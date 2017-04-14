₦airaland Forum

Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by dre11(m): 1:03pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


Two members of a popular church in Ijegun area of Lagos have engaged in fierce battle over who between them will marry one of the female members of the church.

The fight, which started from the church, has moved to the Area M Police Command in Idimu to decide who will eventually marry 20-year old Amarachi Amaechi.

The fight which seemed to have put the police in a dilemma was between Rivers State-born Prince Chily Michael and Izuchukwu Uba from Anambra State.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Uba was the first dating Amarachi and they have agreed not to have any sexual contact until after their wedding.

However, before their planned wedding, Michael allegedly snatched her from Uba and got the girl impregnated and she had been delivered a baby last year.

But none of the two men have properly engaged to Amarachi.

However, when Amarachi became pregnant, Michael was said to have abandoned her and focused on other women while Uba and took responsibility of the pregnancy until she safely delivered.

This drew Amarachi closer to Uba and they agreed to marry.

But when Michael became aware of this, he was angry and started threatening and even assaulted Uba severally before Michael went to the police to report that Uba took his wife.

It was while Uba had been charged with wife snatcher allegation before Amarachi came to the station and told police that she actually dated the two men but has finally settled for Uba as her husband-to-be despite having baby for Michael.

The police is yet to decide on the matter when our correspondent visited the Command.


http://pmexpressng.com/two-church-members-fight-dirty-female-lover/

Pic: the female lover

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Santi69(m): 1:05pm



Methinks the fight is more about ego than love for the lady


The final decision rests with the lady though undecided


Wetin concern police for matter? Misplaced priorities

5 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by gbegemaster(m): 1:10pm
Police remove your hand from the matter.

It's always been the girls decision all along although she messed up by dating the both of them.

Probably Uba is a good guy and Michael is bad guy and good girls are usually fascinated by bad guys.

*Modified*

As in ehn, see the girl when Land two guys for station. See her legs lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by josephine123: 1:10pm
WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKLj4HEdwlU
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:12pm
MOST CHURCH MEMBERS ARE HYPOCRITES

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by mrjaybaba(m): 1:13pm
Ummmhhhh !
Its a pity to hear such ear aching news over a girl

why fighting over a fish when we have billions of it in d river ?

Smh !

2 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by unclezuma: 1:18pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by PapiSmith: 1:19pm
What happened to praying and getting instructions from God about your partner?

Christianity keeps getting complicated everyday

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by AnyibestDede(m): 1:19pm
Last last na woman go kill that guy call Uba
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Ireboya(m): 1:19pm
Mtchew
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by ElDeeVee(m): 1:20pm
GloriaNinja:
MOST CHURCH MEMBERS ARE HYPOCRITES

Really
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by NetBizguy: 1:20pm
Sister in Christ

1 Like

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by ednut1(m): 1:20pm
religions and pretence have something in common

1 Like

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by majamajic(m): 1:20pm
Seriously I hate no sex relationship, angry sad sad once I hear it.. I don waka

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by oshe11(m): 1:20pm
2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 1:21pm
Marketed worldwide by Amaco investments........ grin


Ps---This should be a "wakeup" call to all you guys that are being deceived with the "no sex till our wedding night" crap, you probably just 'washing' the car and one sharp guy is driving it....... angry

4 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by oshe11(m): 1:21pm
Girl wen leave u go kpansh anoda guy nai u dey fight for afta d kpanshing develop issue

small time u go hate d child


Girl wen u leave afta impregnatin her nai u dey fight for...


u want her to wait for u yl u continue ur kpanshing streak?



if d girl parents no rich both of u better RECIEVE SENSE

2 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Hector09(m): 1:21pm
Lol some guys self u want to marry a single mother....
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Opakan2: 1:21pm
why do these foreigners like causing trouble in Yoruba land like this ehnn?

Ibos for that matter

3 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Lilymax(f): 1:22pm
No sex with Uba, but she got pregnant for Micheal undecided undecided undecided

3 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Loyalblak007(f): 1:22pm
lmao cray
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by HIRAETH(f): 1:22pm
Strong jazz
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by majamajic(m): 1:22pm
Efcc matter inside church, angry sad

That man up there, don't wan mention him
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Accipetex(m): 1:23pm
Lol story story, ubah na virgin, Michael don break, Amarachi na ashawo borehole, wetin concern me kwanu. Lobish church hypocrites

2 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by sod09(m): 1:23pm
Useless jobless flatinos grin grin grin
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by Godsage: 1:24pm
ncan apapa branch analysing names

itz them
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by feelgoodstuffs(m): 1:24pm
Mumu guys fighting over fugly girl *hisses*

2 Likes

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by EPIJOE: 1:25pm
[color=#000099][/color] grin grin NA WA O. NA SOO HER PUSSY SWEET PASS
Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by AyamConfidence(m): 1:25pm
The two both of them need deliverance... Their heads no correct... Irani oshi

Re: Two Church Members Fight Dirty Over Female Lover (pic) by jattshaf(m): 1:25pm
The headline should be Two church men fight dirty over a stick in human body........

i wont blieve their actually fighting over what i just see on the picture above

1 Like

