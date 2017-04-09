₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,511 members, 3,476,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) (4533 Views)
Continuous Change In NYSC Time-Table: Nigerians React On Twitter / Call Up Letter Printout Palava For PCM Batch B15 / Nysc Officially Released Circular For 2015 Batch B Time Table(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by olafunny(m): 1:57pm
Nysc, today, made adjustments to the 2017 Batch A time table already released eearlier this month. The reason for the change is still unknown.
Below are the old and new time tables.
Source http://www.nysc.gov.ng/mob-timetable/2017/2017a.php
Lalasticlala
Seun
Mynd44
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by pyman11(m): 3:13pm
why all this adjustment all the time......Nysc be precise jare
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by 247NaijaGossips: 6:02pm
Meanwhile;
The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwhtsQadOA&sns=tw
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by passionatebae: 6:02pm
I comment my reserve
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by omofabulous(f): 6:05pm
Even Nysc don tire, don't be tired yet o na till 2019
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by LaExpert: 6:05pm
This further affirms 24th of May as the POP date. Batch A 17 should look forward to mid June as the earliest camp date.
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by QuietHammer(m): 6:07pm
Foolish people! Who will compensate us for time wasted?
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by Donemmaco(m): 6:12pm
I destroy every spirit of adjustment in this my time of NYSC Mobilization....IJN
3 Likes
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by Lilaex: 6:14pm
make since any how we go go service this year
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by watered(m): 6:14pm
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by angeltolly(f): 6:15pm
This scheme is losing its relevance by the day Are they talking about batch A or B in camping June or who knows when?
Those years are gone when orderliness is in this country Batch A use to be Feb/March those years and by June/July Batch B is coming in.
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by eph12(m): 6:15pm
Probably because the 2016 batch A have to leave first before a new batch A comes in
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by kenny905(m): 6:15pm
;a
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by kudos4god: 6:18pm
Very tired of this adjustment thing. Next topic pls
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by kenny905(m): 6:19pm
u should be more concerned about budget
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 6:27pm
dem be security people wey una wan mobilize them
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by naijacentric(m): 6:39pm
yeye nysc why cant dey scrap the scheme time wasters!!!
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by eki2000(m): 6:42pm
after they would say that senate have not approved funds for camping, then they will shift it to July.
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by olafunny(m): 6:43pm
NYSC-Now Your Struggle Continues
|Re: NYSC Adjusts Batch A 2017 Mobilization Time Table (photo) by Rebeccababy(f): 6:45pm
(0) (Reply)
Whats Your Opinion "nysc Should Be Abolished Or : / Influence Of ''states Visited'' On Pcm Final Posting. / NYSC: States Of Choice, Was It Only A Survey?
Viewing this topic: kolinton007, ilynem(m), salawu(m), whiteraven(f), COdeGenesis, Harrypotter13, Kabirdanjuma, greatmercy, MSHEKS(m), ahmodu4real(m), fushizu1, doche1, Abuamir, ricknol, bfawzie(m), log1(m), slyzy(m), Tonyblinky(m), donefezy(m), DIVA58(f), torres89, Ikonz(m), Joshrob(m), HelpeeDeck(m), jimcoservices, aribabz(m), CaesarX(m), Harrisonwo(m), joideviv(m), undarey, valmunich(m), salveoP(m), Juve4(m), abby23, omotay12345(m), egbusi1(m), Adekdammy, Cetona(f), oraclechamber(m), beautyng(f), PAPI4LYF(m), desmondking27(m), tob2590, kayusbrown(m), Lepetitechic(f), chibzu, rotexsky(m), Bowwow11(m), folabode(f), blueskies(f), stargem123, Switsmart(m), dammy336(f), uncleabbey(m) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9