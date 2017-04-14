Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) (18074 Views)

Two members of a popular church in Ijegun area of Lagos have engaged in fierce battle over who between them will marry one of the female members of the church.



The fight, which started from the church, has moved to the Area M Police Command in Idimu to decide who will eventually marry 20-year old Amarachi Amaechi.



The fight which seemed to have put the police in a dilemma was between Rivers State-born Prince Chily Michael and Izuchukwu Uba from Anambra State.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Uba was the first dating Amarachi and they have agreed not to have any sexual contact until after their wedding.



However, before their planned wedding, Michael allegedly snatched her from Uba and got the girl impregnated and she had been delivered a baby last year.



But none of the two men have properly engaged to Amarachi.



However, when Amarachi became pregnant, Michael was said to have abandoned her and focused on other women while Uba and took responsibility of the pregnancy until she safely delivered.



This drew Amarachi closer to Uba and they agreed to marry.



But when Michael became aware of this, he was angry and started threatening and even assaulted Uba severally before Michael went to the police to report that Uba took his wife.



It was while Uba had been charged with wife snatcher allegation before Amarachi came to the station and told police that she actually dated the two men but has finally settled for Uba as her husband-to-be despite having baby for Michael.



The police is yet to decide on the matter when our correspondent visited the Command.



Methinks the fight is more about ego than love for the lady





The final decision rests with the lady though





Wetin concern police for matter? Misplaced priorities Methinks the fight is more about ego than love for the ladyThe final decision rests with the lady thoughWetin concern police for matter? Misplaced priorities 5 Likes





It's always been the girls decision all along although she messed up by dating the both of them.



Probably Uba is a good guy and Michael is bad guy and good girls are usually fascinated by bad guys.



*Modified*



As in ehn, see the girl when Land two guys for station. See her legs Police remove your hand from the matter.It's always been the girls decision all along although she messed up by dating the both of them.Probably Uba is a good guy and Michael is bad guy and good girls are usually fascinated by bad guys.*Modified*As in ehn, see the girl when Land two guys for station. See her legs 15 Likes 1 Share

MOST CHURCH MEMBERS ARE HYPOCRITES 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ummmhhhh !

Its a pity to hear such ear aching news over a girl



why fighting over a fish when we have billions of it in d river ?



Smh ! 2 Likes

What happened to praying and getting instructions from God about your partner?



Christianity keeps getting complicated everyday 7 Likes 1 Share

Last last na woman go kill that guy call Uba

Mtchew

GloriaNinja:

MOST CHURCH MEMBERS ARE HYPOCRITES

Really Really

Sister in Christ 1 Like

religions and pretence have something in common 1 Like

once I hear it.. I don waka Seriously I hate no sex relationship,once I hear it.. I don waka 11 Likes 2 Shares

Ps---This should be a "wakeup" call to all you guys that are being deceived with the "no sex till our wedding night" crap, you probably just 'washing' the car and one sharp guy is driving it....... Marketed worldwide by Amaco investments........Ps---This should be a "wakeup" call to all you guys that are being deceived with the "no sex till our wedding night" crap, you probably just 'washing' the car and one sharp guy is driving it....... 4 Likes

Girl wen leave u go kpansh anoda guy nai u dey fight for afta d kpanshing develop issue



small time u go hate d child





Girl wen u leave afta impregnatin her nai u dey fight for...





u want her to wait for u yl u continue ur kpanshing streak?







if d girl parents no rich both of u better RECIEVE SENSE 2 Likes

Lol some guys self u want to marry a single mother....

No sex with Uba, but she got pregnant for Micheal 3 Likes

lmao cray

Strong jazz





That man up there, don't wan mention him Efcc matter inside church,That man up there, don't wan mention him

Lol story story, ubah na virgin, Michael don break, Amarachi na ashawo borehole, wetin concern me kwanu. Lobish church hypocrites 2 Likes

Mumu guys fighting over fugly girl *hisses* 2 Likes

NA WA O. NA SOO HER PUSSY SWEET PASS [color=#000099][/color]NA WA O. NA SOO HER PUSSY SWEET PASS

The two both of them need deliverance... Their heads no correct... Irani oshi