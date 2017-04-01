Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Keke Driver Goes Missing After He Was Hired For A Drop In Warri(pics) (5900 Views)

14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) / Young Girl Goes Missing After ATM Withdrawal In Lagos / Passenger Caught Stealing From Another Passenger's Bag From Lagos To Warri (Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'MISSING PERSON



MR TEGA ACHOBE has been declared missing, He lives in Bright street Effurun, Warri.



He was last seen on the 11th April 2017 after his Keke was hired for a drop to Abraka Road.



He is 29years Old, light in complexion, Tall, Hails from Abraka and speaks English and Urhobo fluently.



Anyone with useful information should please contact this number- 08102607157'.







Source: As shared by Crown FM.....'MISSING PERSONMR TEGA ACHOBE has been declared missing, He lives in Bright street Effurun, Warri.He was last seen on the 11th April 2017 after his Keke was hired for a drop to Abraka Road.He is 29years Old, light in complexion, Tall, Hails from Abraka and speaks English and Urhobo fluently.Anyone with useful information should please contact this number- 08102607157'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/keke-driver-goes-missing-in-warriphoto.html

He shall be found. 3 Likes

who hire am?

Eyah

Nawao. I pray he is found. We will still do our part.

Anything could kill you in Nigeria, even a decent job.

the family should report to tge police fast before social media.

this is an important issue.

thanks 1 Like

Stories of robbery, kidnapping and gbege never end in warrior. It wl be well with him.

I hope bisola marvis and kemen dey read did?

Na wa oo

I hope he returns safe and healthy

May God keep you safe and bring you back home wherever you are....

He'll be found by God's grace. 1 Like

Na wa o

Hope he'll be found

Shelloween:

Anything could kill you in Nigeria, even a decent job.

"missing" not "killed" unless you've been searching for a wackamolly excuse to blast Nigeria "missing" not "killed" unless you've been searching for a wackamolly excuse to blast Nigeria

obiremy:

As shared by Crown FM.....



'MISSING PERSON



MR TEGA ACHOBE has been declared missing, He lives in Bright street Effurun, Warri.



He was last seen on the 11th April 2017 after his Keke was hired for a drop to Abraka Road.



He is 29years Old, light in complexion, Tall, Hails from Abraka and speaks English and Urhobo fluently.



Anyone with useful information should please contact this number- 08102607157'.







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/keke-driver-goes-missing-in-warriphoto.html hope say no be uber keke driver?



this days were them dey kidnapped uber drivers hope say no be uber keke driver?this days were them dey kidnapped uber drivers

Wetin we no go hear for naija

goingape1:

hope say no be uber keke driver?



this days were them dey kidnapped uber drivers ur idea of "funny"? ur idea of "funny"?

I suspect that underground hand

Ritualists don start again

Tazdroid:

ur idea of "funny"? did my post look funny to you



haven't you heard of two case were uber drivers got missing? did my post look funny to youhaven't you heard of two case were uber drivers got missing?

goingape1:

did my post look funny to you



haven't you heard of two case were uber drivers got missing? How can u answer a question with a question? Typical Nigerian How can u answer a question with a question? Typical Nigerian

Tazdroid:





"missing" not "killed" unless you've been searching for a wackamolly excuse to blast Nigeria lol. In Nigeria, a missing person is a dead person. How many of those reported missing persons ever return home alive? lol. In Nigeria, a missing person is a dead person. How many of those reported missing persons ever return home alive?

Shelloween:

lol. In Nigeria, a missing person is a dead person. How many of those reported missing persons ever return home alive?

Some Chibok girls were missing and found alive not dead. Remember? Some Chibok girls were missing and found alive not dead. Remember?

Tazdroid:

How can u answer a question with a question? Typical Nigerian

[quote author=goingape1 post=55575925][/quote]

Tazdroid:





Some Chibok girls were missing and found alive not dead. Remember? with the way you were typing, i actually thought you were smart. No offence. Chibok girls were found? bleeping political propaganda. Every now and then the military claim to have rescued "some chibok girls", go and count the number of Chibok girls that they claim to have rescued so far, almost 500. Then i ask myself, how many were kidnapped? What of the those female suicide bombers? Weren't we made to believe that some of those Chibok girls were among the suicide bombers? Didn't the President announce on December last year that the Military defeated Boko Haram? Do you still believe their sh!t? You shouldn't let the media fool you. with the way you were typing, i actually thought you were smart. No offence. Chibok girls were found? bleeping political propaganda. Every now and then the military claim to have rescued "some chibok girls", go and count the number of Chibok girls that they claim to have rescued so far, almost 500. Then i ask myself, how many were kidnapped? What of the those female suicide bombers? Weren't we made to believe that some of those Chibok girls were among the suicide bombers? Didn't the President announce on December last year that the Military defeated Boko Haram? Do you still believe their sh!t? You shouldn't let the media fool you.

Shelloween:

with the way you were typing, i actually thought you were smart. No offence. Chibok girls were found? bleeping political propaganda. Every now and then the military claim to have rescued "some chibok girls", go and count the number of Chibok girls that they claim to have rescued so far, almost 500. Then i ask myself, how many were kidnapped? What of the those female suicide bombers? Weren't we made to believe that some of those Chibok girls were among the suicide bombers? Didn't the President announce on December last year that the Military defeated Boko Haram? Do you still believe their sh!t? You shouldn't let the media fool you.

You asked a question and I gave an answer based on facts and you are talm'bout propaganda which lies in the realm of fiction and you said I ain't smart. You asked a question and I gave an answer based on facts and you are talm'bout propaganda which lies in the realm of fiction and you said I ain't smart.

[quote author=Tazdroid post=55576057][/quote]

[quote author=goingape1 post=55576173][/quote]