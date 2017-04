Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1million Instagram Followers (8360 Views)

Richest Yoruba Actor Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 1Million Instagram Followers



Earlier today, NG urged fans of the Yoruba genre of Nollywood to show love to Odunlade Adekola who was on the verge of making history and as fate will have, the actor made history within hours of posting the article.



Thanks to you people for making this possible. He now has over 1 million followers.



Here are his words of appreciation to you guys:



he is now the richest yoruba actor ? 16 Likes

Epositive:

he is now the richest yoruba actor ? why won't he, he features in almost every Yoruba movie why won't he, he features in almost every Yoruba movie 10 Likes

Cyberrex:

why won't he, he features in almost every Yoruba movie coupled with multiple endorsement deals





He is blessed coupled with multiple endorsement dealsHe is blessed 20 Likes

Epositive:

coupled with multiple endorsement deals





He is blessed you gat it you gat it 6 Likes

Epositive:

coupled with multiple endorsement deals





He is blessed you gerrit you gerrit 3 Likes

The guy is boiling for now meeeeen

1milliom followers? Is money involved? 8 Likes





No hard feelings, the guy is a good actor no doubt.

If piracy was not an issue out here these guys for don blow gan.



#saynotopiracy



Make he do party nowNo hard feelings, the guy is a good actor no doubt.If piracy was not an issue out here these guys for don blow gan.#saynotopiracy 21 Likes

Richest Yoruba Actor? 1 Like

The guy is a natural actor. You either have it or you don't. Kudos to him. 16 Likes

I love all this guy's movie





Talented actor.... God bless 11 Likes

He is literally in every Yoruba movie you can find anywhere. 5 Likes

I just love his acting. 4 Likes

And he's happy?





Haters quote me

Congrats king!



The man has been working hard for years. He deserves everything he has now! Hard work pays off people, never give up ! The best male yoruba actor out there! Love him. 3 Likes

Owambe to follow! 1 Like

You deserve it man 2 Likes

Do they pay people for having over a million followers on IG... Kini big deal?

I love him though. 2 Likes 1 Share

Okay.

I million yet I of all ppl dont know her. Idonblivt.





Baba is good 2 Likes

Odunlade Adekola is a REALLY talented actor, he's actually one of those people that inspires me when it comes to acting. 4 Likes

call me when he celebrates 1m dolls in his acct

Congrats...

Thank God for creativity. 2 Likes

Thank God for creativity and originality. 2 Likes

Hmmmm. Will celebrate wit u wen I get 100followers but for now abeg packwell 1million followers no b 1million naira..oya nairalanders follow me on twitter make I celebrate wit am..@horlar241 1 Like