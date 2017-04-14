₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by dre11(m): 1:03pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/two-church-members-fight-dirty-female-lover/
Pic: the female lover
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Santi69(m): 1:05pm
Methinks the fight is more about ego than love for the lady
The final decision rests with the lady though
Wetin concern police for matter? Misplaced priorities
5 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by gbegemaster(m): 1:10pm
Police remove your hand from the matter.
It's always been the girls decision all along although she messed up by dating the both of them.
Probably Uba is a good guy and Michael is bad guy and good girls are usually fascinated by bad guys.
*Modified*
As in ehn, see the girl when Land two guys for station. See her legs
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by josephine123: 1:10pm
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:12pm
MOST CHURCH MEMBERS ARE HYPOCRITES
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by mrjaybaba(m): 1:13pm
Ummmhhhh !
Its a pity to hear such ear aching news over a girl
why fighting over a fish when we have billions of it in d river ?
Smh !
2 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by unclezuma: 1:18pm
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by PapiSmith: 1:19pm
What happened to praying and getting instructions from God about your partner?
Christianity keeps getting complicated everyday
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by AnyibestDede(m): 1:19pm
Last last na woman go kill that guy call Uba
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Ireboya(m): 1:19pm
Mtchew
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by ElDeeVee(m): 1:20pm
GloriaNinja:
Really
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by NetBizguy: 1:20pm
Sister in Christ
1 Like
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by ednut1(m): 1:20pm
religions and pretence have something in common
1 Like
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by majamajic(m): 1:20pm
Seriously I hate no sex relationship, once I hear it.. I don waka
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by oshe11(m): 1:20pm
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 1:21pm
Marketed worldwide by Amaco investments........
Ps---This should be a "wakeup" call to all you guys that are being deceived with the "no sex till our wedding night" crap, you probably just 'washing' the car and one sharp guy is driving it.......
4 Likes
2 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Hector09(m): 1:21pm
Lol some guys self u want to marry a single mother....
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Opakan2: 1:21pm
why do these foreigners like causing trouble in Yoruba land like this ehnn?
Ibos for that matter
3 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Lilymax(f): 1:22pm
No sex with Uba, but she got pregnant for Micheal
3 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Loyalblak007(f): 1:22pm
lmao cray
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by HIRAETH(f): 1:22pm
Strong jazz
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by majamajic(m): 1:22pm
Efcc matter inside church,
That man up there, don't wan mention him
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Accipetex(m): 1:23pm
Lol story story, ubah na virgin, Michael don break, Amarachi na ashawo borehole, wetin concern me kwanu. Lobish church hypocrites
2 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by sod09(m): 1:23pm
Useless jobless flatinos
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Godsage: 1:24pm
ncan apapa branch analysing names
itz them
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 1:24pm
Mumu guys fighting over fugly girl *hisses*
2 Likes
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by EPIJOE: 1:25pm
[color=#000099][/color] NA WA O. NA SOO HER PUSSY SWEET PASS
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by AyamConfidence(m): 1:25pm
The two both of them need deliverance... Their heads no correct... Irani oshi
|Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by jattshaf(m): 1:25pm
The headline should be Two church men fight dirty over a stick in human body........
i wont blieve their actually fighting over what i just see on the picture above
1 Like
