|Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by metroblogger: 8:48pm
Players of Rangers International refused today to board an Ethiopian airline flight to Zambia, where they are scheduled to play the second leg of the Confederation Cup.
The players were protesting the non-payment of their travelling allowances.
The incident happened at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.
A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at the Airport reports that trouble started when the players were told by management of the team that they will receive their allowance when they return to Nigeria.
The information made the players to revolt and insist that they were not going to honour the match, unless they were paid.
Some of the players said that the management still owed them the match allowance due them when they met JS Suoara of Algeria in February.
News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match against JS Souara was played in February 2017 and the first leg ended 1-1 draw in Algeria with 0-0 draw in Enugu.
All efforts by the General Manager/CEO of the club, Christian Chukwu and the Team manager, Amaobi Ezeaku, to convince the players to embark on the journey fell on deaf ears.
The management was convinced that the players meant business when they jumped into their respective vehicles and left the Airport.
However, on receiving information about the protest, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Charles Ndukwe drew the attention of the governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who immediately released fund for the settlement of the allowances.
But his intervention came late. The players could not make the flight as the plane had departed.
The development forced the management to shift the journey till tomorrow Friday, when the 28 -man contingent would travel to Lagos en-route Zambia for the encounter.
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Afam4eva(m): 9:15pm
WOW. Rangers ogini di? Unu Kwuo nu ndia ugwo unu ji ha
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by ephi123(f): 9:16pm
Smh. Nothing changes in Nigeria, same old tactic. They expect them to come back after the match and start hustling for their allowances.
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by dammieco(m): 9:17pm
Next story please?
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by IamNat: 9:18pm
Sharp guys
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by maclatunji: 9:18pm
The 'Flying Antelopes' have refused to fly...
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by DannyJ19(m): 9:18pm
lol......
na everywhere for naija dem dhy owe salary... SMH
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by nairaman66(m): 9:18pm
Everything in this country needs this kind of response! Sharp guys.
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by TINALETC3(f): 9:18pm
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by josephine123: 9:18pm
hmmm
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by atoleybaba(m): 9:19pm
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Nollynude: 9:19pm
Nice one
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Homers123: 9:19pm
I hope our football administrators(club and national side)will put their house in order for once.
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Osama92(m): 9:19pm
How Will Their Boycott Of A Match In Zambia Reduce The Price Of Garri In The Market? Who Cares?
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by emeijeh(m): 9:20pm
IGG
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by maxiuc(m): 9:20pm
And some people will tell me to stop watching English premier league
I can't even watch naija league even if it is free of charge including 3square meal
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by tstx(m): 9:21pm
The New Governor no dey try atall....
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Tenim47(m): 9:21pm
i always mis-splet this zambia 4 sambisa
since those aboki ball show wrote on their board Nigeria vs sambisa
back to the topic
smh i dont even read it
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by robosky02(m): 9:22pm
Nigerian clubs
one season stars
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by kings09(m): 9:23pm
Na did kind thing de fit our leaders
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Homeboiy(m): 9:26pm
The players r mad
sitting in no 20 position n demanding moni
fools
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by adelakay(m): 9:27pm
only in Nigeria
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by donmalcolm21(m): 9:30pm
atoleybaba:Stupid joke.
Try it with Islam and Mohammed and see your head on a pike
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by Cyriloha(m): 9:30pm
Nawa ooo I thought we Don pass this all this kinds
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by sshalom(m): 9:31pm
The y should be paid their match allowances. These guys have responsibilities and bills to pay and should not be made to beg for their dues. You only hear this kind of nonsense in Nigeria.
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by mexxmoney: 10:04pm
We can't seem to get anything right in this God forsaken country. Upside down country, Thinks upside down, behaves upside down
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by gbosaa(m): 10:09pm
Afam4eva:
I'm worried about Rangers. I can't believe it's the same team that played so well last season. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the league. They have not won any of their last five matches.
They narrowly avoided defeat against zamalek, zesco, drew against Remo fc, last at Ibadan. They are seriously looking at relegation if something drastic is not done.
The trip to Zambia will be a wasted journey. They have no chance with the sort of miserable football they have been playing.
If Christian Chukwu is the problem, pls pls let him leave the team and stay away from the team.
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by atoleybaba(m): 10:12pm
donmalcolm21:I Dont know why u are taking life too personal.. All these oversabinus Christians. Was d joke directed to insult Christians or Jesus or God A.boki. u better Dont mention me again in ur life if u don't av sense
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by donmalcolm21(m): 10:15pm
atoleybaba:Shut up and stop talking nonsense. You need home training if you can joke with anything
|Re: Rangers Players Boycott Trip To Zambia by atoleybaba(m): 10:16pm
donmalcolm21:so u that received home training didn't know it's wrong to poke nose in what doesn't concern u and mind ur business. It obvious d kind of poor illiterate background u came from....
