The players were protesting the non-payment of their travelling allowances.



The incident happened at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.



A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at the Airport reports that trouble started when the players were told by management of the team that they will receive their allowance when they return to Nigeria.



The information made the players to revolt and insist that they were not going to honour the match, unless they were paid.



Some of the players said that the management still owed them the match allowance due them when they met JS Suoara of Algeria in February.



News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match against JS Souara was played in February 2017 and the first leg ended 1-1 draw in Algeria with 0-0 draw in Enugu.



All efforts by the General Manager/CEO of the club, Christian Chukwu and the Team manager, Amaobi Ezeaku, to convince the players to embark on the journey fell on deaf ears.



The management was convinced that the players meant business when they jumped into their respective vehicles and left the Airport.



However, on receiving information about the protest, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Charles Ndukwe drew the attention of the governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who immediately released fund for the settlement of the allowances.



But his intervention came late. The players could not make the flight as the plane had departed.



The development forced the management to shift the journey till tomorrow Friday, when the 28 -man contingent would travel to Lagos en-route Zambia for the encounter.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/04/rangers-players-boycott-trip-to-zambia.html



WOW. Rangers ogini di? Unu Kwuo nu ndia ugwo unu ji ha 3 Likes 1 Share

Smh. Nothing changes in Nigeria, same old tactic. They expect them to come back after the match and start hustling for their allowances. 1 Like

Sharp guys

The 'Flying Antelopes' have refused to fly... 3 Likes

na everywhere for naija dem dhy owe salary... SMH

Everything in this country needs this kind of response! Sharp guys. 1 Like

I hope our football administrators(club and national side)will put their house in order for once.

How Will Their Boycott Of A Match In Zambia Reduce The Price Of Garri In The Market? Who Cares?

And some people will tell me to stop watching English premier league



I can't even watch naija league even if it is free of charge including 3square meal

The New Governor no dey try atall.... 1 Like



Na did kind thing de fit our leaders

The players r mad

sitting in no 20 position n demanding moni



fools 1 Like 1 Share

only in Nigeria

atoleybaba:

The y should be paid their match allowances. These guys have responsibilities and bills to pay and should not be made to beg for their dues. You only hear this kind of nonsense in Nigeria.

We can't seem to get anything right in this God forsaken country. Upside down country, Thinks upside down, behaves upside down

Afam4eva:

WOW. Rangers ogini di? Unu Kwuo nu ndia ugwo unu ji ha

I'm worried about Rangers. I can't believe it's the same team that played so well last season. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the league. They have not won any of their last five matches.

They narrowly avoided defeat against zamalek, zesco, drew against Remo fc, last at Ibadan. They are seriously looking at relegation if something drastic is not done.

The trip to Zambia will be a wasted journey. They have no chance with the sort of miserable football they have been playing.



If Christian Chukwu is the problem, pls pls let him leave the team and stay away from the team. I'm worried about Rangers. I can't believe it's the same team that played so well last season. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the league. They have not won any of their last five matches.They narrowly avoided defeat against zamalek, zesco, drew against Remo fc, last at Ibadan. They are seriously looking at relegation if something drastic is not done.The trip to Zambia will be a wasted journey. They have no chance with the sort of miserable football they have been playing.If Christian Chukwu is the problem, pls pls let him leave the team and stay away from the team.

donmalcolm21:

Try it with Islam and Mohammed and see your head on a pike I Dont know why u are taking life too personal.. All these oversabinus Christians. Was d joke directed to insult Christians or Jesus or God A.boki. u better Dont mention me again in ur life if u don't av sense I Dont know why u are taking life too personal.. All these oversabinus Christians. Was d joke directed to insult Christians or Jesus or GodA.boki. u better Dont mention me again in ur life if u don't av sense

atoleybaba:

I Dont know why u are taking life too personal.. All these oversabinus Christians. Was d joke directed to insult Christians or Jesus or God A.boki. u better Dont mention me again in ur life if u don't av sense Shut up and stop talking nonsense. You need home training if you can joke with anything Shut up and stop talking nonsense. You need home training if you can joke with anything