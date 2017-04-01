Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS (3296 Views)

The heartbroken mother was assisted by former minister of Education; Mrs Oby Ezekwsili and BBOG campaigner Aisha Yesufu....



Source; A distraught mother broke down in tears today during the inaugural annual Chibok Girls lecture held in Abuja three years after the Chibok girls went missing with only a couple of them rescued till date.The heartbroken mother was assisted by former minister of Education; Mrs Oby Ezekwsili and BBOG campaigner Aisha Yesufu....Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/heartbroken-mother-breaks-down-in-tears.html

cc; lalasticlala

You had better stop crying... Government cares for no one... Ezekwesili holding you there, if dem make am minister now, e go forget you...... 1 Like





Na the woman sabi wetin she dey cry for .. maybe she hasn't been paid her Mama Chibok stipend since Buhari got into power





This Chibok girls scam has exhausted its believability and usefulness .....They should introduce another one please





See some of them shining teeth in the 2nd picture......I wonder what possibly can be funny in such a supposedly sober gathering Tears for the paparazziNa the woman sabi wetin she dey cry for.. maybe she hasn't been paid her Mama Chibok stipend since Buhari got into powerThis Chibok girls scam has exhausted its believability and usefulness.....They should introduce another one pleaseSee some of them shining teeth in the 2nd picture......I wonder what possibly can be funny in such a supposedly sober gathering 4 Likes

You don't know the pains of having a missing child. Worse case scenario. You don't know maybe she is alive or dead. 1 Like

whats d meaning of these lecture. Was there hand out given? They blamed jonathan for not rescuing them in time. Now, buhari no even get there time. What a pity. An american can never be kidnapped for up to 3 years. Government don't care about d chibok girls

That woman, Ezekwesili is not like your regular Nigerian. Let's encourage her as she stands for the cause of the oppressed.



If by tomorrow she forgets her/them as you said, she has played her patriotic part and history will remember her for good (reasons).



What about you: "WHO YOU HELP?" That woman, Ezekwesili is not like your regular Nigerian. Let's encourage her as she stands for the cause of the oppressed.If by tomorrow she forgets her/them as you said, she has played her patriotic part and history will remember her for good (reasons).What about you: "WHO YOU HELP?" 5 Likes

where are those people that said chibok girl sandal was fake..does this woman tear look fake to you

Take heart mother.. the problem is our leaders

Government may not care, but the ALMIGHTY GOD will always be there for the heart-broken. Government may not care, but the ALMIGHTY GOD will always be there for the heart-broken.

Oby has outgrown some rubbish political settlements! Oby has outgrown some rubbish political settlements!

these women have really suffered

Even if this is done under pretence, Oby Ezekwesili has really tried with this Chibok girls issue.

Actress! Professional crier!!! Only one mother present. Na only she waka come..kontinuu

Jona didn't do anything for months, but bubu's is running into years and no one cares. Hypocrisy! But Bubu promised to locate the girls in a matter of months. How come bubu is not being held accountable to his promises? He rode on this saga to power.Jona didn't do anything for months, but bubu's is running into years and no one cares. Hypocrisy!

Wait so you mean d FG is still fooling people with this scam?