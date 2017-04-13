₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,143 members, 3,478,100 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 10:55 PM

What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? (3016 Views)

What's The Weird Thing That Attracts You To The Opposite Sex? / What's The First Thing That Attracts You To The Opposite Sex? / What Is The Funniest Thing You Ever Found Yourself Doing Around Opposite Sex? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Toks2008(m): 3:08pm
Tell me you are a caterer and you have won 60% of my affection and be a good caterer with wify attributes and I'm hooked.

So if you are a man or woman,what type of career endears you to the opposite sex?

2 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by SINZ(m): 3:10pm
Anything.

Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me. wink

13 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by zinachidi(m): 3:12pm
SINZ:
Anything.


Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me. wink
nyash, lol.. Not my thing.. All these women wey dey feel say the world dey revolve round their big nyash... Anyways the op was talking about careers, so nothing beats a sexy policewoman.

5 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Toks2008(m): 3:15pm
SINZ:
Anything.


Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me. wink

I don't know but I'm not a fan of big booty..in fact it pisses me off....just have a well moderately curvy booty with full bustline and I'm good...

Btw I was talking about career and not body endowment.

4 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by CuteJude: 3:15pm
SINZ:
Anything.


Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me. wink
gbam thats alll

7 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:16pm
**In Jennifer's voice**
Na billionaire career sure pass o. grin grin grin grin grin grin

Na joke o.

On a more serious note, who career don epp for relationship apart from gold diggers? undecided undecided undecided

2 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ZarZar(f): 3:19pm
I used to have a thing for guys in uniforms but not anymore. It didn't even have to be a white-collar job, just as long as he wore a uniform I would buckle at the knees grin Anything from chef, waiter, bartender, etc.

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by modelsms(m): 3:21pm
Teaching cos that gives enough time to take care of me. lol

2 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:21pm
ZarZar:
I used to have a thing for guys in uniforms but not anymore. It didn't even have to be a white collar job, just as long as he wore a uniform I would buckle at the knees grin Anything from chef, waiter, bartender, etc.
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ZarZar(f): 3:23pm
ikp120:

shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

What's wrong with what I said?
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Omotayor123(f): 3:23pm
Toks, These days it's all about the money...

people don't care about the career or job. The slogan now is "Kin sha ti lowo"
anything anything cool

It is well!


Personally, I choose Love, regardless of the career. Make he sha dey legit.cheesy

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Anitateddy(f): 3:23pm
Any career.......As far as he is rich but not into dirty business.
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:25pm
modelsms:
Teaching cos that gives enough time to take care of me. lol
I like sexy teachers well well too because they go sabi teach virgins like me all the ehe ehe styles wey dey reign. grin grin grin grin grin
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by devilsdouble00(m): 3:29pm
smiley

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:30pm
Anitateddy:
Any career.......As far as he is rich but not into dirty business.
Babe I know ya profession.
You dey work for orishirishi.com grin grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Emodeee: 3:30pm
Omotayor123:
Toks, These days it's all about the money...

people don't care about the career or job. The slogan now is "Kin sha ti lowo"
anything anything cool

It is well!




hello, beautiful.
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by stephenmorris(m): 3:31pm
For a woman it's olosho but a man I think been a pastor or marriage counselor
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Michellla(f): 3:35pm
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by SINZ(m): 3:40pm
Toks2008:


I don't know but I'm not a fan of big booty..in fact it pisses me off....just have a well moderately curvy booty with full bustline and I'm good...

Btw I was talking about career and not body endowment.

You love food, so you'd rather marry a chef or a caterer. cool

I love money and a good fvck, and just about anything, if done rightly, can yield monetary returns. So that strikes out the occupational preference for me, leaving me with the physical preference. Hence my comment.

So if I'm presented with an option of choosing between a doctor who earns top greenbacks and a moderately paid banker, I'd simply go with the girl with the biggest ass, which could also be the doctor. winkgrin

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Anitateddy(f): 3:40pm
ikp120:

Babe I know ya profession.
You dey work for orishirishi.com grin grin grin grin grin
was that suppose to be funny?
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by kayzat: 3:42pm
I love them nurse in white skimpy uniform

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:44pm
Anitateddy:
was that suppose to be funny?
Nah, it was supposed to be read by you grin grin grin grin grin.
Just checked ya dp. Sorry you ain't my type.

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Headlesschicken(m): 3:46pm
cheesy whatever puts good food on d table,n let's her have time for our family,d household responsibilities must b shared,so her big white ass,wouldn't just b sitting@ home all day,waiting for me to get back..
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:49pm
grin


Nothing beat like multi millionaire Christian Grey grin grin grin

Financially stable, all VIPs access , very hot & handsome man, own a penthouse with helipad & not to mention his "PLAYROOM " grin grin grin
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Anitateddy(f): 3:49pm
ikp120:

Nah, it was supposed to be read by you grin grin grin grin grin.

Just checked ya dp. Sorry you ain't my type.
Am not interested in being your type either. Swerve please

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Lashort(f): 3:50pm
Tell me you are a doctor so you can heal me at any time or just tell me that you are an electric engineer so you can fix stuff in our house

Hey papi!


Rrrrrrrrrr
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by firstking01(m): 3:51pm
A female lecturer in any professional field.
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:54pm
Anitateddy:
Am not interested in being your type either. Swerve please
Even if you dey interested, it won't be necessary. Hehehehehe grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by KennyID17(m): 4:15pm
SINZ:
Anything.


Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me. wink

Like sinz like Lefulefu. cheesy cheesy grin
Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by KennyID17(m): 4:17pm
QueenSuccubus:
grin


Nothing beat like multi millionaire Christian Grey grin grin grin

Financially stable, all VIPs access , very hot & handsome man, own a penthouse with helipad & not to mention his "PLAYROOM " grin grin grin

QueenSuccubus embarassed, I tot i was gonna c something like...

My David Emmanuel grin grin grin

Anyways, am reporting for duty. grin grin

Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Lashort(f): 4:18pm
Anitateddy:
Am not interested in being your type either. Swerve please

The boy is annoying. Just avoid him

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

See The Pictures A Nairalander Posted On Facebook That Has Got People Talking / Save A Soul / Could She Really Be Cheating On Him

Viewing this topic: SlimCupid(m), iamkingzlee(m), Unclerukus, Onyiridike(f), LMandela(m), Peinstein, Dionnetech(m), Nempi(m), jedisco(m), martin1772(m), kropotkin2, airforcewife(f), Agboola321(m), Interesting15, baeleto, AbiolaFawole(m), jhudit(f), ngng, hobermener, mattsejuro, dyko160, Timblaze(m), golamike, stansmart(m), Fionaeb, nattyok(f), yinkaellamz(m), oluwadare26(m), Rexphobia(m), Adabite(m), Alitair(m), Alove1(m), WebSurfer(m), 123ayodeji(m), iraborosasu, DozieInc(m), baaliyah(m), doctobani(m), Dymaco(m), fbabs(m), Xtargold(f), appleofGodseye, Charleynmuo, kriss27(m), Moving4, Hybrid01, Adahbills(m), Chartey(m), Phemmhie, ollyman90, MrBrownJay1(m), bada007(m), yungest(m), chinedu8, chukzyfcbb, lilybestie(f), UltraSphinx(m), Tente01, superdude007(m), Ogexchi(f), tracyfemmmm, daewoorazer(m), loveymom, Adonis28(m), chuberg(m), bigybanty10(m), chibuking1(m), regieboc, longjohnsilver, Airfort, ImohWilliams1(m), Ahmed99(m), schumastic(m), Yasirarafat, Ibunkun1(m), miolewaku(m), sheunsheun(m), Amoxman(m), shedyman, jimenyo, xtratagem(m), sexysailor(m), mastercee(m), Titto93(m), enesty77(m), biggestdick, emmbet, feido, deandavid(m), ceejay4real(m), princearthur(m), Oseni007(m), splendinho(m) and 97 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.