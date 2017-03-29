₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,456 members, 3,478,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 01:23 PM

Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him (15421 Views)

Lady Asks Mike Godson The Bleaching Cream He Uses. See The Reply She Got / Fan Begged Ycee For Iphone 7 And Got This Reply From Him / This Guy Asked For Wizkid's Snapchat - See The Reply He Got (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:31pm On Apr 14
Former Ybnl Signed act, Victoh is not taking it so calm as he quickly gave one of his fans a hilarious reply after the fan took to twitter to ask him how many retweet will it take him for Viktoh to give him a phone.
See the Tweet below.
https://mobile.twitter.com/premiumblogger2/status/852965076931936260

2 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:32pm On Apr 14
Mynd44 , Lalasticlala , IamAirforce1 , ijebabe
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:35pm On Apr 14
That lost soul was surely looking for a free Iphone7..... Deluded online beggars!

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by IamAirforce1: 9:37pm On Apr 14
Viktor is still signed on YBNL and dude is doing well for himself.

2 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Shelloween(m): 9:37pm On Apr 14
You dey look for person wey you go beg and the thing carry you to VIKTOR? You no see DON BABA wey you go ask?

14 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:37pm On Apr 14
MissyB3, Fynestboi
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:38pm On Apr 14
IamAirforce1:
Viktor is still signed on YBNL and dude is doing well for himself.
hes not in Ybnl sire

2 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by IamAirforce1: 9:40pm On Apr 14
Auntielinda:

hes not in Ybnl sire

When did he left YBNL?
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Muzanga(f): 9:42pm On Apr 14
IamAirforce1:


When did he left YBNL?
you say? Guy you for just speak pidgin na.

135 Likes 11 Shares

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by prynsex(m): 9:42pm On Apr 14
IamAirforce1:

When did he left YBNL?
During Bbnaija

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:42pm On Apr 14
He left alongside lilkesh, lets get this to the promiseland guys, its worth it. Lol
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by succyblinks(f): 9:44pm On Apr 14
The recession is biting hard on Nigerians, that's why everybody has turned to cyber begging. Abeg lemme go and beg don jazzy if anything can drop for me

Nothing is too small

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by josephine123: 9:48pm On Apr 14
Cool
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:50pm On Apr 14
succyblinks:
The recession is biting hard on Nigerians, that's why everybody has turned to cyber begging. Abeg lemme go and beg don jazzy if anything can drop for me

Nothing is too small

this one weak me

3 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by succyblinks(f): 9:52pm On Apr 14
Auntielinda:


this one weak me


grin grin can't you identity a joke wen u see one?

2 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 9:55pm On Apr 14
Airforce1

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by LesbianBoy(m): 11:57pm On Apr 14
Auntielinda:
IamAirforce1

Why did you mention him along side the mods? Is he a mod too?

15 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 12:11am
Mistook him for Airforce1
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by LecciGucci: 12:17am
Nawa
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by YModulosGodSon: 12:44am
This land is not for sale ... Reason: ALCATEL is the very first phone I used and I will not allow one yeye Viktoh to rubbish it

Based on Logistics, some nairalnders have been getting wowed by this latest arrival...

We have conducted several feature-tests on it and I can show you the pictures and videos on WhatsApp

Price for nairalanders is 7k...Jumia is 9k and Jiji is 8k

For all lovers of sporty and trendy time pieces, check my signature and profile picture
WhatsApp number: 08130472795[color=#550000][/color]

1 Like

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by samwhi(m): 12:47am
Deserve promise land
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by emeijeh(m): 12:50am
IamAirforce1:


When did he left YBNL?

Chai

12 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by SirBlack999(m): 1:15am
IamAirforce1:


When did he left YBNL?
Murderer! English has suffered.

20 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 6:05am
SirBlack999:

Murderer! English has suffered.

iyaf faint here. Lmfao

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Nollynude: 7:35am
LesbianBoy:


Why did you mention him along side the mods? Is he a mod too?


Yes, he is a mod of Stupidity Section and that's where this thread belongs

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 8:07am
Ur comment isnt neccesary, y comment ?

Nollynude:



Yes, he is a mod of Stupidity Section and that's where this thread belongs

5 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Nollynude: 8:21am
Auntielinda:
Ur comment isnt neccesary, y comment ?


Shut Up

Impersonator Oshi!

1 Like

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by dacblogger(f): 8:42am
Nollynude:


Shut Up

Impersonator Oshi!
Big bully... sad

2 Likes

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Auntielinda(f): 8:47am
Whats this one saying ?
Nollynude:


Shut Up

Impersonator Oshi!
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by bayocanny: 8:48am
Haaa
Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by bayocanny: 8:49am
Haaaa

1 Like

Re: Fan Begged Viktoh For Phone - See The Reply He Got From Him by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:53am
IamAirforce1:


When did he left YBNL?

16 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Swankyjerry Spends N112,500 On Pedicure (Photos) / Lady Mimics Kemi Olunloyo's Style Of Reporting News On Her Podcast / Fani Kayode Sisters

Viewing this topic: locosis007(m), AMYpurple(f), meiyor, timbs001(m), Enyimbamercedes, FREDDi(m), aysnoopy(m), ceejagz(m), alfa0, Zehner(f), Ikenna94, luchee(f), bigbish, samyomz(m), gregbali(m), rlgiwa(m), Dappertwayne, earthplusautos, Murainah1(m), OBITHAMONARCH(m), AmuDimkpa, Le2money(m), teegirl085, ollah2, conductor1, Melchizedek1(m), psychopunk(m), Promise93(m), Launcher, IMO22(m), canadianprince, branham890, jayjayjay, joseph1832(m), Nduemma12(m), won91(m), pinkguy(m), Tolakay, Djbond(m), Matoni, Prechy08(m), Olajhidey22(m), arinzeejikonye(m), igho003, kaja(m), Estiara(f), eyeofpride(f), Queenbalikees(f), Herrmes, nextstep(m), Owoloku1, lanrezy, smarleybiz(m), Abbeyme, consultancy(m), gurunlocker, bdairo, OMOTOWO(m), mrfabuloz(m), Zeus100(m), ChelseaDr(m), Doyin2, Rosarie(f), geekybabe(f), SirGentle2(m), fabulous2000(m), mokshaq7, Macwytt(m), dumo1(m), mykeljosef, Prefola, nwobiebuka(m), maltina(m), MrTobi94, Mavinkent(m), rush2mac(m), yemiisaac(m), Youcharia(f), freshdill(m), Juliaann(f), TenPassfour(m), rayenigma, augustineprime, tmann626(m), mophe01(m), Fenzyflames, celestialAgent(m), Lionpikin(m), mixoull(m), SmartMugu, Auntielinda(f), HiliaryAutos(m), ifemide14(f) and 120 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.