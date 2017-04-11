Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss (4657 Views)

Oluwatenola got signed to @payporte this week and shared a photoshoot with Big Brother Naija Stars.



https://www.instagram.com/lordmaine2/?hl=en



Future heart breaker, lovely child! 9 Likes 1 Share

WATCH VIDEO: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor As Payporte Fashion Ambassador





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-MSABJEOp8

This kid fine no be small 2 Likes

Why are they wearing earrings for that small boy 12 Likes

That's future of our tomorrow oooh ....Well they will call it Vogue

Cool kid

Cute boy

TBoss

CaroLyner:

Heeeey

how you ?

Your DP is nice though

Ntcheeew Dem use bleaching do all this onesNtcheeew

Irresponsible Mother 2 Likes 1 Share

Awwww

Payporte that doesnt have much items on their website are very much alive on the street spending lavishly

Hope all these is not a cover up 2 Likes

CaroLyner:

what's wrong with that?

beautiful boyy

Parents be using bleaching cream on there kids

Cute boy. Isn't it too early to expose this boy to all this 1 Like

Chaiii.... Na this kind dey collect person gf for future.... Future playboy





14years smelling [b][/b] I'm suspecting Tboss and Debbie Rise14years smelling

meanwhile...

ijayebonyi:

Cute boy. Isn't it too early to expose this boy to all this

even if he isn't exposed to all that... He go know sooner than you expect ...as far as na child of celebrity



omo e pain me gan oo, this small boy. when I'm still tryin to get a role in modeling...omo e pain me gan oo, this small boy.

Fine boy. I will love to pierce my ear probably when am dependent.

little boy is cute .... see how Tboss used her ass to backup Debbie into a tight corner. I Pity that chic

bettercreature:

Payporte that doesnt have much items on their website are very much alive on the street spending lavishly

Hope all these is not a cover up

Hope all these is not a cover up You are on point.I was disappointed at the level of low stock available on their platform