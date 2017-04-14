₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by 9jaflaver: 6:50pm
#Good Friday!! University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Cruxification Of Jesus Christ (Photos)
Today being the 14th of April, 2017, the university of Abuja students staged the cruxification of Jesus christ, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Phase III Gwagwalda, Abuja. I was able to get some clean shots from the drama.
Photos below:-
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by 9jaflaver: 6:51pm
More photos...
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by 9jaflaver: 6:52pm
more
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by milloguy: 8:23pm
Better than the Filipinos who beat themselves to stupor all in the name of good friday. I still wonder why religion make people stupid. I bet you that's what Jesus and the Prophet Mohammed (pbuh) tried to preach against but same people still hijacked it. Just like how El-Rufai has now hijacked APC
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Damilolababy(f): 8:23pm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by dessz(m): 8:23pm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Damilolababy(f): 8:23pm
om
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Sirjohn84(m): 8:23pm
nice
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by mamaa88(f): 8:24pm
It is finish
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Mrsjunny50: 8:25pm
Beautiful
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by cerowo(f): 8:25pm
Nice
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by lovethchioma(f): 8:25pm
Nice one...
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by corpersforum(f): 8:25pm
This is impertubably Lugurious!!!
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:25pm
but why are Catholic doing tht?? sounds more like they are celebrating his death.
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by bongo007(m): 8:25pm
The lord is our strength.....
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by ominilongest(m): 8:25pm
Black Jesus with weavons..
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:26pm
I LOVE YOU JESUS
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by jerrythafinisher(m): 8:26pm
Hmmm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Igboesika: 8:26pm
I love Catholic
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by iKnowevents(m): 8:27pm
He lived that we may live.
He died that we may have life eternal
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by louken(m): 8:28pm
Via Crucis
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Zulu212: 8:28pm
Make I com giv am 2 hot strokes for bare back if him no scream JESUS
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by josephine123: 8:29pm
WATCH VIDEO: Good friday : Church Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by gistinfomore: 8:29pm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by EweduAfonja: 8:29pm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Elcapo(m): 8:32pm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by jeeqaa7(m): 8:32pm
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by Pedrogold(m): 8:32pm
patiently Waiting for some bloody retards who are probably suffering from depression and the country's harsh economy to come here and criticize Catholics for no genuine reason
|Re: University Of Abuja Catholic Students Staging The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ by oviejnr(m): 8:32pm
