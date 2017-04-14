₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by ovokooo: 11:18pm On Apr 13
Efe Ejeba, the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 has come out in a video to beg his fans for unfollowing them on instagram. he made it known to them that he wasn't actually the one managing the instagram account.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Ehiscotch(m): 11:25pm On Apr 13
Am I the only one who didn't follow BBN live? I just followed it on NL. Speaking of "follow", Efe , honestly you don't need to explain even if you really un followed. I guess that's the flip side of being a celebrity, especially when you got it through votes.
The people who voted would now come and think they have a say in your everything. Just ignore sha! Its down to your own discretion & logistics.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by josephine123: 11:50pm On Apr 13
So humble
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by ovokooo: 12:12am
Nigerians sha.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Afam4eva(m): 7:43am
This guy is really humble. But he should never take Nigerians seriously. They can hate for no reason. If he continues to remain subservient to these people, they will bring him down to their level and beat him with experience.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Michellla(f): 7:48am
If he doesnt have the support of his fan,
hes got nothing.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by AnthonioAlsaid: 10:07am
this guy just too correct!
meanwhile I just subscribed glo 10gb/ 2500( used to purchase the 3.2/1000 plan)
data sweet sha! see me see YouTube, I don almost watch the full YouTube finish.
abeg in case any of una get video wet una never watch abeg send am give me.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by tomdon(m): 11:26am
Mcheeww
Ok what happens now that he's the one managing it.
Better he stops trying too hard to please people.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Polyphony(m): 11:27am
There is no loyalty, no friends, no love...
Just common interests....As long as you're not longer valuable.. You're forgotten
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by CheezyCharles: 11:27am
The person managing the account is a gold digger! he wants fans to know that they've been jobless for 3 months!after he engaged a them and made them carry Efe matter for head like gele .most of them spent their dimes on efe and now they can't even get a follow back! Life is interesting .Big ups to all of us that was just observing !
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by holluwai(m): 11:27am
But this news was tagged a rumor now he's begging. Why do you people just make these guys celebrities for nothing!? Bullshiit
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by tomdon(m): 11:28am
Ehiscotch:
Who asked your opinion whether you follow or not?? ?? ?? ??
Their first line is that they don't watch it bla bla and then go ahead to express their view which is too much for someone who didn't watch or follow the program. Hypocrites. They'll be the one who have the weightiest opinions.
So annoying and irritating
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Castle88: 11:28am
Sharp guy
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by ujosa75(m): 11:28am
I thought as much
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by dalhjana: 11:28am
okay we don hear.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Phi001(m): 11:28am
I thought people were saying he had only 5 since...
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by nonstan(m): 11:28am
That's humility, I kind of always knew he was not the one handling his account, he is too emotional, I hope he doesn't get hurt in the future
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Scatterscatter(m): 11:28am
Am I the only one who finds All these Efe this, Efe that story boring. Pls Mods, it aff do!
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Stevoohlicent(m): 11:29am
anyone can Bleep up...
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Evergreen4(m): 11:29am
Based on logistics, this guy na correct guy. Humiliy is the key.
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Valindazz(m): 11:29am
He will go far... Nigerians support such people! See 2baba na
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by KKKWHITE(m): 11:29am
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by trybeinjn2e4r3: 11:29am
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by balancediet(m): 11:30am
This guy journey just started, he will go farther than this bkos "blessed are the meek, They will INHERIT the earth"
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by wonlasewonimi: 11:30am
You go explain tire..
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by talktonase(m): 11:31am
|Re: Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) by Safiaa(f): 11:31am
Damage control.
You didn't think anyone would notice?
Just keep quiet and enjoy your 25 million. Why do you need to explain yourself about something so insignificant. Please
NEXXTT!
*modified *
After watching the video , I actually respect his humility. Its very heart warming. Good luck to him.
