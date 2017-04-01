₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by CastedDude: 4:36pm
This is the Beauty of Abuja Airport runway at night. All appears set for the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, after six weeks of runway rehabilitation exercise. While workers are busy with finishing touches on the critical infrastructure, local airlines and their foreign counterparts have reopened sales and bookings on the Abuja route.
It has been learnt that the operators, including those that suspended operations while the temporary closure lasted, were motivated by the Federal Government’s claim that the new runway was 96 per cent ready.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-beauty-of-abuja-airport-runway-at.html
1 Like
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by CastedDude: 4:37pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Newboss: 4:42pm
Really nice
2 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Jetleeee: 4:44pm
Nice!
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by khallyberry(m): 4:45pm
.
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Igboesika: 4:46pm
Nig Delta oil money at work, that's why @bokis are against restructuring..their hubby is exploitation yet they have nothing to contribute. Parasites!!!
17 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by londoner: 4:48pm
It's just a run of the mill normal runway. I see nothing 'beautiful' about it.
15 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by maryjan8(f): 4:59pm
Nice Job
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by yarimo(m): 5:02pm
BUHARI til 2023 haters beware
5 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by agbangam: 5:09pm
God bless PMB
4 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by dlondonbadboy: 5:10pm
What is unique here?
I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH
3 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by shortgun(m): 5:12pm
yarimo:Just shut up if you dont have nothing sensible to say.
24 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by yarimo(m): 5:14pm
shortgun:just keep on typing trash in name of I have commented also in nairaland
7 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by WebSurfer(m): 5:20pm
Issorite, be calling lala snyhow without showing us enough pictures. You go old
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Igboesika: 5:21pm
yarimo:Smh
6 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by yarimo(m): 5:22pm
Igboesika:I rule you out of order
3 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by chiscodedon(m): 5:26pm
Looking nice... Problem would be mentainance
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by chiscodedon(m): 5:28pm
dlondonbadboy:Tnk u And Nigeria hated having u
5 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by chiscodedon(m): 5:29pm
agbangam:For doing his work??
1 Like 1 Share
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by jjbest123: 5:48pm
He Should Continue With His Work As A President, As That's His DUTY And Please Extend This To The NIGERIAN ROADS, HOSPITALS, EDUCATION SECTOR ETC... That's What The Masses Gain.
1 Like
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by alignacademy(m): 6:12pm
CastedDude:
Thanks for sharing
1 Like
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Cutestud(m): 7:08pm
Looks good buh d cost sha. Wrong side of 6billion quids. Got me wondering how much a brand new airport will cost.
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by michoade: 7:44pm
Nice one
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by paulooo3(m): 8:20pm
dlondonbadboy:den y did u come bck
2 Likes
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Tazdroid(m): 10:40pm
All I see is darkness
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by josephine123: 10:40pm
Cool
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Tazdroid(m): 10:40pm
yarimo:
You want me to remain in za oppice till 2023?
You won kill me?
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by nairalandfreak(m): 10:40pm
yarimo:Same way some wanted to use 60 years
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Trapnews: 10:40pm
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Coolgent: 10:41pm
londoner:Hater how market!
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Donkaz(m): 10:41pm
beauty, I hope we'll be able to maintain it.
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Queenserah26(f): 10:42pm
Awwwn, nice
