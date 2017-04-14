₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Sunnynwa: 9:30pm On Apr 13
More Twists In The $43m+ Seized By EFCC As National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Claims Ownership – Source
By THEWILL - April 13, 2017
NIA DG, Ambassador Ayodele Oke.
BEVERLY HILLS, April 13, (THEWILL) – The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is claiming ownership of the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 seized Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by Mr. Adamu Muazu, a former governor of Bauchi state and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), THEWILL has gathered exclusively.
The NIA is the government security agency tasked with overseeing foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations in Nigeria.
A ranking government official with knowledge of the latest twist to the seizure confirmed to THEWILL that NIA Director General, Ambassador Ayodele Oke, has been in touch in EFCC’s boss, Ibrahim Magu, to express his displeasure over the raid at the apartment used as one of NIA’s safe houses in Lagos for its clandestine operations.
The official said Magu, whose confirmation as substantive chairman of the agency has been frustrated by the DSS and the Senate, has been under pressure to show President Muhammadu Buhari the billions of naira he told the president during a meeting that the EFCC had recovered under his leadership. “So he is on a reckless search for monies hence all these strings of raids and seizures within the last one week,” the source who asked not be identified said.
“I can authoritatively tell you that money belongs to the NIA. The DG has come forward to claim it and has informed my office of the development. He is furious with Magu for his agency’s recklessness and for compromising their operations,” the official told THEWILL.
Meanwhile, Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the cash and ordered that the funds be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government and adjourned till May 5, 2017, for anyone interested in the funds to show up before him to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
THEWILL had previously linked Mrs. Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, a former Managing Director, Retail, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to the haul found in an apartment on the 7th floor. She denied ownership of the cash in a statement by her attorney Thursday though admitted residing on the second floor.
This is a developing story….
http://thewillnigeria.com/news/more-twists-in-the-43m-seized-by-efcc-as-national-intelligence-agency-nia-claims-ownership-source/
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Sunnynwa: 9:35pm On Apr 13
Lalasticlala tori don get k leg o.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by OBAGADAFFI: 9:41pm On Apr 13
Wahala
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by josephine123: 9:42pm On Apr 13
lol... abi na
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by ademasta(m): 9:47pm On Apr 13
Ok now
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Garrithe1st: 9:50pm On Apr 13
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Scream(m): 9:53pm On Apr 13
Disjointed Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria keeps embarrassing all of us...DSS vs EFCC vs NIA vs APC vs NA vs Grasscutter vs El Rufai vs Dongara...The Commander in Chief Spectator isn't concerned, like he hasn't concluded on the role of his first lady especially now that health is of great concern...you know the VP cannot represent him everywhere.
I'm out
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:53pm On Apr 13
This seems like a story straight out of the african magic channel! Senseless!
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by TheFreeOne: 9:55pm On Apr 13
Hian Orisirisi
National intelligence agency owns what The FG must be fuc.king kidding me.
If true then it's time for Nigerians to accept that those we've got at the top are akin to madmen with lighters in fuel stations running the country cos if those handling foreign and counter intelligence safe houses aren't 'safe' to the extent that other security agencies can easily bungled their operations then who's safe.
It clearly shows there's no synergy amongst them.
-----
Like I opined earlier on another thread by the time APC government finishes with Nigeria every agency of government will be in disarray cos those guys are terrible managers and authors of confusion.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by EngrKem: 9:56pm On Apr 13
Pls efcc should invite me. I am the owner of both the money and the house.
Let me explain how I made the money! It was simply spiritual and that is why I didn't take it to the bank.if I do,it will disappear.
So,pls return my money
Nansense
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by supportnija: 9:58pm On Apr 13
That animal should be arrested
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by tinsel: 9:59pm On Apr 13
Nonsense. Agents of darkness and opposition trying hard to cover there shame.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by muyibaba222(m): 10:02pm On Apr 13
I doubt the authenticity of this development. If true, why would govt. agency stock money in a building?
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by hucienda: 10:12pm On Apr 13
The circus show in this Buhari APC is legendary.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by cktheluckyman: 10:13pm On Apr 13
Hmmm !!! Is this for real?
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by fuckyoumhen: 10:16pm On Apr 13
APC & MADNESS
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Firefire(m): 10:19pm On Apr 13
SMH
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by ijustdey: 10:20pm On Apr 13
the story and the source didn't just add up.......
the will kor, the bill ni......... mtchewww
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Sketchandcraft(m): 10:27pm On Apr 13
They want cover up the money NIA Love NTA ni...
Why can't they keep money in the bank... the Oga at NIA shld be squeeze....
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Marotzke(m): 10:35pm On Apr 13
Sketchandcraft:Do you know what covert operations are? How are they funded? If a civil servant puts that sum of money in his personal account, what would you say?
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Earth2Metahuman: 10:37pm On Apr 13
Either someone is trying top cover up apc big wig or this news is fake.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by jiinxed: 10:41pm On Apr 13
omenkaLives:
and zombies were _wanking all over the place. Some had even started crucifying the NNPC lady, now, How market?
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Jengem: 10:42pm On Apr 13
The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP
through a loan from GTBank.
He could not repay the loan so GTB took over the house and allocated the Pent House to Muazu and two flats.
Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girl friend.
But the flat 7B where the money was found belong to Rotimi Amaechi.
The is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections.
Let's see how the cover up game goes
Amaechi i hail
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by oshyno(m): 10:43pm On Apr 13
This doesnt add up. FG is short of forex to shore up our battered economy and a whopping $50m is hiding somewhere in wait for sting operation. Naaa . aint buying.
money is stored in a non government building with other tenants. Muazu even owns d pent house. And somebody is saying it is stored for sting wetin. Taaa
Much I know of sting operations, the cash is serialized and issued by cbn. These guys looted that money n was about to share it before d bubble bursted. Na wetin happen be that.
Trust Dino melaye n co to play this up . we havent heard d last of it.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by BeardedMeat: 10:48pm On Apr 13
Hian!! APC trying so hard to keep us distracted. We would never be distracted.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Dcomrade(m): 10:50pm On Apr 13
Where are those certified BMC zombies. Come and insult Mu'azu
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by IamaNigerianGuy: 10:50pm On Apr 13
Jengem:
And how you know this ?
Could you provide us with references / evidence?
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Marotzke(m): 10:51pm On Apr 13
oshyno:Did you see anywhere sting operations was mentioned? How can someone be so dumb?
NIA don't do sting operations. Most times they don't even arrest people.
They either kill foreign nationals or destroy foreign infrastructure to protect the nation.
Once the threat enters our borders, the SSS takes over,comprende?
Why are you even mentioning Melaye?
Covert, means silent ,off radar operations. You don't want it traced back to you by bank transfer records.
NIA operations are strictly outside Nigerian Borders and can occur at the spur of the moment.
Eg, what if credible intelligence shows that a dozen Al Shabab terrorists enroute to Nigeria were found in a safe house in Ndjamena Chad?
If the DG despatches operatives to go and sort out that problem, then the agents should wait until banks open for operations or for mallams to change Naira to dollars for them?
There are a thousand and one thing our foreign intelligence agency can do with cash in foreign currencies.
Even the CIA in Nigeria has more than this amount in cash, not to talk of the CIA in the US of A.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by ShangoThor(m): 10:53pm On Apr 13
Well if this development is true, obviously it's a smoke screen and blatant lie.
Nevertheless, the detected sum represents money that belongs to the State and the current Administration have a right to close any operations and recover the funds to the coffers of the State.
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by ezugegere(m): 10:56pm On Apr 13
Shameless government
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by cktheluckyman: 10:59pm On Apr 13
zombies how market!!!! Shebi when we tell you about avoiding media trial una go de run una mouth.Na where are all those that were running their mouth and insulting GEJ.What have you to say
|Re: National Intelligence Agency Claim Ownership Of $43M Found By EFCC by Goddys(m): 11:01pm On Apr 13
Infact I'm fed up with the stupidity of the present government of this country..If not for my family, I would declare myself stateless.
