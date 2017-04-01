Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) (11300 Views)

When Tonto Dikeh & Hubby Padlock Their Love At The Love Lock Bridge, Paris (pics / Throwback: Tonto Dikeh And Churchill On A Date / Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Traditional Wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Wikipedia : "A love lock is a padlock which lovers lock to a bridge, gate, or a similar public fixture to symbolize their love. Typically the sweethearts' names or initials are inscribed on the padlock, and its key is thrown away to symbolize unbreakable love".





A Nigerian DJ who is in Paris went in search of the padlock and according to him, he will find it, unlock it and throw in the water. Click here to watch.



For more, = In March of 2016, Tonto and her husband visited the popular Love Lock Bridge in Paris where they sealed their love with a padlock. The news was circulated all over the Nigerian media at the time, even here on Nairaland. Unfortunately, the marriage has packed up.According to Wikipedia : "A love lock is a padlock which lovers lock to a bridge, gate, or a similar public fixture to symbolize their love. Typically the sweethearts' names or initials are inscribed on the padlock, and its key is thrown away to symbolize unbreakable love".A Nigerian DJ who is in Paris went in search of the padlock and according to him, he will find it, unlock it and throw in the water. Click here to watch. https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0_9YZFo8J For more, = http://www.datswasupblog.com/2017/04/nigerian-man-tired-of--and.html?m=0

Hmm

Lalasticlala

Lol







Why he broke it? It isnt his padlock oooo...



Not bcoz thse couple broke up, juz any nosy kondolondo , will go there and break their padlock...





So disrespectful... Why he broke it? It isnt his padlock oooo...Not bcoz thse couple broke up, juz any nosy kondolondo , will go there and break their padlock...So disrespectful... 13 Likes 1 Share

Too much time on his hands. 28 Likes

Mmaitahh:

In March of 2016, Tonto and her husband visited the popular Love Lock Bridge in Paris where they sealed their love with a padlock. The news was circulated all over the Nigerian media at the time, even here on Nairaland. Unfortunately, the marriage has packed up.



According to Wikipedia : "A love lock is a padlock which lovers lock to a bridge, gate, or a similar public fixture to symbolize their love. Typically the sweethearts' names or initials are inscribed on the padlock, and its key is thrown away to symbolize unbreakable love".





A Nigerian DJ who is in Paris went in search of the padlock and according to him, he will find it, unlock it and throw in the water. Click here to watch. https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0_9YZFo8J



For more, = http://www.datswasupblog.com/2017/04/nigerian-man-tired-of--and.html?m=0 walahi this is the greatest height of joblessness walahi this is the greatest height of joblessness 11 Likes

Wetin concern am? 5 Likes

Joblessness at it's peak. 5 Likes

lol.. this man get time oh 9 Likes 1 Share



is it his business what will he do when they come back together? Nigerians and wahalais it his businesswhat will he do when they come back together? 2 Likes

some people can look for trouble eh 2 Likes

Oya, another man fit marry toto now,bond way for make am no see another man marry don break. Make toto go thank this man ooooo. 2 Likes

QueenSuccubus:







Why he broke it? It isnt his padlock oooo...



Not bcoz thse couple broke up, juz any nosy kondolondo , will go there and break their padlock...





So disrespectful...



Aunty please don't use your English to break Nairaland. Thanks! Aunty please don't use your English to break Nairaland. Thanks! 26 Likes 2 Shares

who send am now? busy body

2 Likes

Lols.....mischievous 1 Like

Ok ooo

Deejay Cypha

Busy body

Una no dey tire for this tonto dike matter

Breaking the lock would not make the marriage worse or better than it is. Dude got his moment in the spot light. When you are deported make sure you post that on social media too.







Advanced crap 5 Likes 1 Share

At last! Tonto made the front page again! 1 Like 1 Share

Lol!!! Savage

Churchill lock toto Decay toto with padlock live him own prick. Hnmmmm....

Hypocrisy na bastard

Okay ooo





Please I seriously need your help in this competition. Please visit @gidicompare page on ig and vote my meme by liking the pic.or follow link Am seriously counting on you and BC to all ur friends



https://www.instagram.com/p/BS1FOsPlN9-/

this meme is about bbn efe so let all efenation members vote thanks hello nairalanders facially u don't know me, we might not be from the same ethnicity but for the sake of God help me out by voting for me in the gidicompare competition by liking my pic.I won't be able to repay you but God will give you a helper too.Please I seriously need your help in this competition. Please visit @gidicompare page on ig and vote my meme by liking the pic.or follow link Am seriously counting on you and BC to all ur friendsthis meme is about bbn efe so let all efenation members vote thanks 1 Like

Youruba demon secretly sent the guy alert to do the needful jaree .... 2 Likes 1 Share

Michellla:

Too much time on his hands. hahaha after all these years u finally blessed us by uncloacking this beautiful face of urs.. Babe isn't bad hahaha after all these years u finally blessed us by uncloacking this beautiful face of urs.. Babe isn't bad