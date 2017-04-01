₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Naijahelm: 10:41pm On Apr 13
Big Brother Naija 2nd Runner Up, TBoss, 3rd Runner Up, Debbie-Rise and Marvis pictured with PayPorte Boss, Eyo Bassey after their meeting with the official Sponsor of Big Brother Naija.
See more photos.
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Shelloween(m): 10:46pm On Apr 13
TBoss legs no be here.
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by BreezyCB(m): 10:49pm On Apr 13
Simply Gorgeous
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by josephine123: 11:59pm On Apr 13
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by brunofarad(m): 11:18am
Ok
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by GlobalGisting: 11:18am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by hprizon(m): 11:19am
Tboss is a boss.
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by biggerboyc(m): 11:19am
Na there own wahala be that. Please what is BBN self?
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by RisingUp: 11:20am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by LecciGucci: 11:20am
Humble rich niGga
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by olola4(m): 11:20am
nice
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by calberian: 11:20am
Na wa, na real wa!
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by HIRAETH(f): 11:20am
Tboss
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by abhosts(m): 11:20am
I hope the money payporte spent to sponsor BBN would be justified because Konga and Jumia still have most of the market share.
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by tolexy007(m): 11:21am
Tboss, respect, the Only girl who can Spend 25m within a Wk
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Nicholas190(m): 11:21am
Ohhhh! I think this BBN stuff supposed to be over by now.
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Giel: 11:21am
tboss looking gorgeous
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Philinho(m): 11:21am
Efe should be careful before those gangs babes dupe him ooo
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by loadedvibes: 11:22am
This payporte money long o.. wetin be there work self
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Kobicove(m): 11:23am
Lovely pics
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Pumpido75(m): 11:23am
Tboss has good taste and superb dress style
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by 247NaijaGossips: 11:24am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Emmyloaded: 11:25am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by oshe11(m): 11:25am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by austinosita(m): 11:26am
GlobalGisting:
You need to open a new thread for this
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by profbabatunde: 11:30am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by oshe11(m): 11:30am
dats y she was kept till d finale
d nigga wan kolet
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by oshe11(m): 11:30am
dats y she was kept till d finale
d nigga wan kolet
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Factoryfitted: 11:30am
Payporte and Tboss... Why am I not surprised?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by trybeinjn2e4r3: 11:33am
|Re: Tboss, Marvis & Debbie-rise Hang Out With Payporte Boss, Eyo Bassey by Aburi001: 11:36am
Shelloween:I can now understand why she 'won' (compensated) with #500k
1 Like
