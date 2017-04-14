Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of 2 Soldiers Killed Yesterday Recapturing Monguno Army Base, Borno State (13303 Views)

Military Releases Pics Of Weapons Seized From BH After Recapturing territories / Chadian Soldiers Patrol Gambaru After Recapturing It From Boko Haram (Photo) / Boko Haram: Army Explains Delay In Recapturing Seized Towns (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





As shared by Ma'aji Umar Adamu



It was very sad and painfull when i recieved the death this gallant soldier.. What a great lost...



Charles ticto uchenna ilo, is among our gallant soldier fight for us to combat Boko Haram attack here in borno state. It was quite unfortunate that he didn't make it in recapturing of monguno army base. He was killed iu the attack..R.I.P.



In another post, Adamu grieves the death of another soldier,



I still cant believe you have gone !!



Bisong Otu from Barsan Village in Boki LGA in cross revers state tragically lost his life during a shootout between the army and boko harm here in Borno state.

May your soul rest in peace gallant soja. Ameen



Charles Ilo is the man in the first photo, Bisong is in the second photo



CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/14/photos-of-2-soldiers-killed-yesterday-recapturing-monguno-army-base-in-borno-state/ As shared by Ma'aji Umar AdamuIn another post, Adamu grieves the death of another soldier,I still cant believe you have gone !!Charles Ilo is the man in the first photo, Bisong is in the second photoCC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 2 Likes

2 Likes

National hero 2 Likes 1 Share

May their souls rest in peace 2 Likes

May God rest their souls.

Its A Waste of Ones lifetime to Die For This Contraption...



Rip To Them,They Joined Not Becos Of Love Fr The Con3,But Fr Survival Now they Av Been Killed By Buhari Brodas In Ideology. 38 Likes 3 Shares



Live to fight no more Rip handsome soldiers.Live to fight no more

can I die for Nigeria?, never 28 Likes

hmm

1 Like

Rip

How many time would the second soldier be killed?



I think this is a political post? 6 Likes

Die for a country that doesn't care for you... Tufiakwa 11 Likes

RIP Soldier.



Sometimes i think about the lives of soldiers, especially the ones that go to war or missions, knowing you could die anytime, but still, they'll do anything to protect the country and citizens they serve.





Massive Respect to them.



They are the true legends!! 4 Likes

eeehoooh

The brave men die in war. It takes great luck or judgment not to be killed. Once, at least, the head has to bow and the knee has to bend to danger. The soldiers who march back under the triumphal arches are death's deserters.

Jean Giraudoux 1 Like

Op, op, op how many times I call you?







Nigeria the british experiment is not worth dying for





cause even your family will be angry with you



cause the Government would rather sympathize with those in Paris than those killed under their nose



useless contraption Nigeria the british experiment is not worth dying forcause even your family will be angry with youcause the Government would rather sympathize with those in Paris than those killed under their noseuseless contraption 3 Likes

Sarkki:

Its A Waste of Ones lifetime to Die For This Contraption...



Rip To Them,They Joined Not Becos Of Love Fr The Con3,But Fr Survival Now they Av Been Killed By Buhari Brodas In Ideology. Sarki or sarkki



Interesting Sarki or sarkkiInteresting 2 Likes

RIP gallants

Sarkki:

Its A Waste of Ones lifetime to Die For This Contraption...



Rip To Them,They Joined Not Becos Of Love Fr The Con3,But Fr Survival Now they Av Been Killed By Buhari Brodas In Ideology.

You can do better. This is human life lost and empathy should have been shown rather than these heartrending words bro. You can do better. This is human life lost and empathy should have been shown rather than these heartrending words bro. 2 Likes

To the Nigerian army troops in the North-east, if u can see this just know you have 100% of my support. Everyday you risk your lives fighting so that I can have the freedom and peace of mind to Live and even login to nairaland, leaving your loved ones to defend your country. Words can't explain how i feel.

You guys are my heroes!!!





CC: DEATHMACHINE,Siriusblack 7 Likes

RIP heroes, but y is it that it's always the young soldiers dat are always getting killed? What of those pot belly generals. 4 Likes

Chikelue2000:

can I die for Nigeria?, never can u die in Nigeria? Probably, so many graveyards can u die in Nigeria? Probably, so many graveyards 1 Like

Sad, condolences to the grieving relatives and family 1 Like

Brave men... 1 Like

Jajayi:

These soldiers have died since





Death never gets old my friend. Death never gets old my friend.

The first soldier looked like a soldier i met during my NYSC orientation in Kano state in 2013. He is nicknamed "mirinda". He was the best parade officer in Karaye camp then and was loved by corp members and his fellow comrades.



Rip gallant heroes...

The man who said Boko Haram has been technically defeated should be arrested 1 Like

Sarkki:

Its A Waste of Ones lifetime to Die For This Contraption...



Rip To Them,They Joined Not Becos Of Love Fr The Con3,But Fr Survival Now they Av Been Killed By Buhari Brodas In Ideology. the sarrki guy has popular in the sense that some nlders have decided and created some parody accounts 4 him. Rip to emthe sarrki guy has popular in the sense that some nlders have decided and created some parody accounts 4 him. 1 Like



bt why naija soldiers dey always tie cloth or masking tape around their gun RIPbt why naija soldiers dey always tie cloth or masking tape around their gun 1 Like