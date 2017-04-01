₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:53pm
A distraught mother broke down in tears today during the inaugural annual Chibok Girls lecture held in Abuja three years after the Chibok girls went missing with only a couple of them rescued till date.
The heartbroken mother was assisted by former minister of Education; Mrs Oby Ezekwsili and BBOG campaigner Aisha Yesufu....
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/heartbroken-mother-breaks-down-in-tears.html
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:54pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Igboesika: 4:58pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by obonujoker(m): 5:01pm
You had better stop crying... Government cares for no one... Ezekwesili holding you there, if dem make am minister now, e go forget you......
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by buygala(m): 5:13pm
Tears for the paparazzi
Na the woman sabi wetin she dey cry for .. maybe she hasn't been paid her Mama Chibok stipend since Buhari got into power
This Chibok girls scam has exhausted its believability and usefulness .....They should introduce another one please
See some of them shining teeth in the 2nd picture......I wonder what possibly can be funny in such a supposedly sober gathering
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by PapiSmith: 5:14pm
You don't know the pains of having a missing child. Worse case scenario. You don't know maybe she is alive or dead.
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by VickyRotex(f): 5:14pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by cr7rooney10(m): 5:14pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by TosineGuy(m): 5:14pm
whats d meaning of these lecture. Was there hand out given? They blamed jonathan for not rescuing them in time. Now, buhari no even get there time. What a pity. An american can never be kidnapped for up to 3 years. Government don't care about d chibok girls
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by datola: 5:14pm
obonujoker:
That woman, Ezekwesili is not like your regular Nigerian. Let's encourage her as she stands for the cause of the oppressed.
If by tomorrow she forgets her/them as you said, she has played her patriotic part and history will remember her for good (reasons).
What about you: "WHO YOU HELP?"
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ogologoamu: 5:15pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by realestniggah: 5:15pm
where are those people that said chibok girl sandal was fake..does this woman tear look fake to you
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by cr7rooney10(m): 5:15pm
Thanks God for you
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Shortyy(f): 5:16pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by NetBizguy: 5:17pm
Take heart mother.. the problem is our leaders
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by GreatMahmud: 5:17pm
obonujoker:
Government may not care, but the ALMIGHTY GOD will always be there for the heart-broken.
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by dessz(m): 5:17pm
Shortyy:
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by dlondonbadboy: 5:18pm
E be like say na only this woman waka come
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Bugatie: 5:18pm
obonujoker:
Oby has outgrown some rubbish political settlements!
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by josephine123: 5:20pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by ujosa75(m): 5:21pm
these women have really suffered
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by AngelicBeing: 5:22pm
PapiSmith:True
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by TosineGuy(m): 5:23pm
realestniggah:fake sandals?
fake sandals?
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by cutetopsey(f): 5:23pm
BOOG @FG
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by yeyeboi(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by realestniggah: 5:24pm
TosineGuy:oga I no look wetin I dey type
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Babzrockman: 5:26pm
Even if this is done under pretence, Oby Ezekwesili has really tried with this Chibok girls issue.
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Enyimbamercedes: 5:37pm
Actress! Professional crier!!! Only one mother present. Na only she waka come..kontinuu
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by buffalowings: 5:37pm
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Eluwilussit(m): 5:38pm
But Bubu promised to locate the girls in a matter of months. How come bubu is not being held accountable to his promises? He rode on this saga to power.
Jona didn't do anything for months, but bubu's is running into years and no one cares. Hypocrisy!
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by columbus007(m): 5:39pm
Wait so you mean d FG is still fooling people with this scam?
|Re: Heartbroken Mother Cries At Chibok Girls Lecture In Abuja. PICS by Ofunaofu: 5:51pm
Is Hadiza Bala Usman the director of NPA there because she was among those that started the Campaign
