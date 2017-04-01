₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by JamieNaijaTeam: 2:44pm
Nigerian Musician, Davido paid tribute to Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse, the 18-year old South African progeria sufferer has died.
Progeria is a rare genetic disorder which causes premature aging.
“It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of our first lady, Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse. Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness but Ontlametse – as we know her – would want us to carry on with her courageous spirit,” a family statement said.
Davido wrote: May your soul Rest In Peace Beautiful NTLAMI
https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0tf73ltfg/?taken-by=davidoofficial
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by GreenMavro: 2:56pm
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:03pm
Awwww... she just celebrated her bday not too long....
RIP dear...
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by gritzky1996: 5:40pm
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by Mopolchi: 5:41pm
Na waa which kind sickness be this
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by Ujunwa02: 5:41pm
Otua ka odi
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by ikeadewole: 5:41pm
Can't this kind of sickness catch Nigerian cabals..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by coalcoal1(m): 5:42pm
rip
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by passionatebae: 5:42pm
RIP
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by 247NaijaGossips: 5:42pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by kolafolabi(m): 5:42pm
Did he really type beautiful? Davido na funny guy....... Meanwhile R.I.P to her
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by SIRKAY98(m): 5:43pm
Sorry Dear
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by AleAirHub(m): 5:43pm
Just tire
Mopolchi:
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by BrutalJab: 5:43pm
ikeadewole:Hope you won't steal when you have the opportunity
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by temitope66(m): 5:44pm
Thanks for not emberking on d thread of hatred.
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by obaataaokpaewu: 5:44pm
That beautiful sounds sarcastic to me
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by wisemaster(m): 5:45pm
Hmmm!
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by ikeadewole: 5:45pm
BrutalJab:
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by Youngetskilz23(m): 5:46pm
Ehya. E remain adalia rose
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by horleryeday92(m): 5:47pm
Paa
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by Alasi20(m): 5:47pm
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by GreatChizzy: 5:48pm
Chaiiiiii...
RIP dear.
Hope ur spirit doesn't get to look old too...
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by VickyRotex(f): 5:49pm
May her soul find eternal rest!
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by VickyRotex(f): 5:50pm
GreatChizzy:
Sit down let me tell you something.
"At times, its just better to keep quiet/stop your fingers from itching, and not say/type anything"
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by Doro55: 5:50pm
Even with her sickness she was apple to shake the hands of her president...RIP to her
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by lekezino(m): 5:51pm
Davido and sarcasm are 5 and 6...
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by oheni(f): 5:53pm
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by geekybabe(f): 5:53pm
kolafolabi:She had a beautiful soul. She always inspires and was very cheerful..
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by geekybabe(f): 5:54pm
Doro55:
Progeria is not a sickness. Its a genetic disorder dat makes pple look 10times older dab their age.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by ajalawole(m): 5:55pm
If to say na naija this girl dey, some pastors for don........................
RIP Princess N
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer by emmaitive: 5:58pm
kkk..we hear
