Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by masterpiece86: 1:16am
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Chief Executives and Directors for twenty three Federal Government Agencies.
The list was released Thursday night.
The names of the new appointees and the agencies are as follows:
S/N ORGANIZATION APPOINTEE DESIGNATION
1) National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)
Barrister Julie Okah-Donli – Director-General
2) National Centre for Women Development (NCWD)
Barrister Mary Ikpere-Eta – Director-General
3) Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)
Bayo Somefun – Managing Director
Tijani Suleiman – Executive Director
Mr. Jasper Azuatalam – Executive Director
Kemi Nelson – Executive Director
4) Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB)
Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa – Managing Director
Melvin Eboh – Executive Director (Org. Resourcing)
Hajiya Rahimatu Aliyu – Executive Director (Loans Department, Securities Issuance and Market Development)
Umaru Abdullahi Dankane – Executive Director (Policy and Strategy Loans Set-Up and Pay Off)
5) Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)
Alex Okoh – Director General
6) Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)
Abdulkadir Saidu Umar – Executive Secretary
7) National Park Service (NPS)
Ibrahim Musa Goni – Conservator-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
8] Service Compact (SERVICOM)
Nnenna A. Akajemeli – National Coordinator/CEO
9) National Directorate of Employment (NDE)
Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan – Director General
10) Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)
Saliu Dada Alabi – Director General
11) National Research Institute for Chemical Technology
Professor Jef. T. Barminas – Director General
12) Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER)
Dr. Haruna Yerima – Director General
13) Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM)
Sunday Thomas – Deputy Commissioner
14) Consumer Protection Council
Tunde Erukera – Executive Secretary
15) Federal Character Commission
Barr. Mohammed Bello Tukur – Secretary
16) National Pension Commission (PENCOM)
Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman – Director-General (Subject to Senate Confirmation)
Funso Doherty – Chairman
Akin Akinwale – Executive Commissioner
Abubakar Zaki Magawata – Executive Commissioner
Ben Oviosun – Executive Commissioner
Nyerere Ayim – Executive Commissioner
17) Federal Capital Development Authority
Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin – Executive Secretary
18) Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation
Mrs. Folashade Joseph – Managing Director
19) Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)
Cecilia Umaru Gaya, mni – Director General
20) Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board
Mrs. Luci Ajayi – Executive Secretary
21) Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority
Barrister Emmanuel Jimme – Managing Director
22) Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission
Lanre Gbajabiamila – Director General
23) Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council
Jalani Aliyu – Director General
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/13/buhari-appoints-heads-23-federal-agencies-full-list/
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by JAMANZE: 1:28am
Name checking mode activated. Afonjas and lotto
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by kaorama(m): 2:21am
No lesson learnt yet. A chameleon cannot change its skin colour
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by Greenback: 2:27am
A4onja and their name checking lenses will soon arrive
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by opalu: 3:05am
Good
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by potent5(m): 3:27am
As usual.
But you people should be patient, more appointments will be made.
These ones are the people 'he' trusts and can work with.
So be patient. Thank you.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by Atiku2019: 3:32am
100% Restructuring
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by tit(f): 3:36am
failures!
government of failures!
what has any of them achieve before?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by Splashme: 3:41am
JAMANZE:
Hahaha........I knew that lotto thing will come to the Yorubas.
Anyway, the ethno-religious bigot president had already filled important and sensitive positions with his Fulani and Muslims brothers.
The positions we have remaining now are scraps.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by ipobarecriminals: 3:58am
Atiku2019:Stop wasting ur time with this CHIEF THIEF. If ur ATIKU think that he can scam/Fool us posing/drinking pure water,una case nah OYO.We have had enough of miserable,hopeless people
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by ipobarecriminals: 4:06am
Arewastians/sons Nigeria plc. No problem
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by obinoral1179(m): 4:18am
JAMANZE:afonjas are your nemesis.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by modelsms(m): 5:26am
Okay oo
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by joe4real12: 6:17am
Lotto for Afonjas!
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by omenkaLives: 6:21am
tit:What have you ever achieved besides your few lines of terribly constructed sentences on Nairaland which are largely illegible?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by omenkaLives: 6:25am
Look at them, they ALWAYS fire the first shots. When they are descended upon and served their own hearts for breakfast, their persecution and victim complex will take a hold of them and they'd blame Seun, Mynd, all other mods and, in fact, the entire country for being against them.
What exactly warranted those stupid comments?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by FFKfuckedBIANCA: 6:27am
This thread hasn't gotten to 15 comments but the eastern cannibals have started shouting afonja, afonja like a castrated goat. When we respond in kind the biased mods will ban us and hide our own comments leaving those who initially tribalised an innocous thread
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by apcisevil: 7:18am
omenkaLives:Confused abo..ki claiming sophisticated yoruba to always cause rift among the southerner, ... I wonder why southerner on NL haven't know you all are abo.ki claiming yorubas when it suits you and otherwise when it doesn't m..
The truth is that seun is doing business, and I know he might have been paid off, hence his bais on the actoboties on NL
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by AlPeter: 7:28am
apcisevil:the only thing you seem to know is how to taint every thread with your tribal sentiments. Grow up
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by fabre4: 7:36am
omenkaLives:
Omenka asking for your and Learned people to lead us is that a crime?
Asking for good governance is that a crime?
Why do you people take joy in defending politicians ? they should be treated as servants not masters
Tommorow your likes will go there and still behave the same way.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by yemmy66: 7:53am
I pray God should lead this man, he's indeed trying but his work not coming out.
Anyway, I Buy and sell Bitcoin, I sell at 420/Dollar and buy 360/$, WhatsApp with 08167015961... I am a trusted seller, verified by many people
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by Tazdroid(m): 7:55am
Federal Government Agencies some of which I've never seen in the news, read in the papers or on some yeye blogs or heard of. So na there d money dey go?
Some of them seemingly have overlapping functions e.g Center for Women Development. What is d difference in its primary functions and the ogbonge Ministry of women affairs?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by loadedvibes: 7:57am
Northerners many pass for that lost o
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by stinggy(m): 7:57am
joe4real12:It's our work ooo
The appointments worked your way this time and we won't hear any complaint. When next it swings, endeavour not to shout "marginalization" please
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by martineverest(m): 7:57am
Wailers..... What can u say?
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by meezynetwork(m): 7:58am
Hmm
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by omenkaLives: 7:58am
fabre4:Shouting afonja up and down means asking for good governance to you?
Are you normal at all
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by diablos: 7:59am
fabre4:
That guy u just quote has mental problems... just to inform you incase of next time.
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by Perfectdanny(m): 7:59am
The Association of Name Checkers of Nigeria is hereby displeased with these appointments.
The vegetable has not disappointed us by appointing his region more than any other.
Let it be noted that we are extremely displeased and we will retaliate on a good day.
Signed:
P.R.O
|Re: Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:00am
God bless Nigeria...It is not easy for one person to lead this great nation.
