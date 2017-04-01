₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,857 members, 3,477,098 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 11:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User (217 Views)
5 Signs A New Employee Won't Make It In Your Company / Top Career Lessons From Cristiano Ronaldo's Career So Far / 11 Things Smart People Won't Say At Work (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by emefav: 7:53am
Nigerian social media user, @QueenMau1, who has been at the center of several controversies, is at it again, and this time, she's talking about dark people who don't want to bleach. According to her, dark people can't make it unless they bleach.
Here's what she wrote;
"If you were born black and still black at age 18, you will never go far in life. I was born black as in charcoal black but look at me today, I'm lighter than bob risky and successful. Be like me, be like Bob risky."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/dark-people-cant-go-far-in-life-unless.html
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by jeyselassie(m): 7:57am
she looks like someone living on life support. even with the bleaching still ugly as shrek.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by diablos: 8:06am
Lol...every girl nowadays is into d bleaching gang...i don't fancy extra dark girls though... light skinned girls tho... except d bleaching agents
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by Khd95(m): 8:12am
Ahye,see pple wey she dey even use do example,mumu u nd dat bobrisky be like shaved fowl
is dangote not black.
Is ben carson not black
They are more successful than anyone in ur lieange nd they didnt bleached u mofo.
Mj was black nd successful until he bleached nd wahala begin dey follow am opandan
Pls who get sense wey him no wan use again,make we dash dis geh,because she doesnt #black is not just a colour,its an attitude
2 Likes
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by SlimBrawnie(f): 8:33am
Genevieve
Agbani
Stephanie
Tika Sumpter
Ngozi Okonjo
Obama's wife
John Dumelo
Uti
GEJ
EFE
Bisola
Them too much jare
Which of them you reach?
I pity your old age
1 Like
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by malware: 8:35am
White girl
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by skillful01: 9:58am
she is stupid and proud to show the world that she is stupid .
stupidity is now a thing of joy.
1 Like
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by SmartBug: 11:58am
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by TINALETC3(f): 11:58am
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by IpobExposed: 11:58am
g
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by 2mch(m): 11:58am
Looks like a lizard
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by oshe11(m): 11:59am
IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER
UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON
IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....
AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....
WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?
EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by CheezyCharles: 11:59am
j
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by IMASTEX: 11:59am
For real
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by SageTravels: 11:59am
Another level of stupidity.
|Re: Dark People Won't Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach -instagram User by ednut1(m): 11:59am
eleribu smelly tin
(0) (Reply)
2in1 Gold Patterned Wooden Bracelet / World’s Greatest Entertainer Michael Jackson 55th Birthday Celebration! / Body Polished,, I Love Dis Treatment, Scrub&serum, Wowwwww,
Viewing this topic: lalasticlala(m), ProsperOkec, YoungSoldier146, addikt(m), Abbey4life, blvckdrym, fiftynaira(m), mayorG04, Zhirinovsky, scarffield(m), onoms4luv(m), Bibby25(m), naughtyendowed(m), SmartBug, prinzy1(m), TINALETC3(f), mmb1304, lekezino(m), bluediesel03, kayDooo(m), dacovajnr, Jobia(f), Itzwinnie, Greatbeard(m), preetypam(f), pfijacobs(m), Issygirl(f), stexsy(m), BodyKiss(m), geekay4real(m), ovoP(m), dapova, Ahmed99(m), mauricerex, ahmodu4real(m), Buzzboy(m), BSF, ejitec16(m), joephemzyz(m), haftob(m), CheezyCharles, mrjojo, IMASTEX, Kennyblues(m), Toka1992(m), Abiodmax, marrazy, bigdeals, whitebeard(m), simatiniya, Amabeast, ajalawole(m), iamtewwy(m), stred, nNEOo(m), donfineboi, bettercreature(m), neocortex, lacream007, Alasi20(m), DayDreamPictures(m), SirVintageCock, Onopa, ArcFrisky(m), oshe11(m), SageTravels, mizky, haffaze777(m), adexsimply(m), Abeos(m), Lilymax(f), ednut1(m), Zealmind, bqlekan(m), moneyspeaking and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6