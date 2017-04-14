Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Unmarried Lovers Poison Their 6-Month-Old Baby In Gwarinpa, Abuja (3972 Views)

Woman Disappears With 13-Month-Old Baby In Rivers (pic) / Police Charge Unmarried Man With Adultery, Collect N10,000 Bribe at ATM (Pic) / Meet Nigerian Yahoo Boy Who Makes N100M Every 6 Months (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The police in Gwarinpa have arrested two lovers for allegedly giving a liquid substance suspected to be rat poison to their six months old baby in Gwarinpa.



Police sources said the incident happened on Tuesday at about midnight off 69 Road in the area.



A source said the man identified only as Abdullahi, 23 and his lover, identified as Hasiya, 17, might have conspired to kill the baby girl because she was delivered out of wedlock.



City News learnt that Hasiya had invited Abdullahi to come check on the sick baby on Tuesday.



“Abdullahi gave her money to buy drugs from a nearby pharmacy and administered it on her. After taking the tablet, the baby started vomiting some foamy substance,” the source said.



The source said a resident alerted the police after the incident led to chaos in the area.



The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo said the suspects were not staying together and he described them as boyfriend and girlfriend.



He said preliminary investigation showed that the lovers conspired and administered a liquid substance suspected to be ota pia pia, rat poison, on their six months old baby whom they got out of wedlock.



He said the smell of the poison was perceived on the baby.



“The baby died and was taken to hospital for possible autopsy while the suspects are in police custody,” he said, adding that investigation was still on.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/city-news/lovers-poison-6-months-old-baby/193296.html 1 Like

NOT EVERYONE U SEE WALKING ON THE ROAD IS HUMAN, WICKED SET OF BEASTS. 3 Likes

hmm... wicked world

wicked beings wicked beings

Abeg who send them to born sef and even kept the baby for 6 months....They must be MAD and in fact they are MAD....I have been doing well since I joined NL...been on the front page consecutively and I know one day very soon I will make FTC....Happy Holidays to those working and to those of us who don't have one yet...The fun continues....lol 1 Like

IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER







UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON







IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....





AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....





WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?





EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL





6 Likes



VIEW, LIKE AND SHARE...LETS SPREAD THE HUMILITY GOSPEL #basedonlogistics IF YOU THINK YOU CAN DEFINE "HUMBLE" WATCH DIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eRIhT6jmwI VIEW, LIKE AND SHARE...LETS SPREAD THE HUMILITY GOSPEL #basedonlogistics

this is foorcking sick

this is serious this is serious

GloriaNinja:

NOT EVERYONE U SEE WALKING ON THE ROAD IS HUMAN, WICKED SET OF BEASTS. na so oo na so oo

THIS ONE WEAK ME

k

IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER







UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON







IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....





AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....





WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?





EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL





3 Likes

see pikin wen people dey use touch light dey fine nine this bros just kpuff like dat

Heartless beings why conceive when you are not ready to cater for the child. After 9months pregnancy and 6months of birth you then decide to terminate an innocent soul

1 Like

ijustdey look d woman

oshe11:

IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER







UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON







IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....





AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....





WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?





EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL





Lol. Oga are you on the right thread. Abi sapele water don dey work

What's wedlock to human life? me I no understand..

simatiniya:

Lol. Oga are you on the right thread. Abi sapele water don dey work Im gonna post dis anytime I enta FP Im gonna post dis anytime I enta FP

optional1:

ijustdey look u

The way you pose for your profile...e don tey wey you dey look The way you pose for your profile...e don tey wey you dey look

Brainless people

oshe11:

IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER







UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON







IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....





AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....





WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?





EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL





The truth is if care isn't taken...This whistle blowing thing could take a negative turn.....Pple might begin to get murdered....If a corrupt man feels his driver or maid or any of his aides could be a threat and then he clears the person off the way...and it may also promote Unfaithfulness and Snitching because someone has taken care of you for so long and because you asked for 1 million and you did not give him he blows the whistle on you....So I think even the whistle blower should be investigated 1 Like

Ncan how market

oshe11:

Im gonna post dis anytime I enta FP

Hahaha.. nice one o. Make the tori dey people head. Hahaha.. nice one o. Make the tori dey people head.

Tobicrystal:

The truth is if care isn't taken...This whistle blowing thing could take a negative turn.....Pple might begin to get murdered....If a corrupt man feels his driver or maid or any of his aides could be a threat and then he clears the person off the way...and it may also promote Unfaithfulness and Snitching because someone has taken care of you for so long and because you asked for 1 million and you did not give him he blows the whistle on you....So I think even the whistle blower should be investigated Yeah.... Some of dose whistle blowers knws more than wat dey r sayin Yeah.... Some of dose whistle blowers knws more than wat dey r sayin

So dark the con of man



][/url] Easter greetings from Lagooz Schools [url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pppYNeLM6B4 ][/url] Easter greetings from Lagooz Schools

simatiniya:



Hahaha.. nice one o. Make the tori dey people head. ya ya