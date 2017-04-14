Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode: "Rotimi Amaechi Owns The $43m Found In Ikoyi Flat" (12697 Views)

http://ogashub.com.ng/ffk-alleges-rotimi-amaechi-owns-the-43m-found-in-ikoyi-flat/



The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi's.He owns the flat it was found in too.NIA story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in Minister's flats!



https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor The former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, alleges that Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is the owner of the $43 million found in an apartment raided by EFCC operatives two days ago. He also alleged that Amaechi is the owner of the flat in which it was found. 1 Like

Can i claim ownership,Sir? 12 Likes 2 Shares

This amount of money without a verified owner....

Was the flat not rented out to someone ?

Is there no tenancy agreement ?

How was it paid for ?

Can the Landlord not be summoned to give evidence and cast light on the issue ?

Who did the whistle blower originally implicate ?

These are simple and logical questions 48 Likes

Amaechi is the owner of the flat where the money was found period! 61 Likes 1 Share

Amaechi owns that money that's why media attention has slpwed down about the money 73 Likes 1 Share







So amaechi dey OFF mo abudu's payint and fvck her pvssy! Enjoyment ni e o! Meanwhile....So amaechi dey OFF mo abudu's payint and fvck her pvssy! Enjoyment ni e o! 10 Likes 1 Share

God punish anyone that comes on this thread to insult FFK for saying the truth! 71 Likes 1 Share

Clearly Ameachis money , his flat his money .. 29 Likes 2 Shares

All these twist by PDP members who initially claimed the discovery was propaganda is just a silly attempt to rubbish the breakthrough recorded by EFCC in the war against corruption.



EFCC have obtained a temporary forfeiture order already and the court had also decided that the owner must come forward and claim the money within the next 14 days or forget the money forever. So, what's with all the speculations and attack on Ameachi?



Whether the money belongs to Ameachi, NIA, CBN, Muazu or Esther is no longer the point. The money now belongs to the federal government except someone can come out and claim ownership in the next 14 days. We should be celebrating this breakthrough and not misinforming the people. 58 Likes 7 Shares

I knew someone in this government owns the money that's why everywhere is silent.



Even the one at the airport and the bereau de change office.



If it was an opposition member like Andrew Yakubu, the identity would have been revealed sharply.



We are not fools, a whole federal government cannot claim not to know the owner of a building or its tenants.



Facking country 91 Likes 4 Shares

You are a big and shameless hypocrite. I hate to associate with Nigerians* like you.







Who owns the Money discovered at the airport?







Who owns the Money discovered at Balogun market?







Who owns the money discovered at Ikoyi?







If you cannot find answers to the above questions, then shove your shady anti corruption fight in your anus. You were so fast to name Andrew Yakubu because he is indirectly related to the so called corrupt GEJ and PDP. You all are corrupt and shameless entities without any iota of integrity. You are a big and shameless hypocrite. I hate to associate with Nigerians* like you.Who owns the Money discovered at the airport?Who owns the Money discovered at Balogun market?Who owns the money discovered at Ikoyi?If you cannot find answers to the above questions, then shove your shady anti corruption fight in your anus. You were so fast to name Andrew Yakubu because he is indirectly related to the so called corrupt GEJ and PDP. You all are corrupt and shameless entities without any iota of integrity. 113 Likes 12 Shares

So if nobody come forward to claim the money after 14days the case will just die like that ? So you mean tiil now the Govt cant find the name of the person that bought that particular flat So if nobody come forward to claim the money after 14days the case will just die like that? So you mean tiil now the Govt cant find the name of the person that bought that particular flat 44 Likes 2 Shares

The money will be permanently forfeited to the federal government if nobody claims it in the next 14 days and that is why I am excited. Money has been taking away from a thief and will definitely be put to good use for the benefit of Nigerians.



If government finds the owner of the flat and person denies ownership of the money, what do you think will happen? The money will be permanently forfeited to the federal government if nobody claims it in the next 14 days and that is why I am excited. Money has been taking away from a thief and will definitely be put to good use for the benefit of Nigerians.If government finds the owner of the flat and person denies ownership of the money, what do you think will happen? 9 Likes

If Amaechi is sure he is not the owner of the money, let him sue FFK to court for libel. Yeye dey smell......I am sure that to distract gullible Nigerians from this stories, they will soon come with another big catch.............in opposition waters. 11 Likes 1 Share

So it's not important knowing who owns the money abi? But if it was alleged to be a PDP member guys like you will be foaming at the mouth spewing rubbish.



Zombie use your brain na. So it's not important knowing who owns the money abi? But if it was alleged to be a PDP member guys like you will be foaming at the mouth spewing rubbish.Zombie use your brain na. 55 Likes 5 Shares

What amazes me isn't ffk's allegation, I'm used to his idiocy. What is really surprising is the fact kids who were screaming at the top of every rooftop in their five villages that not a dime was found and that the whole "drama" was staged by EFCC are now the people gobbling at ffk's sputum in agreement the money belongs to Amaechi.



Wonders indeed shall never end. 14 Likes 1 Share

Don't mind those idiots. It doesn't take up to an hour for a search to be conducted in lands registry to know the owner of the apartment.



It's either it belongs to a serving government official, a powerful personality or NIA as alleged but if EFCC still claims it doesn't know the owner then it's a useless organization. Don't mind those idiots. It doesn't take up to an hour for a search to be conducted in lands registry to know the owner of the apartment.It's either it belongs to a serving government official, a powerful personality or NIA as alleged but if EFCC still claims it doesn't know the owner then it's a useless organization. 28 Likes

See, I am itching to know the name of the psychopath who stole such a huge sum of money and kept it in an apartment to rot away. But, what should government do when nobody is claiming ownership?



Andrew Yakubu came out publicly to claim ownership of his money when it was discovered. The situation of this case is entirely different. See, I am itching to know the name of the psychopath who stole such a huge sum of money and kept it in an apartment to rot away. But, what should government do when nobody is claiming ownership?Andrew Yakubu came out publicly to claim ownership of his money when it was discovered. The situation of this case is entirely different. 5 Likes 1 Share

Don't believe FFK. Amaechi has never stolen any funds. He is one of the most trustworthy politicians in Nigeria Don't believe FFK. Amaechi has never stolen any funds. He is one of the most trustworthy politicians in Nigeria 2 Likes

The idiocy and the joke is on the FG, EFCC and the anticorruption fight if they cant find the owner of the money.



It will take me less than two hours to conduct a search at lands registry Alausa to know the owner of the apartment. The idiocy and the joke is on the FG, EFCC and the anticorruption fight if they cant find the owner of the money.It will take me less than two hours to conduct a search at lands registry Alausa to know the owner of the apartment. 29 Likes 2 Shares

truth be told, EFCC knows who owns the money but they will never relay the information to the media, obviously the money is owned by someone and surely the person acquired the money illegitimately...

the height of corruption in this country cannot be expressed by words, it's inexplicable... 9 Likes

You guys that go about supporting corruption are not even smart. so, when EFCC discovers a huge sum of money in an unusual location and nobody comes forward to claim the money, they should forcefully pin the ownership on somebody, right?



The case of Andrew Yakubu is different from the cases you mentioned above because he came out openly to claim ownership of the money immediately the discovery was made. When owners of discovered loot refuse to claim ownership, the best EFCC can do is to ensure the money is forfeited to government and that is what they are doing. You guys that go about supporting corruption are not even smart. so, when EFCC discovers a huge sum of money in an unusual location and nobody comes forward to claim the money, they should forcefully pin the ownership on somebody, right?The case of Andrew Yakubu is different from the cases you mentioned above because he came out openly to claim ownership of the money immediately the discovery was made. When owners of discovered loot refuse to claim ownership, the best EFCC can do is to ensure the money is forfeited to government and that is what they are doing. 2 Likes

ok

WATCH VIDEO: The Huge Amount Of Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxja6Brs9K4

GREEDY PEOPLE 1 Like

Irresponsible claim.



Freedom of speech don suffer. 2 Likes

ABEG DAT MONEY NA MY OOWN

Chayi...The secrecy around the ownership shows a lot to be questioned.



We are watching 2 Likes

Abeg say another thing. Una go wait for the owner of the money tire. Let everything die down, they ll just call him and give him his money through the back door. Amaechi ke? Amaechi wey be saintAbeg say another thing. Una go wait for the owner of the money tire. Let everything die down, they ll just call him and give him his money through the back door. 7 Likes

Bubu won't read dis 2 Likes

Wonders 2 Likes