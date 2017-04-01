Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Pays Tribute To Dead Ntlami, 18-Year-Old South Africa Progeria Sufferer (7331 Views)

Progeria is a rare genetic disorder which causes premature aging.



“It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of our first lady, Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse. Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness but Ontlametse – as we know her – would want us to carry on with her courageous spirit,” a family statement said.



Davido wrote: May your soul Rest In Peace Beautiful NTLAMI



https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0tf73ltfg/?taken-by=davidoofficial





Awwww... she just celebrated her bday not too long....



RIP dear... 3 Likes





Na waa which kind sickness be this

Otua ka odi

Can't this kind of sickness catch Nigerian cabals.. 1 Like

rip

RIP







Did he really type beautiful? Davido na funny guy....... Meanwhile R.I.P to her 4 Likes

Na waa which kind sickness be this

Can't this kind of sickness catch Nigerian cabals..

That beautiful sounds sarcastic to me

Hmmm! 1 Like

Hope you won't steal when you have the opportunity

Ehya. E remain adalia rose

RIP dear.

Chaiiiiii...RIP dear.Hope ur spirit doesn't get to look old too...

May her soul find eternal rest!

RIP dear.

Hope ur spirit doesn't get to look old too...



"At times, its just better to keep quiet/stop your fingers from itching, and not say/type anything"

Even with her sickness she was apple to shake the hands of her president...RIP to her

Davido and sarcasm are 5 and 6...

I used to think that I have heard the craziest thing in this world until dis morning when someone asked me for NYSC past questions..... kukuma kill me 2 Likes

She had a beautiful soul. She always inspires and was very cheerful..

Even with her sickness she was apple to shake the hands of her president...RIP to her

Progeria is not a sickness. Its a genetic disorder dat makes pple look 10times older dab their age.























RIP Princess N If to say na naija this girl dey, some pastors for don........................