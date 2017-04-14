Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe Begs His Fans For Unfollowing Them On Instagram (video) (6491 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Tycj6jb7Is



Source: Efe Ejeba, the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 has come out in a video to beg his fans for unfollowing them on instagram. he made it known to them that he wasn't actually the one managing the instagram account.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/bbnaija-efe-begs-fans-unfollowing-video/ 3 Likes 1 Share

Am I the only one who didn't follow BBN live? I just followed it on NL. Speaking of "follow", Efe , honestly you don't need to explain even if you really un followed. I guess that's the flip side of being a celebrity, especially when you got it through votes.

The people who voted would now come and think they have a say in your everything. Just ignore sha! Its down to your own discretion & logistics. 30 Likes

So humble









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qe3s5eJXcsY

Nigerians sha.

This guy is really humble. But he should never take Nigerians seriously. They can hate for no reason. If he continues to remain subservient to these people, they will bring him down to their level and beat him with experience. 23 Likes 2 Shares

If he doesnt have the support of his fan,

hes got nothing. 3 Likes 1 Share

this guy just too correct!





Ok what happens now that he's the one managing it.

Better he stops trying too hard to please people. 2 Likes 1 Share

There is no loyalty, no friends, no love...

Just common interests....As long as you're not longer valuable.. You're forgotten 3 Likes 1 Share

The person managing the account is a gold digger! he wants fans to know that they've been jobless for 3 months!after he engaged a them and made them carry Efe matter for head like gele .most of them spent their dimes on efe and now they can't even get a follow back! Life is interesting .Big ups to all of us that was just observing ! 2 Likes

But this news was tagged a rumor now he's begging. Why do you people just make these guys celebrities for nothing!? Bullshiit 5 Likes

That's humility, I kind of always knew he was not the one handling his account, he is too emotional, I hope he doesn't get hurt in the future 2 Likes

Am I the only one who finds All these Efe this, Efe that story boring. Pls Mods, it aff do! 2 Likes

Based on logistics, this guy na correct guy. Humiliy is the key. 2 Likes

He will go far... Nigerians support such people! See 2baba na 1 Like

This guy journey just started, he will go farther than this bkos "blessed are the meek, They will INHERIT the earth" 1 Like

