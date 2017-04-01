₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by veragistonline(f): 9:59am
All appears to be put in place for the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja,
The airport had been temporarily shut down on 9th of March, 2017, for six weeks of runway rehabilitation exercise.
The runway has been in use since the airport was built in 1982, and expired about 14 years ago.
After much debates, the rehabilitation exercise was awarded for the sum of N5.8 million and work began on the runway.
As at the 30th of March 2017, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika had said the airport was 57.5%% ready.
He tweeted:
While inspecting the final lap of work on the runway on Monday, The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, confirmed that the airport is 96% ready and assured everyone that the airport will be reopened on the 19th of April, 2017.
“This is runway 22 where the work terminates. Remember work started from the other end which is runway 04. You can see that we have finished asphalting and we are at 96 percent completion.” He said.
“The marking of the runway and lighting are going on simultaneously. This is three to four days work and we still have about eight days to go. We are happy and we are on course.” He added.
The minister also talked about a new technology used for the runway which will not retain rain water and another, where glass glide is put in the process of constructing the runway to reinforce it, to give it extra strength and prevent cracks.
“This is the first time any Nigerian runway is being treated with such material and that material is a 50 tonner.” He said.
At the moment, all Abuja-bound traffic is diverted to the recently upgraded Kaduna International Airport (KIA).
A lot of activities have also resumed ahead of next Wednesday reopening of the airport.
Local and foreign airlines have reopened sales and bookings on the Abuja route. Local airlines are already making bookings on the Lagos-Abuja, Sokoto-Abuja-Lagos, Abuja-Kaduna, Port Harcourt-Abuja amongst others for next week flights.
Kingsley Nwokoma, President of foreign airlines association in Nigeria, told reporters that foreign airlines have opened booking for tickets and cargo flights to Abuja.
“After the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Sirika staked his job and seconded by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, some foreign airlines have started selling tickets to Abuja.”
“Everyone believes that the ministers will keep to their words. Even cargo booking has started for Abuja airport. That one is easier because it is not as sensitive as passenger service. Let us see how it plays.” He said.
“In a civilised country, if they give you a date people will work with that date. But since the minister has put his job on the line, we are confident that flights will start in Abuja after next week. He added.
SOURCE: http://veragist.com/news/abuja-airport-flights-begin-officially-next-week-nnamdi-azikiwe/
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by thesicilian: 10:03am
The minister deserves commendations.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by veragistonline(f): 10:12am
thesicilian:
He sure does
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by sukafia: 10:14am
Correct informe. Thanks
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by veragistonline(f): 10:18am
You're welcome
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by malware: 10:21am
I hope the contractors will not disappoint him and cost him his ministerial seat.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by fergie001(m): 10:22am
Good news,even though I never enter flight b4,my papa no dey Government.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by siraj1402(m): 10:22am
If only this government can keep all their promise like this.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by morikee(m): 10:22am
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Capsule101(m): 10:22am
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by LionDeLeo: 10:22am
Enemies of state at the moment,
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Dharniel(m): 10:23am
deserves commendation if the job done will be durable.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by leksmedia: 10:23am
We must commend the Government on this, closing the airport even with all the brouhaha , completing on schedule etc. I hope the other Airports facilities were upgraded too, not just the runway , Because Nigerian Airports and escalators not working are like 5 and 6. We really need to grow out from this low level mentality. Kudos to the government. At least we are moving gradually. For your website design, Blog design , ecommerce websites, Visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by jeffizy(m): 10:24am
They achieve the near impossible if it comes to matters that affects them and their fellow elites.
Wondering if the pace of work could be deployed to other things like Ibadan-ilorin express way, Lagos -ibadan express way, 2nd niger bridge, enforcing the pay as you watch module for DSTV, deployment of prepaid power metres to all houses in Nigeria.
Just wondering!
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Elisean(m): 10:26am
Dem no mention Amaechi name?
Why?
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by lailo: 10:28am
An international airport(Nigeria's number one) runway expired 15 years ago and need just #5million for rehabilitation and PDP couldn't do it in their 16 years of rule?Im very sure it would have been awarded like nothing less than 50 timex for as outrageous as #5 billion naira and yet not completed just like kaduna-abuja railway project.No matter what children of hate would say Nigerians took the best decision in 2015.#corruption stinks.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by adelakay(m): 10:28am
Kudos to the men at work
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Damilolababy(f): 10:29am
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by hprizon(m): 10:29am
sukafia:like you truly read it
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by jeffizy(m): 10:30am
fergie001:You should rewrite that historical context by yourself.
Make sure you fly and take your dad around the world too!
Success is a habit and not a giving.
Best of luck on this challenge! Don't give in to stereotypes
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Damilolababy(f): 10:30am
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Deepfreezer(m): 10:30am
jeffizy:Exactly what I was about to say.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by DesChyko(m): 10:30am
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Deepfreezer(m): 10:31am
Offcourse they will finish it fast because it affects them.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Shiitposter: 10:32am
thesicilian:
Why though? Because he completes his task? I mean thats what he is there for.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by modextus(m): 10:34am
N5.8 million? I don't understand.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by fergie001(m): 10:34am
jeffizy:it is not a challenge my dear.I will do my best to achieve success for sure but not to fly around the world,but to put smiles on the faces of people around me.
Life is not a competition,so I move at my pace,Sir.
Happy Easter Sir
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Olufemi66(m): 10:36am
Let's pretend it's true.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by OkpekeBeauty: 10:38am
The Boko Haram commanders were chatting and laughing as they were being arraigned before an Abuja court recently...
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Originalsly: 10:38am
From the tone....get the feeling that it is more important that the airport open on the set date than if it would really be safe to do so.
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by Kaimallamm: 10:43am
The sorry state of Buhari international airport Ondo is the worst. They need to fix it
|Re: Abuja Airpot Runway 96% Ready, Re-opens Next Week Wednesday -Hadi Sirika by suntty(m): 10:44am
uunna well done
