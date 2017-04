Nysc, today, made adjustments to the 2017 Batch A time table already released eearlier this month. The reason for the change is still unknown.Below are the old and new time tables.Source http://www.nysc.gov.ng/mob-timetable/2017/2017a.php LalasticlalaSeunMynd44

This further affirms 24th of May as the POP date. Batch A 17 should look forward to mid June as the earliest camp date.