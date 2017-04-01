₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,034 members, 3,477,646 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 06:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden (2596 Views)
Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro 3month Son Gets His Own Social Media Account / Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro's Pre-wedding Photos / Will Smith Son "Jaden Smith" Wears A DRESS To High School Prom With Hunger Games (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by TunezMediaBlog: 4:06pm
TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has been spending more time with his son, Jaden as the sore inflicted on his marital home heals.
Ubi is back with his wife, Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro tho, both parties have stayed away from the public as they while they settle behind close doors. Ubi on his part has been sharing some joyous moments spent with his son on his social media, whether the mother was also a party to these moments remains a mystery for now.
See photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/04/cute-photos-of-ubi-franklin-and-his-son.html
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by Preca(f): 4:08pm
Bond can't be broken
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:10pm
The boy is so cute. Children are the most beautiful gift in the whole world
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by vanida6(f): 4:50pm
wow so nice
Driving my boss
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by cutetopsey(f): 5:42pm
Blood is thicker than water
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by momodub: 5:42pm
Ok
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by ijayebonyi(f): 5:42pm
Mayvyou receive strength to train him in the path of his Creator
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by OluDare01(m): 5:42pm
Is this news Nairaland is full of poo these days
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by kingjabz(m): 5:43pm
Who be Franklin
Who u epp Oga boss
You wey your wife Dey allow u see ur son once in a while
Na husband be that
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by Sharon6(f): 5:43pm
Wow... The boy is so cute! I'm tripping.
GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by ucheemmadu18: 5:44pm
Another episode of crazy...
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by Came: 5:48pm
You get luck say dem no carry your son run , you dey see am anytime you want.
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by SalamRushdie: 5:48pm
Xcelinteriors:
so what happens when they become adult?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by Ajiswaggs(m): 5:48pm
Why his hand con be like Photoshop
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by 0b10010011: 5:55pm
Xcelinteriors:
Money is more beautiful
It can children.
|Re: Photos Of Ubi Franklin And His Son, Jaden by paskyboy: 5:59pm
Surrogate Child
(0) (Reply)
Yvonne Nelson Banned For A Year / Nigerian Model To Star Alongside Brad Pitt In New Movie / Chinua Achebe Rejects Gej "national Honour" And President Goodluck Jonathan Repl
Viewing this topic: CherylM, harryboyng(m), Godsfriend3000, hsert(f), mrdcai, 0b10010011, francislin(m), LMAyedun(m), kaywhynoni, BrutalJab, ElDeeVee(m), kaypound(m), kingsilly(m), RealTreas(f), fushizu1, Templa(m), ecolime(m), thestevens, matb6101(f), vicky6, gunther6(m), Joseankles, muyibaba222(m), victorisreal02, douglasposh(m), DoubleN(m), ufeedoh, jutaji, samwhi(m), Larryomooba(m), Harbim(m), samedi74(m), aircom(m), sisisioge, TheTrueSeeker, BMusdapha(m), aamstih, anayo11 and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5