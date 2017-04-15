₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by corpersforum(f): 6:59pm On Apr 14
Richest Yoruba Actor Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1Million Instagram Followers
Earlier today, NG urged fans of the Yoruba genre of Nollywood to show love to Odunlade Adekola who was on the verge of making history and as fate will have, the actor made history within hours of posting the article.
Thanks to you people for making this possible. He now has over 1 million followers.
Here are his words of appreciation to you guys:
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Epositive(m): 7:03pm On Apr 14
he is now the richest yoruba actor ?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Cyberrex(m): 7:14pm On Apr 14
Epositive:why won't he, he features in almost every Yoruba movie
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Epositive(m): 7:20pm On Apr 14
Cyberrex:coupled with multiple endorsement deals
He is blessed
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Cyberrex(m): 7:23pm On Apr 14
Epositive:you gat it
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Cyberrex(m): 7:23pm On Apr 14
Epositive:you gerrit
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by corpersforum(f): 8:31pm On Apr 14
The guy is boiling for now meeeeen
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by veekid(m): 11:59am
1milliom followers? Is money involved?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by rifasenate11(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by fuckerstard: 12:00pm
Make he do party now
No hard feelings, the guy is a good actor no doubt.
If piracy was not an issue out here these guys for don blow gan.
#saynotopiracy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Alasi20(m): 12:00pm
Richest Yoruba Actor?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by ephi123(f): 12:01pm
The guy is a natural actor. You either have it or you don't. Kudos to him.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by girlhaley(f): 12:01pm
I love all this guy's movie
Talented actor.... God bless
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by victor247: 12:02pm
He is literally in every Yoruba movie you can find anywhere.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Pavore9: 12:02pm
I just love his acting.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by BigBrother9ja: 12:02pm
And he's happy?
Haters quote me
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Safiaa(f): 12:02pm
Congrats king!
The man has been working hard for years. He deserves everything he has now! Hard work pays off people, never give up ! The best male yoruba actor out there! Love him.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by charleff512(m): 12:02pm
Owambe to follow!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by obembet(m): 12:03pm
You deserve it man
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Mrvirgin(f): 12:03pm
Do they pay people for having over a million followers on IG... Kini big deal?
I love him though.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by unclezuma: 12:03pm
Okay.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by modelsms(m): 12:03pm
I million yet I of all ppl dont know her. Idonblivt.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by osemoses1234(m): 12:04pm
Baba is good
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Brunicekid(m): 12:04pm
Odunlade Adekola is a REALLY talented actor, he's actually one of those people that inspires me when it comes to acting.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by notobiafrababe: 12:05pm
call me when he celebrates 1m dolls in his acct
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Keegan: 12:06pm
Congrats...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by israelmao(m): 12:07pm
Thank God for creativity.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by bercarray(m): 12:08pm
.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by israelmao(m): 12:08pm
Thank God for creativity and originality.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by kbams241: 12:09pm
Hmmmm. Will celebrate wit u wen I get 100followers but for now abeg packwell 1million followers no b 1million naira..oya nairalanders follow me on twitter make I celebrate wit am..@horlar241
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers by Amiblaize77(f): 12:09pm
Good for him
