₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,112 members, 3,812,474 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 11:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress (26018 Views)
Lota Chukwu: Jenifas’s Diary ‘KIKI’ Undeniably Stunning In New Photos / Jenifa’s Diary Actress, Adaku Shares Cute Photos As She Marks Her Birthday / ‘why I’m Tired Of Jenifa’s Diary’ – Actress, Funke Akindele Reveals (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Yarnvibes(f): 9:17am On Apr 17
Apart from her role in comedy series Jenifa’s Diary, not much is known about the actress, Lota Chukwu.
She recently shared 15 things people may not know about her on her blog!
1). My full name is Ugwu Lotachukwu Jacinta Obianuju Amelia. I named myself Elixir, its the drink of the gods in Ancient Greek and it’s the source of their eternal youth and beauty (I’m a big fan of mythologies). And yes, with a face like this, the potion does exist.
2). I’m very, what I like to call ‘God-aware’. I’m not a Christian (Christ-like) yet, but I think about God in anything thing I do, not that it prevents me from committing sin all the time though. I guess it comes from my name “Lotachukwu” which means “remember God”. I am very scared of The Big Guy, and I try to make amends in my own little way, Like I don’t have s*x the day before I travel. Just one of little things silly things I do to make amends in case I die on the road.
3). My mum is the greatest human influence in my life. And she’s nothing like Prof. Dora Akunyili or the likes, she’s just her and that’s all I want to be. She taught me consciously and unconsciously just about every way I live my life
4). I’m a single mum with 4 kids I’d do anything for. And I have a boyfriend called Andre and he rides a 2004 toyota rav4.
5). I’m wired weird. Lol. I don’t see things from the usual or socially acceptable POV. And the quickest way to my heart is to respect my opinion.
6). I am very beautiful but that’s not what makes me attractive. There’s just something about me. Yep, no one has figured it out yet. Personally, I think It’s not just the fact that I’m witty, smart, intelligent, beautiful, selfless, honest, goofy, playful, or the fact that I’m a decent human being with a great sense of humor, it’s the amazing way it’s all combined. And that was me being modest.
7). I’m an optimist. So yeah for me, life is always the sunny side up. I’ve had bad things happen to me, so I understand it could always have being worse. So when things happen and everyone else is complaining and I can’t be bothered, just remember, I see my glass as always half full.
. I’m a hopeless romantic with a filthy mind. And that’s putting it mildly on both counts.
9). I’m a Sagittarian royalty. A Sagittarius through and through. Wise like the centaur and straight like an arrow.
10). I talk to myself a lot when I’m alone, which is almost all the time. The reason is simple. I am one of the smartest people I know, and I am easy to talk to and I give great advice. Do you think I’m too old to be a therapist?
11). I have a dance routine to all my favorite songs. So everytime you see me singing, just know there’s an Indian movie thing going on in my head.
12). I’m a sucker for love. Yep, I’m still searching for my one, true love and don’t dare tell me true love doesn’t exist. So it’s understandable that My greatest fear is ‘settling’ into marriage. Getting married for a reason other than “he makes me happy and I’m head over heels in love with him”.
13). I’ve never gone out on a romantic date before, like a dinner or a movie date. Neither have I ever had breakfast in bed or received flowers. At my age, just imagine. Smh
14). I know what my future holds and it doesn’t scare me. I won’t say I see my future, but I’ve always known how It would turn out, I guess that’s my gift. So I know I won’t live till old age. Maybe 35/40 tops, and I’ve accepted that. So love me while you can. But then again, maybe the world will end before y’all can get a chance to eat my funeral rice.
*ntoi*
15). I was made to be a star.
I know I’m boring but I don’t care *yawns*
http://fabinfos.com/15-things-you-never-knew-about-jenifas-diary-actress-lota-chukwu-a-k-a-kiki/
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by GloriaNinja(f): 9:25am On Apr 17
YOU HAVE NEVER GONE ON A DATE BEFORE? HOW COME YOU ARE A SINGLE MOTHER OF 4? ABI DOG DEY IMPREGNATE YOU?
102 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by computergeek(f): 9:41am On Apr 17
Why this one dey over-hype herself? No be say dem ask her this for interview oo..
When you are a star, your fans and bloggers write this about you.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by 00Ademi(m): 8:07pm
Brb
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by happney65: 8:07pm
I said it..When she acted in reminisce's "Ponmile I knew there seems to be an attempt to make her a mega super star..
Now two threads are on the front page talking about this same girl..isoriat..
There is more than meets the eye
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Neyova(m): 8:08pm
DC gd
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Donald7610: 8:08pm
She's proud of herself
Yes,
original of yourself
Keep flying
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Neyova(m): 8:08pm
DC gdgo GA
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by TheMainMan: 8:08pm
she is not a single mum with four kids... she once addressed the rumour... does she even look like one?
i like her tho
6 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by kimbraa(f): 8:09pm
Which of the moderator is in love with this lady?.
Two threads on her on front page.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by JamesReacher(m): 8:09pm
LIES! Wetin dey worry Nairaland sef
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Oyecute(m): 8:09pm
Call your self whatever you want
1 Like
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by DTalented(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Gotze1: 8:12pm
You are a single mother of 4 but still having boyfriend. How many of your boyfriends fathered those those kids.
6 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Adaumunocha(f): 8:13pm
Single mom with 4 kids
4 kids with this body? In Nigeria? Her gene good if its d truth.
6 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by fidet1(m): 8:13pm
4. You have a boyfriend, Andre.
12. You’re searching for true love.
14. You know you won’t live long.
Except she’s got a terminal illness, I’ll say she don de craze.
25 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by TheMainMan: 8:14pm
JamesReacher:... i just tire
all ds article doesn't even makes any sense
3 Likes
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Lukenitheooo6(m): 8:14pm
lai mohammed assistant i sight you
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by tspun(m): 8:14pm
what....
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by silasweb(m): 8:14pm
She is good
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by WIZGUY69(m): 8:14pm
GloriaNinja:
Babe... since I joined Nairaland 12 years ago... I have never sent a female a PM.. but after viewing your pic... I want to break the rule... can I?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by Anikulhapo(m): 8:14pm
4 kids, nawa o
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by primusmaximus: 8:15pm
This interview is like 5 years old..... And it's her dogs she's referring to as kids.... she has four dogs.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by eazyfocus: 8:15pm
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by gtboy2626: 8:16pm
i tire for una
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by laborious(m): 8:16pm
Wow!! This woman just said everything about me...except for 4 kids part...
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by coolxpat(m): 8:17pm
Strange
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 8:17pm
Her First Point Tho: 'she's an elixir'
Greek Gods Drank An Elixir Nd Drop 4 Gifts
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by KingTom(m): 8:18pm
Wey the mumu wey dey rant for the other thread say she never born it appears instead of 3 she has 4
|Re: Lota Chukwu "Kiki": 15 Things You Never Knew About Jenifas Diary Actress by MillionDollars: 8:18pm
16. She looks like my girlfriend
6 Likes
Mimi Orjiekwe With Her Mother & Her Daughter: 3 Generations Photo / Almost Done With My Second Album – Davido (see Track-list) / Mercy Johnson Celebrates Valentine With Husband, Prince Odi Okojie
Viewing this topic: gbosah91, tunsjnr, queenDD(f), Zaraeva(m), adeleke5157, haywhizzz(m), kokumo1949, 4rin(m), marumaru, Veeflow(m), dabeto, alabosian(m), Yukov(m), lilwheezy1(m), A4JOE(m), deeny02(m), Ebonygift(f), KingTom(m), Artixmentor(m), bimbax(m), Gorgeousolasco(f), NASTYNASOSO, segunotiti(m), lordTK(m), BerryAnny(m), Zico5(m), Gabrielmillz(m), Tymix54(m), Domlayomi, afoxy17, mztubsy(f), trixE(m), SirMaestro(m), NowisGod109(f), incognita, newsomtin(m), lenghtinny(m), Matilda77(f), princecalculus(m), Chyezy(f), blackbelt(m), kingdeza(m), Zoharariel(m), sirmmhie(m), splenzard(m), Olulinks(m), Ayodejifree(m), Kamoryemi2580(m), Damix007(m), NevetsIbot, Skillfullulu(m), rxgodwin(m), sexyglow(f), Maross(m), Sexina851(f), bistech001, Beesluv, symnuk(f), Stonebwoy111(m), Horlartunji21(f), bussy2rhymes(f), kokosheen(m), captaing59(m), somto7(m), osheeynoni(m), Skyfornia(m), Smartjohns, Moneytize and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6