Investigators are all over his case file. This won't be a 'medial trial' the president won't accept failure to jail…



See earlier thread



Source: According to a twitter reply given by Lai Mohammed on the Andy Uba certificate saga.Investigators are all over his case file. This won't be a 'medial trial' the president won't accept failure to jail…See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3738000/andy-ubas-forged-certificates-me Source: https://twitter.com/vio_alert/status/852572534465757184

WATCH: Andy Uba’s Reported Fake Certificate Released





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0KXtT2I6r0

I want Andy Uba to be jailed but i want buhari to be his cell mate also for certificate forgery 35 Likes

People like Andy Uba and Buhari don't deserve to be within the corridors of Power 30 Likes 1 Share

Anyone who believes this will also believe that Shekau is a brother to Trump.

In other words,pretend nobody said anything.

His name will be on the ballot paper for Anambra Elections, 15 Likes





Nigeria will NEVER be great!



I repeat...



Jailed bawo? Buhari that became president by presenting nepa bill as certificate nkoNigeria will NEVER be great!I repeat...Nigeria will NEVER be great!

Andy be like disposable tissue na ... so no collateral damage. 3 Likes





He can't even spell "Media trial" and this is the Minister of COMMUNICATION.

And VIO Alert aka been



Meanwhile what about Buhari's certificate or they think Nigerians have forgotten? 11 Likes

What happens to Buhari who lied on oath about his certificate if Andy Uba will be jailed for forgery?



What will happen to those who padded our budget if Andy Uba will be jailed for forgery?



This government and hypocrisy are like 5 & 6 3 Likes

For their dream





The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwhtsQadOA&sns=tw

less talk, more action please



Welcome to QUICK PONZIANSHere we look out for each other as a family, by bringing in paying sites..Always read pinned messagesplease follow the rules/rules@mattatabot and everybody will smile at the end of the day..Don't forget to invite your friends

Lie liar with his useless ranting. Jail Buhari first and foremost 1 Like

EVERY ONE IN POWER IN NIGERIA ARE GUILTY

The handle could be fake. It's not verified.



Social media are a big problem to credible information. 1 Like

What about Dino Melaye that got 3/4 of his presented certificates and many others that presented something that looks like NEPA bill..? All of una get forgery name.. 1 Like

DropShot:

The handle could be fake. It's not verified.



Social media are a big problem to credible information.

Today is National Gbagaun day

So Lia is now a Judge erhmmm.... I won't be surprised if the Presidency refute this claim.

Buhari nko? Jail him first, abi em no forge waec? 2 Likes

Hmmm! This leaves me speeches... Our leaders deserve dead sentences for the harm they've caused and are causing us over the years!

Enough of this lies

Dem don come again, na mouth dem dey use jail person? 1 Like

liar muhammed