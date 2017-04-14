



The second runner-up of the reality TV show made this statement in an interview with Cool FM.



“I had no idea, it was after I came out of the house that I knew how unliked I was. I think that hatred for me started from the house and it spilled from the house outside,” she said.



“I felt that some people didn’t like me in the house and I addressed that a few times. I came out and found out that many more people didn’t like me. I don’t seem to know why and care why.”



TBoss attributed her inability to correctly sing the Nigerian national anthem to her absence from the country.



“I have been out of the country for many years and in Romania or UK, we don’t sing the Nigerian national anthem. When she (Debie-Rise, a fellow housemate) asked me to sing it, I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got this’.



“I looked at Bisola’s face and she was laughing at me saying TBoss does not know that she has mixed it up, look at her face she is so innocent and I ignored her. I decided to sing it again and I mixed it up.



“I was furious at the situation because even at the audition I was asked to speak pidgin and I went mute, I couldn’t even speak pidgin and I told myself that I wouldn’t get into the house because I was not Nigerian enough and that was the show was about.”



TBoss sparked series of controversies while the show lasted, most notably for saying that she wasn’t keen on the N25million prize money of the Big Brother competition.



She also said the money will be finished before saying Jack and that many private jet owners were wooing her.





