Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How Payporte Became Famous Brand in Online Retail Stores Like Jumia And Konga (8004 Views)

Hilarious Jumia And Konga Black Friday Tweets / How To Save Money On Jumia And Konga Black Friday Deals / My Jumia And Konga Consultancy Thread (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show which came to an end last Sunday became one of the most watched show on TV in Nigeria throughout the 78days it lasted with millions of Nigerians and other Africans alike not being left out in the massive viewership.

Payporte-online-retail-store



Since Payporte was the official sponsor of the show, throughout the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Payporte online retail stores was massively advertised on intervals during commercial breaks on TV and thereby attracting greater attentions to itself like never before.



Also placing Payporte on spotlight as the show lasted were noticeable Payporte branded items constantly being showered as gifts to the housemates, thereby also constantly keeping viewers eyes on Payporte branding.



Before now, Payporte, which started operations in 2014 was barely heard of by many and for the few that knew about Payporte, some of them have testified that they have never shopped on Payporte platform before, while for some they have heard about Payporte but have never ever cared to check on their website and preferred doing their shopping on the more pronounced Jumia and Konga platform.



With millions of viewership that Payporte received at various intervals throughout the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 show, one should not expect Payporte as a brand in online retail shopping arena to remain the same; just like the winner of the Big Brother Naija show Efe that has automatically became famous overnight, Payporte as sponsor has also being shot into limelight overnight.



Source: It all happened when Payporte officially became the main sponsor of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2017 talent discovery reality TV show.The Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show which came to an end last Sunday became one of the most watched show on TV in Nigeria throughout the 78days it lasted with millions of Nigerians and other Africans alike not being left out in the massive viewership.Payporte-online-retail-storeSince Payporte was the official sponsor of the show, throughout the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Payporte online retail stores was massively advertised on intervals during commercial breaks on TV and thereby attracting greater attentions to itself like never before.Also placing Payporte on spotlight as the show lasted were noticeable Payporte branded items constantly being showered as gifts to the housemates, thereby also constantly keeping viewers eyes on Payporte branding.Before now, Payporte, which started operations in 2014 was barely heard of by many and for the few that knew about Payporte, some of them have testified that they have never shopped on Payporte platform before, while for some they have heard about Payporte but have never ever cared to check on their website and preferred doing their shopping on the more pronounced Jumia and Konga platform.With millions of viewership that Payporte received at various intervals throughout the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 show, one should not expect Payporte as a brand in online retail shopping arena to remain the same; just like the winner of the Big Brother Naija show Efe that has automatically became famous overnight, Payporte as sponsor has also being shot into limelight overnight.Source: http://highteknology.com/2017/04/how-payporte-shot-itself-into-limelight.html 2 Likes 4 Shares

It's a strategy well thought of

But Based On Logistics I still prefer my Jumia all the same..



Happy weekend N'landers 9 Likes

Trust me they are not.





That they sponsored BBNAIJA does not mean anything.



The question is :



How many people have opened Pay Port website since BBNAIJA.



The low numbers will amaze you.



Personally I dnt even know what their site looks like.



Buzzzzz comessssy and Fadessssss.





Comparing Payport and Jumia or Konga is exaggeration.



In the eCommerce space they are still waaay behind



Konga , Jumia, DelasDey etc. 31 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

bongolistik:

It all happened when Payporte officially became the main sponsor of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2017 talent discovery reality TV show.



The Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show which came to an end last Sunday became one of the most watched show on TV in Nigeria throughout the 78days it lasted with millions of Nigerians and other Africans alike not being left out in the massive viewership.

Payporte-online-retail-store



Since Payporte was the official sponsor of the show, throughout the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Payporte online retail stores was massively advertised on intervals during commercial breaks on TV and thereby attracting greater attentions to itself like never before.



Also placing Payporte on spotlight as the show lasted were noticeable Payporte branded items constantly being showered as gifts to the housemates, thereby also constantly keeping viewers eyes on Payporte branding.



Before now, Payporte, which started operations in 2014 was barely heard of by many and for the few that knew about Payporte, some of them have testified that they have never shopped on Payporte platform before, while for some they have heard about Payporte but have never ever cared to check on their website and preferred doing their shopping on the more pronounced Jumia and Konga platform.



With millions of viewership that Payporte received at various intervals throughout the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 show, one should not expect Payporte as a brand in online retail shopping arena to remain the same; just like the winner of the Big Brother Naija show Efe that has automatically became famous overnight, Payporte as sponsor has also being shot into limelight overnight.



Source: http://highteknology.com/2017/04/how-payporte-shot-itself-into-limelight.html 1st 2 comment 1st 2 comment 1 Like

PAYPORTE scammed me. Check my profile for the details. I created a thread about it. 1 Like 2 Shares

Who know them.

Yes they are our preferred online store now







By the way are they selling private jets? 8 Likes

bongolistik:

It all happened when Payporte officially became the main sponsor of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2017 talent discovery reality TV show.



The Big Brother Naija 2017 reality TV show which came to an end last Sunday became one of the most watched show on TV in Nigeria throughout the 78days it lasted with millions of Nigerians and other Africans alike not being left out in the massive viewership.

Payporte-online-retail-store



Since Payporte was the official sponsor of the show, throughout the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Payporte online retail stores was massively advertised on intervals during commercial breaks on TV and thereby attracting greater attentions to itself like never before.



Also placing Payporte on spotlight as the show lasted were noticeable Payporte branded items constantly being showered as gifts to the housemates, thereby also constantly keeping viewers eyes on Payporte branding.



Before now, Payporte, which started operations in 2014 was barely heard of by many and for the few that knew about Payporte, some of them have testified that they have never shopped on Payporte platform before, while for some they have heard about Payporte but have never ever cared to check on their website and preferred doing their shopping on the more pronounced Jumia and Konga platform.



With millions of viewership that Payporte received at various intervals throughout the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 show, one should not expect Payporte as a brand in online retail shopping arena to remain the same; just like the winner of the Big Brother Naija show Efe that has automatically became famous overnight, Payporte as sponsor has also being shot into limelight overnight.



Source: http://highteknology.com/2017/04/how-payporte-shot-itself-into-limelight.html

I thought about this. The guy is a risk taker and a very good business guy. I like his guts. I thought about this. The guy is a risk taker and a very good business guy. I like his guts. 4 Likes

Everything boils down to opportunity. They saw theirs and took it. I have never heard of payporte till bbn and so far from all I have studied they seemed to have been doing well in business and will now do even better. Kudos to they for seeing an opportunity and making use of it 8 Likes

Please they are not there yet. They still got a lot of mileage to cover. It's not just about creating buzz, there's also the part where you have to actually deliver.



I will only shop on their platform at the pain of death -- that site is too ugly! Not to mention their mediocre offerings. When they fix those things, I will gladly convert. 5 Likes





Just as Heritage bank is now competing with Zenithbank and GTB Good publicity , make sure they pay you for this advert.Just as Heritage bank is now competing with Zenithbank and GTB 10 Likes





payporte , just another pet project of a secret politician





all the money they are throwing around is just for noise



they dont get their money from that store, just a smoke screen





payporte , just another pet project of a secret politicianall the money they are throwing around is just for noisethey dont get their money from that store, just a smoke screen 8 Likes

F2G2G:



1st 2 comment Lol! Lol!

Hmmmm

What is payporte 1 Like

AntiWailer:

Trust me they are not.





That they sponsored BBNAIJA does not mean anything.



The question is :



How many people have opened Pay Port website since BBNAIJA.



The low numbers will amaze you.



Personally I dnt even know what their site looks like.

Alot of unknown companies are generating millions of dollars in revenue. You don't know them doesn't mean they haven't seen 75% growth increment since BBN. Alot of unknown companies are generating millions of dollars in revenue. You don't know them doesn't mean they haven't seen 75% growth increment since BBN. 4 Likes 1 Share

You mean thier advert is popular!!! Well...I loved the song and​I miss it...

Jumia I know

Konga I know,

But honestly I don't know of this payporte till BBN whatever.

so they are not as popular as you proclaim. 2 Likes

seriously it was a good business strategy cuz most ppl don't know what they until now. the show also had more viewers due to the effect of GOTV 7 Likes

Hope all this sponsored hype works out after the huge money spent. I personally don't know anyone that uses payporte.

AntiWailer:

Trust me they are not.





That they sponsored BBNAIJA does not mean anything.



The question is :



How many people have opened Pay Port website since BBNAIJA.



The low numbers will amaze you.



Personally I dnt even know what their site looks like. because you're lazy and ignorant because you're lazy and ignorant 1 Like 1 Share

If you have projects or you need projects, go to www.projectshamba.com/project/

Yes, but if you need genuine extra source of income see my signature 1 Like

AntiWailer:

Trust me they are not.





That they sponsored BBNAIJA does not mean anything.



The question is :



How many people have opened Pay Port website since BBNAIJA.



The low numbers will amaze you.



Personally I dnt even know what their site looks like.

You're not serious.



How many online shopping you dey do before? I will not expect an Eskimo checkout an ice block site You're not serious.How many online shopping you dey do before? I will not expect an Eskimo checkout an ice block site 2 Likes 1 Share

Na this thread even make me know wetin Payporte dey do!



I been think say their work na just to sponsor BBN ooo! 9 Likes 1 Share

Pay per port

who payporte epp?



I'm just hearing that for the first time, honestly speaking.

So they want to overtake my jumia by sponsoring some ungodly show?

Over the bar!

Jumia till thy Kingdom come Is payporte an online retailer?I'm just hearing that for the first time, honestly speaking.So they want to overtake my jumia by sponsoring some ungodly show?Over the bar!Jumia till thy Kingdom come 1 Like 1 Share

bongolistik:

It all happened when Payporte officially became the main sponsor of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2017 talent discovery reality TV show.



Just hearing of them from THIS thread.



Like millions of Nigerians, I did NOT watch the BBNaija drama.



So I guess Nairaland also helped in their "success" Just hearing of them from THIS thread.Like millions of Nigerians, I did NOT watch the BBNaija drama.So I guess Nairaland also helped in their "success" 1 Like