|What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Toks2008(m): 3:08pm
Tell me you are a caterer and you have won 60% of my affection and be a good caterer with wify attributes and I'm hooked.
So if you are a man or woman,what type of career endears you to the opposite sex?
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by SINZ(m): 3:10pm
Anything.
Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by zinachidi(m): 3:12pm
SINZ:nyash, lol.. Not my thing.. All these women wey dey feel say the world dey revolve round their big nyash... Anyways the op was talking about careers, so nothing beats a sexy policewoman.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Toks2008(m): 3:15pm
SINZ:
I don't know but I'm not a fan of big booty..in fact it pisses me off....just have a well moderately curvy booty with full bustline and I'm good...
Btw I was talking about career and not body endowment.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by CuteJude: 3:15pm
SINZ:gbam thats alll
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:16pm
**In Jennifer's voice**
Na billionaire career sure pass o.
Na joke o.
On a more serious note, who career don epp for relationship apart from gold diggers?
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ZarZar(f): 3:19pm
I used to have a thing for guys in uniforms but not anymore. It didn't even have to be a white-collar job, just as long as he wore a uniform I would buckle at the knees Anything from chef, waiter, bartender, etc.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by modelsms(m): 3:21pm
Teaching cos that gives enough time to take care of me. lol
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:21pm
ZarZar:
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ZarZar(f): 3:23pm
ikp120:
What's wrong with what I said?
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Omotayor123(f): 3:23pm
Toks, These days it's all about the money...
people don't care about the career or job. The slogan now is "Kin sha ti lowo"
anything anything
It is well!
Personally, I choose Love, regardless of the career. Make he sha dey legit.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Anitateddy(f): 3:23pm
Any career.......As far as he is rich but not into dirty business.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:25pm
modelsms:I like sexy teachers well well too because they go sabi teach virgins like me all the ehe ehe styles wey dey reign.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by devilsdouble00(m): 3:29pm
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:30pm
Anitateddy:Babe I know ya profession.
You dey work for orishirishi.com
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Emodeee: 3:30pm
Omotayor123:
hello, beautiful.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by stephenmorris(m): 3:31pm
For a woman it's olosho but a man I think been a pastor or marriage counselor
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Michellla(f): 3:35pm
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by SINZ(m): 3:40pm
Toks2008:
You love food, so you'd rather marry a chef or a caterer.
I love money and a good fvck, and just about anything, if done rightly, can yield monetary returns. So that strikes out the occupational preference for me, leaving me with the physical preference. Hence my comment.
So if I'm presented with an option of choosing between a doctor who earns top greenbacks and a moderately paid banker, I'd simply go with the girl with the biggest ass, which could also be the doctor.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Anitateddy(f): 3:40pm
ikp120:was that suppose to be funny?
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by kayzat: 3:42pm
I love them nurse in white skimpy uniform
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:44pm
Anitateddy:Nah, it was supposed to be read by you .
Just checked ya dp. Sorry you ain't my type.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Headlesschicken(m): 3:46pm
whatever puts good food on d table,n let's her have time for our family,d household responsibilities must b shared,so her big white ass,wouldn't just b sitting@ home all day,waiting for me to get back..
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:49pm
Nothing beat like multi millionaire Christian Grey
Financially stable, all VIPs access , very hot & handsome man, own a penthouse with helipad & not to mention his "PLAYROOM "
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Anitateddy(f): 3:49pm
ikp120:Am not interested in being your type either. Swerve please
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Lashort(f): 3:50pm
Tell me you are a doctor so you can heal me at any time or just tell me that you are an electric engineer so you can fix stuff in our house
Hey papi!
Rrrrrrrrrr
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by firstking01(m): 3:51pm
A female lecturer in any professional field.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by ikp120(m): 3:54pm
Anitateddy:Even if you dey interested, it won't be necessary. Hehehehehe
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by KennyID17(m): 4:15pm
SINZ:
Like sinz like Lefulefu.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by KennyID17(m): 4:17pm
QueenSuccubus:
QueenSuccubus , I tot i was gonna c something like...
My David Emmanuel
Anyways, am reporting for duty.
|Re: What Type Of Career Endears You The Most To The Opposite Sex? by Lashort(f): 4:18pm
Anitateddy:
The boy is annoying. Just avoid him
