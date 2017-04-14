Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ (1633 Views)

Today being the 14th of April, 2017, the university of Abuja students staged the cruxification of Jesus christ, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Phase III Gwagwalda, Abuja. I was able to get some clean shots from the drama.



Photos below:-



More photos...

more

Better than the Filipinos who beat themselves to stupor all in the name of good friday. I still wonder why religion make people stupid. I bet you that's what Jesus and the Prophet Mohammed (pbuh) tried to preach against but same people still hijacked it. Just like how El-Rufai has now hijacked APC





It is finish

Beautiful

Nice one...

This is impertubably Lugurious!!!

but why are Catholic doing tht?? sounds more like they are celebrating his death.

The lord is our strength.....

Black Jesus with weavons.. 1 Like

I LOVE YOU JESUS

I love Catholic 1 Like

He lived that we may live.

He died that we may have life eternal

Via Crucis

Make I com giv am 2 hot strokes for bare back if him no scream JESUS

WATCH VIDEO: Good friday : Church Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9IHLB657cg

patiently Waiting for some bloody retards who are probably suffering from depression and the country's harsh economy to come here and criticize Catholics for no genuine reason patiently Waiting for some bloody retards who are probably suffering from depression and the country's harsh economy to come here and criticize Catholics for no genuine reason