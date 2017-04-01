₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by sugarbelly4: 8:12pm
Nigerian rapper and ex beauty queen, Munachi Abii, flaunts her gorgeous lip ring
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by sugarbelly4: 8:13pm
Vaseline squad oya oh
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Harrymig1(m): 8:17pm
Is this supposed to look sexy? Her choice tho.
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by sugarbelly4: 8:24pm
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:25pm
Harrymig1:it is sexy. Shutup
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:25pm
sugarbelly4:you are jealous
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:26pm
Whoever gave her idea doesn't like her
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ifyalways(f): 8:27pm
This sister still dey?
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:27pm
Not beautiful.
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Harrymig1(m): 8:28pm
Palmwinetapper:
Your name defines you.
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:30pm
Harrymig1:a hardworking person. Stupid Nigerians look down on someone who works. So stupid. Thats why y'all remain poor
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:30pm
ifyalways:are you expecting her to be dead. You jealous?
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:31pm
ToriBlue:she's beautiful. Won mgbn
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:31pm
Palmwinetapper:She is but the lip ring is not.
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ifyalways(f): 8:32pm
Palmwinetapper:Happy holidays to you too.
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:32pm
ifyalways:go away
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by josephine123: 8:33pm
Loves how she sing Nigerian Anthem in Kenya
watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyt-eMhNphw
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Harrymig1(m): 8:53pm
Palmwinetapper:You sounding pained man, like i said 'it's her choice'. That you are poor doesn't mean i am. Your choice mustn't go well with all cos you rich. Think man!
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:58pm
Thank goodness she has partitioned the lips already, just a mistaken blow to the lip go divide the lips into two equal parts
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:09pm
End Time
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm
Hm
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by biggerboyc(m): 10:09pm
Na wah oooo, na real wah
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by chris4gold(m): 10:09pm
for lip? issokay
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm
CaroLyner:she probably gave herself the idea, so she doesn't like herself
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by VajanahDischaj(f): 10:10pm
uglies
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:10pm
So how does she kiss?
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:10pm
Harrymig1:
Palmwinetapper:
Harrymig1:
Palmwinetapper:
Una don chop belleful dis night
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by EweduAfonja(f): 10:11pm
This girl and black face has alot of things in Common...
Which is
Confused carrier
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Homers123: 10:11pm
You mean Bubble Gum 'Wrapper'?
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:11pm
Any ring besides the ear ring is trash!
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Afam4eva(m): 10:11pm
Munachi is one person who didn't use her crown or celebrity status well. She didn't marry a rich footballer, neither did she become an international model. Even celebrity ashewo, she no gree do, she say na rap she wan do. It's a rap for her right now.
|Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by atilla(m): 10:12pm
Why is she looking rough as if she just climbed tree to tap Palm wine and fell down
Celebrity landers will understand me
