|Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by kingvectorv(m): 12:21am
Some interesting new information has come to light In an ongoing lawsuit between Snapchat and an employee who believes
he was wrongfully terminated.
The employee is Anthony Pompliano who was recruited from Facebook to assist the company in growing.
One of his initial concerns was that the
app wasn’t doing too well in overseas countries. When presented with the concern, Snapchat CEO
Evan Spiegal allegedly said that the app is only
for rich people and that he didn’t want to expand into “poor” countries like India and
Spain before storming out of a meeting.
If true, the statement sounds really naive of the CEO now that the company has gone public and has become one of the biggest social networks in the mobile world. Had the app truly only been for rich people, it wouldn’t have seen nearly as much growth and Snapchat wouldn’t have
been able to get to the
point where they could do an IPO. There’s also the matter that there’s
very little “poor” about countries like Spain, and while India may indeed be a developing market, it’s progressing faster than every other major country in the world.
Other allegations Pompliano presented were that the company
was routinely lying about usage numbers, such as 40% customer retention and 87% application turnover, figures which Pompliano
allege were greatly exaggerated, and something that could
cause an issue with advertisers down the
line.
There’s also a note about a shady attempt
to learn about Facebook’s organizational structure despite Pompliano having a known confidentiality
agreement in place, as
well as accusations of Snapchat hindering his ability to find new work by blacklisting him, a practice where former employers wrongly provide bad feedback about an individual to companies looking into
hiring them.
For Snapchat’s end, they contend that Pompliano’s claims about his knowledge of
their “current” user metrics are merely made up. Which Snapchat has fought to keep redacted but recently relaxed their stance in light of their recent IPO.
http://www.yukhub.com/259/snapchat-ceo-says-the-app-was-only-supposed-to-be-for-rich-people
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by directonpc(m): 12:57am
Just see yan! Make them no worry, Whatsapp is already a bigger snap chat.
We also get our own Nigerian SnapChats like:
Nairaland and http://7rl.in/phome
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Abudu2000(m): 1:09am
when you snapchat with etisalat then your village are sitting on top of your bank account
8 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by veinless(f): 6:35am
snap celeb in Nigeria, they said snap chat is not for u . and one bibrisky dey claim snap chat king,
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by ibawon(m): 7:02am
Don't Worry Facebook will finish your Life totally
1 Like
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Omagago(m): 7:23am
Arrogance at its peak.
Thank God I don't even know what, how it is.
Evan Spiegal, this for yhu;
4 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by winkmart: 7:25am
Well, they have shot themselves.. Facebook will take all their users since they believe their users don't deserve to use their App.
Vegetable Sellers' App.
3 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by alignacademy(m): 7:27am
To each his own, I guess
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Tazdroid(m): 7:27am
Hmm, nigga's just 27 and is a billionaire, the electricity running through his brain na 10 gigawatts
6 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Joavid(f): 7:27am
Poor countries like Spain, is he kidding
Then what about African countries or is he gonna lie he doesn't know Africans use Snapchat as well?
tech smart but foolish.
Arrogant ass.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by lassmall: 7:27am
This guyz brain is paining him
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by YourWife(f): 7:28am
Pls what is slap chat? Is it a type of toy?
10 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by kowema(f): 7:29am
No wonder it wasn't accessible to all when it first came out.
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Zaitoon(f): 7:30am
Seriously his statement is so shallow
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by delivryboy: 7:30am
Proud as peacock mentality, the truth is that no business trives only on rich people. On their way down the business valley soon.
3 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 7:30am
Omagago:this kind of mindset is the reason there is so much squalor in the land. it brings backwardness and poverty naija.
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by ironheart(m): 7:30am
Thats why i pity some jobless youth using some of this social media app for taking fotos n making video at shoprites. Those guys dont care about you
3 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Tazdroid(m): 7:32am
Omagago:his creation, his choice, he don hama, dey there dey yama
1 Like
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by jordyspices: 7:33am
Pride goes before a fall
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by chronique(m): 7:33am
I don't even know what the usefulness of the app is other than to record a video with it and add leaves to your head... I don't have it on my phone, and do not see a need to have it.
4 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by martineverest(m): 7:34am
This guy's youthfulness, arrogancy and foul mouth is gradually landing him and his company into mess...... I guess I this is d reason snapchat is better on it has android. I
He shud be thinking on how to stop Zuckerberg from the invading hours app
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Joavid(f): 7:35am
delivryboy:
Don't mind the fool
very unwise.
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by paskyboy: 7:35am
Real people are not on Snapchat it's for fake people, picture enhancers are great, turning people to cat and dog is appalling and ladies will be using it, we have been reduced by social networks to ZOMBIES
5 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by justi4jesu(f): 7:35am
Really, una try well well
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by bjhaid: 7:36am
Snapchat is a waste of data
3 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Oreoo(m): 7:37am
D guys a billionaire already .So even if u nigerians stop using his app dosent mean dat over 200 million other pple aint using it.
1 Like
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by NubiLove(m): 7:38am
delivryboy:
Luxury products thrives only on rich people e.g.
* Fashion goods like Versace are meant for rich people.
* 5 - 7 star Hotels are meant only for rich people
* Luxury resorts in dubai, morrocco etc are meant for rich people.
Anybody that is NOT rich cannot afford these luxury products!
There is an entire universe of advertisement, sales and marketing that is meant only for rich people.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by LesbianBoy(m): 7:38am
directonpc:
You sef goan hustle!
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Talk2Bella(f): 7:40am
this is just an allegation by a pained ex employee
2 Likes
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by Zedoo(m): 7:43am
I smell poverty in here ....
Una no even know if Na wetin e talk, Una just dey bash am.. What if this sacked fellow is trying to smear his name? Chai......
*anyway im off to ikoyi with fresh 50mil dolls....
Whistle blower are you ready??
|Re: Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People by adexdon(m): 7:48am
jhiii
