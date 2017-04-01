



Ubi is back with his wife, Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro tho, both parties have stayed away from the public as they while they settle behind close doors. Ubi on his part has been sharing some joyous moments spent with his son on his social media, whether the mother was also a party to these moments remains a mystery for now.



See photos below...



