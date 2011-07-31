₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by bongolistik: 4:05pm On Apr 14
It all happened when Payporte officially became the main sponsor of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2017 talent discovery reality TV show.
The Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show which came to an end last Sunday became one of the most watched show on TV in Nigeria throughout the 78days it lasted with millions of Nigerians and other Africans alike not being left out in the massive viewership.
Since Payporte was the official sponsor of the show, throughout the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Payporte online retail stores was massively advertised on intervals during commercial breaks on TV and thereby attracting greater attentions to itself like never before.
Also placing Payporte on spotlight as the show lasted were noticeable Payporte branded items constantly being showered as gifts to the housemates, thereby also constantly keeping viewers eyes on Payporte branding.
Before now, Payporte, which started operations in 2014 was barely heard of by many and for the few that knew about Payporte, some of them have testified that they have never shopped on Payporte platform before, while for some they have heard about Payporte but have never ever cared to check on their website and preferred doing their shopping on the more pronounced Jumia and Konga platform.
With millions of viewership that Payporte received at various intervals throughout the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 show, one should not expect Payporte as a brand in online retail shopping arena to remain the same; just like the winner of the Big Brother Naija show Efe that has automatically became famous overnight, Payporte as sponsor has also being shot into limelight overnight.
Source: http://highteknology.com/2017/04/how-payporte-shot-itself-into-limelight.html
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Shehucom(m): 7:37am
It's a strategy well thought of
But Based On Logistics I still prefer my Jumia all the same..
Happy weekend N'landers
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by AntiWailer: 7:37am
Trust me they are not.
That they sponsored BBNAIJA does not mean anything.
The question is :
How many people have opened Pay Port website since BBNAIJA.
The low numbers will amaze you.
Personally I dnt even know what their site looks like.
Buzzzzz comessssy and Fadessssss.
Comparing Payport and Jumia or Konga is exaggeration.
In the eCommerce space they are still waaay behind
Konga , Jumia, DelasDey etc.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Japhet04(m): 7:37am
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by F2G2G: 7:38am
bongolistik:1st 2 comment
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by JoshBlack(m): 7:38am
PAYPORTE scammed me. Check my profile for the details. I created a thread about it.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by winkmart: 7:39am
Who know them.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by ibkgab001: 7:39am
Yes they are our preferred online store now
By the way are they selling private jets?
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Ajgal10(f): 7:39am
bongolistik:
I thought about this. The guy is a risk taker and a very good business guy. I like his guts.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by iraborosasu: 7:40am
Everything boils down to opportunity. They saw theirs and took it. I have never heard of payporte till bbn and so far from all I have studied they seemed to have been doing well in business and will now do even better. Kudos to they for seeing an opportunity and making use of it
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by WriteBoy: 7:40am
Please they are not there yet. They still got a lot of mileage to cover. It's not just about creating buzz, there's also the part where you have to actually deliver.
I will only shop on their platform at the pain of death -- that site is too ugly! Not to mention their mediocre offerings. When they fix those things, I will gladly convert.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Bugatie: 7:40am
Good publicity , make sure they pay you for this advert.
Just as Heritage bank is now competing with Zenithbank and GTB
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by rozayx5(m): 7:40am
payporte , just another pet project of a secret politician
all the money they are throwing around is just for noise
they dont get their money from that store, just a smoke screen
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Mementoes(m): 7:40am
F2G2G:Lol!
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Samot4life(m): 7:40am
Hmmmm
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by bastien: 7:40am
What is payporte
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by tdayof(m): 7:40am
AntiWailer:
Alot of unknown companies are generating millions of dollars in revenue. You don't know them doesn't mean they haven't seen 75% growth increment since BBN.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by justmi1: 7:40am
You mean thier advert is popular!!! Well...I loved the song andI miss it...
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Zaitoon(f): 7:41am
Jumia I know
Konga I know,
But honestly I don't know of this payporte till BBN whatever.
so they are not as popular as you proclaim.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Saheed9: 7:41am
seriously it was a good business strategy cuz most ppl don't know what they until now. the show also had more viewers due to the effect of GOTV
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by abhosts(m): 7:41am
Hope all this sponsored hype works out after the huge money spent. I personally don't know anyone that uses payporte.
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by tribalistseun: 7:41am
AntiWailer:because you're lazy and ignorant
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by UncleSnr(m): 7:41am
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Ppresh2017(f): 7:42am
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by Xzbit91: 7:42am
AntiWailer:
You're not serious.
How many online shopping you dey do before? I will not expect an Eskimo checkout an ice block site
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by DrObum(m): 7:42am
Na this thread even make me know wetin Payporte dey do!
I been think say their work na just to sponsor BBN ooo!
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by afoltundeseun(m): 7:42am
Pay per port
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by davo90tico(m): 7:43am
who payporte epp?
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by ritzyvic1(m): 7:44am
Is payporte an online retailer?
I'm just hearing that for the first time, honestly speaking.
So they want to overtake my jumia by sponsoring some ungodly show?
Over the bar!
Jumia till thy Kingdom come
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by alignacademy(m): 7:45am
bongolistik:
Just hearing of them from THIS thread.
Like millions of Nigerians, I did NOT watch the BBNaija drama.
So I guess Nairaland also helped in their "success"
|Re: How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga by paskyboy: 7:45am
JoshBlack:
You are right I just checked
