|Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by hapsyno: 8:33am
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Homeboiy(m): 8:35am
and so?
make we fly
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:38am
Homeboiy:O su mi
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Homeboiy(m): 8:39am
Oluwasaeon:meaning?
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by missnawty(f): 8:41am
Tekmo seems small to Lola Rae level tho.. I wonder Wat he has to offer..
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by IamAirforce1: 8:43am
Good to know
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:43am
Homeboiy:E don taya me
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by modelsms(m): 9:01am
Finally tekno don make am
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by LecciGucci: 9:01am
missnawty:
Tekno Small to lola rae .
U must be high on ur own fart!!
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:05am
missnawty:Big cassava.
10 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Michellla(f): 9:35am
Lola rae is older than tekno
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by michael142(m): 10:25am
Na Cassava cause am
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Sharon6(f): 10:25am
Lola Rae wey be say.......
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by CokersClub: 10:25am
#300naira , sugar and maize don cost.
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by TosineGuy(m): 10:25am
the first time i heard of Tekno i thought he was the founder of Techno fones. Dat was even why i even bought tecno fone. Imagine there is a Dj in my area called Dj Nokia. And i heard dat there is a gospel artiste called samsong. Na wa, Tekno miles make u change name
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by adelakay(m): 10:26am
Good for them
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Deepfreezer(m): 10:26am
Teckno money longer than lola rae.
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by mjbaba: 10:26am
missnawty:who is Lola Rae?
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Deepfreezer(m): 10:26am
Michellla:age just a number
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by bettercreature(m): 10:26am
Another use and dump fairy tale loading..........
1 Like
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Aburi001: 10:27am
Homeboiy:E taya me
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by femi4(m): 10:27am
Homeboiy:tired of such post
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Dharniel(m): 10:27am
and this is news, right?
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Damilolababy(f): 10:29am
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by hprizon(m): 10:29am
I like knack this lola rae one day
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by schumastic(m): 10:30am
missnawty:says who? she should count herself lucky cus right now the guy is the man of the moment.
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Damilolababy(f): 10:30am
k
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by toxxnoni(m): 10:30am
M6
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by Histrings08(m): 10:31am
Hmm.. Nairaland will not become a dumping ground in jesus name ... Amen
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by rozayx5(m): 10:32am
missnawty:last i checked
tekno is fine
tekno is a celeb
tekno is rich
tekno has millions of female fans finer than lola
lola rae is lucky to have tekno
to all my men out there. unless your not a hustler. no woman is above your level
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno, His Girlfriend, Lola Rae & Selebobo Rock Night Club by EweduAfonja: 10:32am
Cassava boy
