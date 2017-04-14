₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by CARLOSZ: 3:27pm
TBoss, former Big Brother Naija housemate, says she discovered that a lot of people dislike her, after leaving the Big Brother Naija house.
The second runner-up of the reality TV show made this statement in an interview with Cool FM.
“I had no idea, it was after I came out of the house that I knew how unliked I was. I think that hatred for me started from the house and it spilled from the house outside,” she said.
“I felt that some people didn’t like me in the house and I addressed that a few times. I came out and found out that many more people didn’t like me. I don’t seem to know why and care why.”
TBoss attributed her inability to correctly sing the Nigerian national anthem to her absence from the country.
“I have been out of the country for many years and in Romania or UK, we don’t sing the Nigerian national anthem. When she (Debie-Rise, a fellow housemate) asked me to sing it, I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got this’.
“I looked at Bisola’s face and she was laughing at me saying TBoss does not know that she has mixed it up, look at her face she is so innocent and I ignored her. I decided to sing it again and I mixed it up.
“I was furious at the situation because even at the audition I was asked to speak pidgin and I went mute, I couldn’t even speak pidgin and I told myself that I wouldn’t get into the house because I was not Nigerian enough and that was the show was about.”
TBoss sparked series of controversies while the show lasted, most notably for saying that she wasn’t keen on the N25million prize money of the Big Brother competition.
She also said the money will be finished before saying Jack and that many private jet owners were wooing her.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by BreezyCB(m): 4:10pm
When she say guys with private jet Are hitting on her, but you only have A private part.
U lack logistics
But I love you
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by WebSurfer(m): 4:12pm
your mouth gave you up
But dont be deceived by that, if you carry the other thing give us, we fit reconsider to give a f.uck
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by blackylola(m): 4:12pm
Na she sabi
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by buygala(m): 4:20pm
No...we don't dislike you
We dislike your fakeness and Deborah-like attitude .....if you had been a little bit more real and less dubious, you would have been our poster girl....for some time at least
And yes...some girls hated that you were much cuter than they are or can ever be ......Some even hated your long hair ....Some even hated that your breasts are still so gallant when theirs have been fallen heroes even before their 18th birthday ..... So they stirred up their boyfriends as well as their felllow ladies to hate you as well.....
So yes....a bit of body envy from your fellow ladies helped to fuel the hate.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by josephine123: 4:21pm
"At the auditions I had to prove my Nigerian identity because I can't speak pidgin English |
° " I was surprised when I came out of the house and realised how much I was hated "
WATCH VIDEO :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShT2rcUOR7g
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by AndyBlazeYansh(f): 4:21pm
Yes naaa we hate ur faceless and evil self
WHO WANTS TO A
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by oviejnr(m): 4:21pm
Obviously, but the game has ended. Waiting for Giel to come and defend her
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by celestialAgent(m): 4:21pm
How well this resurrect Jesus before Sunday?
Oh Jesus, my Jesus
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Lescalier: 4:21pm
Stupid!
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by PapiSmith: 4:21pm
Either positive or negative...the fact is you are freagging popular than everyone of us hating on you. Yeah I used US cuz I don't like you either
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Jackeeh(m): 4:21pm
Wetin consine me! You didn't win! That, I'm happy for.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by CaroLyner(f): 4:22pm
You hate her but still open any news related to her
Bissh You a fan.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by alienvirus: 4:22pm
Lol. Your bullshyt made them hate you. You are very proud Tokunbo.
Thank you are not a daughter of a president.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by realestniggah: 4:22pm
news flash tboss
nobody like arrogant people
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by prettyesther20: 4:22pm
She is not likeable.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Ustec(m): 4:22pm
abeg Na who know you before!
Now we know you by hating you.
Go give thanks giving for that alone.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Fisayo1212: 4:22pm
Do u have gud behavior
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by AlexCk: 4:22pm
Soo, tboss, wetn mk we do,
Oh, probably we should fry beans ba??
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by RisingUp: 4:22pm
Watch d Video here...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sdc-b0GgbDI
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Mologi(m): 4:23pm
If you disliked her, and still does and would still continue to dislike her.. .
Press like and share for otherwise... .
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by fergie001(m): 4:23pm
AndyBlazeYansh:We hate your winless and sourceless self;
On the lighter note....hate is a burden,calm down bro.....i wan win big hwf?I need d cash to be like that one in Osborne road,so how we dey do am?
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by AnthonioAlsaid: 4:23pm
who cares!
you got attitude problem
you're manipulative!
I passionately hate women who thinks they can get anything with tears
much worse those that don't have any respect for their body.
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by frankele(m): 4:23pm
Tboss this ..tboss.. that.. alaye. E don do joor... shey na tboss life i con live for 2017
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Tazdroid(m): 4:23pm
Hmmm, some Nairalanders when dem sight T-Boss, Bisola or Efe mata for front page
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by vivaBiafra: 4:24pm
We prefer Tdoss or whatever to Buhari. At least she doesn't go about killing innocent people with body odour.
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by maverickdude(m): 4:24pm
lol...Na today u jst sabi that?
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by jdstunt(m): 4:24pm
Ok
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Amathylee(m): 4:25pm
BreezyCB:and who qives a f*ck
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by Moving4: 4:25pm
Sorry oh
|Re: Tboss: "I Realised That People Dislike Me When I Came Out Of BBNaija" by MadManTalking: 4:25pm
Yea. Because of your sluttish ways
