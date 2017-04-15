Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… (24182 Views)

Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If…

Bid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unmask the owners of the abandoned N449, 000,860 which was abandoned in a shop in Lagos, may have started yielding dividends as a suspect, believed to be Bureau De Change (BDC) operator and who is in the know of the abandoned money has threatened to ‘reveal the real identity’ of the owners of the money.



The suspect, who is alleged to be a BDC operator, also debunked media reports that the recovered money had been stashed in the shop for over two years, insisting that the money was actually moved in on Thursday (April 6).



The suspect also told EFCC operatives upon surrendering himself on April 10 that it would be suicidal for the “owner of the money to abandon the money”. The EFCC had on April 7 swooped on an abandoned shop located in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) complex, Legico, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, where reportedly recovered N449, 000, 860 which was hidden inside it.



It was reported that the sting raid was made possible after the commission received a tip off from a whistleblower that a huge sum of money was hidden in the shop, which the detectives confirmed on getting to the shop.



Recounting how the recovered money came into being, the suspect who, according to an EFCC source, is currently cooling off his heels in the anti-graft custody in Lagos, had said he was prepared to reveal the identity of the owner (s) of the money should the owner fail to own up to the ownership of the money.



The EFCC source, who confided in this newspaper, further stated that the suspect after surrendering himself, had threatened to “open up on the real owner of the money, after insisting that that would have happened after the expiration of April 10.”



The source said: “After we (EFCC) busted the N449, 000,860 which was abandoned in a Lagos shop, we intensified our dragnet to unveil the owner of the money, a suspect emerged surrendering himself to the commission by insisting that he knows the owner of the money. This development made us detain him and to further gathered more information concerning the money.



“The suspect made us to understand that the money was apparently moved in on Thursday (April 6) contrary to reports in the media that it had been moved into the shop for over two years.



The suspect said this is untrue. “Surprisingly, the suspect even in the course of interrogation, threatened to reveal the owner of the money should he fail to show up on Tuesday (April 10).”



Meanwhile, efforts to get EFCC’s spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, to confirm the story proved abortive. Text messages also sent to two of his telephones lines were similarly not answered as at the time of going to press.



This curiously made the commission to be on the lookout should anybody come up for the money.” The EFCC source also told this newspaper that the suspect, who was already cooperating with the antigraft agency, said the owner of the “money ordered the movement of the cash on Thursday” with the intention of getting it converted into foreign currency.



“It is instructive to note that the suspect also opened up that one of the reasons why the money was moved on Thursday in anticipation to get it converted was because the owner was convinced that the money and the shop are safe due to the presence of the Nigerian Air Force complex, which serves as a strong cover up and security,” the EFCC source added further.





Enemies of state won't like this



This is a bad news to them 32 Likes 5 Shares

Reveal oh, biko I wan stone somebody 10 Likes 1 Share

Oooooh my God April, May and June salary is not sure to



with this news.





Online pressure will be so much that we won't be able to



Hear word anymore .





We the Patriots will curtail all their lies and propaganda 7 Likes 2 Shares

That what enemies of state makes people to believe



Bro, did you know that this will affects there day to



day running of their Headquarters and state offices



across the land.



The major issue is there would be an eminent strike soon



Salary for months is at stake now That what enemies of state makes people to believeBro, did you know that this will affects there day today running of their Headquarters and state officesacross the land.The major issue is there would be an eminent strike soonSalary for months is at stake now 16 Likes 1 Share

Especially the part where he said the money was not stashed two years ago but this April



Under Buhari ... They are still stashing money

Especially the part where he said the money was not stashed two years ago but this April

Under Buhari ... They are still stashing money

And under same Buhari it was recovered. That is the difference. Under the other man, nothing would have been heard.

The money in question belongs to the enemies of state



That looted us dry



Soso dry





The money in question be it pdp or apc I don't care



All I want is justice



The money in question belongs to the enemies of state

That looted us dry

The money in question be it pdp or apc I don't care

All I want is justice

Only a fool will take a side with a party that loots us dry

Absolutely correct. Only enemies of state will support looting and whenever discovered, they come up with warped theories of one sided fight.



God bless PMB

God bless patriotic Nigerians

Absolutely correct. Only enemies of state will support looting and whenever discovered, they come up with warped theories of one sided fight.

God bless PMB

God bless patriotic Nigerians

Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.

Is it not a stage managed propaganda again? Is it not a stage managed propaganda again? 5 Likes

You will be ignored subsequently so you can pour your spittle all over my mention There is a reason i don't engage you here. You talk cheap, act juvenile, sound bigoted and your level of reasoning is always at lowest ebb on a reasoning scale.You will be ignored subsequently so you can pour your spittle all over my mention 29 Likes 2 Shares

Recovered loots are re looted

Which makes it even worse



Can u give account of any recovered loot?

No u can't

Under this regime

Recovered loots are re looted

Which makes it even worse

Can u give account of any recovered loot?

No u can't

The grasscutters are in charge

Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria. God cannot bless evil

Nigeria is a den of injustice and cannot be a source of blessing

Buhari is far from Gods blessing

God cannot bless evil

Nigeria is a den of injustice and cannot be a source of blessing

Buhari is far from Gods blessing

Am just saying it... The way it is

Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria. I don't see the relationship between this recovered loot and selective corruption fighting.



Selective corruption fighting is real and evidenced before our eyes. It's as glaringly as the sun.



I don't see the relationship between this recovered loot and selective corruption fighting.

Selective corruption fighting is real and evidenced before our eyes. It's as glaringly as the sun.

Always story.



My own be say the one wey government people don steal don do.. Sebi our population na 200 million ( Exag). Make dem give each person 1 million naira now 6 Likes 1 Share

Cooock and bull story. This one is clear propaganda 6 Likes 1 Share

If it is from a saint then roger on the radio "cover up cover up not PDP not PDP ". 1 Like

This isn't upto the standard of a rooster and bull story, this is a pigeon and goat story! 1 Like

ZombieTERROR:



God cannot bless evil

Nigeria is a den of injustice and cannot be a source of blessing

Buhari is far from Gods blessing

Am just saying it... The way it is

Wait, the acc of the recovered loot will be brought to your house today.



Blessings come from God and only He decides who it goes to.



Buhari is a blessed man.



At less than 35, he was in charge of the armed forces.

At old age, he is a president.



Some people will never test the least office he has occupied so far in this country.



That is God, not man. If men were God, hmm.



Blessings come from God and only He decides who it goes to.

Buhari is a blessed man.

At less than 35, he was in charge of the armed forces.

At old age, he is a president.

Some people will never test the least office he has occupied so far in this country.

Dude...grow some senses.....





#BackToTheTopic ......



I pray he speaks out and unveil the real owner....





I pray he speaks out and unveil the real owner....

But this whistle blower.... I hope they continue to expose these national thieves.....

Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.



Cc seun. Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.Cc seun.

Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.



Cc seun Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.Cc seun 1 Like

A runaway wailing wailer



Check your sbc and Abs also check esp



For functional brake system A runaway wailing wailerCheck your sbc and Abs also check espFor functional brake system 3 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:





Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.



Cc seun.



I know baba lalasticlala won't be happy with this too



I pray egbon myndd44 didn't see this I know baba lalasticlala won't be happy with this tooI pray egbon myndd44 didn't see this 1 Like

But the scanner is showing otherwise



Let me re scan But the scanner is showing otherwiseLet me re scan 3 Likes 1 Share

I thought you only wield........



Stop distracting me. I have clearly located one of your monikers. Make I face am. I am shocked! So zealots use scanners?!!!!!!!I thought you only wield........Stop distracting me. I have clearly located one of your monikers. Make I face am. 12 Likes 1 Share