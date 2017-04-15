₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,456 members, 3,478,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 01:23 PM

Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… (24182 Views)

Femi Fani-kayode Slumped In EFCC Custody: His Life Is In Danger - Aide / FFK Assaulted, Injured In EFCC Custody In Lagos By Officer Kabiru- Lere Olayinka / Former Governor Nyako Of Adamawa In EFCC Custody (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Islie: 8:17am
by Ndubuisi Ugah


Bid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unmask the owners of the abandoned N449, 000,860 which was abandoned in a shop in Lagos, may have started yielding dividends as a suspect, believed to be Bureau De Change (BDC) operator and who is in the know of the abandoned money has threatened to ‘reveal the real identity’ of the owners of the money.

The suspect, who is alleged to be a BDC operator, also debunked media reports that the recovered money had been stashed in the shop for over two years, insisting that the money was actually moved in on Thursday (April 6).

The suspect also told EFCC operatives upon surrendering himself on April 10 that it would be suicidal for the “owner of the money to abandon the money”. The EFCC had on April 7 swooped on an abandoned shop located in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) complex, Legico, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, where reportedly recovered N449, 000, 860 which was hidden inside it.

It was reported that the sting raid was made possible after the commission received a tip off from a whistleblower that a huge sum of money was hidden in the shop, which the detectives confirmed on getting to the shop.

Recounting how the recovered money came into being, the suspect who, according to an EFCC source, is currently cooling off his heels in the anti-graft custody in Lagos, had said he was prepared to reveal the identity of the owner (s) of the money should the owner fail to own up to the ownership of the money.

The EFCC source, who confided in this newspaper, further stated that the suspect after surrendering himself, had threatened to “open up on the real owner of the money, after insisting that that would have happened after the expiration of April 10.”

The source said: “After we (EFCC) busted the N449, 000,860 which was abandoned in a Lagos shop, we intensified our dragnet to unveil the owner of the money, a suspect emerged surrendering himself to the commission by insisting that he knows the owner of the money. This development made us detain him and to further gathered more information concerning the money.

“The suspect made us to understand that the money was apparently moved in on Thursday (April 6) contrary to reports in the media that it had been moved into the shop for over two years.

The suspect said this is untrue. “Surprisingly, the suspect even in the course of interrogation, threatened to reveal the owner of the money should he fail to show up on Tuesday (April 10).”

Meanwhile, efforts to get EFCC’s spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, to confirm the story proved abortive. Text messages also sent to two of his telephones lines were similarly not answered as at the time of going to press.

This curiously made the commission to be on the lookout should anybody come up for the money.” The EFCC source also told this newspaper that the suspect, who was already cooperating with the antigraft agency, said the owner of the “money ordered the movement of the cash on Thursday” with the intention of getting it converted into foreign currency.

“It is instructive to note that the suspect also opened up that one of the reasons why the money was moved on Thursday in anticipation to get it converted was because the owner was convinced that the money and the shop are safe due to the presence of the Nigerian Air Force complex, which serves as a strong cover up and security,” the EFCC source added further.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/news/abandoned-n449m-suspect-efcc-custody-threatens-reveal-owner/

3 Likes

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:24am
I thought every raid by efcc is stage managed.

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:28am
Enemies of state won't like this

This is a bad news to them

32 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Justuceleague2: 8:28am
Reveal oh, biko I wan stone somebody

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:30am
Oooooh my God April, May and June salary is not sure to

with this news.


Online pressure will be so much that we won't be able to

Hear word anymore .


We the Patriots will curtail all their lies and propaganda

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:34am
LionDeLeo:
I thought every raid by efcc is stag managed.

That what enemies of state makes people to believe

Bro, did you know that this will affects there day to

day running of their Headquarters and state offices

across the land.

The major issue is there would be an eminent strike soon

Salary for months is at stake now

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by ZombieTERROR: 8:40am
sarrki:
Enemies of state won't like this

This is a bad news to them
Sure... Enemies of state won't like this
Especially the part where he said the money was not stashed two years ago but this April

Under Buhari ... They are still stashing money
Enemies of state won't like this

128 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by donmalcolm21(m): 8:44am
sarrki:
Enemies of state won't like this

This is a bad news to them
You are the enemy of State since you couldn't say anything concerning the 15billion naira loot from Osborne

50 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:47am
ZombieTERROR:

Sure... Enemies of state won't like this
Especially the part where he said the money was not stashed two years ago but this April

Under Buhari ... They are still stashing money
Enemies of state won't like this

And under same Buhari it was recovered. That is the difference. Under the other man, nothing would have been heard.

58 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:48am
donmalcolm21:
You are the enemy of State since you couldn't say anything concerning the 15billion naira loot from Osborne

The money in question belongs to the enemies of state

That looted us dry

Soso dry


The money in question be it pdp or apc I don't care

All I want is justice

Only a fool will take a side with a party that loots us dry

24 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:50am
sarrki:


The money in question belongs to the enemies of state

That looted us dry

Soso dry


The money in question be it pdp or apc I don't care

All I want is justice

Only a fool will take a side with a party that loots us dry

Absolutely correct. Only enemies of state will support looting and whenever discovered, they come up with warped theories of one sided fight.

God bless PMB
God bless patriotic Nigerians
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:51am
donmalcolm21:
You are the enemy of State since you couldn't say anything concerning the 15billion naira loot from Osborne

Is it not a stage managed propaganda again?

5 Likes

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by donmalcolm21(m): 8:55am
LionDeLeo:


Is it not a stage managed propaganda again?
There is a reason i don't engage you here. You talk cheap, act juvenile, sound bigoted and your level of reasoning is always at lowest ebb on a reasoning scale.



You will be ignored subsequently so you can pour your spittle all over my mention

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by ZombieTERROR: 8:55am
LionDeLeo:


And under same Buhari it was recovered. That is the difference. Under the other man, nothing would have been heard.
Under this regime
Recovered loots are re looted
Which makes it even worse

Can u give account of any recovered loot?
No u can't
The grasscutters are in charge

52 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by ZombieTERROR: 8:59am
LionDeLeo:


Absolutely correct. Only enemies of state will support looting and whenever discovered, they come up with warped theories of one sided fight.

God bless PMB
God bless patriotic Nigerians
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.
God cannot bless evil
Nigeria is a den of injustice and cannot be a source of blessing
Buhari is far from Gods blessing
Am just saying it... The way it is

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:02am
sarrki:


The money in question belongs to the enemies of state

That looted us dry

Soso dry


The money in question be it pdp or apc I don't care

All I want is justice

Only a fool will take a side with a party that loots us dry
Has anyone supported this Criminal act? Why must you cry foul when there is no chicken around?

16 Likes

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:06am
LionDeLeo:


Absolutely correct. Only enemies of state will support looting and whenever discovered, they come up with warped theories of one sided fight.

God bless PMB
God bless patriotic Nigerians
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.
I don't see the relationship between this recovered loot and selective corruption fighting.

Selective corruption fighting is real and evidenced before our eyes. It's as glaringly as the sun.

By the way you seem to be another moniker of sarrki because you have exactly the same zealot mentality. Or maybe you guys dey the same "office". New employee?

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Monogamy: 9:06am
Always story.

My own be say the one wey government people don steal don do.. Sebi our population na 200 million ( Exag). Make dem give each person 1 million naira now

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by TPAND: 9:08am
Cooock and bull story. This one is clear propaganda

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Bizibi(m): 9:09am
If it is from a saint then roger on the radio "cover up cover up not PDP not PDP ".

1 Like

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by engrfcuksmtin(m): 9:10am
donmalcolm21:
There is a reason i don't engage you here. You talk cheap, act juvenile, sound bigoted and your level of reasoning is always at lowest ebb on a reasoning scale.



You will be ignored subsequently so you can pour your spittle all over my mention
Epic

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Elkay3: 9:12am
This isn't upto the standard of a rooster and bull story, this is a pigeon and goat story!

1 Like

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 9:13am
ZombieTERROR:

Under this regime
Recovered loots are re looted
Which makes it even worse

Can u give account of any recovered loot?
No u can't
The grasscutters are in charge

ZombieTERROR:

God cannot bless evil
Nigeria is a den of injustice and cannot be a source of blessing
Buhari is far from Gods blessing
Am just saying it... The way it is

Wait, the acc of the recovered loot will be brought to your house today.

Blessings come from God and only He decides who it goes to.

Buhari is a blessed man.

At less than 35, he was in charge of the armed forces.
At old age, he is a president.

Some people will never test the least office he has occupied so far in this country.

That is God, not man. If men were God, hmm.

Even if he dies today, he has lived a fulfilled life as an individual and his children will not suffer. Even his children's children.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by yanabasee(m): 9:14am
sarrki:


That what enemies of state makes people to believe

Bro, did you know that this will affects there day to

day running of their Headquarters and state offices

across the land.

The major issue is there would be an eminent strike soon

Salary for months is at stake now



Dude...grow some senses.....


#BackToTheTopic ......

I pray he speaks out and unveil the real owner....


But this whistle blower.... I hope they continue to expose these national thieves.....

7 Likes

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 9:14am
gbegemaster:
I don't see the relationship between this recovered loot and selective corruption fighting.

Selective corruption fighting is real and evidenced before our eyes. It's as glaringly as the sun.

By the way you seem to be another moniker of sarrki because you have exactly the same zealot mentality. Or maybe you guys dey the same "office". New employee?

Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.

Cc seun.
Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 9:16am
donmalcolm21:
There is a reason i don't engage you here. You talk cheap, act juvenile, sound bigoted and your level of reasoning is always at lowest ebb on a reasoning scale.



You will be ignored subsequently so you can pour your spittle all over my mention

Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.

Cc seun

1 Like

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:16am
gbegemaster:
I don't see the relationship between this recovered loot and selective corruption fighting.

Selective corruption fighting is real and evidenced before our eyes. It's as glaringly as the sun.

By the way you seem to be another moniker of sarrki because you have exactly the same zealot mentality. Or maybe you guys dey the same "office". New employee?


A runaway wailing wailer

Check your sbc and Abs also check esp

For functional brake system

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:17am
sarrki:



A runaway wailing wailer

Check your sbc and Abs also check esp

For functional brake system
Fully functional. I am worried about yours Bro.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:17am
LionDeLeo:


Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.

Cc seun.


I know baba lalasticlala won't be happy with this too

I pray egbon myndd44 didn't see this

1 Like

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:18am
gbegemaster:
Fully functional. I am worried about yours Bro.

But the scanner is showing otherwise

Let me re scan

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:21am
sarrki:


But the scanner is showing otherwise

Let me re scan
I am shocked! So zealots use scanners?!!!!!!!

I thought you only wield........

Stop distracting me. I have clearly located one of your monikers. Make I face am.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:23am
gbegemaster:
I am shocked! So zealots use scanners?!!!!!!!

I thought you only wield........

Stop distracting me. I have clearly located one of your monikers. Make I face am.


Propaganda Is wailers way of life

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Amaechi: Okonjo-iweala Begged Me Not To Say The Country Is Broke / Jonathan Has Ruined The Economy, APC Governors Cry Out / I Respect Tinubu, I Will Meet Him Soon, Says Saraki

Viewing this topic: multiconcept(m), jaoniy2k(m), herber(m), agabaI23(m), Ebusbaba1(m), smith54321, lugado, law001(m), vickydevoka, charliestone, HelenBee(f), UnknownT, DeUrch(m), elliotogbebor(m), MyMouth(m), biz2get(m), plat0, oneitalia, tppzzy01(m), Joephat(m), Nakuza(m), Cekpo34(m), SeanDada1(m), tomioro(m), frank4578(m), Marxv, LionDeLeo, Gbengjoe, melodix(m), ephi123(f), MT, KK2020, mallam2016, seyilabi(m), Alamala1, pappy4real(m), nnemak(m), Zschief, ibombiz, danidon08(m), MayorMgbedike(m), VeniJu, frajoe2reel, ijustdey, ahonye15, Sylverbox(m), mr1759, henryfayoul1, ipobarecriminals, enforce, ifebrainy5, kmaxx(m), StoneColdBiceps(m), Olamarkjoel(m), padrey(m), sweetpendo(m), kenny5811, Reference(m), mallorca(m), zarareal, Pilar4u(m), mcameo, GMan650(m), hansyllo(m), onyxo76(m), badboy, osewanu(m), Buharimustgo, emsco(m), fweshh(m), harkynon(m), Rightboy, ijebuloaded(m), donfelix4sure(m), zainabxel(f), Adecks01(m), bendike, Joguns(m), Qmerit(m) and 146 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.