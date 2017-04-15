Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Snapchat CEO Says The App Was Only Supposed To Be For Rich People (7478 Views)

he was wrongfully terminated.

The employee is Anthony Pompliano who was recruited from Facebook to assist the company in growing.

One of his initial concerns was that the

app wasn’t doing too well in overseas countries. When presented with the concern, Snapchat CEO

Evan Spiegal allegedly said that the app is only

for rich people and that he didn’t want to expand into “poor” countries like India and

Spain before storming out of a meeting.

If true, the statement sounds really naive of the CEO now that the company has gone public and has become one of the biggest social networks in the mobile world. Had the app truly only been for rich people, it wouldn’t have seen nearly as much growth and Snapchat wouldn’t have

been able to get to the

point where they could do an IPO. There’s also the matter that there’s

very little “poor” about countries like Spain, and while India may indeed be a developing market, it’s progressing faster than every other major country in the world.

Other allegations Pompliano presented were that the company

was routinely lying about usage numbers, such as 40% customer retention and 87% application turnover, figures which Pompliano

allege were greatly exaggerated, and something that could

cause an issue with advertisers down the

line.

There’s also a note about a shady attempt

to learn about Facebook’s organizational structure despite Pompliano having a known confidentiality

agreement in place, as

well as accusations of Snapchat hindering his ability to find new work by blacklisting him, a practice where former employers wrongly provide bad feedback about an individual to companies looking into

hiring them.

For Snapchat’s end, they contend that Pompliano’s claims about his knowledge of

their “current” user metrics are merely made up. Which Snapchat has fought to keep redacted but recently relaxed their stance in light of their recent IPO.



We also get our own Nigerian SnapChats like:

Nairaland and Just see yan! Make them no worry, Whatsapp is already a bigger snap chat.We also get our own Nigerian SnapChats like:Nairaland and http://7rl.in/phome 3 Likes 1 Share

when you snapchat with etisalat then your village are sitting on top of your bank account 8 Likes

. and one bibrisky dey claim snap chat king, snap celeb in Nigeria, they said snap chat is not for u. and one bibrisky dey claim snap chat king, 4 Likes 1 Share

Don't Worry Facebook will finish your Life totally 1 Like

Arrogance at its peak.



Thank God I don't even know what, how it is.







Evan Spiegal, this for yhu; 4 Likes

Well, they have shot themselves.. Facebook will take all their users since they believe their users don't deserve to use their App.





Vegetable Sellers' App. 3 Likes

To each his own, I guess

Hmm, nigga's just 27 and is a billionaire, the electricity running through his brain na 10 gigawatts 6 Likes



Then what about African countries or is he gonna lie he doesn't know Africans use Snapchat as well?



tech smart but foolish.



Arrogant ass. Poor countries like Spain, is he kiddingThen what about African countries or is he gonna lie he doesn't know Africans use Snapchat as well?tech smart but foolish.Arrogant ass. 9 Likes 1 Share

This guyz brain is paining him

Pls what is slap chat? Is it a type of toy? 10 Likes

No wonder it wasn't accessible to all when it first came out.

Seriously his statement is so shallow

Proud as peacock mentality, the truth is that no business trives only on rich people. On their way down the business valley soon. 3 Likes

Omagago:

Arrogance at its peak.



Thank God I don't even know what, how it is. this kind of mindset is the reason there is so much squalor in the land. it brings backwardness and poverty naija. this kind of mindset is the reason there is so much squalor in the land. it brings backwardness and poverty naija.

Thats why i pity some jobless youth using some of this social media app for taking fotos n making video at shoprites. Those guys dont care about you 3 Likes

Omagago:

Arrogance at its peak.



Thank God I don't even know what, how it is.







Evan Spiegal, this for yhu; his creation, his choice, he don hama, dey there dey yama his creation, his choice, he don hama, dey there dey yama 1 Like

Pride goes before a fall

I don't even know what the usefulness of the app is other than to record a video with it and add leaves to your head... I don't have it on my phone, and do not see a need to have it. 4 Likes

This guy's youthfulness, arrogancy and foul mouth is gradually landing him and his company into mess...... I guess I this is d reason snapchat is better on it has android. I





He shud be thinking on how to stop Zuckerberg from the invading hours app

delivryboy:

Proud as peacock mentality, the truth is that no business trives only on rich people. On their way down the business valley soon.

Don't mind the fool



very unwise. Don't mind the foolvery unwise.

Real people are not on Snapchat it's for fake people, picture enhancers are great, turning people to cat and dog is appalling and ladies will be using it, we have been reduced by social networks to ZOMBIES 5 Likes

Really, una try well well una try well well

Snapchat is a waste of data 3 Likes

D guys a billionaire already .So even if u nigerians stop using his app dosent mean dat over 200 million other pple aint using it. 1 Like

delivryboy:

Proud as peacock mentality, the truth is that no business trives only on rich people. On their way down the business valley soon.

Luxury products thrives only on rich people e.g.



* Fashion goods like Versace are meant for rich people.

* 5 - 7 star Hotels are meant only for rich people

* Luxury resorts in dubai, morrocco etc are meant for rich people.



Anybody that is NOT rich cannot afford these luxury products!



There is an entire universe of advertisement, sales and marketing that is meant only for rich people. Luxury products thrives only on rich people e.g.* Fashion goods like Versace are meant for rich people.* 5 - 7 star Hotels are meant only for rich people* Luxury resorts in dubai, morrocco etc are meant for rich people.Anybody that is NOT rich cannot afford these luxury products!There is an entire universe of advertisement, sales and marketing that is meant only for rich people. 8 Likes 1 Share

directonpc:

Just see yan! Make them no worry, Whatsapp is already a bigger snap chat.

You sef goan hustle! You sef goan hustle!

this is just an allegation by a pained ex employee 2 Likes

I smell poverty in here ....





Una no even know if Na wetin e talk, Una just dey bash am.. What if this sacked fellow is trying to smear his name? Chai......



*anyway im off to ikoyi with fresh 50mil dolls....

Whistle blower are you ready??

