|Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by TriumphJohnson: 3:37pm
Socialite Toyin Lawani and Rapper, Lord Triqq's Son, Tenor aka (Tenor jermaine womadi) is officially @payporte Youngest Ambassador.
Oluwatenola got signed to @payporte this week and shared a photoshoot with Big Brother Naija Stars.
https://www.instagram.com/lordmaine2/?hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/toyin-lawani-son-tenor-becomes-youngest.html
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by BeenieB: 3:43pm
Future heart breaker, lovely child!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by josephine123: 3:47pm
WATCH VIDEO: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor As Payporte Fashion Ambassador
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-MSABJEOp8
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Airforce1(m): 3:51pm
This kid fine no be small
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by CaroLyner(f): 3:58pm
Why are they wearing earrings for that small boy
12 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Vicolan: 4:04pm
That's future of our tomorrow oooh ....Well they will call it Vogue
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by DozieInc(m): 4:31pm
Cool kid
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by vanida6(f): 4:38pm
Cute boy
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Day11(m): 4:50pm
TBoss
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by LegalBaby(f): 5:04pm
CaroLyner:Am well,you literally forgot me
Your DP is nice though
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by BrutalJab: 5:15pm
Dem use bleaching do all this ones Ntcheeew
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by paskyboy: 5:35pm
Irresponsible Mother
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by lovelygurl(f): 5:35pm
Awwww
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by bettercreature(m): 5:36pm
Payporte that doesnt have much items on their website are very much alive on the street spending lavishly
Hope all these is not a cover up
2 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Jacksparr0w127: 5:37pm
CaroLyner:what's wrong with that?
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by sdindan: 5:37pm
beautiful boyy
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by 0b10010011: 5:39pm
Parents be using bleaching cream on there kids
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by ijayebonyi(f): 5:40pm
Cute boy. Isn't it too early to expose this boy to all this
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Fuadeiza(m): 5:40pm
Chaiii.... Na this kind dey collect person gf for future.... Future playboy
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by kingjabz(m): 5:41pm
[b][/b] I'm suspecting Tboss and Debbie Rise
14years smelling
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by MrImole(m): 5:41pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahah....
meanwhile...
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Fuadeiza(m): 5:41pm
ijayebonyi:
even if he isn't exposed to all that... He go know sooner than you expect ...as far as na child of celebrity
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by hollowpot15684(m): 5:42pm
when I'm still tryin to get a role in modeling...
omo e pain me gan oo, this small boy.
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by petux(m): 5:42pm
Fine boy. I will love to pierce my ear probably when am dependent.
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:42pm
little boy is cute .... see how Tboss used her ass to backup Debbie into a tight corner. I Pity that chic
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by taurusmena1: 5:42pm
You are on point.I was disappointed at the level of low stock available on their platform
bettercreature:
|Re: Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss by SageTravels: 5:42pm
Hope say the pikin sabi book
