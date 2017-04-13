Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Appoints Heads Of 23 Federal Agencies [full List] (5318 Views)

Fayose Orders Federal Agencies In Ekiti To Pay Rent Or Leave / I Can’t Be Cowed By Federal Agencies – Wike / Fg Appoints Heads Of Nta, Nbc, Frcn,von, Noa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The list was released Thursday night.



The names of the new appointees and the agencies are as follows:



S/N ORGANIZATION APPOINTEE DESIGNATION



1) National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

Barrister Julie Okah-Donli – Director-General



2) National Centre for Women Development (NCWD)

Barrister Mary Ikpere-Eta – Director-General



3) Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

Bayo Somefun – Managing Director

Tijani Suleiman – Executive Director

Mr. Jasper Azuatalam – Executive Director

Kemi Nelson – Executive Director



4) Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB)

Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa – Managing Director

Melvin Eboh – Executive Director (Org. Resourcing)

Hajiya Rahimatu Aliyu – Executive Director (Loans Department, Securities Issuance and Market Development)

Umaru Abdullahi Dankane – Executive Director (Policy and Strategy Loans Set-Up and Pay Off)



5) Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

Alex Okoh – Director General



6) Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)

Abdulkadir Saidu Umar – Executive Secretary



7) National Park Service (NPS)

Ibrahim Musa Goni – Conservator-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO)



8] Service Compact (SERVICOM)

Nnenna A. Akajemeli – National Coordinator/CEO



9) National Directorate of Employment (NDE)

Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan – Director General



10) Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)

Saliu Dada Alabi – Director General



11) National Research Institute for Chemical Technology

Professor Jef. T. Barminas – Director General



12) Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER)

Dr. Haruna Yerima – Director General



13) Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Sunday Thomas – Deputy Commissioner



14) Consumer Protection Council

Tunde Erukera – Executive Secretary



15) Federal Character Commission

Barr. Mohammed Bello Tukur – Secretary



16) National Pension Commission (PENCOM)

Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman – Director-General (Subject to Senate Confirmation)

Funso Doherty – Chairman

Akin Akinwale – Executive Commissioner

Abubakar Zaki Magawata – Executive Commissioner

Ben Oviosun – Executive Commissioner

Nyerere Ayim – Executive Commissioner



17) Federal Capital Development Authority

Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin – Executive Secretary



18) Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation

Mrs. Folashade Joseph – Managing Director



19) Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)

Cecilia Umaru Gaya, mni – Director General



20) Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board

Mrs. Luci Ajayi – Executive Secretary



21) Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority

Barrister Emmanuel Jimme – Managing Director



22) Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission

Lanre Gbajabiamila – Director General



23) Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council

Jalani Aliyu – Director General







http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/13/buhari-appoints-heads-23-federal-agencies-full-list/ President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of Chief Executives and Directors for twenty three Federal Government Agencies.The list was released Thursday night.The names of the new appointees and the agencies are as follows:S/N ORGANIZATION APPOINTEE DESIGNATION1) National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)Barrister Julie Okah-Donli – Director-General2) National Centre for Women Development (NCWD)Barrister Mary Ikpere-Eta – Director-General3) Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)Bayo Somefun – Managing DirectorTijani Suleiman – Executive DirectorMr. Jasper Azuatalam – Executive DirectorKemi Nelson – Executive Director4) Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB)Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa – Managing DirectorMelvin Eboh – Executive Director (Org. Resourcing)Hajiya Rahimatu Aliyu – Executive Director (Loans Department, Securities Issuance and Market Development)Umaru Abdullahi Dankane – Executive Director (Policy and Strategy Loans Set-Up and Pay Off)5) Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)Alex Okoh – Director General6) Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)Abdulkadir Saidu Umar – Executive Secretary7) National Park Service (NPS)Ibrahim Musa Goni – Conservator-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO)8] Service Compact (SERVICOM)Nnenna A. Akajemeli – National Coordinator/CEO9) National Directorate of Employment (NDE)Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan – Director General10) Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)Saliu Dada Alabi – Director General11) National Research Institute for Chemical TechnologyProfessor Jef. T. Barminas – Director General12) Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER)Dr. Haruna Yerima – Director General13) Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM)Sunday Thomas – Deputy Commissioner14) Consumer Protection CouncilTunde Erukera – Executive Secretary15) Federal Character CommissionBarr. Mohammed Bello Tukur – Secretary16) National Pension Commission (PENCOM)Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman – Director-General (Subject to Senate Confirmation)Funso Doherty – ChairmanAkin Akinwale – Executive CommissionerAbubakar Zaki Magawata – Executive CommissionerBen Oviosun – Executive CommissionerNyerere Ayim – Executive Commissioner17) Federal Capital Development AuthorityEngr. Umar Gambo Jibrin – Executive Secretary18) Nigeria Agriculture Insurance CorporationMrs. Folashade Joseph – Managing Director19) Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)Cecilia Umaru Gaya, mni – Director General20) Lagos International Trade Fair Management BoardMrs. Luci Ajayi – Executive Secretary21) Nigeria Export Processing Zones AuthorityBarrister Emmanuel Jimme – Managing Director22) Nigeria Lottery Regulatory CommissionLanre Gbajabiamila – Director General23) Nigeria Automotive Design and Development CouncilJalani Aliyu – Director General 1 Like

Name checking mode activated. Afonjas and lotto 2 Likes

No lesson learnt yet. A chameleon cannot change its skin colour 10 Likes 2 Shares

A4onja and their name checking lenses will soon arrive 5 Likes

Good

As usual.

But you people should be patient, more appointments will be made.

These ones are the people 'he' trusts and can work with.

So be patient. Thank you. 3 Likes 1 Share

100% Restructuring 3 Likes

failures!

government of failures!

what has any of them achieve before? 6 Likes

JAMANZE:

Name checking mode activated. Afonjas and lotto

Hahaha........I knew that lotto thing will come to the Yorubas.



Anyway, the ethno-religious bigot president had already filled important and sensitive positions with his Fulani and Muslims brothers.



The positions we have remaining now are scraps. 12 Likes

Atiku2019:

100% Restructuring Stop wasting ur time with this CHIEF THIEF. If ur ATIKU think that he can scam/Fool us posing/drinking pure water,una case nah OYO.We have had enough of miserable,hopeless people Stop wasting ur time with this CHIEF THIEF. If ur ATIKU think that he can scam/Fool us posing/drinking pure water,una case nah OYO.We have had enough of miserable,hopeless people 21 Likes 3 Shares

Arewastians/sons Nigeria plc. No problem Arewastians/sons Nigeria plc. No problem 3 Likes 1 Share

JAMANZE:

Name checking mode activated. Afonjas and lotto afonjas are your nemesis. afonjas are your nemesis. 4 Likes

Okay oo

Lotto for Afonjas! 5 Likes

tit:

failures!

government of failures!

what has any of them achieve before? What have you ever achieved besides your few lines of terribly constructed sentences on Nairaland which are largely illegible? What have you ever achieved besides your few lines of terribly constructed sentences on Nairaland which are largely illegible? 3 Likes 1 Share

Look at them, they ALWAYS fire the first shots. When they are descended upon and served their own hearts for breakfast, their persecution and victim complex will take a hold of them and they'd blame Seun, Mynd, all other mods and, in fact, the entire country for being against them.



What exactly warranted those stupid comments? 19 Likes 2 Shares

This thread hasn't gotten to 15 comments but the eastern cannibals have started shouting afonja, afonja like a castrated goat. When we respond in kind the biased mods will ban us and hide our own comments leaving those who initially tribalised an innocous thread 16 Likes 2 Shares

omenkaLives:

Look at them, they ALWAYS fire the first shots. When they are descended upon and served their own hearts for breakfast, their persecution and victim complex will take a hold of them and they'd blame Seun, Mynd, all other mods and, in fact, the entire country for being against them.



What exactly warranted those stupid comments? Confused abo..ki claiming sophisticated yoruba to always cause rift among the southerner, ... I wonder why southerner on NL haven't know you all are abo.ki claiming yorubas when it suits you and otherwise when it doesn't m..



The truth is that seun is doing business, and I know he might have been paid off, hence his bais on the actoboties on NL Confused abo..ki claiming sophisticated yoruba to always cause rift among the southerner, ... I wonder why southerner on NL haven't know you all are abo.ki claiming yorubas when it suits you and otherwise when it doesn't m..The truth is that seun is doing business, and I know he might have been paid off, hence his bais on the actoboties on NL

apcisevil:



Confused abo..ki claiming sophisticated yoruba to always cause rift among the southerner, ... I wonder why southerner on NL haven't know you all are abo.ki claiming yorubas when it suits you and otherwise when it doesn't m..



The truth is that seun is doing business, and I know he might have been paid off, hence his bais on the actoboties on NL the only thing you seem to know is how to taint every thread with your tribal sentiments. Grow up the only thing you seem to know is how to taint every thread with your tribal sentiments. Grow up 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

Look at them, they ALWAYS fire the first shots. When they are descended upon and served their own hearts for breakfast, their persecution and victim complex will take a hold of them and they'd blame Seun, Mynd, all other mods and, in fact, the entire country for being against them.



What exactly warranted those stupid comments?





Omenka asking for your and Learned people to lead us is that a crime?



Asking for good governance is that a crime?



Why do you people take joy in defending politicians ? they should be treated as servants not masters





Tommorow your likes will go there and still behave the same way. Omenka asking for your and Learned people to lead us is that a crime?Asking for good governance is that a crime?Why do you people take joy in defending politicians ? they should be treated as servants not mastersTommorow your likes will go there and still behave the same way.

I pray God should lead this man, he's indeed trying but his work not coming out.







Anyway, I Buy and sell Bitcoin, I sell at 420/Dollar and buy 360/$, WhatsApp with 08167015961... I am a trusted seller, verified by many people

Federal Government Agencies some of which I've never seen in the news, read in the papers or on some yeye blogs or heard of. So na there d money dey go?



Some of them seemingly have overlapping functions e.g Center for Women Development. What is d difference in its primary functions and the ogbonge Ministry of women affairs?

Northerners many pass for that lost o

joe4real12:

Lotto for Afonjas!

It's our work ooo





The appointments worked your way this time and we won't hear any complaint. When next it swings, endeavour not to shout "marginalization" please It's our work oooThe appointments worked your way this time and we won't hear any complaint. When next it swings, endeavour not to shout "marginalization" please

Wailers..... What can u say?

Hmm

fabre4:









Omenka asking for your and Learned people to lead us is that a crime?



Asking for good governance is that a crime?



Why do you people take joy in defending politicians ? they should be treated as servants not masters





Tommorow your likes will go there and still behave the same way. Shouting afonja up and down means asking for good governance to you?



Are you normal at all Shouting afonja up and down means asking for good governance to you?Are you normal at all 8 Likes

fabre4:









Omenka asking for your and Learned people to lead us is that a crime?



Asking for good governance is that a crime?



Why do you people take joy in defending politicians ? they should be treated as servants not masters





Tommorow your likes will go there and still behave the same way.

That guy u just quote has mental problems... just to inform you incase of next time. That guy u just quote has mental problems... just to inform you incase of next time.

The Association of Name Checkers of Nigeria is hereby displeased with these appointments.



The vegetable has not disappointed us by appointing his region more than any other.



Let it be noted that we are extremely displeased and we will retaliate on a good day.



Signed:

P.R.O