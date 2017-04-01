₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Mmaitahh: 3:09pm
In March of 2016, Tonto and her husband visited the popular Love Lock Bridge in Paris where they sealed their love with a padlock. The news was circulated all over the Nigerian media at the time, even here on Nairaland. Unfortunately, the marriage has packed up.
According to Wikipedia : "A love lock is a padlock which lovers lock to a bridge, gate, or a similar public fixture to symbolize their love. Typically the sweethearts' names or initials are inscribed on the padlock, and its key is thrown away to symbolize unbreakable love".
A Nigerian DJ who is in Paris went in search of the padlock and according to him, he will find it, unlock it and throw in the water. Click here to watch. https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0_9YZFo8J
For more, = http://www.datswasupblog.com/2017/04/nigerian-man-tired-of--and.html?m=0
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Nneziwili(m): 3:12pm
Hmm
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Mmaitahh: 3:14pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Erngie(f): 3:14pm
Lol
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:26pm
Why he broke it? It isnt his padlock oooo...
Not bcoz thse couple broke up, juz any nosy kondolondo , will go there and break their padlock...
So disrespectful...
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Michellla(f): 3:26pm
Too much time on his hands.
28 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by southniyikaye(m): 3:27pm
Mmaitahh:walahi this is the greatest height of joblessness
11 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by mikky4764(f): 3:31pm
Wetin concern am?
5 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by ReneeNuttall(f): 3:32pm
Joblessness at it's peak.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by noetic5: 3:56pm
lol.. this man get time oh
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by noetic5: 4:06pm
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Jaideyone(m): 4:53pm
Nigerians and wahala
is it his business what will he do when they come back together?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Idydarling(f): 5:05pm
some people can look for trouble eh
2 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Came: 5:22pm
Oya, another man fit marry toto now,bond way for make am no see another man marry don break. Make toto go thank this man ooooo.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by 247NewsUpdateNG: 5:23pm
QueenSuccubus:
Aunty please don't use your English to break Nairaland. Thanks!
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by vicky6: 5:32pm
who send am now? busy body
2 Likes
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Doctorfitz(m): 5:51pm
Lols.....mischievous
1 Like
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by brunofarad(m): 5:51pm
Ok ooo
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Atiku2019: 5:51pm
Deejay Cypha
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Lacomus(m): 5:51pm
Busy body
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Mopolchi: 5:52pm
Una no dey tire for this tonto dike matter
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by greatwhite(m): 5:52pm
Breaking the lock would not make the marriage worse or better than it is. Dude got his moment in the spot light. When you are deported make sure you post that on social media too.
Advanced crap
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by steppins: 5:52pm
At last! Tonto made the front page again!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by MizTyna(f): 5:53pm
Lol!!! Savage
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Drazeen(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Jchi9876: 5:54pm
Churchill lock toto Decay toto with padlock live him own prick. Hnmmmm....
Hypocrisy na bastard
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by lonelydora(m): 5:54pm
Okay ooo
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by gritzky1996: 5:54pm
hello nairalanders facially u don't know me, we might not be from the same ethnicity but for the sake of God help me out by voting for me in the gidicompare competition by liking my pic.I won't be able to repay you but God will give you a helper too.
Please I seriously need your help in this competition. Please visit @gidicompare page on ig and vote my meme by liking the pic.or follow link Am seriously counting on you and BC to all ur friends
https://www.instagram.com/p/BS1FOsPlN9-/
this meme is about bbn efe so let all efenation members vote thanks
1 Like
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by ONESON1(m): 5:54pm
Youruba demon secretly sent the guy alert to do the needful jaree ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by Blacklister(m): 5:54pm
Michellla:hahaha after all these years u finally blessed us by uncloacking this beautiful face of urs.. Babe isn't bad
|Re: Man Breaks Tonto Dikeh And Churchill's Love Lock In Paris (Video) by emmabest2000(m): 5:54pm
He get time ..
1 Like 1 Share
