₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,143 members, 3,478,102 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 10:56 PM

Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) (6933 Views)

Lil Kesh And His New Braids And Nose Ring (Photos, Video) / Munachi Abii Flaunts Cleavage In Bedroom Photo / Uche Ogbodo Displays Her Nose Ring (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by sugarbelly4: 8:12pm
Nigerian rapper and ex beauty queen, Munachi Abii, flaunts her gorgeous lip ring


Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/rapper-and-ex-beauty-queen-munachi-abii.html

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by sugarbelly4: 8:13pm
See more photos and her hot cleavage http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/rapper-and-ex-beauty-queen-munachi-abii.html

Vaseline squad oya oh

3 Likes

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Harrymig1(m): 8:17pm
Is this supposed to look sexy? Her choice tho.

3 Likes

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by sugarbelly4: 8:24pm
shocked

1 Like

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:25pm
Harrymig1:
Is this supposed to look sexy? Her choice tho.
it is sexy. Shutup
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:25pm
sugarbelly4:
lip ring kwa?
you are jealous

1 Like

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 8:26pm
Whoever gave her idea doesn't like her

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ifyalways(f): 8:27pm
This sister still dey?

1 Like

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:27pm
Not beautiful.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Harrymig1(m): 8:28pm
Palmwinetapper:
it is sexy. Shutup

Your name defines you.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:30pm
Harrymig1:


Your name defines you.
a hardworking person. Stupid Nigerians look down on someone who works. So stupid. Thats why y'all remain poor
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:30pm
ifyalways:
This sister still dey?
are you expecting her to be dead. You jealous?
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:31pm
ToriBlue:
Not beautiful.
she's beautiful. Won mgbn
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:31pm
Palmwinetapper:
she's beautiful. Won mgbn
She is but the lip ring is not.
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by ifyalways(f): 8:32pm
Palmwinetapper:
are you expecting her to be dead. You jealous?
Happy holidays to you too. kiss
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Palmwinetapper: 8:32pm
ifyalways:

Happy holidays to you too. kiss
go away
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by josephine123: 8:33pm
Loves how she sing Nigerian Anthem in Kenya

watch video below;


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyt-eMhNphw
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Harrymig1(m): 8:53pm
Palmwinetapper:
a hardworking person. Stupid Nigerians look down on someone who works. So stupid. Thats why y'all remain poor
You sounding pained man, like i said 'it's her choice'. That you are poor doesn't mean i am. Your choice mustn't go well with all cos you rich. Think man!

2 Likes

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:58pm
Thank goodness she has partitioned the lips already, just a mistaken blow to the lip go divide the lips into two equal parts grin grin

1 Like

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:09pm
End Time
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm
Hm
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by biggerboyc(m): 10:09pm
Na wah oooo, na real wah

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by chris4gold(m): 10:09pm
for lip? issokay
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm
CaroLyner:
Whoever gave her idea doesn't like her
she probably gave herself the idea, so she doesn't like herself grin

1 Like

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by VajanahDischaj(f): 10:10pm
uglies
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:10pm
So how does she kiss? undecided
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:10pm
Harrymig1:
Is this supposed to look sexy? Her choice tho.

Palmwinetapper:
it is sexy. Shutup

Harrymig1:
Your name defines you.

Palmwinetapper:
a hardworking person. Stupid Nigerians look down on someone who works. So stupid. Thats why y'all remain poor

Una don chop belleful dis night

1 Like

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by EweduAfonja(f): 10:11pm
This girl and black face has alot of things in Common...

Which is

Confused carrier
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Homers123: 10:11pm
You mean Bubble Gum 'Wrapper'?
Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:11pm
Any ring besides the ear ring is trash!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by Afam4eva(m): 10:11pm
Munachi is one person who didn't use her crown or celebrity status well. She didn't marry a rich footballer, neither did she become an international model. Even celebrity ashewo, she no gree do, she say na rap she wan do. It's a rap for her right now.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Munachi Abii Flaunts Her Lip Ring (photos) by atilla(m): 10:12pm
Why is she looking rough as if she just climbed tree to tap Palm wine and fell down


Celebrity landers will understand me

(0) (1) (Reply)

Could This Be The Result Of The Remix? / My Birthday On A Resurrection Sunday / Keyshia Vs Leona:who's Got The Voice?

Viewing this topic: Agboskay(m), Richmondoau(m), Biggestjoe(m), lydiaonyi, Freeezzz(m), SweetSoup(m), dbanjj1629(m), deuce7(m), jice(m), omoajiri(m), 2black1(m), Izikiwe(m), switstiv(m), Abdul3391, ssogundele, Yubee40(m), Omoluabi16(m), emekaceazar, emekaeneh, fishkaveli(m), Uncommon, Ayennah, rawpadgin(m), motorized, cabat1, Sunkyboie, Adamsdelrio(m), hafees, baesheska(f), sukkot, pyyxxaro, mondee02(m), def111(m), tabaski, kingsass, Donbabaj, Zoola91(m) and 73 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.