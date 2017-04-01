₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by obiremy: 8:49pm
As shared by Crown FM.....
'MISSING PERSON
MR TEGA ACHOBE has been declared missing, He lives in Bright street Effurun, Warri.
He was last seen on the 11th April 2017 after his Keke was hired for a drop to Abraka Road.
He is 29years Old, light in complexion, Tall, Hails from Abraka and speaks English and Urhobo fluently.
Anyone with useful information should please contact this number- 08102607157'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/keke-driver-goes-missing-in-warriphoto.html
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Igboesika: 8:50pm
He shall be found.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Homeboiy(m): 9:09pm
who hire am?
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:14pm
Eyah
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by gbegemaster(m): 9:58pm
Nawao. I pray he is found. We will still do our part.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Shelloween(m): 9:59pm
Anything could kill you in Nigeria, even a decent job.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by TenPassfour(m): 10:00pm
the family should report to tge police fast before social media.
this is an important issue.
thanks
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Timfreds: 10:02pm
Stories of robbery, kidnapping and gbege never end in warrior. It wl be well with him.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by BABANGBALI: 10:04pm
I hope bisola marvis and kemen dey read did?
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by josephine123: 10:04pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:05pm
I hope he returns safe and healthy
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:05pm
May God keep you safe and bring you back home wherever you are....
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by luvme0702: 10:05pm
He'll be found by God's grace.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by fpeter(f): 10:05pm
Na wa o
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Cyberrex(m): 10:05pm
Hope he'll be found
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:06pm
Shelloween:
"missing" not "killed" unless you've been searching for a wackamolly excuse to blast Nigeria
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by goingape1: 10:06pm
obiremy:hope say no be uber keke driver?
this days were them dey kidnapped uber drivers
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:06pm
Wetin we no go hear for naija
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:07pm
goingape1:ur idea of "funny"?
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by chris4gold(m): 10:07pm
I suspect that underground hand
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by adelakay(m): 10:07pm
Ritualists don start again
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by goingape1: 10:09pm
Tazdroid:did my post look funny to you
haven't you heard of two case were uber drivers got missing?
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:15pm
goingape1:How can u answer a question with a question? Typical Nigerian
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Shelloween(m): 10:16pm
Tazdroid:lol. In Nigeria, a missing person is a dead person. How many of those reported missing persons ever return home alive?
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:17pm
Shelloween:
Some Chibok girls were missing and found alive not dead. Remember?
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by goingape1: 10:20pm
Tazdroid:
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Shelloween(m): 10:28pm
Tazdroid:with the way you were typing, i actually thought you were smart. No offence. Chibok girls were found? bleeping political propaganda. Every now and then the military claim to have rescued "some chibok girls", go and count the number of Chibok girls that they claim to have rescued so far, almost 500. Then i ask myself, how many were kidnapped? What of the those female suicide bombers? Weren't we made to believe that some of those Chibok girls were among the suicide bombers? Didn't the President announce on December last year that the Military defeated Boko Haram? Do you still believe their sh!t? You shouldn't let the media fool you.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:29pm
Shelloween:
You asked a question and I gave an answer based on facts and you are talm'bout propaganda which lies in the realm of fiction and you said I ain't smart.
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by goingape1: 10:29pm
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by Tazdroid(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) by goingape1: 10:38pm
