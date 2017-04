Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Segun Arinze's Hideous Makeover Transformation On Movie Set [PICS] (17703 Views)

The veteran movie actor got a facial makeover for an evil role(as expected) in a new movie.



See shots below...





Landlord singing: 30 billion for the account oh.



Me: This Nigga looks horrible. Adult Bush baby

WATCH VIDEO: Segun Arinze's Hideous Makeover Transformation On Movie Set









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFXjyZwUnco

Horror film 1 Like

Sir u are worwor but at dis point ur worwor get bonus 2 Likes

I thought he's retired.

Woroqoro. Like if u understand, share if otherwise

.



Sarcasm at its peak! Sarcasm at its peak! 5 Likes

Handsome dude

god of Tboss

god of Tboss

Black Stanley

This is devilish on a good Friday!

scary

jesu vvuga still dey act? mk e rest nahhh

EYErinze

it has been such a long time......let us see if he still knows how to do his thing



who remembers chief dikon in Vuga.....Regina Askie

Weh done sar

Hmmmm....he looks like kenyan and all those african countries old papa

Landlord singing: 30 billion for the account oh.



Me: This Nigga looks horrible. Adult Bush baby

*Laughing till falls on neighbour's wife* *Laughing till falls on neighbour's wife* 2 Likes

okay...



next

black arrow 1 Like





Na joke oh... Before and after look the same...Na joke oh...

Black arrow

cool

Nice one

You harsh o You harsh o