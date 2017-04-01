₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Urukpe: 6:53am
Mr. David Iyofor, a media aide to the Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi has returned a punch thrown at the Transport Minister by Mr. Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who accused the minister of being connected with the over N5billion recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at a Lagos house on Wednesday.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/efccs-lagos-found-billions-amaechi-fayoses-aides-fight-ownership/
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by DickDastardly(m): 6:59am
Thieves
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by omenkaLives: 7:00am
Muazu has admitted he owns the apartment building. That to me doesn't even mean nothing. The owner of the cash itself is what we should be concerned about.
Lere has always been an Agbaya sha. It is useless arguing with him.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by ichakaobos(m): 7:02am
Somebody should just claim the house and deny the money, so we can focus on the money only.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Atiku2019: 7:02am
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Urukpe: 7:04am
omenkaLives:
If Sahara reporter said it's dieziani that owns the money u will not say they are agabaya, everybody want to here the usual suspects.
I have a feeling the money belong to someone in this government
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by LionDeLeo: 7:05am
Very good. Politicians used to fight to claim ownership of money. Those same politicians now fight to deny ownership of same.
Bubu, as far as I'm concerned, you have not disappointed on what you are known for.
OBJ said it sometimes back.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by omenkaLives: 7:05am
Urukpe:It is your Fvcking right to have any "feelings" your heart desires. That is none of my business.
Bye.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Urukpe: 7:06am
ichakaobos:
Mauzu has confirmed he is d owner of the building. That he developed it and he is selling it out
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by seunmsg(m): 7:06am
Ameachi should do us all a favour and sue Lere Olayinka. Someone really have to put a stop to that guy's stupidity. Lying outrightly to defame people is no longer politics but madness. Lere needs to be taught a lesson on how to be a responsible politician.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by LionDeLeo: 7:07am
Urukpe:
And the present government discovered it. That is the difference.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by JackieChan01: 7:07am
omenkaLives:
shatap
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by omenkaLives: 7:07am
LionDeLeo:That is what I voted this president for, and that is exactly what he's doing!
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by JackieChan01: 7:08am
omenkaLives:
Buhari is a certified dullard
the worst corrupt incompetent President ever since mankind
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by diablos: 7:12am
Hmmm...so if d money has been rejected and left to defend itself then let it be taken away and d confusion about who owns d house or d money laid to rest.
You can't force anyone to claim what they have outrightly rejected.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by kingphilip(m): 7:13am
omenkaLives:no wonder with the recession biting deep you've not offered a way out
It's really true one can't give what he/she doesn't possesd
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by cktheluckyman: 7:14am
seunmsg:And what if Lere is right? With the silence from the EFCC so far.That account is becoming to sound more credible
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by cktheluckyman: 7:15am
diablos:What if the EFCC is silently reprimanded and the money returned to the "owner"
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by ichakaobos(m): 7:18am
Urukpe:What of the flat where the money was found? Who owns it?
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by sinistermind(m): 7:23am
The end justifies the means... The whole thing is becoming glaring that there is something bigger happening underneath. What if Lere is right? He gave detailed reason to believe Amaechi owns the apartment.
If this is just swept under the carpet without full investigation to reveal the owner of the money, then i will believe it is someone in govt that owns it. Till today, we are yet to know the owner of the 48m found in the airport and even the one in Balogun market
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Justuceleague2: 7:26am
Amaexhi ké?
For why?
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by SalamRushdie: 7:26am
I am beginning to believe that the money is owned by an APC stallwart the way SR has been doing all to distract the public on who the real owner is
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Justuceleague2: 7:28am
ichakaobos:
He Hehehehehehehehe
Hahahahahahahahah
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by fergie001(m): 7:39am
Someone is trying to be clever by half.
The said house is registered,and the Estate Agent is well-known.Mu'azu has admitted building the house, And GtBank taking over when he could not repay the loan,hence,I do not think that ascertaining who owns the flat is a problem.
For those abusing Lere there,he has his own share of madness but come to think of it,he hasn't been proven wrong and some people are already taking him to the gallows.
Someone advised Amaechi to sue him,what about SR that have allegedly indict 3 different people ,have they been sued?
What about the other one that called a Former President of the country,an armed robber,where does that happen?
Hence,the problem with Nigeria is that we add too much emotions,too much politics,too much he is my brother,he is my party.Things will never work that way.Has it been confirmed if Mo Abudu bought the house?Saner climes would have called up mu'azu,the developers,herself,amaechi,lere,GTBank and whoever is involved to throw more light on these claims.
We are all involved in the media trial mess,no convictions,just recovery,examples should be shown,so that others will run as far as their legs can carry.
Shalom,Happy Easter.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Urukpe: 7:49am
seunmsg:
what about Sahara reporter that have claim three different owners of the money?
EFCC should tells us d owner of the money, cuz I believe they know who own the money. The whistle blower wud have told them everything
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by donmalcolm21(m): 7:55am
seunmsg:Imagine Gej has to sue fr defamation? Amaechi, Lai, Obj and co wil be in Prison and Gej will be a millionaire.
You will also be in Prison for spreading the Esther Ogbue Lies
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Urukpe: 7:56am
fergie001:
spot on. People want to here only the usual suspects names.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by seunmsg(m): 7:56am
cktheluckyman:
What silence are you talking about? EFCC have applied to the court for an order of forfeiture and the court has granted a temporary order. The real owner of the money now has 14 days to come out and claim the money or forget about it forever. EFCC no longer needs to look for the owner.
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by ElsonMorali: 7:59am
Look at these idiots fighting over my money. Is it because I haven't come out to claim it yet?
Issorite... ayam coming...
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by brainpulse: 8:06am
Na lie
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by Alasi20(m): 8:07am
Again?
|Re: Efcc’s Lagos Found Billions: Amaechi, Fayose’s Aides Fight Over Ownership by santity100: 8:08am
I am ashame for my country, this is all over the Internet.
Either the funds belong to pdp or apc, kudos to EFCC and magu
The best achievements of this present administration is the area of funds recovering and professionalism of this EFCC.
If it were to be a sane country, we will all be protesting profusely why the Senate's are not confirming magu
All our politicians needs psychiatric evaluation.
