjo is greater than buhari
Osinbanjo is greater than tinubu
Osinbanjo is greater than awolowo
Osinbanjo 4 President
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by muykem: 1:05pm
He deserved all the commendation. His loyalty to the country and Mr. president has no doubt.
4 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by Nukilia: 1:45pm
Hmmmmm, Osibanjo should watch his back . I perceive something terrible.
Do not quote me. Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by thundafire: 1:49pm
AFONJA dy dnt listen to advice dy will still use ur head and betray u cs AGONJA and Foolishness are like
3 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by KungLaoooo: 1:52pm
thundafire:
Typical Iborikiti. Always bitter even on threads they don't need to.
2015 elections have come and gone. MOVE THE FUGGJVK ON!!!
Yorubas don't owe you chit. Do you own and lets do ours. Dem born us join una?
17 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:52pm
Why do osinbajo love it all BLACK?
Well I wish he starts his campaign now for 2019, as Bubu no won resign we will manage him for d remaining 2yrs..........
Quote me n receive a thunder frm oshodi tonight.
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by three: 1:52pm
zoba88:
Two 'JAGABANS' in one ship?!!!!
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 1:53pm
Well done thou good and faithful servant.
Sha watch your back.
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:53pm
The durbar was going so smoothly only someone sneaked in two horse carriages...
Ranka dede!
Congratulations VP
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by mantosa(m): 1:53pm
So we have two Jagabans now?
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 1:53pm
God bless The vice president
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by spartan117(m): 1:53pm
.
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by burkingx(f): 1:54pm
....Osinbajo....
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by spartan117(m): 1:54pm
unclezuma:Make up ur mind bro
1 Like
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by Politicalapathy: 1:54pm
everything is based on logistics..
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 1:55pm
Meanwhile this guy in the middle pointing "cutlass" at osibaba
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by venai(m): 1:57pm
Jagaban! Jaga jaga ban ban= jagaban
1 Like
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by Tobicrystal(m): 1:57pm
I'm not trying to be tribalistic or sentimental but these speaks volumes of how much the JAGABAN of BORGU has been able to train foot soldiers....so now we have JAGABAN OF ADAMAWA
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by BlakKluKluxKlan: 1:58pm
thundafire:
Typical slow Ipob hooligans. Sadness is their greatest joy.
9 Likes
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by elmagnifico411(m): 1:58pm
Space na vegetable #claiming it @ d moment
|Re: Adamawa People Honour Osinbajo Because Of His Loyalty To Buhari (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 2:00pm
spartan117:Don't let this distract you from the fact that ojukwu is a coward
6 Likes
Huge World Class Electronics Facility And Training Center Taking Off In Awka / Breaking News:: Crisis In Rivers State / #Photo - Buhari is an Artificial Changer
Viewing this topic: castrokins(m), Cachez(m), bimboplc1, Ndkings1(m), toxoid(m), ChrisDoxa, Bustincole, robay(m), Hemdy4jazz, pacific05(m), niceprof, realsupermum, abatisegun, DAGAUDA(m), adeafees(m), teeboynaij, Sheriff19, Yemi7up, Horo(m), Bizibi(m), paparazzy21(m), Ridwan1821, FriendNG, Horizona001(m), TIMEISWISDOM, NOETHNICITY(m), gunner4life(m), lurther, obegiri, nwaire, Deniyi76, Deen112, Phinity318(m), tppzzy01(m), idibuzo(m), paragraph, Tiredoffakeshit(m), femmy2010(m), Cutesexy1(f), BlueMurder(m), PMWSpirit(m), bamiwa, grammy010, Ademoore07(m), BarexB, GameGod(m), ajides4422(m), Day11(m), Cowmilk(m), ngng, hucienda, Clefcentfelix(m), lakesalauto, Softmojo, segun544(m) and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19