₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,143 members, 3,478,102 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 10:56 PM

The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion (7140 Views)

UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians / Cows Take Over Owerri Airport Runway, Plane Aborts Landing / The Current State Of Enugu Airport Runway (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by CastedDude: 4:36pm
This is the Beauty of Abuja Airport runway at night. All appears set for the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, after six weeks of runway rehabilitation exercise. While workers are busy with finishing touches on the critical infrastructure, local airlines and their foreign counterparts have reopened sales and bookings on the Abuja route.

It has been learnt that the operators, including those that suspended operations while the temporary closure lasted, were motivated by the Federal Government’s claim that the new runway was 96 per cent ready.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-beauty-of-abuja-airport-runway-at.html

1 Like

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by CastedDude: 4:37pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Newboss: 4:42pm
Really nice

2 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Jetleeee: 4:44pm
Nice!
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by khallyberry(m): 4:45pm
.
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Igboesika: 4:46pm
Nig Delta oil money at work, that's why @bokis are against restructuring..their hubby is exploitation yet they have nothing to contribute. Parasites!!!

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by londoner: 4:48pm
It's just a run of the mill normal runway. I see nothing 'beautiful' about it.

15 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by maryjan8(f): 4:59pm
Nice Job
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by yarimo(m): 5:02pm
BUHARI til 2023 haters beware

5 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by agbangam: 5:09pm
God bless PMB

4 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by dlondonbadboy: 5:10pm
What is unique here?

I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH

3 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by shortgun(m): 5:12pm
yarimo:
BUHARI til 2023 haters beware
Just shut up if you dont have nothing sensible to say.

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by yarimo(m): 5:14pm
shortgun:

Just shut up if you have nothing sensible to say.
just keep on typing trash in name of I have commented also in nairaland

7 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by WebSurfer(m): 5:20pm
Issorite, be calling lala snyhow without showing us enough pictures. You go old
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Igboesika: 5:21pm
yarimo:
BUHARI til 2023 haters beware
Smh

6 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by yarimo(m): 5:22pm
Igboesika:

Smh
I rule you out of order grin

3 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by chiscodedon(m): 5:26pm
Looking nice... Problem would be mentainance
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by chiscodedon(m): 5:28pm
dlondonbadboy:
What is unique here?
I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH
Tnk u And Nigeria hated having u

5 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by chiscodedon(m): 5:29pm
agbangam:
God bless PMB
For doing his work??

1 Like 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by jjbest123: 5:48pm
He Should Continue With His Work As A President, As That's His DUTY And Please Extend This To The NIGERIAN ROADS, HOSPITALS, EDUCATION SECTOR ETC... That's What The Masses Gain.

1 Like

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by alignacademy(m): 6:12pm
CastedDude:
This is the Beauty of Abuja Airport runway at night. All appears set for the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, after six weeks of runway rehabilitation exercise.

Thanks for sharing

1 Like

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Cutestud(m): 7:08pm
Looks good buh d cost sha. Wrong side of 6billion quids. Got me wondering how much a brand new airport will cost.
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by michoade: 7:44pm
Nice one
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by paulooo3(m): 8:20pm
dlondonbadboy:
What is unique here?

I was at torontoisland airport...and I hated being a Nigerian. SMH
den y did u come bck

2 Likes

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Tazdroid(m): 10:40pm
All I see is darkness
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by josephine123: 10:40pm
Cool
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Tazdroid(m): 10:40pm
yarimo:
BUHARI til 2023 haters beware

You want me to remain in za oppice till 2023?

You won kill me?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by nairalandfreak(m): 10:40pm
yarimo:
BUHARI til 2023 haters beware
Same way some wanted to use 60 years
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Trapnews: 10:40pm
undecided
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Coolgent: 10:41pm
londoner:
It's just a run of the mill normal runway. I see nothing 'beautiful' about it.
Hater how market! grin
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Donkaz(m): 10:41pm
beauty, I hope we'll be able to maintain it.
Re: The Beauty Of Abuja Airport Runway At Night As It Nears Completion by Queenserah26(f): 10:42pm
Awwwn, nice

(0) (1) (Reply)

E-passport For The Highest Bidder At Nigerian Embassy In Spain. / I Have A Sponsor, How Do I Relocate To USA Or Canada? (URGENT) / Applying For Usa And Netherlands Visa(for Conference)

Viewing this topic: whitley(m), charleschinaka4(m), MrAwePresident, yardie(m), 9jasite, lat78, dschools, yeezyquan, Dobsever, HoneyCompany, TalkingBird, dassy65(f), beejay4all(m), kiltoko1(m), sainteve4r(m), Stanley26(m), skimarvel, Anibozz(m), AndyCole16(m), 12fb, DeZoro(m), kyce(m), Mutuwa(m), petsam11(m), ayofe72(m), lammygloooooooo(m), Saeed110, dakuizi(m), orobs93(m), Agozie48(f), lohresloco, stalinho(m), INTROVERT1, excellence13, EvansOrbit, lovegeneration(m), walaski, CarlyX8(m), MOSMATH(m), flexcool131(m), Nowenuse, EepCrood(f), basisop(m), bigpicture001, anthonyezeoke(m), Idango(m), Obaiyski(m), eneji50(m), Goahead(m), phemolala07(m), ozo13(m), cdialauka, DMM007(m), Badmustiti(m), Tvegas(m), sulley(m), doctorkush(m), goingape1, stellanth(m), londoner, bigboss80s(m), jagabanban, drered(m), Brushless(m), HughWilliams, davidbanner(m), neyochin, rexpeter13(m), valx2, ntp1, babadee1(m), Kilanee(m), Joshcoli(m), Aromas, ugoezeb(m), xangerar, yhemie99, umunaija, kokowe(m), suskumayaya(m), iPopAlomo(m), TulsaOklahoma, xammy(m), prixm, profmiganigal, stevolinkon40, funkyrash(m), charlescarlos, EnkayDezign, Topleague(f), hajodolyn, 2dugged(f), Gentle2015, Eleniyan15(m), emzry(m), chibboy, adem30, WhoBeThisMan, hay123, AnyibestDede(m), ologun01(m), foyeks2001(f), osazikhin, Igboesika, chris4gold(m), Dongreat(m), Missy89(f), addikt(m), cutelover19(m), rotimy(m), Debbime(f), ocmorale, MainKatanma(m), Davsef, Salmoneus(m), cygnus05(m), valandy99(m), Adiwana, Geds, engryomiaina(m), Richdee1(m), Lucasbalo(m), m4una(m), wisov(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), william5, Tripletg, Dukejaja, Larryomooba(m), idanone(m), VOJA(m), tizzle(m), osazsky(m), olateeboy, funken, dayold, Lextronggroup, sokia, HarryDuce(m), wengerly(m), drealnamdy(m), Kefetu(m), gregyboy(m), mumu5000(m), Bishop4bella(m), Pangea, Topnotch16, classicopera, LivingHuman, bisi16(m), arthur22(m), Ugosample(m), phil5(m), Ayblaize(m), Rudewaterz(m), tensazangetsu20(m), olurich01(m), derosario11(m), ayili, Meti99(m), Tchiman, Ezarazo(m), ChrisDoxa, proudlyND(m), henrymom18(m), grandberry, 2tek, WIZGUY69(m), logica(m), Talkizcheap, sunbreaker, JojoArmani(m), edo3(m), Dannidom(m), darmheee(m), jatau7(m), hollawaley2, Dreamstarr, Lordjiggs09(m), Diffdeef(m), BrutalJab, mophe01(m), smackimorn(m), Frazercrib(m), Orjhong(f), oshikes(m), joeluv, mmrius(m), Fimbiology(m) and 345 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.