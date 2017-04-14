Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User (2071 Views)

I was At Nigeria Embassy today in Qatar. The only Nigs working in the embassy are Amabassador& consulate the rest are Indians and Kenyans..

https://twitter.com/adewoleade/status/852554898172456962 I wish our Senate will look this up. It's really disappointing if this information is true.

NASS will not see this one now no, but if na wear uniform matter dem go carry am for head.



What did I do to deserve been born in this country sef, if only I swam slower as a sperm. 6 Likes

They are always looking for jobs even if it comes with lower pay. May be naija don see cheap labour.

I remember one of them kept disturbing me on facebook to get a job for him in Nigeria. That he's ready to work anywhere for anything.





May be they got the job through long leg...

After all, they have Obama as godfather.



Lets look at this without any sentiment . I know a nigerian that works at the American Embassy and he was posted to another country .

So it could be these ppl were also posted to Qatar .



Do American s complain when they see other nationale working in their Embassies ?

I am sure we will all love to work in an American Embassy ,innit ? 4 Likes

And Nigerians are unemployed in that city?



IN Orubebe's voice, we will not take this!





They don't issue Nigeria's visa except one of their citizens can vouch for u I'm sure it's because Nigerians are not ordinarily allowed in QatarThey don't issue Nigeria's visa except one of their citizens can vouch for u

How possibly true can this be? Sha, na Nigeria, every madness is possible.

Honestly Nigeria is a joke ,likened to an" I go dye joke".

A country run by comedians

Considering the calibre of leaders we have at home here. What do you expect?

I am not surprised

Imagine yeye kuntri

I can bet they are all Muslims the Ambassador could employ there

when will Nigeria get better

if only I swam slower as a sperm. chaiii!! chaiii!! 1 Like

This is Nigeria where the make Impossible possible

Why must it be NASS? , when will Buhari who on incharge of all the embassies see it.....the way you zombies like to shield Buhari from his primary faults is mind boggling I tell U ...Is it NASs that approves foriegn missions and appoints ambassadors? Why must it be NASS? , when will Buhari who on incharge of all the embassies see it.....the way you zombies like to shield Buhari from his primary faults is mind boggling I tell U ...Is it NASs that approves foriegn missions and appoints ambassadors? 1 Like

Let the relevant persons be informed about this, cus It's a shame to Nigeria and Nigerians in that country. Let the ambassador be recalled to answer questions

We always despise our own

