₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,034 members, 3,477,649 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 06:01 PM

Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS (3296 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:53pm
A distraught mother broke down in tears today during the inaugural annual Chibok Girls lecture held in Abuja three years after the Chibok girls went missing with only a couple of them rescued till date.

The heartbroken mother was assisted by former minister of Education; Mrs Oby Ezekwsili and BBOG campaigner Aisha Yesufu....

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/heartbroken-mother-breaks-down-in-tears.html

Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:54pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Igboesika: 4:58pm
Hmmm
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by obonujoker(m): 5:01pm
You had better stop crying... Government cares for no one... Ezekwesili holding you there, if dem make am minister now, e go forget you......

1 Like

Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by buygala(m): 5:13pm
Tears for the paparazzi undecided

Na the woman sabi wetin she dey cry for angry .. maybe she hasn't been paid her Mama Chibok stipend since Buhari got into power sad


This Chibok girls scam has exhausted its believability and usefulness angry .....They should introduce another one please sad


See some of them shining teeth in the 2nd picture......I wonder what possibly can be funny in such a supposedly sober gathering angry

4 Likes

Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by PapiSmith: 5:14pm
You don't know the pains of having a missing child. Worse case scenario. You don't know maybe she is alive or dead. cry

1 Like

Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by VickyRotex(f): 5:14pm
cry cry cry cry cry
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by cr7rooney10(m): 5:14pm
Mo ba dupe ooo oriyomi
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by TosineGuy(m): 5:14pm
whats d meaning of these lecture. Was there hand out given? They blamed jonathan for not rescuing them in time. Now, buhari no even get there time. What a pity. An american can never be kidnapped for up to 3 years. Government don't care about d chibok girls
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by datola: 5:14pm
obonujoker:
You had better stop crying... Government cares for no one... Ezekwesili holding you there, if dem make am minister now, e go forget you......



That woman, Ezekwesili is not like your regular Nigerian. Let's encourage her as she stands for the cause of the oppressed.

If by tomorrow she forgets her/them as you said, she has played her patriotic part and history will remember her for good (reasons).

What about you: "WHO YOU HELP?"

5 Likes

Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ogologoamu: 5:15pm
Odi Egwu
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by realestniggah: 5:15pm
where are those people that said chibok girl sandal was fake..does this woman tear look fake to you
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by cr7rooney10(m): 5:15pm
Thanks God for you
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Shortyy(f): 5:16pm
Yawn
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by NetBizguy: 5:17pm
Take heart mother.. the problem is our leaders
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by GreatMahmud: 5:17pm
obonujoker:
You had better stop crying... Government cares for no one... Ezekwesili holding you there, if dem make am minister now, e go forget you......

Government may not care, but the ALMIGHTY GOD will always be there for the heart-broken.
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by dessz(m): 5:17pm
Shortyy:
Yawn

Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by dlondonbadboy: 5:18pm
E be like say na only this woman waka come
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Bugatie: 5:18pm
obonujoker:
You had better stop crying... Government cares for no one... Ezekwesili holding you there, if dem make am minister now, e go forget you......

Oby has outgrown some rubbish political settlements!
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by josephine123: 5:20pm
Sad
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ujosa75(m): 5:21pm
these women have really suffered
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by AngelicBeing: 5:22pm
PapiSmith:
You don't know the pains of having a missing child. Worse case scenario. You don't know maybe she is alive or dead. cry
True embarassed
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by TosineGuy(m): 5:23pm
realestniggah:
where are those people that said chibok girl sandals was fake..those this woman tear look fake to you
fake sandals? grin
fake sandals?
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by cutetopsey(f): 5:23pm
BOOG @FG
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by yeyeboi(m): 5:24pm
Ok
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by realestniggah: 5:24pm
TosineGuy:
fake sandals? grin fake sandals?
oga I no look wetin I dey type
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Babzrockman: 5:26pm
Even if this is done under pretence, Oby Ezekwesili has really tried with this Chibok girls issue.
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Enyimbamercedes: 5:37pm
Actress! Professional crier!!! Only one mother present. Na only she waka come..kontinuu
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by buffalowings: 5:37pm
t
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Eluwilussit(m): 5:38pm
But Bubu promised to locate the girls in a matter of months. How come bubu is not being held accountable to his promises? He rode on this saga to power.

Jona didn't do anything for months, but bubu's is running into years and no one cares. Hypocrisy! angry
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by columbus007(m): 5:39pm
Wait so you mean d FG is still fooling people with this scam? shocked
Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Ofunaofu: 5:51pm
Is Hadiza Bala Usman the director of NPA there because she was among those that started the Campaign

(0) (1) (Reply)

Connet Your D S T V Decoder To Your Lappy And Browse For Free For Real / Igbos And Boko Haram / n

Viewing this topic: swaz(m), shitshappen(m), obafemee80(m), Dimmamaero, yemex04(m), godofphysics, Dontbeused, hawwal84, mfm04622, footprintD55(m), ghanaman5050, keacy(m), erosimo(m), Monstertrucks(m), banksnature, lanre377, prospero5(m), hot9jaman(m), dokiOloye(m), amtheone(m), haftob(m), soarz, originalKsp(m), isaiahethan, hpbaba, bentlywills(m), obembet(m), Determinism, freshfarun(m) and 67 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.