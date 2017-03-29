₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:31pm On Apr 14
Former Ybnl Signed act, Victoh is not taking it so calm as he quickly gave one of his fans a hilarious reply after the fan took to twitter to ask him how many retweet will it take him for Viktoh to give him a phone.
See the Tweet below.
https://mobile.twitter.com/premiumblogger2/status/852965076931936260
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:32pm On Apr 14
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:35pm On Apr 14
That lost soul was surely looking for a free Iphone7..... Deluded online beggars!
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by IamAirforce1: 9:37pm On Apr 14
Viktor is still signed on YBNL and dude is doing well for himself.
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Shelloween(m): 9:37pm On Apr 14
You dey look for person wey you go beg and the thing carry you to VIKTOR? You no see DON BABA wey you go ask?
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:37pm On Apr 14
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:38pm On Apr 14
IamAirforce1:hes not in Ybnl sire
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by IamAirforce1: 9:40pm On Apr 14
Auntielinda:
When did he left YBNL?
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Muzanga(f): 9:42pm On Apr 14
IamAirforce1:you say? Guy you for just speak pidgin na.
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by prynsex(m): 9:42pm On Apr 14
IamAirforce1:During Bbnaija
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:42pm On Apr 14
He left alongside lilkesh, lets get this to the promiseland guys, its worth it. Lol
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by succyblinks(f): 9:44pm On Apr 14
The recession is biting hard on Nigerians, that's why everybody has turned to cyber begging. Abeg lemme go and beg don jazzy if anything can drop for me
Nothing is too small
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by josephine123: 9:48pm On Apr 14
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:50pm On Apr 14
succyblinks:
this one weak me
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by succyblinks(f): 9:52pm On Apr 14
Auntielinda:
can't you identity a joke wen u see one?
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:55pm On Apr 14
Airforce1
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by LesbianBoy(m): 11:57pm On Apr 14
Auntielinda:
Why did you mention him along side the mods? Is he a mod too?
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 12:11am
Mistook him for Airforce1
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by LecciGucci: 12:17am
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by YModulosGodSon: 12:44am
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by samwhi(m): 12:47am
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by emeijeh(m): 12:50am
IamAirforce1:
Chai
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by SirBlack999(m): 1:15am
IamAirforce1:Murderer! English has suffered.
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 6:05am
SirBlack999:
iyaf faint here. Lmfao
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Nollynude: 7:35am
LesbianBoy:
Yes, he is a mod of Stupidity Section and that's where this thread belongs
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 8:07am
Ur comment isnt neccesary, y comment ?
Nollynude:
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Nollynude: 8:21am
Auntielinda:
Shut Up
Impersonator Oshi!
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by dacblogger(f): 8:42am
Nollynude:Big bully...
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 8:47am
Whats this one saying ?
Nollynude:
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by bayocanny: 8:48am
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by bayocanny: 8:49am
Haaaa
|Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:53am
IamAirforce1:
