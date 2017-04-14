₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Pre Wedding Pics by hooged: 9:19am
She's an epitome of beauty, the very best, you mean the world to me dearie, HML in advance dear OLAMITOPE 2017
9 Likes
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by hooged: 9:22am
Lovieeee
5 Likes
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Davidlekkzy(m): 9:24am
Lovely
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Dezzx(m): 9:24am
congrats bro.
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by SINZ(m): 9:27am
HML sir.
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by CuteJude: 9:29am
Epitome of beauty kwa
Beauty is indeed in the blindness of the beholder
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by coolesmile: 9:29am
Congratulations
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by hooged: 9:31am
Gracia
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by veinless(f): 9:33am
may God bless your union with happiness and wealth
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by ruggedised: 9:34am
Tope hope you know how to play ludo at the other room
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Dezzx(m): 9:34am
CuteJude:you smoked cow dung abi?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by refiner(f): 9:34am
I thought d topic read my pre~wedding pic....then why wishing someone else hml?
Anyway...hml to the couple...
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by CuteJude: 9:36am
Dezzx:u still they smoke that type?
Abeg comot make I look beauty
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by ruggedised: 9:36am
CuteJude:
show us your own wife abi girlfriend
3 Likes
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by CuteJude: 9:37am
ruggedised:her beauty is beholded by me
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Nutase(f): 9:38am
If lovely pre wedding pictures were a prerequisite for a peaceful home, everybody for Don marry.
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by CuteJude: 9:41am
Nutase:
Go and marry and stop giving us explanations
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Nutase(f): 9:42am
CuteJude:You well so?
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by nepapole(m): 9:43am
I cant wait to see the end of this pre wedding pics era. #GGMU.
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by nikkypearl(f): 9:43am
CuteJude:gbe gbo gbo enu soun !
is she not
2 Likes
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by dacblogger(f): 9:43am
CuteJude:Isi aki...
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by CuteJude: 9:45am
nikkypearl:birds of the same feather flock together
Why u no go support her
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by CuteJude: 9:46am
dacblogger:abeg day done break
Ojuju na night things biko , be going
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by dacblogger(f): 9:48am
CuteJude:Anuofia...
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by lovelygurl(f): 9:51am
Awww happy married life in advance
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by nikkypearl(f): 9:56am
CuteJude:shiorrrr!
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:59am
Lovely! hml in advance.
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by ToriBlue(f): 10:02am
Yoruba couple.
She is beautiful.
Hml.
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by hooged: 10:24am
Thanks @all
1 Like
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Tiny23(f): 11:28am
This is so beautiful. God bless your union,eyin iyawo oni mo eni o...
I'm amazed at how people act stupid online,why not wish them well and move on?
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by folarinmiles(m): 3:10pm
I don't like the first pic.
The posture and the Jeans
|Re: My Pre Wedding Pics by Mrbehave: 3:32pm
CuteJude:u hav a problem
1 Like
