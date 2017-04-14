₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by oladimejiX: 9:34am
According to a twitter reply given by Lai Mohammed on the Andy Uba certificate saga.
Investigators are all over his case file. This won't be a 'medial trial' the president won't accept failure to jail…
See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3738000/andy-ubas-forged-certificates-me
Source: https://twitter.com/vio_alert/status/852572534465757184
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by josephine123: 9:37am
WATCH: Andy Uba’s Reported Fake Certificate Released
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0KXtT2I6r0
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by madridguy(m): 9:39am
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by donmalcolm21(m): 9:43am
I want Andy Uba to be jailed but i want buhari to be his cell mate also for certificate forgery
35 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by donmalcolm21(m): 9:44am
People like Andy Uba and Buhari don't deserve to be within the corridors of Power
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by fergie001(m): 9:45am
Anyone who believes this will also believe that Shekau is a brother to Trump.
In other words,pretend nobody said anything.
His name will be on the ballot paper for Anambra Elections,
15 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:55am
Jailed bawo? Buhari that became president by presenting nepa bill as certificate nko
Nigeria will NEVER be great!
I repeat...
Nigeria will NEVER be great!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by hucienda: 10:05am
Andy be like disposable tissue na ... so no collateral damage.
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Damilolababy(f): 11:02am
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by ephi123(f): 11:02am
He can't even spell "Media trial" and this is the Minister of COMMUNICATION.
And VIO Alert aka been
Meanwhile what about Buhari's certificate or they think Nigerians have forgotten?
11 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Damilolababy(f): 11:02am

|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by sotall(m): 11:03am
What happens to Buhari who lied on oath about his certificate if Andy Uba will be jailed for forgery?
What will happen to those who padded our budget if Andy Uba will be jailed for forgery?
This government and hypocrisy are like 5 & 6
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by flavour66: 11:03am

|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by 247NaijaGossips: 11:03am
Meanwhile;
The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwhtsQadOA&sns=tw
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Damilolababy(f): 11:03am

|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by adelakay(m): 11:04am
less talk, more action please
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by iprinceomoba: 11:04am
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Philinho(m): 11:04am
Lie liar with his useless ranting. Jail Buhari first and foremost
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Motolank: 11:04am
EVERY ONE IN POWER IN NIGERIA ARE GUILTY
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by DropShot: 11:05am
The handle could be fake. It's not verified.
Social media are a big problem to credible information.
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 11:05am
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Jabioro: 11:06am
What about Dino Melaye that got 3/4 of his presented certificates and many others that presented something that looks like NEPA bill..? All of una get forgery name..
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by ephi123(f): 11:06am
DropShot:
Today is National Gbagaun day
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by oshe11(m): 11:07am
IF THE WHISTLE BLOWER REFUSES TO TELL US THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF THE MONEY, HE SHUD BE ARRESTED AS THE OWNER
UNLESS HE HAS TOLD THE EFCC BUT THE ARE HIDING IT FOR SOME REASON
IF AN AGENCY LIKE EFCC CANNOT INVESTIGATE AND PROVIDE THE NAME OF THE OWNER OF AN APARTMENT THEN EFCC SHOULD BE SCRAPPED COS ITS USELESS.....
AGENT IS JUST A MIDDLEMAN, ABI THE LANDLORD NOR WRITE RECEIPT GIVE THE TENANT....
WHO IS DECEIVING WHO?
EFCC IS USELESS AND THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED SINCE TIME IMMEMORIAL
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Agimor(m): 11:07am
So Lia is now a Judge erhmmm.... I won't be surprised if the Presidency refute this claim.
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by austinbrown: 11:07am
Buhari nko? Jail him first, abi em no forge waec?
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by smartty68(m): 11:08am
Hmmm! This leaves me speeches... Our leaders deserve dead sentences for the harm they've caused and are causing us over the years!
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by murphyibiam15(m): 11:08am

|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by freshness2020(m): 11:08am
Enough of this lies
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by UnknownT: 11:11am
Dem don come again, na mouth dem dey use jail person?
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by hprizon(m): 11:12am
liar muhammed
|Re: Lai Mohammed: Andy Uba Will Be Jailed If Found Guilty Of Forgery (picture) by Tazdroid(m): 11:13am
Hmm, if found guilty, na Aso Rock them go send pesin go before?
