₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,034 members, 3,477,647 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 06:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State (13303 Views)
Military Releases Pics Of Weapons Seized From BH After Recapturing territories / Chadian Soldiers Patrol Gambaru After Recapturing It From Boko Haram (Photo) / Boko Haram: Army Explains Delay In Recapturing Seized Towns (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by tyokunbo(m): 3:37pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/14/photos-of-2-soldiers-killed-yesterday-recapturing-monguno-army-base-in-borno-state/
As shared by Ma'aji Umar Adamu
It was very sad and painfull when i recieved the death this gallant soldier.. What a great lost...
Charles ticto uchenna ilo, is among our gallant soldier fight for us to combat Boko Haram attack here in borno state. It was quite unfortunate that he didn't make it in recapturing of monguno army base. He was killed iu the attack..R.I.P.
In another post, Adamu grieves the death of another soldier,
I still cant believe you have gone !!
Bisong Otu from Barsan Village in Boki LGA in cross revers state tragically lost his life during a shootout between the army and boko harm here in Borno state.
May your soul rest in peace gallant soja. Ameen
Charles Ilo is the man in the first photo, Bisong is in the second photo
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Jajayi: 3:42pm
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by OLAJADON: 3:42pm
National hero
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by ufuosman(m): 3:54pm
May their souls rest in peace
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by omowolewa: 3:57pm
May God rest their souls.
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Sarkki: 3:57pm
Its A Waste of Ones lifetime to Die For This Contraption...
Rip To Them,They Joined Not Becos Of Love Fr The Con3,But Fr Survival Now they Av Been Killed By Buhari Brodas In Ideology.
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Khd95(m): 3:57pm
Rip handsome soldiers.
Live to fight no more
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Chikelue2000(m): 4:15pm
can I die for Nigeria?, never
28 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by jazinogold(m): 4:24pm
hmm
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Nutase(f): 4:24pm
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Chidexter(m): 4:25pm
Rip
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Nigeman: 4:25pm
How many time would the second soldier be killed?
I think this is a political post?
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by homirefacuny(m): 4:25pm
Die for a country that doesn't care for you... Tufiakwa
11 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by AlexCk: 4:26pm
RIP Soldier.
Sometimes i think about the lives of soldiers, especially the ones that go to war or missions, knowing you could die anytime, but still, they'll do anything to protect the country and citizens they serve.
Massive Respect to them.
They are the true legends!!
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Smart41(m): 4:26pm
eeehoooh
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Brymo: 4:26pm
The brave men die in war. It takes great luck or judgment not to be killed. Once, at least, the head has to bow and the knee has to bend to danger. The soldiers who march back under the triumphal arches are death's deserters.
Jean Giraudoux
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by loomer: 4:26pm
Op, op, op how many times I call you?
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by rozayx5(m): 4:27pm
Nigeria the british experiment is not worth dying for
cause even your family will be angry with you
cause the Government would rather sympathize with those in Paris than those killed under their nose
useless contraption
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by AK481(m): 4:27pm
Sarkki:Sarki or sarkki
Interesting
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Ekpekus(m): 4:28pm
RIP gallants
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by NNVanguard(m): 4:28pm
Sarkki:
You can do better. This is human life lost and empathy should have been shown rather than these heartrending words bro.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by nnamdi1998(m): 4:28pm
To the Nigerian army troops in the North-east, if u can see this just know you have 100% of my support. Everyday you risk your lives fighting so that I can have the freedom and peace of mind to Live and even login to nairaland, leaving your loved ones to defend your country. Words can't explain how i feel.
You guys are my heroes!!!
CC: DEATHMACHINE,Siriusblack
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by lammsohiman(m): 4:29pm
RIP heroes, but y is it that it's always the young soldiers dat are always getting killed? What of those pot belly generals.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Tazdroid(m): 4:29pm
Chikelue2000:can u die in Nigeria? Probably, so many graveyards
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Tazdroid(m): 4:30pm
Sad, condolences to the grieving relatives and family
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by donestk(m): 4:30pm
Brave men...
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 4:30pm
Jajayi:
Death never gets old my friend.
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by jasper83: 4:31pm
The first soldier looked like a soldier i met during my NYSC orientation in Kano state in 2013. He is nicknamed "mirinda". He was the best parade officer in Karaye camp then and was loved by corp members and his fellow comrades.
Rip gallant heroes...
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by yourexcellency: 4:32pm
The man who said Boko Haram has been technically defeated should be arrested
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by ychris: 4:32pm
Rip to em
Sarkki:the sarrki guy has popular in the sense that some nlders have decided and created some parody accounts 4 him.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by Bashnigga(m): 4:34pm
RIP
bt why naija soldiers dey always tie cloth or masking tape around their gun
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State by depezee(m): 4:36pm
I smell foul play here. Why is it that only soldiers of SE and SS extract are been killed in this fake war?
Well they only choose their fate to die for a zoo called 9geria.
RIP to you.
1 Like
Kashamu To Distribute Rams, Motorcycles In Ogun / Why Fuel Subsidy Must Go Now, By Jonathan / 20 Corpses Found In Onitsha Tunnel Suspected Corps Member,soldier Included
Viewing this topic: Henry1258(m), ZestAri, Onyijeff(m), ISCSUS(f), Sabergol99(m), nenergy(m), prinx25(m), Rio84(m), FOLYKAZE(m), prince4divine, Deem, hero2000, masterchi(m), Jungleluv5, excorperwheezy(m), Abdulqareem(m), bobolistica(m), Adagba01, walosky(m), jofatek9200(m), frederick106(m), wallex1983(m), donestk(m), akingbeja, salemdv(m), thawana(f), Slim987, optm(m), Amaudeogu(m), lofty900(m), seunla84, Ayennah, ifnyioj22, Amadivenatius, nnamdi1998(m), lytech1(m), aao, Mortiple(m), osram(m), yemalife, victor35(m), Efewestern, bowee4u, yemoxy, Billyonaire, Dextology, mark666, stynoski, toshmann(m), sunyaliu, eaglebeing(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3