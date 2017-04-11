₦airaland Forum

Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by TriumphJohnson: 3:37pm
Socialite Toyin Lawani and Rapper, Lord Triqq's Son, Tenor aka (Tenor jermaine womadi) is officially @payporte Youngest Ambassador.


Oluwatenola got signed to @payporte this week and shared a photoshoot with Big Brother Naija Stars.

https://www.instagram.com/lordmaine2/?hl=en

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/toyin-lawani-son-tenor-becomes-youngest.html

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by BeenieB: 3:43pm
Future heart breaker, lovely child!

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by josephine123: 3:47pm
WATCH VIDEO: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor As Payporte Fashion Ambassador


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-MSABJEOp8
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Airforce1(m): 3:51pm
This kid fine no be small

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by CaroLyner(f): 3:58pm
Why are they wearing earrings for that small boy

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Vicolan: 4:04pm
That's future of our tomorrow oooh ....Well they will call it Vogue
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by DozieInc(m): 4:31pm
Cool kid
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by vanida6(f): 4:38pm
Cute boy
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Day11(m): 4:50pm
TBoss sad
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by LegalBaby(f): 5:04pm
CaroLyner:
Heeeey cheesy
how you ?
Am well,you literally forgot me embarassed
Your DP is nice though cheesy
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by BrutalJab: 5:15pm
Dem use bleaching do all this ones Ntcheeew
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by paskyboy: 5:35pm
Irresponsible Mother

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by lovelygurl(f): 5:35pm
Awwww
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by bettercreature(m): 5:36pm
Payporte that doesnt have much items on their website are very much alive on the street spending lavishly
Hope all these is not a cover up

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Jacksparr0w127: 5:37pm
CaroLyner:
Why are they wearing earrings for that small boy
what's wrong with that?
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by sdindan: 5:37pm
beautiful boyy
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by 0b10010011: 5:39pm
Parents be using bleaching cream on there kids
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by ijayebonyi(f): 5:40pm
Cute boy. Isn't it too early to expose this boy to all this

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Fuadeiza(m): 5:40pm
Chaiii.... Na this kind dey collect person gf for future.... Future playboy
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by kingjabz(m): 5:41pm
[b][/b] I'm suspecting Tboss and Debbie Rise

14years smelling
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by MrImole(m): 5:41pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahah....


















meanwhile...

Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Fuadeiza(m): 5:41pm
ijayebonyi:
Cute boy. Isn't it too early to expose this boy to all this

even if he isn't exposed to all that... He go know sooner than you expect ...as far as na child of celebrity
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by hollowpot15684(m): 5:42pm
when I'm still tryin to get a role in modeling...
omo e pain me gan oo, this small boy. grin grin
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by petux(m): 5:42pm
Fine boy. I will love to pierce my ear probably when am dependent.
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:42pm
little boy is cute .... see how Tboss used her ass to backup Debbie into a tight corner. I Pity that chic
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by taurusmena1: 5:42pm
You are on point.I was disappointed at the level of low stock available on their platform
bettercreature:
Payporte that doesnt have much items on their website are very much alive on the street spending lavishly
Hope all these is not a cover up
Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by SageTravels: 5:42pm
Hope say the pikin sabi book

(0) (1) (Reply)

