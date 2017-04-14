Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC (5269 Views)

More Twists In The $43m+ Seized By EFCC As National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Claims Ownership – Source

By THEWILL - April 13, 2017





NIA DG, Ambassador Ayodele Oke.





BEVERLY HILLS, April 13, (THEWILL) – The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is claiming ownership of the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 seized Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by Mr. Adamu Muazu, a former governor of Bauchi state and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), THEWILL has gathered exclusively.



The NIA is the government security agency tasked with overseeing foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations in Nigeria.



A ranking government official with knowledge of the latest twist to the seizure confirmed to THEWILL that NIA Director General, Ambassador Ayodele Oke, has been in touch in EFCC’s boss, Ibrahim Magu, to express his displeasure over the raid at the apartment used as one of NIA’s safe houses in Lagos for its clandestine operations.



The official said Magu, whose confirmation as substantive chairman of the agency has been frustrated by the DSS and the Senate, has been under pressure to show President Muhammadu Buhari the billions of naira he told the president during a meeting that the EFCC had recovered under his leadership. “So he is on a reckless search for monies hence all these strings of raids and seizures within the last one week,” the source who asked not be identified said.



“I can authoritatively tell you that money belongs to the NIA. The DG has come forward to claim it and has informed my office of the development. He is furious with Magu for his agency’s recklessness and for compromising their operations,” the official told THEWILL.



Meanwhile, Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the cash and ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government and adjourned till May 5, 2017, for anyone interested in the funds to show up before him to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.



THEWILL had previously linked Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, a former Managing Director, Retail, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to the haul found in an apartment on the 7th floor. She denied ownership of the cash in a statement by her attorney Thursday though admitted residing on the second floor.



This is a developing story….



Lalasticlala tori don get k leg o.

Wahala

lol... abi na

Ok now

Disjointed Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria keeps embarrassing all of us...DSS vs EFCC vs NIA vs APC vs NA vs Grasscutter vs El Rufai vs Dongara...The Commander in Chief Spectator isn't concerned, like he hasn't concluded on the role of his first lady especially now that health is of great concern...you know the VP cannot represent him everywhere.



I'm out 23 Likes 2 Shares

This seems like a story straight out of the african magic channel! Senseless! 16 Likes 1 Share

Orisirisi



National intelligence agency owns what The FG must be fuc.king kidding me.



If true then it's time for Nigerians to accept that those we've got at the top are akin to madmen with lighters in fuel stations running the country cos if those handling foreign and counter intelligence safe houses aren't 'safe' to the extent that other security agencies can easily bungled their operations then who's safe.



It clearly shows there's no synergy amongst them.

-----



Like I opined earlier on another thread by the time APC government finishes with Nigeria every agency of government will be in disarray cos those guys are terrible managers and authors of confusion. HianOrisirisiNational intelligence agency owns whatThe FG must be fuc.king kidding me.If true then it's time for Nigerians to accept that those we've got at the top are akin to madmen with lighters in fuel stations running the country cos if those handling foreign and counter intelligence safe houses aren't 'safe' to the extent that other security agencies can easily bungled their operations then who's safe.It clearly shows there's no synergy amongst them.-----Like I opined earlier on another thread by the time APC government finishes with Nigeria every agency of government will be in disarray cos those guys are terrible managers and authors of confusion. 11 Likes 1 Share

Pls efcc should invite me. I am the owner of both the money and the house.

Let me explain how I made the money! It was simply spiritual and that is why I didn't take it to the bank.if I do,it will disappear.

So,pls return my money









Nansense 2 Likes

That animal should be arrested 1 Like

Nonsense. Agents of darkness and opposition trying hard to cover there shame. 7 Likes 1 Share

I doubt the authenticity of this development. If true, why would govt. agency stock money in a building? 8 Likes

The circus show in this Buhari APC is legendary. 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm !!! Is this for real?

APC & MADNESS 5 Likes 1 Share

SMH

the story and the source didn't just add up.......











the will kor, the bill ni......... mtchewww 3 Likes

They want cover up the money NIA Love NTA ni...





Why can't they keep money in the bank... the Oga at NIA shld be squeeze.... 3 Likes

Sketchandcraft:

They want cover up the money NIA Love NTA ni...





Why can't they keep money in the bank... the Oga at NIA shld be squeeze.... Do you know what covert operations are? How are they funded? If a civil servant puts that sum of money in his personal account, what would you say? Do you know what covert operations are? How are they funded? If a civil servant puts that sum of money in his personal account, what would you say? 5 Likes 1 Share

Either someone is trying top cover up apc big wig or this news is fake. 10 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

These are the cases you'd never see mad men like Reno and FFK tweet about. Murray Bruce would never talk about it neither would Fayose. But when it involves APC, you see their gladiatorial skills spring to life like the petals of blooming sunflower.



I will keep saying this: Had Jonathan been reelected, we would have been facing a worse economic crisis than what Venezuela is passing through right now. These criminals gang would have stolen whatever penny we have left and walk right across the border with same in broad day light with the full complements of security provided by their grand commander- the ineffectual buffoon.



What a shame.

and zombies were _wanking all over the place. Some had even started crucifying the NNPC lady, now, How market? and zombies were _wanking all over the place. Some had even started crucifying the NNPC lady, now, How market? 8 Likes 1 Share

The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP

through a loan from GTBank.

He could not repay the loan so GTB took over the house and allocated the Pent House to Muazu and two flats.

Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girl friend.

But the flat 7B where the money was found belong to Rotimi Amaechi.

The is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections.

Let's see how the cover up game goes





Amaechi i hail 10 Likes

This doesnt add up. FG is short of forex to shore up our battered economy and a whopping $50m is hiding somewhere in wait for sting operation. Naaa . aint buying.



money is stored in a non government building with other tenants. Muazu even owns d pent house. And somebody is saying it is stored for sting wetin. Taaa



Much I know of sting operations, the cash is serialized and issued by cbn. These guys looted that money n was about to share it before d bubble bursted. Na wetin happen be that.



Trust Dino melaye n co to play this up . we havent heard d last of it. 10 Likes 1 Share

Hian!! APC trying so hard to keep us distracted. We would never be distracted. 3 Likes 1 Share

Where are those certified BMC zombies. Come and insult Mu'azu 5 Likes 1 Share

Jengem:

The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP

through a loan from GTBank.

He could not repay the loan so GTB took over the house and allocated the Pent House to Muazu and two flats.

Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girl friend.

But the flat 7B where the money was found belong to Rotimi Amaechi.

The is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections.

Let's see how the cover up game goes





Amaechi i hail



And how you know this ?

Could you provide us with references / evidence? 2 Likes

oshyno:

This doesnt add up. FG is short of forex to shore up our battered economy and a whopping $50m is hiding somewhere in wait for sting operation. Naaa . aint buying.



money is stored in a non government building with other tenants. Muazu even owns d pent house. And somebody is saying it is stored for sting wetin. Taaa



Much I know of sting operations, the cash is serialized and issued by cbn. These guys looted that money n was about to share it before d bubble bursted. Na wetin happen be that.



Trust Dino melaye n co to play this up . we havent heard d last of it. Did you see anywhere sting operations was mentioned? How can someone be so dumb?

NIA don't do sting operations. Most times they don't even arrest people.

They either kill foreign nationals or destroy foreign infrastructure to protect the nation.

Once the threat enters our borders, the SSS takes over,comprende?

Why are you even mentioning Melaye?

Covert, means silent ,off radar operations. You don't want it traced back to you by bank transfer records.

NIA operations are strictly outside Nigerian Borders and can occur at the spur of the moment.

Eg, what if credible intelligence shows that a dozen Al Shabab terrorists enroute to Nigeria were found in a safe house in Ndjamena Chad?

If the DG despatches operatives to go and sort out that problem, then the agents should wait until banks open for operations or for mallams to change Naira to dollars for them?

There are a thousand and one thing our foreign intelligence agency can do with cash in foreign currencies.

Even the CIA in Nigeria has more than this amount in cash, not to talk of the CIA in the US of A. Did you see anywhere sting operations was mentioned? How can someone be so dumb?NIA don't do sting operations. Most times they don't even arrest people.They either kill foreign nationals or destroy foreign infrastructure to protect the nation.Once the threat enters our borders, the SSS takes over,comprende?Why are you even mentioning Melaye?Covert, means silent ,off radar operations. You don't want it traced back to you by bank transfer records.NIA operations are strictly outside Nigerian Borders and can occur at the spur of the moment.Eg, what if credible intelligence shows that a dozen Al Shabab terrorists enroute to Nigeria were found in a safe house in Ndjamena Chad?If the DG despatches operatives to go and sort out that problem, then the agents should wait until banks open for operations or for mallams to change Naira to dollars for them?There are a thousand and one thing our foreign intelligence agency can do with cash in foreign currencies.Even the CIA in Nigeria has more than this amount in cash, not to talk of the CIA in the US of A. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Well if this development is true, obviously it's a smoke screen and blatant lie.



Nevertheless, the detected sum represents money that belongs to the State and the current Administration have a right to close any operations and recover the funds to the coffers of the State. 1 Like

Shameless government 3 Likes 1 Share

zombies how market!!!! Shebi when we tell you about avoiding media trial una go de run una mouth.Na where are all those that were running their mouth and insulting GEJ.What have you to say zombies how market!!!! Shebi when we tell you about avoiding media trial una go de run una mouth.Na where are all those that were running their mouth and insulting GEJ.What have you to say