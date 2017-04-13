Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Denies Link With EFCC Seized Monies in Ikoyi (3554 Views)

An online publication (not SaharaReporters) had reported that officials of the NIA were insisting that the seized cash was part of the agency’s covert operations. The publication had also claimed that NIA officials were furious that the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, had undermined their covert tasks by sending agents of the anti-corruption agency to impound the cash. Seizure of the huge haul of cash, which included millions of US dollars, British pound sterling and the Nigerian currency, the naira, has dominated news coverage in Nigeria for two days.



A top NIA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told SaharaReporters that the agency was in no way tied to the scandalous amount discovered in an apartment that was built by a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu. According to the source, the NIA never claimed ownership of the funds, contrary to the assertion made by an online paper.



SaharaReporters briefly spoke to the Director-General of the NIA, Ayodele Oke, who said he had not seen such a report and couldn't comment on it. Pressed further, he said he had not met President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss owning the cash, he then pleaded to speak with our report when he wakes up in the morning saying he had a 'headache'.



One of our sources said the version of the story claiming that NIA owns the money was being spread by Nigerian Senate president Bukola Saraki who claimed the NIA had warned EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu not invade the apartment with the cash, claiming the NIA was using it for covert operations.



The EFCC has yet to unveil the owner of the stash of cash unearthed in safes that were concealed behind a false wall at an apartment in Ikoyi, an upscale area of the sprawling metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria’s major commercial city.



Earlier this evening, some individuals began circulating a WhatsApp message stating that former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State was the owner of the apartment where the cash was found. The WhatsApp message, which was also tweeted by Lere Olayinka, a spokesman for Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, claimed that Mr. Amaechi bought apartments 7A and 7B in the apartment complex and then gave one to famous Nigerian TV personality, Mo Abudu.



In an interview with SaharaReporters, Mr. Amaechi, who is Nigeria’s current Minister of Transportation, said he had no connection whatsoever with the apartment or the money. He added that he does not own any apartment or house in Lagos, stating that his only property in Nigeria was in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.





http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/13/nigeria%E2%80%99s-intelligence-agency-former-gov-amaechi-dismiss-reports-linking-them-50m-cash

The FG should confiscate the building and the funds. Shikena 7 Likes 1 Share





Still Which one wet we go believe?Still 1 Like

Ok. Everybody/agency is denying d money. But who own d bulding? 2 Likes

I suspect the monies belong to someone in this government hence there are running out of ideas on how to cover it up 31 Likes 3 Shares

Another distraction after BBN from the dying corpse called buhari 13 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

The FG should confiscate the building and the funds. Shikena

Who won go prison na him be dis case so

Wailers and LiePob has been masturbating on a fake news to console their bitterness and reflate their ignorance.



Truly i don't understand the logic of their bitterness. They complained about harsh economic conditions, and when money is been recover to better their lots they become sad, bitter and antagonistic.

Should we attribute this attitude to a spell because this is beyond mere wailing 14 Likes 1 Share

Confusion everywhere, Someone rented or brought that flat and I believe there are records so why is it taking so long to get it



I no longer pity this generation, I pity the next generation 2 Likes 1 Share

cktheluckyman:

I suspect the monies belong to someone in this government hence there are running out of ideas on how to cover it up

So you now believe that money was found and it's not just mere propaganda by EFCC? However, I share your suspicion but finding it hard to place who the person might be? So you now believe that money was found and it's not just mere propaganda by EFCC? However, I share your suspicion but finding it hard to place who the person might be? 6 Likes 1 Share

Aufbauh:

Wailers and LiePob has been masturbating on a fake news to console their bitterness and reflate their ignorance.



Truly i don't understand the logic of their bitterness. They complained about harsh economic conditions, and when money is been recover to better their lots they become sad, bitter and antagonistic.

Should we attribute this attitude to a spell because this is beyond mere wailing But you and Omenkalives were screaming your lungs out when Esther Ogbue was mentioned.



I rarely comment on SR matters because I've had to take my words back times without number after their fake news was bursted But you and Omenkalives were screaming your lungs out when Esther Ogbue was mentioned.I rarely comment on SR matters because I've had to take my words back times without number after their fake news was bursted 14 Likes 1 Share

What would NIA's money be doing in Amaechi's flat 9 Likes

AuroraB:

What would NIA's money be doing in Amaechi's flat

Anything is possible!

Nigerian politicians defy all logic. Anything is possible!Nigerian politicians defy all logic. 3 Likes

Oh my country. This is another blunder from the incompetent EFCC. They are always in a hurry to score cheap media points. This raid could have gone unnoticed and the culprit caught pants down. They leave too much noose for the thieves to free themselves. They enjoy the media hype forgeting the legal and investigative implications.



I wish I could suggest a better approach. I am pretty sure this method and approach is not in the best direction. 13 Likes 1 Share

kahal29:





So you now believe that money was found and it's not just mere propaganda by EFCC? However, I share your suspicion but finding it hard to place who the person might be? Am I efcc who claimed to have recovered the money. Shebi someone whistleblowed.He could as well has disclosed the owner of the funds. This is becoming quite embarrassing Am I efcc who claimed to have recovered the money. Shebi someone whistleblowed.He could as well has disclosed the owner of the funds. This is becoming quite embarrassing 1 Like

Buhari is 'working' ...



Nigeria: a govenmentless country

Nigerians: a countryless people



$50m dollars cash found

No arrests made yet!



Case of careless owner, stupid finder? 4 Likes

donmalcolm21:

But you and Omenkalives were screaming your lungs out when Esther Ogbue was mentioned.



I rarely comment on SR matters because I've had to take my words back times without number after their fake news was bursted

Hmmm....really? There's a whole lot of difference between the news in SR and the one circulating on one unfounded blog "THE WILL".

While SR was misinformed, the later was an entirely fake,nonexistent, disjointed and concuted news by mischief makers. Such cannot appeal to a discerning mind.



My joy is that money was recovered. Whoever owns it though,is immaterial & secondary. Hmmm....really? There's a whole lot of difference between the news in SR and the one circulating on one unfounded blog "THE WILL".While SR was misinformed, the later was an entirely fake,nonexistent, disjointed and concuted news by mischief makers. Such cannot appeal to a discerning mind.My joy is that money was recovered. Whoever owns it though,is immaterial & secondary. 2 Likes

Woke up to the sound of thunder about 1am, decided to do a once over on the politics board only to see a thread saying the NIA has claimed ownership of the loot. Opened the thread and saw idiots having a wànkfest, not minding the source is one useless blog just like Trent and breakingtimes.



I just hissed, turned off my data and went back to sleep..



Anyone who believed that story really should see a psychiatrist. Their brains might have taken leave if their heads without their knowledge. 4 Likes

kahal29:





So you now believe that money was found and it's not just mere propaganda by EFCC? However, I share your suspicion but finding it hard to place who the person might be? PDP e-minions are even more confused than their party.



When I saw the stupid thread last night and how THE SAME PEOPLE THAT INSISTED NO MONEY WAS FOUND WERE JUBILANT OVER A FAKE NEWS NIA CLAIMED OWNERSHIP, I just raised my hands up in resignation.



It was a similar situation that played out with the chibok girls. They claimed no such incident took place but criticised the president for being able to rescue just a handful when he promised to rescue all of them.



Very shameful beings. PDP e-minions are even more confused than their party.When I saw the stupid thread last night and how THE SAME PEOPLE THAT INSISTED NO MONEY WAS FOUND WERE JUBILANT OVER A FAKE NEWS NIA CLAIMED OWNERSHIP, I just raised my hands up in resignation.It was a similar situation that played out with the chibok girls. They claimed no such incident took place but criticised the president for being able to rescue just a handful when he promised to rescue all of them.Very shameful beings. 4 Likes 2 Shares

No one wants to claim the money. This is serious magana 1 Like

We all knew the NIA news was from PdP and iPod site! 2 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Woke up to the sound of thunder about 1am, decided to do a once over on the politics board only to see a thread saying the NIA has claimed ownership of the loot. Opened the thread and saw idiots having a wànkfest, not minding the source is one useless blog just like Trent and breakingtimes.



I just hissed, turned off my data and went back to sleep..



Anyone who believed that story really should see a psychiatrist. Their brains might have taken leave if their heads without their knowledge.

You know someone asked in that thread where NIA was alleged to have claimed ownership of the money....



How can An intelligence agency whose work is tasked with overseeing foreign intelligence and counter intelligence operations in Nigeria not have an intelligence report that one of it's operation is about to get blown by a sister agency? You know someone asked in that thread where NIA was alleged to have claimed ownership of the money....How can An intelligence agency whose work is tasked with overseeing foreign intelligence and counter intelligence operations in Nigeria not have an intelligence report that one of it's operation is about to get blown by a sister agency? 4 Likes

omenkaLives:

PDP e-minions are even more confused than their party.



When I saw the stupid thread last night and how THE SAME PEOPLE THAT INSISTED NO MONEY WAS FOUND WERE JUBILANT OVER A FAKE NEWS NIA CLAIMED OWNERSHIP, I just raised my hands up in resignation.



It was a similar situation that played out with the chibok girls. They claimed no such incident took place but criticised the president for being able to rescue just a handful when he promised to rescue all of them.



Very shameful beings. The same way you gallivanted and salivated when Muazu was mentioned as the owner of the monies The same way you gallivanted and salivated when Muazu was mentioned as the owner of the monies 6 Likes

Aufbauh:





Hmmm....really? There's a whole lot of difference between the news in SR and the one circulating on one unfounded blog "THE WILL".

While SR was misinformed, the later was an entirely fake,nonexistent, disjointed and concuted news by mischief makers. Such cannot appeal to a discerning mind.



My joy is that money was recovered. Whoever owns it though,is immaterial & secondary. SR misinformed? Really? And to think thrice in less than 24 hours? Then Sowore must be more dumber than I thought and yourself a shameless hypocrite!! What nonsense double standard assessment is that SR misinformed? Really? And to think thrice in less than 24 hours? Then Sowore must be more dumber than I thought and yourself a shameless hypocrite!! What nonsense double standard assessment is that 7 Likes

cktheluckyman:



The same way you gallivanted and salivated when Muazu was mentioned as the owner of the monies And who says he isn't the owner?



You my friend have become so notorious on the forum for ALWAYS supporting crooks. Who did this to you? No one sees you commenting on any thread except when politically exposed criminals are caught.



You gotta reassess your life and make some refreshments bro. Shît doesn't look good on you.



Bye. And who says he isn't the owner?You my friend have become so notorious on the forum for ALWAYS supporting crooks. Who did this to you? No one sees you commenting on any thread except when politically exposed criminals are caught.You gotta reassess your life and make some refreshments bro. Shît doesn't look good on you.Bye. 3 Likes 1 Share

back and front

make them from there gimme just 20 million naira interest free loan...make i enlarge my bussiness na

Its is clear that the money belongs to an important member of the APC if not they would have announced the name by now .. 3 Likes

That's why I can never support any anti-corruption fight 100%.



When the money is traceable to a PDP man, we hear all sorts of names.



But when it is traceable to an APC man, the Federal Government together with the corrupt EFCC ensure that no one is named.





This is the 3rd time money is recovered without a name. First was some money from an unknown person at the airport. Another millions of dollars was recovered lately without a name, now we have just recovered another money, of course, without a name because it belongs to an APC man.



This government is just plainly f00lish, and they have a lot of foolish followers. Apparently, the best place to recruit the most f00lish set of Nigerians is to locate APC supporters. 4 Likes