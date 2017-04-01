Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion (7140 Views)

It has been learnt that the operators, including those that suspended operations while the temporary closure lasted, were motivated by the Federal Government’s claim that the new runway was 96 per cent ready.



This is the Beauty of Abuja Airport runway at night. All appears set for the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, after six weeks of runway rehabilitation exercise. While workers are busy with finishing touches on the critical infrastructure, local airlines and their foreign counterparts have reopened sales and bookings on the Abuja route.It has been learnt that the operators, including those that suspended operations while the temporary closure lasted, were motivated by the Federal Government's claim that the new runway was 96 per cent ready.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-beauty-of-abuja-airport-runway-at.html

Really nice 2 Likes

Nice!

Nig Delta oil money at work, that's why @bokis are against restructuring..their hubby is exploitation yet they have nothing to contribute. Parasites!!! 17 Likes 1 Share

It's just a run of the mill normal runway. I see nothing 'beautiful' about it. 15 Likes

Nice Job

BUHARI til 2023 haters beware 5 Likes

God bless PMB 4 Likes

What is unique here?



I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH 3 Likes

yarimo:

BUHARI til 2023 haters beware Just shut up if you dont have nothing sensible to say. Just shut up if you dont have nothing sensible to say. 24 Likes 1 Share

shortgun:



Just shut up if you have nothing sensible to say.

just keep on typing trash in name of I have commented also in nairaland just keep on typing trash in name of I have commented also in nairaland 7 Likes

Issorite, be calling lala snyhow without showing us enough pictures. You go old

yarimo:

BUHARI til 2023 haters beware Smh Smh 6 Likes

Igboesika:



Smh I rule you out of order I rule you out of order 3 Likes

Looking nice... Problem would be mentainance

dlondonbadboy:

What is unique here?

I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH Tnk u And Nigeria hated having u Tnk u And Nigeria hated having u 5 Likes

agbangam:

God bless PMB For doing his work?? For doing his work?? 1 Like 1 Share

He Should Continue With His Work As A President, As That's His DUTY And Please Extend This To The NIGERIAN ROADS, HOSPITALS, EDUCATION SECTOR ETC... That's What The Masses Gain. 1 Like

CastedDude:

This is the Beauty of Abuja Airport runway at night. All appears set for the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, after six weeks of runway rehabilitation exercise.



Thanks for sharing Thanks for sharing 1 Like

Looks good buh d cost sha. Wrong side of 6billion quids. Got me wondering how much a brand new airport will cost.

Nice one

dlondonbadboy:

What is unique here?



I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH den y did u come bck den y did u come bck 2 Likes

All I see is darkness

Cool

yarimo:

BUHARI til 2023 haters beware

You want me to remain in za oppice till 2023?



You won kill me? 3 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

BUHARI til 2023 haters beware Same way some wanted to use 60 years Same way some wanted to use 60 years

londoner:

It's just a run of the mill normal runway. I see nothing 'beautiful' about it. Hater how market! Hater how market!

beauty, I hope we'll be able to maintain it.