Here's what she wrote;



"If you were born black and still black at age 18, you will never go far in life. I was born black as in charcoal black but look at me today, I'm lighter than bob risky and successful. Be like me, be like Bob risky."



she looks like someone living on life support. even with the bleaching still ugly as shrek. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol...every girl nowadays is into d bleaching gang...i don't fancy extra dark girls though... light skinned girls tho... except d bleaching agents





is dangote not black.

Is ben carson not black

They are more successful than anyone in ur lieange nd they didnt bleached u mofo.



Mj was black nd successful until he bleached nd wahala begin dey follow am opandan



Pls who get sense wey him no wan use again,make we dash dis geh,because she doesnt #black is not just a colour,its an attitude Ahye,see pple wey she dey even use do example,mumu u nd dat bobrisky be like shaved fowlis dangote not black.Is ben carson not blackThey are more successful than anyone in ur lieange nd they didnt bleached u mofo.Mj was black nd successful until he bleached nd wahala begin dey follow am opandanPls who get sense wey him no wan use again,make we dash dis geh,because she doesnt #black is not just a colour,its an attitude 2 Likes

Genevieve

Agbani

Stephanie

Tika Sumpter

Ngozi Okonjo

Obama's wife

John Dumelo

Uti

GEJ

EFE

Bisola





Them too much jare

Which of them you reach?

I pity your old age 1 Like

White girl

.



stupidity is now a thing of joy. she is stupid and proud to show the world that she is stupidstupidity is now a thing of joy. 1 Like

g

Looks like a lizard

j

For real

Another level of stupidity.