Tell me you are a caterer and you have won 60% of my affection and be a good caterer with wify attributes and I'm hooked.



So if you are a man or woman,what type of career endears you to the opposite sex? 2 Likes





Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me.

Anything.





nyash, lol.. Not my thing.. All these women wey dey feel say the world dey revolve round their big nyash... Anyways the op was talking about careers, so nothing beats a sexy policewoman.

Anything.





Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me.

I don't know but I'm not a fan of big booty..in fact it pisses me off....just have a well moderately curvy booty with full bustline and I'm good...



I don't know but I'm not a fan of big booty..in fact it pisses me off....just have a well moderately curvy booty with full bustline and I'm good...

Btw I was talking about career and not body endowment.

Anything.





Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me. gbam thats alll

gbam thats alll



Na billionaire career sure pass o.



Na joke o.



Na billionaire career sure pass o.

Na joke o.

On a more serious note, who career don epp for relationship apart from gold diggers?

Anything from chef, waiter, bartender, etc. I used to have a thing for guys in uniforms but not anymore. It didn't even have to be a white-collar job, just as long as he wore a uniform I would buckle at the knees

Teaching cos that gives enough time to take care of me. lol 2 Likes

I used to have a thing for guys in uniforms but not anymore. It didn't even have to be a white collar job, just as long as he wore a uniform I would buckle at the knees Anything from chef, waiter, bartender, etc.

What's wrong with what I said? What's wrong with what I said?





people don't care about the career or job. The slogan now is "Kin sha ti lowo"

anything anything



It is well!





Toks, These days it's all about the money...people don't care about the career or job. The slogan now is "Kin sha ti lowo"

anything anything

It is well!

Personally, I choose Love, regardless of the career. Make he sha dey legit.

Any career.......As far as he is rich but not into dirty business.

I like sexy teachers well well too because they go sabi teach virgins like me all the ehe ehe styles wey dey reign.

1 Like

Any career.......As far as he is rich but not into dirty business. Babe I know ya profession.

Babe I know ya profession.

You dey work for orishirishi.com

Toks, These days it's all about the money...



people don't care about the career or job. The slogan now is "Kin sha ti lowo"

anything anything



It is well!







hello, beautiful. hello, beautiful.

For a woman it's olosho but a man I think been a pastor or marriage counselor

I don't know but I'm not a fan of big booty..in fact it pisses me off....just have a well moderately curvy booty with full bustline and I'm good...



Btw I was talking about career and not body endowment.

You love food, so you'd rather marry a chef or a caterer.



I love money and a good fvck, and just about anything, if done rightly, can yield monetary returns. So that strikes out the occupational preference for me, leaving me with the physical preference. Hence my comment.



You love food, so you'd rather marry a chef or a caterer.

I love money and a good fvck, and just about anything, if done rightly, can yield monetary returns. So that strikes out the occupational preference for me, leaving me with the physical preference. Hence my comment.

So if I'm presented with an option of choosing between a doctor who earns top greenbacks and a moderately paid banker, I'd simply go with the girl with the biggest ass, which could also be the doctor.

Babe I know ya profession.

was that suppose to be funny?

I love them nurse in white skimpy uniform 1 Like

was that suppose to be funny? Nah, it was supposed to be read by you .

Nah, it was supposed to be read by you.

Just checked ya dp. Sorry you ain't my type.

whatever puts good food on d table,n let's her have time for our family,d household responsibilities must b shared,so her big white ass,wouldn't just b sitting@ home all day,waiting for me to get back..







Nothing beat like multi millionaire Christian Grey



Nothing beat like multi millionaire Christian Grey

Financially stable, all VIPs access , very hot & handsome man, own a penthouse with helipad & not to mention his "PLAYROOM"

Nah, it was supposed to be read by you .



Am not interested in being your type either. Swerve please

Tell me you are a doctor so you can heal me at any time or just tell me that you are an electric engineer so you can fix stuff in our house



Hey papi!





Rrrrrrrrrr

A female lecturer in any professional field.

Even if you dey interested, it won't be necessary. Hehehehehe

Anything.





Just have wide hips and nyash and you got me.

Like sinz like Lefulefu.

Nothing beat like multi millionaire Christian Grey



Financially stable, all VIPs access , very hot & handsome man, own a penthouse with helipad & not to mention his " PLAYROOM "

QueenSuccubus , I tot i was gonna c something like...



My David Emmanuel



QueenSuccubus, I tot i was gonna c something like...

My David Emmanuel

Anyways, am reporting for duty.