|"Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by lilfreezy: 7:06am
I wish our Senate will look this up. It's really disappointing if this information is true.
https://twitter.com/adewoleade/status/852554898172456962
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by JeffreyJames(m): 7:07am
This one weak me
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Ademat7(m): 7:16am
Jeez Lalasticlala wa nbi oooo
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by gaetano: 7:20am
NASS will not see this one now no, but if na wear uniform matter dem go carry am for head.
What did I do to deserve been born in this country sef, if only I swam slower as a sperm.
6 Likes
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Generica(m): 7:38am
Indians....
They are always looking for jobs even if it comes with lower pay. May be naija don see cheap labour.
I remember one of them kept disturbing me on facebook to get a job for him in Nigeria. That he's ready to work anywhere for anything.
Kenyans...
May be they got the job through long leg...
After all, they have Obama as godfather.
God help us!
2 Likes
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Tallesty1(m): 7:43am
This is not right
1 Like
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by bkool7(m): 7:57am
Lets look at this without any sentiment . I know a nigerian that works at the American Embassy and he was posted to another country .
So it could be these ppl were also posted to Qatar .
Do American s complain when they see other nationale working in their Embassies ?
I am sure we will all love to work in an American Embassy ,innit ?
4 Likes
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by CASTOSVILLA(m): 8:12am
Oh my God!
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Abbeyme: 8:13am
And Nigerians are unemployed in that city?
IN Orubebe's voice, we will not take this!
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by YelloweWest: 8:13am
I'm sure it's because Nigerians are not ordinarily allowed in Qatar
They don't issue Nigeria's visa except one of their citizens can vouch for u
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by megareal(f): 8:13am
How possibly true can this be? Sha, na Nigeria, every madness is possible.
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Doctorfitz(m): 8:13am
Honestly Nigeria is a joke ,likened to an" I go dye joke".
A country run by comedians
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by alexistaiwo: 8:14am
Considering the calibre of leaders we have at home here. What do you expect?
I am not surprised
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by wassade: 8:14am
Imagine yeye kuntri
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by donmalcolm21(m): 8:15am
Lol
I can bet they are all Muslims the Ambassador could employ there
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by yusburg: 8:15am
And so
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Samanza89(m): 8:15am
Not surprise...
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by raziboi(m): 8:16am
when will Nigeria get better
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by yusburg: 8:16am
And so
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Idydarling(f): 8:16am
gaetano:chaiii!!
1 Like
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by josephine123: 8:16am
Hmnmm
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by obembet(m): 8:17am
This is Nigeria where the make Impossible possible
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by BiafraIShere(m): 8:17am
Zoo
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by Philinho(m): 8:17am
Hmmm.it's well
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by unclezuma: 8:17am
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by naijainstinct: 8:18am
bkool7:
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by SalamRushdie: 8:18am
gaetano:
Why must it be NASS? , when will Buhari who on incharge of all the embassies see it.....the way you zombies like to shield Buhari from his primary faults is mind boggling I tell U ...Is it NASs that approves foriegn missions and appoints ambassadors?
1 Like
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by HisSexcellency(m): 8:18am
Let the relevant persons be informed about this, cus It's a shame to Nigeria and Nigerians in that country. Let the ambassador be recalled to answer questions
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by modelsms(m): 8:18am
We always despise our own
Btw, CHECK MY SIGNATURE PLS FOR YOUR DATA
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by rozayx5(m): 8:19am
sounds sttuppid
like seriously
|Re: "Indians And Kenyans Working At The Nigerian Embassy In Qatar" - Twitter User by adelakay(m): 8:19am
Ok
