₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,456 members, 3,478,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 01:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… (24182 Views)
Femi Fani-kayode Slumped In EFCC Custody: His Life Is In Danger - Aide / FFK Assaulted, Injured In EFCC Custody In Lagos By Officer Kabiru- Lere Olayinka / Former Governor Nyako Of Adamawa In EFCC Custody (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Islie: 8:17am
by Ndubuisi Ugah
https://newtelegraphonline.com/news/abandoned-n449m-suspect-efcc-custody-threatens-reveal-owner/
3 Likes
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:24am
I thought every raid by efcc is stage managed.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:28am
Enemies of state won't like this
This is a bad news to them
32 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Justuceleague2: 8:28am
Reveal oh, biko I wan stone somebody
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:30am
Oooooh my God April, May and June salary is not sure to
with this news.
Online pressure will be so much that we won't be able to
Hear word anymore .
We the Patriots will curtail all their lies and propaganda
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:34am
LionDeLeo:
That what enemies of state makes people to believe
Bro, did you know that this will affects there day to
day running of their Headquarters and state offices
across the land.
The major issue is there would be an eminent strike soon
Salary for months is at stake now
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by ZombieTERROR: 8:40am
sarrki:Sure... Enemies of state won't like this
Especially the part where he said the money was not stashed two years ago but this April
Under Buhari ... They are still stashing money
Enemies of state won't like this
128 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by donmalcolm21(m): 8:44am
sarrki:You are the enemy of State since you couldn't say anything concerning the 15billion naira loot from Osborne
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:47am
ZombieTERROR:
And under same Buhari it was recovered. That is the difference. Under the other man, nothing would have been heard.
58 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 8:48am
donmalcolm21:
The money in question belongs to the enemies of state
That looted us dry
Soso dry
The money in question be it pdp or apc I don't care
All I want is justice
Only a fool will take a side with a party that loots us dry
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:50am
sarrki:
Absolutely correct. Only enemies of state will support looting and whenever discovered, they come up with warped theories of one sided fight.
God bless PMB
God bless patriotic Nigerians
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 8:51am
donmalcolm21:
Is it not a stage managed propaganda again?
5 Likes
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by donmalcolm21(m): 8:55am
LionDeLeo:There is a reason i don't engage you here. You talk cheap, act juvenile, sound bigoted and your level of reasoning is always at lowest ebb on a reasoning scale.
You will be ignored subsequently so you can pour your spittle all over my mention
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by ZombieTERROR: 8:55am
LionDeLeo:Under this regime
Recovered loots are re looted
Which makes it even worse
Can u give account of any recovered loot?
No u can't
The grasscutters are in charge
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by ZombieTERROR: 8:59am
LionDeLeo:God cannot bless evil
Nigeria is a den of injustice and cannot be a source of blessing
Buhari is far from Gods blessing
Am just saying it... The way it is
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:02am
sarrki:Has anyone supported this Criminal act? Why must you cry foul when there is no chicken around?
16 Likes
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:06am
LionDeLeo:I don't see the relationship between this recovered loot and selective corruption fighting.
Selective corruption fighting is real and evidenced before our eyes. It's as glaringly as the sun.
By the way you seem to be another moniker of sarrki because you have exactly the same zealot mentality. Or maybe you guys dey the same "office". New employee?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Monogamy: 9:06am
Always story.
My own be say the one wey government people don steal don do.. Sebi our population na 200 million ( Exag). Make dem give each person 1 million naira now
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by TPAND: 9:08am
Cooock and bull story. This one is clear propaganda
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Bizibi(m): 9:09am
If it is from a saint then roger on the radio "cover up cover up not PDP not PDP ".
1 Like
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by engrfcuksmtin(m): 9:10am
donmalcolm21:Epic
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by Elkay3: 9:12am
This isn't upto the standard of a rooster and bull story, this is a pigeon and goat story!
1 Like
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 9:13am
ZombieTERROR:
ZombieTERROR:
Wait, the acc of the recovered loot will be brought to your house today.
Blessings come from God and only He decides who it goes to.
Buhari is a blessed man.
At less than 35, he was in charge of the armed forces.
At old age, he is a president.
Some people will never test the least office he has occupied so far in this country.
That is God, not man. If men were God, hmm.
Even if he dies today, he has lived a fulfilled life as an individual and his children will not suffer. Even his children's children.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by yanabasee(m): 9:14am
sarrki:
Dude...grow some senses.....
#BackToTheTopic ......
I pray he speaks out and unveil the real owner....
But this whistle blower.... I hope they continue to expose these national thieves.....
7 Likes
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 9:14am
gbegemaster:
Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.
Cc seun.
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by LionDeLeo: 9:16am
donmalcolm21:
Mynd44, OAM4J, good morning.
Cc seun
1 Like
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:16am
gbegemaster:
A runaway wailing wailer
Check your sbc and Abs also check esp
For functional brake system
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:17am
sarrki:Fully functional. I am worried about yours Bro.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:17am
LionDeLeo:
I know baba lalasticlala won't be happy with this too
I pray egbon myndd44 didn't see this
1 Like
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:18am
gbegemaster:
But the scanner is showing otherwise
Let me re scan
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by gbegemaster(m): 9:21am
sarrki:I am shocked! So zealots use scanners?!!!!!!!
I thought you only wield........
Stop distracting me. I have clearly located one of your monikers. Make I face am.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… by sarrki(m): 9:23am
gbegemaster:
Propaganda Is wailers way of life
3 Likes
Amaechi: Okonjo-iweala Begged Me Not To Say The Country Is Broke / Jonathan Has Ruined The Economy, APC Governors Cry Out / I Respect Tinubu, I Will Meet Him Soon, Says Saraki
Viewing this topic: multiconcept(m), jaoniy2k(m), herber(m), agabaI23(m), Ebusbaba1(m), smith54321, lugado, law001(m), vickydevoka, charliestone, HelenBee(f), UnknownT, DeUrch(m), elliotogbebor(m), MyMouth(m), biz2get(m), plat0, oneitalia, tppzzy01(m), Joephat(m), Nakuza(m), Cekpo34(m), SeanDada1(m), tomioro(m), frank4578(m), Marxv, LionDeLeo, Gbengjoe, melodix(m), ephi123(f), MT, KK2020, mallam2016, seyilabi(m), Alamala1, pappy4real(m), nnemak(m), Zschief, ibombiz, danidon08(m), MayorMgbedike(m), VeniJu, frajoe2reel, ijustdey, ahonye15, Sylverbox(m), mr1759, henryfayoul1, ipobarecriminals, enforce, ifebrainy5, kmaxx(m), StoneColdBiceps(m), Olamarkjoel(m), padrey(m), sweetpendo(m), kenny5811, Reference(m), mallorca(m), zarareal, Pilar4u(m), mcameo, GMan650(m), hansyllo(m), onyxo76(m), badboy, osewanu(m), Buharimustgo, emsco(m), fweshh(m), harkynon(m), Rightboy, ijebuloaded(m), donfelix4sure(m), zainabxel(f), Adecks01(m), bendike, Joguns(m), Qmerit(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3