Mr. David Iyofor, a media aide to the Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi has returned a punch thrown at the Transport Minister by Mr. Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who accused the minister of being connected with the over N5billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at a Lagos house on Wednesday.



In a statement made on his Facebook page, Fayose’s aide had alleged that the Transport Minister owns the house where the alleged looted money was found by the anti-graft agency.



But in response, Amaechi’s aide said the allegation is false, warning Mr. Olayinka to delete the allegation or face jail term.



According to Olayinka, “The Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos where EFCC said it found $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 on Wednesday is owned by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.”



“The house was built by Alhaji Adamu Muazu, the former Chairman of PDP

through a loan from GTBank.”



“He could not repay the loan so GTB took over the house and allocated the Pent House to Muazu and two flats.”



“Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV presenter, who is suspected to be his girl friend.”



“But the flat 7B where the money was found belong to Rotimi Amaechi. The is believed to be cash kept for 2019 elections.”



“Let’s see how the cover up game goes.”



But replying Olayinka, Mr. Iyofor said, “Lere or whatever you call yourself, delete your lies or be ready to face the consequences of stupidity and utter foolishness.”



“You better hear well before your ear sends you to prison. Lying is not playing Politics. You dont play politics by tweeting outright lies.”



“Where is your proof? If you think you can link Amaechi to the House&money by tweeting this rubbish, then you need to have your head examine.”



“Big Liar! Demonic Liar! Listen, you disgusting pig, Rotimi Amaechi is not connected or linked in anyway whatsoever to the house &/or money.”



Recall that operatives of Economic EFCC, had found $38 million, £27,000 and N23 million in a private residence on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/efccs-lagos-found-billions-amaechi-fayoses-aides-fight-ownership/

Muazu has admitted he owns the apartment building. That to me doesn't even mean nothing. The owner of the cash itself is what we should be concerned about.



Lere has always been an Agbaya sha. It is useless arguing with him.

Somebody should just claim the house and deny the money, so we can focus on the money only. 1 Like

Muazu has admitted he owns the apartment building. That to me doesn't even mean nothing. The owner of the cash itself is what we should be concerned about.

Lere has always been an Agbaya sha. It is useless arguing with him.



Lere has always been an Agbaya sha. It is useless arguing with him.

If Sahara reporter said it's dieziani that owns the money u will not say they are agabaya, everybody want to here the usual suspects.





I have a feeling the money belong to someone in this government If Sahara reporter said it's dieziani that owns the money u will not say they are agabaya, everybody want to here the usual suspects.I have a feeling the money belong to someone in this government

Very good. Politicians used to fight to claim ownership of money. Those same politicians now fight to deny ownership of same.



Bubu, as far as I'm concerned, you have not disappointed on what you are known for.



OBJ said it sometimes back. 5 Likes

If Sahara reporter said it's dieziani that owns the money u will not say they are agabaya, everybody want to here the usual suspects.





I have a feeling the money belong to someone in this government It is your Fvcking right to have any "feelings" your heart desires. That is none of my business.



It is your Fvcking right to have any "feelings" your heart desires. That is none of my business.

Bye.

Somebody should just claim the house and deny the money, so we can focus on the money only.

Mauzu has confirmed he is d owner of the building. That he developed it and he is selling it out

Ameachi should do us all a favour and sue Lere Olayinka. Someone really have to put a stop to that guy's stupidity. Lying outrightly to defame people is no longer politics but madness. Lere needs to be taught a lesson on how to be a responsible politician. 8 Likes

If Sahara reporter said it's dieziani that owns the money u will not say they are agabaya, everybody want to here the usual suspects.





I have a feeling the money belong to someone in this government

And the present government discovered it. That is the difference. And the present government discovered it. That is the difference. 6 Likes

It is your Fvcking right to have any "feelings" your heart desires. That is none of my business.



Bye.

shatap shatap 8 Likes

Very good. Politicians used to fight to claim ownership of money. Those same politicians now fight to deny ownership of same.



Bubu, as far as I'm concerned, you have not disappointed on what you are known for.



That is what I voted this president for, and that is exactly what he's doing!

That is what I voted this president for, and that is exactly what he's doing!

Buhari is a certified dullard

Buhari is a certified dullard

the worst corrupt incompetent President ever since mankind

Hmmm...so if d money has been rejected and left to defend itself then let it be taken away and d confusion about who owns d house or d money laid to rest.



You can't force anyone to claim what they have outrightly rejected. 1 Like

That is what I voted this president for, and that is exactly what he's doing! no wonder with the recession biting deep you've not offered a way out



no wonder with the recession biting deep you've not offered a way out

It's really true one can't give what he/she doesn't possesd

And what if Lere is right? With the silence from the EFCC so far.That account is becoming to sound more credible

Hmmm...so if d money has been rejected and left to defend itself then let it be taken away and d confusion about who owns d house or d money laid to rest.



You can't force anyone to claim what they have outrightly rejected. What if the EFCC is silently reprimanded and the money returned to the "owner" What if the EFCC is silently reprimanded and the money returned to the "owner"

Mauzu has confirmed he is d owner of the building. That he developed it and he is selling it out What of the flat where the money was found? Who owns it? What of the flat where the money was found? Who owns it?

The end justifies the means... The whole thing is becoming glaring that there is something bigger happening underneath. What if Lere is right? He gave detailed reason to believe Amaechi owns the apartment.

If this is just swept under the carpet without full investigation to reveal the owner of the money, then i will believe it is someone in govt that owns it. Till today, we are yet to know the owner of the 48m found in the airport and even the one in Balogun market 2 Likes 1 Share

I am beginning to believe that the money is owned by an APC stallwart the way SR has been doing all to distract the public on who the real owner is 5 Likes

Somebody should just claim the house and deny the money, so we can focus on the money only.



Someone is trying to be clever by half.

The said house is registered,and the Estate Agent is well-known.Mu'azu has admitted building the house, And GtBank taking over when he could not repay the loan,hence,I do not think that ascertaining who owns the flat is a problem.

For those abusing Lere there,he has his own share of madness but come to think of it,he hasn't been proven wrong and some people are already taking him to the gallows.

Someone advised Amaechi to sue him,what about SR that have allegedly indict 3 different people ,have they been sued?

What about the other one that called a Former President of the country,an armed robber,where does that happen?

Hence,the problem with Nigeria is that we add too much emotions,too much politics,too much he is my brother,he is my party.Things will never work that way.Has it been confirmed if Mo Abudu bought the house?Saner climes would have called up mu'azu,the developers,herself,amaechi,lere,GTBank and whoever is involved to throw more light on these claims.

We are all involved in the media trial mess,no convictions,just recovery,examples should be shown,so that others will run as far as their legs can carry.

Shalom,Happy Easter. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ameachi should do us all a favour and sue Lere Olayinka. Someone really have to put a stop to that guy's stupidity. Lying outrightly to defame people is no longer politics but madness. Lere needs to be taught a lesson on how to be a responsible politician.

what about Sahara reporter that have claim three different owners of the money?



what about Sahara reporter that have claim three different owners of the money?

EFCC should tells us d owner of the money, cuz I believe they know who own the money. The whistle blower wud have told them everything

Ameachi should do us all a favour and sue Lere Olayinka. Someone really have to put a stop to that guy's stupidity. Lying outrightly to defame people is no longer politics but madness. Lere needs to be taught a lesson on how to be a responsible politician. Imagine Gej has to sue fr defamation? Amaechi, Lai, Obj and co wil be in Prison and Gej will be a millionaire.





Imagine Gej has to sue fr defamation? Amaechi, Lai, Obj and co wil be in Prison and Gej will be a millionaire.

You will also be in Prison for spreading the Esther Ogbue Lies

Someone is trying to be clever by half.

The said house is registered,and the Estate Agent is well-known.Mu'azu has admitted building the house and selling,hence,I do not think that ascertaining who owns the flat is a problem.

For those abusing Lere there,he has his own share of madness but come to think of it,he hasn't been proven wrong and some people are already taking him to the gallows.

Someone advised Amaechi to sue him,what about SR that have allegedly indicted 3 different people ,have they been sued?

What about the other one that called a Former President of the country,an armed robber,where does that happen?

Hence,the problem with Nigeria is that we add too much emotions,too much politics,too much he is my brother,he is my party.Things will never work that way.Has it been confirmed if Mo Abudu bought the house?Saner climes would have called up mu'azu,the developers,herself,amaechi,lere,GTBank and whoever is involved to throw more light on these claims.

We are all involved in the media trial mess,no convictions,just recovery,examples should be shown,so that others will run as far as their legs can carry.

Shalom,Happy Easter.

spot on. People want to here only the usual suspects names.

And what if Lere is right? With the silence from the EFCC so far.That account is becoming to sound more credible

What silence are you talking about? EFCC have applied to the court for an order of forfeiture and the court has granted a temporary order. The real owner of the money now has 14 days to come out and claim the money or forget about it forever. EFCC no longer needs to look for the owner.

Look at these idiots fighting over my money. Is it because I haven't come out to claim it yet?



Issorite... ayam coming... 1 Like

