Dear Fans,



This is Mobolaji Olanrewaju again. I am through with "DIARY OF OLAJUMOKE DAVIES (SERIES 1)" and i will let you know when i start the second series.



The next story is titled TWIST OF FATE.



It is a romantic fiction and I am sure you will enjoy it.



Thank you. 2 Likes

TWIST OF FATE : #1



Joseph Coker opened the door to the one room and parlor apartment he shared with his mother and let himself into the darkness as quietly as possible. He locked the door and turned round to see his mother framed in the door between the room and the parlor. He released a heavy sigh and flopped unto the only sofa in the sitting room that also doubled as his bed every night. His mother moved quietly across the room to pull a stool and sat in front of him. “What is the problem, Joe? Why are you looking so defeated?” She asked worriedly in concern and he released another sigh. “I’m fed up, mum. What is the essence of being a graduate when you don’t even have the opportunity to use that certificate?” He asked wearily, staring up at the ceiling and his mother gave an inaudible sigh too. “Love, Please wait for your time. You and I both know that it is not for lack of trying and when it is the right time; your own opportunity will come. At least you should be thanking God that you are doing something for the time being which is better than staying at home and doing nothing. “She said quietly. “Doing what? Working as a driver for a spoilt bitch and her parent? Please cut it out, mum.” He said with a bitter laugh and stretched out on the tattered sofa. “Worrying will take you no-where, it will only earn you a headache. Should I warm your dinner for you?” She got to her feet and moved to the make-shift kitchen in the corner of the room. “I’m not hungry. We have had dinner before I dropped my boss off at home.” He said with a shrug and swung his legs down again. “Mum, don’t you think it is right time I contact my biological father? He has no right leaving the sole responsibility of bringing me up to you. It is unfair! ”He said heatedly and she stiffened visibly before turning to face him. “What are you insinuating, my boy? What else do you want me to do for you? You want to go and look for your father because you can’t get a job on your own? How manly is that?” She glared at him with her hand on her hips. “I’m sorry, mum but I just think…….”She cut him off abruptly. “I’m not interested in what you think. Please go and sleep before we both said what we will both regret.” She turned sharply on her heels and walked into the room, slamming the door behind her.



“How is Lagos, Elizabeth? Are you enjoying yourself? “Rebecca asked her sister with a giggle from the other end. “I’m bored silly. I wish Dad will allow me come back.” Lizzy said sulkily as she stretched out luxuriously on the chaise longue by the side of the pool. She was the second child and daughter of her business tycoon father and full house-wife mother who devoted her time raising her two daughters both in their Lagos based mansion and their furnished apartment in London Central which was currently occupied by her elder sister, Rebecca. She was a young girl of eighteen, chocolate in color with a curvy figure and a very pretty face. She was gleaming wet and looking alluring in a skimpy backless bikini pant and bra. “No parties? No men? I can’t believe that. Nigeria is not so remote.” Rebecca said with obvious disbelieve. “It is not remote, I’m just not used to the kind of parties they throw here but I have been catching my fun anyway, albeit secretly because Dad will kill me if he knows.” She cringed inwardly and her sister chuckled to herself. “How about the men you have met so far? Don’t tell me none of them has caught your fancy because I won’t believe it.” Rebecca said with obvious amusement. “Hmn…….I have my sight set on one.” She pursed her lips thoughtfully as she rolled unto her stomach and closed her eyes. “Who is he? This sound serious, baby sister.” Rebecca tried not to let her smile reflect in her voice: her baby sister was having a big crush on somebody! “He is the family driver, Becky. If you see that guy, Becky, you will bow. He is hot! Tall, fair in complexion without a single black on his gorgeous body except for his jet black hair.” She whistled softly under her breath and her sister frowned to herself at the other end. “He just drives me crazy every time he walked past.” Elizabeth continued dreamily. “Snap out of your fantasy, baby sister. Are you so sex starved you can’t think of a better man to sleep with except a driver?” Rebecca asked scathingly. “Becky, I don’t care about what he does .If he can just look at me once, I will dance on the moon for him but he just doesn’t see me. “She said mournfully and her sister snorted in disgust at the other end. “He is not worth your attention then. Forget about him and find someone else to play with.” Rebecca said in obvious relieve. “That man that can resist me has not yet been born.” She said with a determined glint in her eyes and continued before her sister could comment. “How is your boring boyfriend?” “He is my fiancé, not my boyfriend and he is not boring. How dare you criticize my boyfriend?” She said in an annoyed voice. “Come off it, Becky. Ramsey is your first boyfriend and you are just twenty-two .Lighten up a bit, big sister and catch your fun before settling down.” Elizabeth said in one of her rare moments of seriousness and her sister laughed at her. “Thanks for the sermon but I’m okay with just one man. I don’t need to spread my tentacle around before I decide who I want to settle down with. Tell mum I will talk to her later and Dad too.” Rebecca told her sister. “No problem. I will tell them if I remember because ………….”Her voice trailed off as Joseph strolled towards her in his chinos trouser and shirt that was his uniform whenever he was on duty and she sighed inaudibly. “Are you there, Lizzy?” Rebecca asked in a puzzled voice at the other end. “I will talk to you later.” Elizabeth whispered and ended the call before her sister could respond.



“Hi Lizzy, your mother has been trying your number for the past thirty minutes. Can you go in and see her now?” Joseph said quietly as his disinterested gaze roamed her body from head to toes and back to her face and he couldn’t help admiring what he saw. “Thanks. I will see her very soon.” She got to her feet, stretched and dived neatly into the pool. Joseph’s lips twitched in a smile and he turned to stroll away from the pool arena. “Hi Joe, what are you doing tonight?” Her voice cut through the hot afternoon and stopped him in his track but he didn’t turn around. “I’m either working which depends on your father’s schedule or I will be on my way home. Why are you asking?” He asked curiously but he was already guessing. The spoilt kid has a big crush on him, he thought with amusement. “I’m wondering if we could hang out together in town and just catch our fun. What do you think, handsome?” She asked in a sultry voice and he turned around to see her hanging by the edge of the pool with her arms on the cool tiles. He came to a stop in front of her and bent down to eye level with her. “Why don’t you find someone of your age to play with? I’m too old for you.” He asked with a seriousness which belied the amusement he was feeling. “I am an adult and I am old enough to know what I want. You are just perfect for me .What do you say? Can we hang out tonight?” She held his gaze with a boldness he couldn’t help admiring. “I can’t hang out with you because I don’t engage in child abuse. Get out of that pool, your mum is waiting for you.” He got to his feet and strolled out of the pool arena. “I am not giving up on you.” She shouted after him and he could have sworn she stuck out her tongue at his back before he heard her splashing around in the water. He laughed heartily as he made his way to the Car park to wait for his boss. “What is so funny, my boy?” Benedict Badmus, fondly referred to as B.B by his friends and relative asked as he came out of the house, closely followed by his wife. “Nothing sir. Are you ready to leave now? We have quite some distance to cover.” Joseph glanced at his leather wrist watch that had seen better days. “I’m ready. It is this woman that has been wasting my time. They always want something or the other whenever you want to leave the house.” B.B grumbled good-naturedly. “Do have a safe trip. Joe, did you see Lizzy?” Ruth Badmus brushed an invisible speck off her husband’s T-shirt before turning to their driver with a questioning eye. “I saw her and I have told her you are waiting for her.” Joseph paused for just a moment to answer her question before turning on his heels and moving to the driver’s side of the car. Few minutes later, they drove out of the compound and Ruth went in search of her prodigal daughter.

Joseph was strolling along the road, looking for a cab or bike to take home when a silver jaguar cruised slowly to his side. “Hi, Joe, Care for a ride?” A female voice called to him as the driver’s window slowly wind down and he didn’t have to look in before he knew who it was. “I don’t have your time, little girl.” He told her without slowing his pace. “Why don’t you give me a chance before judging me with my age? I can offer you better than your babe, whoever she is.” She said, undaunted as she kept pace with him and he stopped to address her. “You can’t measure up to my babe because she is old enough to be your older sister and I think you should go home before you catch cold in that skimpy thing you are wearing.” He nodded to the blood red halter-neck she wore that left nothing to the imagination and stepped away. “You are the biggest idiot I have ever come across and you don’t even know it “She spat at him as she stepped on the accelerator and drove away at a neck –breaking speed. Joseph jumped back in time as she nearly breaks his leg in her haste to get away and burst into hearty laughter.



The sound of the ringing phone penetrated through the pillow into Elizabeth’s mind and she willed it away as she burrowed deeper into her pillow but the phone kept ringing until she flung the pillow away and snatched her phone up. “Who is it?” She barked into the phone as she propped the second pillow against the bed post and sat against it. “Common, Lizzy, don’t tell me you are still in bed at this hour. You ought to be in school by now.” Her sister’s disapproving voice lashed at her over the line and she rubbed at her eyes. “I don’t have lecture today. “She lied instantly, even as she remembered she had a test in school that day. “Really?” It was obvious her sister didn’t believe her and she tried to change the subject. “When are you coming down finally, Becky? I have missed you. “She said and realized she actually meant it. “I should be through with my houseman ship in next two weeks and we will be down in Nigeria latest by next month.” Rebecca said casually and Elizabeth winced as she realized her sister was referring to her fiancée once again. “I can’t wait to see you guys. “She yawned loudly and her sister burst into laughter. “Did you go to bed late? How is your hunting with Joe, the driver? Any luck yet?” Elizabeth could almost see her sister grinning and she couldn’t prevent grinning herself. “Dad and his friend came back from Abuja on a late night flight yesterday and he went to pick them at the airport. The flight was delayed, so by the time they got home last night, it was quite late and dad asked him to stay in the spare room while his friend stayed in the guest room. Mum asked me to prepare the room while he had dinner.” She paused dramatically. “You waited in his bed for him?” Rebecca guessed quite right because she knew her sister so well and Elizabeth burst into helpless giggle. “How did you know? He came straight to bed and was actually in bed before he realized I was there. Oh! You need to see him in his boxers’ shorts. He is so magnificent!” Elizabeth said dreamily. “Did he sleep with you?” She asked stiffly and heard her sister sighed loudly. “He carried me bodily and threw me out of his room but not after I tasted those soft pink lips.” She said with a smile as she stretched her body. “Lizzy!” Rebecca said at the end of a long-suffering sigh and thanked God that the harassed man was at least decent enough not to take advantage of her. “I know! I’m a bad girl but I just love this guy. Don’t you understand?” Elizabeth said with a pout and her sister sighed again. “You just have a big crush for him, Lizzy. You don’t know the meaning of love and you can’t till you are a bit older .I will talk to you later, sweetheart, Roseline is here now.” Roseline was Rebecca’s best friend since her days at the Oxford College of medicine and she was an American. “Give my regards to her and her little sister. Love you!” Elizabeth was relieved to be spared the sermon and put a stop to the call before her sister could comment.

It was Joseph’s day off but he was asked to drop off his boss’s friend at home before heading home himself. Joseph had washed the car and warmed up the engine before his boss’s friend, Salmon came out of the house. “Thank you, Joe.” He opened the front seat car and sat down beside him to his surprise. “Why don’t you have your seat at the back? I think it has more leg’s space and it is more convenient.” He suggested as he kicked the car to life and the car purred contentedly under his expert hands. “There is nothing wrong with this seat, is there?” The elderly man teased and he smiled as he faced the road. “How are you? Where are your parent?” He asked curiously as he fastened his safety belt when Joseph pointed discreetly at it. “They are here in this town.” He stared straight ahead and Salmon waited for him to elaborate but he didn’t. “You are a reserved one, Joe. Did you attend any higher institution?” He asked undaunted by the tight-lipped response from his companion. “I am a university graduate.” He said simply with a faint smile and salmon had to admit he had been put in his place: properly! He took a long look at the young handsome profile and burst into a long hearty laughter. “I wish I have a son like you. I must admit I admire you greatly and would love to know you better than this.” He said a bit wistfully. “Thank you sir.” Joseph said quietly with a deep curtsey and they launched into a companionable silence that lasted the rest of the journey.



“VS 651 WOULD BE LANDING IN THE NEXT TEN MINUTES!” The announcer’s voice boomed over and over in the arrival’s lodge of Muritala international airport and Joseph glanced at his wrist-watch. It was to six in the morning and the Badmus were eagerly waiting for their first daughter to appear. Rebecca Badmus, he heard had been away from home for the past five years to study abroad and was finally coming back home with her fiancée whom she had met during her days at the college of medicine. Joseph was not eager to meet another spoilt brat but he was eager to get this over with and return home to his mother. Their luggage arrived first and salmon went to claim it while Joseph took it to the black limo waiting for the Badmus in the parking lot. He straightened up in time to see them filed out of the lounge, chatting excitedly and he recognized her instantly. She wore a flowery mini sundress that barely touched her knee and he had a feeling it was her rounded, curvy backside that made it shorter at the back. She was fair, tall and generously endowed at the right place without being fat. Joseph looked at her with reluctant admiration and noted the fact that Elizabeth’s alluring beauty paled in comparison to this dangerous vision walking towards him. He stared away and leaned lazily against the car.



“That is Joe standing beside the car.” Elizabeth whispered into her sister’s ear and Rebecca looked ahead. Her steps almost faltered in shock as he realized her sister’s description of their family driver was a complete understatement. Despite her own exceptional height as a woman, she realized he must be taller than she was by good two or three inches and he was so fair, his jet black hair stood out attractively on him. He still looked elegant in his chinos trouser and shirt that had seen better days and she had to admit grudgingly that her sister was right this time around. She slipped her hand protectively into Ramsey’s and the latter smiled as he pulled her closer by the waist possessively.

“Joseph, meet my first daughter, Doctor Rebecca Badmus and her fiancée, Ramsey Williams, Justice Daniel Williams’ son.” B.B introduced them proudly. “It is good to meet you finally, Miss Badmus.” He held out his hand and she shook it in a surprisingly firm grim. “It is my pleasure, Joseph.” She said politely and withdrew her hand instantly. “You are welcome, Mr. Williams.” Joseph greeted her man with a nod and got behind the wheel. Rebecca sat at the back of the car with her man while her family sat in the middle and Joseph was behind the wheel as usual. “I don’t like your family driver. He looks like someone that is going to be very arrogant.” Ramsey told Rebecca in a quiet tone but the disdain in his voice was quite clear and she winced invisibly. “Don’t say that to his hearing or else he will drive us into the ditch.” She said in a stage whisper and they both burst into laughter. “I will keep my opinion to myself then because I don’t want to die now. I still want to enjoy being with you.” He hugged her to himself and kissed the side of her neck. “The same goes here, love.” She said fervently as she looked ahead and her gaze clashed with Joseph’s in the back view mirror. He held hers with cold expressionless eyes for few seconds before looking away and concentrated on the road. She cuddled closer to her man and dropped her head on his shoulder fondly. 5 Likes 1 Share

TWIST OF FATE : #2



“Any luck yet with your job hunting, Andrew?” Joseph asked in resignation as he stretched out on his make-shift bed. Andrew was his childhood and best friend and they had grown up in the same neighborhood, practically brought up by his own mother after his own mother’s death when he was just twelve. Andrew’s father was a roadside mechanic and he had gotten married to another woman shortly after his mother’s death who had turned his life into a living hell. Despite the hardship and years of suffering, Andrew and Joseph were among the top five percent in their classes throughout their school days. Andrew was a casual worker at Lubcon group of companies and worked in shifts. “I heard that Guarantee trust bank is recruiting again, so I went to the cybercafé after work today and went to submit our C.V.” Andrew said with a shrug and sipped from a can of beer in front of him, then glanced guiltily towards the bedroom door. “Is mum in?” He whispered as he leaned towards him from where he sat on the stool. “I don’t think so. She would have come out if she is there. Throw me a can please.” Andrew obliged him and he caught it neatly in his hand, then popped it open and drank to his satisfaction. “How is the hot babe chasing you? Give the girl a break and let her have what she wants.” Andrew said with a grin. “I don’t do child abuse. She is young enough to be my younger sister.” He said with a grimace. “But she is not your younger sister and you don’t even have one. When was the last time you shag a woman?” Andrew asked with a silly grin and he scowled at his friend. “I don’t have the time and money to spend on a woman.” He said defensively. “We both know you need neither before you can sleep with any woman you want, so why did you remain celibate all this time?” Andrew asked seriously and he shrugged again. “I have had enough of women, Andy. Moreover, once you start shagging them, they want to hook you permanently and I don’t have that kind of patience for any woman. I just want to get a better way to earn a living and move on.” Joseph said wistfully and his friend raised an eyebrow. “I know you are tired of your work at the Bemus’s place but your complaint these days is getting on my nerves. Is there a particular reason for that? Don’t tell me it is because of Lizzy because I know you are not even seeing her.” Andrew said observingly as he stared at his friend and he scowled into his drink before draining the remaining cold beer. “I’m just bored and tired of driving spoilt bitches around town.” He said with feeling. “Are you sure it is the bitches or just one bitch that is driving you up the wall?” Andrew asked quietly, studying him with a steady gaze and he sighed audibly. “She is even worse than her sister, Andy .She is very saucy and bossy and tries my patience every time I drive her. I think it is right time I move on or don’t you think so?” Joseph said with a troubled gaze that actually tore at his friend’s heart. “I think it is a good sign that she is getting to you, Joe because I’m getting scared that no woman would ever be able to get under your skin this way. It is just a pity that she is engaged to another man.” Andrew said frankly as he leaned against the wall.



“You are right and that is the only reason I will forgive you for drinking beer in my sitting room.” Naomi, joseph’s mother said as she came out of the bedroom and laughed at the shocked expression on the young men’s face. Joseph stuffed the pack of cheap cigarette he just brought out of his pocket into a hole in the chair and shifted to sit on it. “Good evening ma.” They chorused as they exchanged glances and made a face at each other. “Evening young men. As I was saying, I was getting pretty scared myself.” She said solemnly and sat beside her son. “Don’t get your hopes up, mum. I won’t have anything to do with another man’s fiancée, albeit someone as saucy as Becky Badmus.”He said in a flat voice. “Does anybody believe in destiny here? I do. “She answered her question and smiled in a mysterious way. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.” she said and Andrew silently agreed on it.



“Hey, Coker. Can you get that red city Honda ready for me?” Rebecca ordered from behind and he turned round very slowly. “I don’t work for you, Miss Rebecca. I work for your father.” He asked coldly, resting his arm on the car he was cleaning. “You have to follow the order of anybody that bears the name “Badmus”.” She answered, coming to a stop a few steps from him and had to tilt back her head to see his face. “I don’t have your time. I have a job to do.” He turned his back on her and she gripped his arm to stop his movement. “This is part of your job, Coker. I don’t blame you for being saucy since you have sleeping with one of us.” She said rudely. He stared at her for a moment in disbelieve and burst into a long hearty laughter that suddenly sent her over the roof. Her calm demeanor went through the roof and she hit his face in a resounding slap. He stared at her in shock as he lifted a hand to his stinging flesh and she watched in horror as her finger-prints turned fiery red on his cheek. She turned sharply on her heels to head back to the house and he pulled her back abruptly by her wrist. She stumbled against him. He shook her hard until her teeth rattled and she struggled to get away. “If you try that rubbish again next time, you will be amazed at what I will do to you, Spoilt brat.” He said with obvious disdain and released her abruptly. “Becky, Ramsey is here to see you.” Elizabeth shouted from the front of the house. “Your lover boy is waiting for you. Get out of my sight.” He jeered at her with a cold smile. “I will show you real pepper in this house, you slowpoke “She snapped her fingers and walked away in anger.



Joseph was sent on an errand to salmon’s office by his boss and he met the latter in a bad mood. “What is the problem sir? Why are you looking so worried?” He stood in front of his desk and watched the man poured a shot of whiskey into the glass. “I just came back from the police station “He murmured sadly and poured the drink down his throat in a gulp. “What business do you have with the police?” He asked with a puzzled frown and gently pulled the bottle away from his hand before he could pour another shot. Salmon dropped the glass cup on the table and sat back with a heavy sigh. “My youngest daughter, Aliya went to a party and there was a fight, then the police went to arrest them at the venue of the party.” He explained quietly. “How old is she?” Joseph asked casually. “She‘s just fifteen and she lives in a boarding school. She is not even supposed to be out of that school premises in the first place. I paid thousands to educate these girls but it is just so worthless!” He said with feelings. “Educating a child is different from disciplining him or her. Maybe it is right time you start disciplining them in a proper way and stop thinking money can buy or do everything. Try and be a daddy and not just a father to your children and it will go a long way in getting you to know them but don’t let it bother you too much. It is not too late.” He said with a smile and watched the man struggled with his mood before he gave a weary smile. “Thank you very much, Joe.” He took a deep breath and released it. “Your father must be very proud of you, Joseph and I envy him without even knowing him.” Salmon added in a sincere voice and watched a side of his lips lifted in a parody of a smile. “I was once a boy too and despite all the discipline in the world, I was not a saint either. My boss said I should give you these.” Joseph brought out an envelope and held it out to him. “Thanks. I owe you.” Salmon told him as he collected the sealed envelope from him. “I need to get back to work. Bye sir.” He said with deep curtsey and turned on his heel without another word. 2 Likes 1 Share

TWIST OF FATE : #3



Joseph’s mind had been wondering for the past few days and he was at lose of what to do about his present predicament. His mother had stomach ulcers and it was getting worse but he didn’t know what to do because he doesn’t even have the money to maintain the kind of lifestyle she needed to heal up quickly, not when he just paid a year’s rent for their accommodation. A petrol tanker was approaching him, blaring its horn but Joseph was almost driving into it before he saw the big vehicle and swerved away in the nick of time but not before Rebecca screamed and her fiancée shouted at him. “Are you sleeping? What is the problem with you? If you are tired of your job, we can easily get you replaced.” Ramsey said in a very cold voice that disguised the fear that clutched at his heart. “I’m sorry sir. I wasn’t my usual self. I promised it won’t happen again.” Joseph said apologetically and Rebecca watched his hands shook as he tried to balances the car again. They were on their way to a family friend’s wedding ceremony. “What kind of rubbish is this for crying out loud, Becky?” Ramsey turned to Rebecca in outrage. “It is okay. Let’s just thank God for everything.” She put a comforting hand on his arm and he hissed viciously. “I’m sorry. Please forgive me.” Joseph apologized again as he tried to hold their gaze in the back view mirror for a moment before facing the road again. “Please feel sorry for yourself, you disgraceful idiot.” Ramsey told him angrily and stared out of the car. Rebecca sighed inaudibly.



Joseph was strolling along the road in search of a cab to take him home when he heard soft fall of footsteps behind him and he slowed down a bit to know who it was. A woman fell into steps with him and he knew without looking who it was. “Is there anything I can do for you?” He asked in a cool voice without sparing her a glance and didn’t see her wince. “Can we be friends for tonight?” Rebecca asked quietly and he felt humbled. “I’m sorry.” He muttered to himself. “Apologies accepted. I would love to tender one for my saucy attitude the other day.” She said with a smile and he nodded to her in acceptance. They walked in companionable silence, each lost in their individual thought. “You should have told me you are going somewhere before I left the house and I would have taken you before leaving the house.” He said casually as he turned to glance at her. “I know. I just needed to get away from home.” She said with a shrug and looked at him. “What is wrong? You look worried.’ She asked quietly. “I’m fine. There is nothing wrong with me.” He said with a smile. A cab drove by and he flagged it down. He got inside and Rebecca hopped in beside him. “Where do you think you are going, Rebecca? I am going home.” He told her in an unfriendly voice. “Well, I will leave you alone when you tell me what is wrong with you and don’t tell me you are fine because you are not. You nearly drove us to our death this afternoon. “She told him in a calm voice and he stared at her in exasperation. “I sincerely apologized for that or what else do you want? I said I am fine and nothing is wrong with me.” He said coldly. “You are still not telling the truth. It is a great night and a nice opportunity to see your dirty room.” She looked out through the window at the moving vehicles and glanced back at him with a smile. His lips twitched in amusement but he refused to smile back and sat back with a resigned sigh. They both enlightened from the cab when it reached his destination and he paid the cab fare for both of them.



“So you have seen my house and my area, don’t you think it is right time you turn around and go back home?” He asked with barely restrained anger, exasperated at the fact that he had to pay extra transport fare because of her nosiness. “Are you angry because I am here or because you have to pay my transport fare?” She asked as she faced him. “Both. You have no business being here. What do you want me to tell your parent or your fiancée if they find out you are with me at this hour in this unsafe area?” He tried to appeal to her reasoning side and she looked around at the poor neighborhood with gutters running in front of the houses. “I am an adult and I am responsible for my actions. Why is it unsafe for me and it is safe for you to live there?” She asked in a puzzled voice. “I give up. You are welcome to my simple abode, Miss Badmus.” He said politely as he climbed up the short flight of steps and walked into the dimly lit corridor of the face to face building. Rebecca didn’t bother to answer as she followed behind at a slow pace, taking in the environment as she moved along. He stopped in front of a room on the right side and knocked briefly before pushing the door open.



Naomi moved away from the window where she had been watching her son and his boss’s daughter and went to lie on the bed in her room before they came in. “How are you, mum?” Joseph said warmly as he gave his mother a bear hug and kissed her on both cheek. “I’m fine. How is work today?” She smiled as she pulled his nose playfully. Rebeca watched the easy display of affection between mother and son from the bedroom doorway and tried to relate this Joseph to the efficient and expert but distant one she knew when he was at work. She moved from the doorway and went to sit on the other side of the Naomi. The woman looked more like his elder sister, rather than his mother and there was no resemblance between the two of them, Rebecca observed as she looked from one to the other .Naomi turned to look at her and turned back to her son with questions in her eyes. He glared at her and she met his gaze with a raised eyebrow that secretly pleased his mother, then he introduced the two women.



“Good evening ma. I have to say you look too young to be his mother and there is no resemblance between the two of you” Rebecca said with a smile as she hugged the older woman. Joseph gritted his teeth at her boldness but kept quiet. “That is because Joseph is the spitting image of his father. Thanks for the compliment. You are beautiful.” Naomi patted her back and drew back to admire her. Joseph got to his feet and stood behind his mother to give Rebecca a warning glance. She took the cue and refrained from asking more questions, even though she was dying to know everything about him. “Why didn’t you take your mum to the hospital if she is not feeling well?” Rebecca looked at him. “There is nothing wrong with my mother and I think you should keep your nose out of my business.” He said coolly as he stared down at her and she decided not to respond when she realized the older woman was watching her with interest. “Well, if it is finance that is the issue, you could ask for an advance of your salary. It would go a long way in taking care of her till you could come up with something else.” She suggested instead and he had to commend her tact. “I guess you are right. Thank you.” He said shortly and she grinned at him. “You are welcome.” She glanced at her slim wrist-watch and got to her feet. “I have to get back home now as it is late but I will check on you again before the week runs out.” She promised. “Thank you, Becky but I’m already feeling better. My best regards to your parent.” Naomi replied with a smile and watched her walk out of the room, followed by her son at a respectable distance. 4 Likes 1 Share

TWIST OF FATE : #4



“Where were you last night, Becky? I called your mobile phone but there was no response and I called Lizzy who told me you were out.” Roseline asked in a puzzled voice. “I went on a stroll with a friend. Are you missing me already?” Rebecca stretched her body lazily under the bedspread and her friend frowned at the other end. “Of course I miss you. When did you start going on strolls and who did you went out with at that hour?” Roseline came back to the subject she was avoiding. “Well, we nearly had an accident yesterday and I decided to find out what was the root cause of it as I know it was unusual of him.” Rebecca said and proceeded to narrate the whole event to her friend. “So you are acting the good employer, right?” Roseline said with a grin. “Something like that. I’m getting the feeling that dad does not want me to work?” Rebecca confided to her friend what had been bothering her mind since she got back to Nigeria and Roseline noted the fact that she had changed the subject once again. “Are you serious? Are you sure that was not your fiancée’s idea?” Roseline said casually and she frowned as she sat up straight. “Why would you say that?” She asked even as she knew it was possible because it had been the cause of their first fight. “You told me once that you guys had an argument over it and now your father is changing his mind all of a sudden. I will talk to you later, babe. A call just came in on my emergency line.” Roseline cut off the call before she could reply and she put her own phone away very slowly.

She knew Lizzy and Roseline doesn’t like Ramsey and couldn’t think of a reason for their unreasonable dislike for her fiancée. Ramsey was the youngest son of a prominent and well known lawyer in the country, Justice Daniel Williams and she had liked him right from the first time they met. He had taken both her and Roseline to the movies on their first date and she had enjoyed his company a lot and had agreed to a second date before the first one even ended. However, Roseline had taken instant dislike to him and hadn’t hid her impression about him which had caused their first real row. After that, Roseline never discussed him again and refused to comment on whatever she told her about him. She had to admit it got to her as they were the two closest people to her but she was happy when Ramsey and her father got on so well.



Rebecca woke up to the consistent ringing of the phone and yawned loudly as she picked up her call. It was Ramsey on the line and his words jutted her straight out of the remnant of sleep.



An hour later, Rebecca got into the Car and drove to her father’s office. He was on the phone when she walked in but she sat down in front of him and waited till he was through. “How may I help you, Becky? Can’t you wait till I get home tonight?” B.B said impatiently as he sat back in his seat. “I’m sorry but it can’t. Is it true that you just gave Ramsey a job in your company?” She asked calmly. “Do you have any problem with that?” He raised an eye brow to her. “Dad, did he ask for your assistance in getting a job or you just did it out of the goodness of your heart?” She asked angrily. “I have a vacancy suitable for him and I gave it to him because he is qualified for the position. Tell me what is wrong with that.” He said as he stared steadily at his daughter. “Will you sack him if I decide not to marry him again?” It was her turn to raise an eyebrow to her father. “I have not raise a wayward daughter. A ki mo oko omo ki a tun mo ale e, you don’t dare.” Her father said coldly. “What do you mean, Dad? I introduced him to you as my fiancée and I might decide to let him go for whatever reason.” She said off-handedly and her father’s eyes narrowed to a slit. “When did you start doubting your relationship with Ramsey, Becky? You want to start messing around like your younger sister, isn’t it?” He said disgustingly. “How can you say that, Dad? You should know I have a reason for whatever I do and I am not like Lizzy.” She said indignantly. “Now, listen real good. I need someone to be my heir, to take over from me when I retire and none of you girls is touring my line, not to talk of taking over from me.” He paused. “Lizzy is in your line, Dad. It is only she is still young and you are not retiring now, are you?” She asked sharply. ‘Lizzy does not strike me as the reliable and serious type, even if she is old enough to take over. It would have been you, Becky but you went your own way and I don’t fault you for that.” He said quietly and she was at a loss for what to say because she knew he was right. She sighed inaudibly. “Ramsey is everything I want in a son and son-in-law and I’m going to hand over to him. If you don’t marry him, Becky, you won’t have access to my possessions.” He said firmly and she stared at him in disbelieve and shock!



She just came back from one of her evening strolls when she heard raised voices from the Car garage and moved towards it in time to see her sister stormed out of the place. “What is going on, Lizzy?” Rebecca put her hands out to stop her but she brushed it away. “Go and ask that idiot in there.” Lizzy hissed as she moved past and ran into the house. Rebeca walked into the car garage and saw Joseph sitting on a car bonnet, clad in only black faded jean and laughing his heart out! “What is so blasted funny, joe?” Rebecca asked in a cold voice. “What do you want to know?” He grinned at her and she felt the level of her anger increasing rapidly. “You can wipe that stupid grin off your face and give me a decent answer.” She countered sharply with a hand on her hip. “What is with you anyway? You are so judgmental wherever I’m concerned and that does not speak well of you. You don’t know what happened and you are already judging me.” He said quietly and watched her face closely. “What is wrong with you?” He asked and she turned away. “There is nothing wrong with me.” She said, even she remembered he had uttered the same words to her a few weeks ago. She tried to smile at the memory and sighed instead. “Do you care to talk about it? A problem shared is half solved.” He pulled her by the wrist and lifted her effortlessly unto the car bonnet. “Thank you for the concern but you can’t help with this particular issue. It is totally personal.” She grinned at him and burst into laughter when he raised an eye brow at her. “That sounds better and you look more relax now.” He smiled back. “Thank you.” She said simply and watched his face. You are the root of my problem, she thought forlornly and sighed again. “Stop doing that. Everything will be fine eventually.” He squeezed her hand in assurance and leaned over to place a peck on her cheek. She turned her face abruptly and his lips brushed her own. They both stood still as they stared at each other. Physical attraction hummed strongly between them. “Damn! This is so wrong.” He murmured under his breath, even as he moved to stand between her legs. “This is crazy.” She began in a whisper even as she leaned forward and noted that his heart was thudding rapidly beneath her palms. “It is.” He agreed as he fitted his mouth over hers and kissed her. She slipped her arms round his neck to draw him closer and responded to his kiss as all thoughts drained from her.



“Becky, where are you? I have been waiting for you and I need to leave now.” Ramsey’s voice penetrated the fog of passion between them and Joseph stepped away abruptly. She slipped to the floor and tried to balance herself on the uneven tiles. “I am right here.” Her voice came out in a croak and she coughed slightly to clear it. She glanced at Joseph who stared back at her without an expression on his face and walked out in time to meet Ramsey at the entrance of the Car garage. “What are you doing in the dark?” He asked as he draped his arm possessively over shoulder and she tried not to shrug it off. “I went for a stroll. You didn’t tell me you are coming.” She said in a faintly accusing voice. “Do I have to make an announcement before I visit my wife to be?” Ramsey teased but she didn’t smile. They moved towards the main house and Joseph released the breath he had been holding. That was a close call, Joe! He thought in amusement as he locked up the car and prepared to go home.



“Becky, how are you preparing for your wedding?” Roseline asked cheerfully from the other end. “Uh?” Becky mumbled as she rubbed her eyes wearily. She had had a sleepless night! “Yours and Ramsey’s wedding. I thought that was why you have been so preoccupied lately.” Roseline said in a puzzled voice. “Come off it, Rose. Would I be preparing for my wedding without telling you?” She sounded relief, even to her own ear. “You are not sounding too eager. What is the problem, Becky?” Roseline asked quietly and she chewed her bottom lips thoughtfully as she replayed the scene at the car park in her mind again. She sighed as she closed her eyes and pressed two fingers to her eyes. “Are you alright, Becky?” Roseline asked in concern. “I’m in trouble, Rose.” She said quietly. “What is the problem? Talk to me, girlfriend.” “Can you imagine being engaged to one man and responding to another man’s kiss?” She gave a little self-reproaching laugh and Roseline was silent for a while. “Who is the other man?” She asked cautiously. “Joseph Coker. Please keep your I –told-you –so remark to yourself. “She retorted acidly and Rose tucked her tongue in her cheek. “I was just about to say so. Is that not Lizzy’s big crush?” Roseline asked with a frown and she sighed again. “He is the same man. I intend to stay away from him and it will never happen again. “She vowed silently. “Love is not reasonable and it happen either you want it to or not. Suit yourself, sensible Becky but I’m keeping my fingers crossed. “She chuckled to herself at the other end and put an end to the call. Becky stared at the phone in disbelieve and laughed lightly before getting out of bed.



“Hi Dad. Lizzy said you want to see me.” Becky sauntered into her father’s study room. “I want you to get Joe for me for urgent issue. I’ve been trying his number but it was switched off. Today’s his off-day but I need to see him.” He said as he removed his reading glasses and glanced at his daughter. “How are you so sure he will be available at home when it was his day off?” She asked with a frown as she sat in a cushion sofa across from him. “It is just a gamble. He is just the man to handle this idiot I’m dealing with. Would you be a good girl and run along now?” He said hopefully. “You should have send Lizzy, Dad plus I don’t even know his house.” She lied glibly, pouting her lips and wishing desperately that her father would change his mind. “I will give you the address now. I don’t trust Lizzy around any man, certainly not one as attractive as Joseph.” He said as he wrote on a post-it and gave it to her in addition to the car key. Oh Dad! You are protecting the wrong girl, she thought helplessly as she got to her feet and stormed out of the house. 1 Like

TWIST OF FATES:#5



Joseph’s house was deserted as she had expected and everywhere was quiet. Becky doubted if anybody was at home but she pulled up anyway and got out of the car. She locked up and walked over to their room. She knocked but there was no answer and she tried the door. It gave way beneath her hand and she stepped in. “Joseph!” She called loudly and there was a grunted sound from the bedroom. She hesitated briefly before entering the room and saw him on the bed. He was clad in shorts, lying on his stomach and stretched to his full length. His feet dangled at the end of the bed and she couldn’t help grinning to herself. She moved to the bedside and tapped him gently on the back. “Joe, wake up. Dad wants to see you.” She said gently and he rolled unto his back. “Becky?” He called as he gazed up at her through half-closed eyelid. “Do you always sleep this late on your off-days?” She teased as she rocked on her feet. “I was up for the better part of the night, watching season one of “24 hours”. What are you doing here?” He stretched lazily and she kept her gaze on his face. “I’m not a film freak .Give me a good romance thriller and I am your girl.” She said with a smile. “That means you must have a houseful of novels. That is my mum’s fort. I used to borrow novels from my girlfriends when I was in school and bring it home for her.” He said with a reminiscent smile as he looked at her. “That is wonderful. I could bring her a bagful of it over the weekend. “She said with a grin. “She would love it. Thank you” He sat up on the narrow bed and let his gaze travelled down the length of her body lazily. She felt suddenly exposed in the yellow shorts and button down blouse she wore. “Have your seat while I dressed up.” He invited as he patted the spot beside him and she hesitated briefly. “Are you scared of sitting beside me alone in the room?” He asked softly as his eyes twinkled with amusement. “You flatter yourself. Why would I be scared of you?” She retorted as she sat down on the edge of the bed. “Thank God for that.” He grinned as he took her arm and pulled her till she was nestled against his chest. “Joe, stop that. Dad wants to see you urgently. “She said as she struggled to free herself and try not to sound panicky.



“I know dad wants to see me. Don’t you want to see me?” He rolled her over beneath him and looked into her eyes. “Stop flattering yourself, I don’t want to see you.” She said stubbornly as she pushed at his chest. “Look at me in the eye and tell me you don’t want me.” He said quietly as he traced his finger over her bottom lip very lightly and followed the path with his tongue. It trembled in response and she turned her face away. “I don’t know why I am attracted to the one that is unavailable.” He said to himself, even as he lifted himself away and got to his feet. “Are you attracted to me?” She asked as she stood up too and faced him. “Yes, I am. You are a beautiful woman.” He said with simple boldness and the statement pleased her more than she cared to admit. “Lizzy is a beautiful woman too.” She said with feigned casual shrug. “She is beautiful but she is bored out of her mind and looking for a man that will help her pass her time. I am not that man.” He gave her a cool stare. “You are certainly right about that.” She said with an apologetic smile. “I am attracted to you too.” She mumbled under her breath as she stared down at the cement floor and his eyes narrowed at her bent head. “Becky, look at me and repeat what you just said.” He said with quiet demand and she looked up with Unclad longing in her eyes. “I like you a lot and I don’t know what to do about it.” She said quietly. “Becky, this is a wrong place to tell me this.” He closed the gap between them in one step and engulfed her in a tight hug. She laughed shakenly as her arms went round him to hold him. “I think we should get this out of the way first.” He whispered against her mouth and she took a deep breath. She raised her hand to his cheek that was roughened with early morning stubbles and kissed him. He groaned deep in his throat and deepened the kiss. The kiss was long, slow and deep and they both came up breathless. “You are driving me crazy, Becky.” Joseph groaned against her mouth as he trailed a finger down her throat and had her buttons undone one after the other. The cup of the lacy confinement she wore barely covered her Tips and it was held up by two thin straps. He swept her off the floor and placed her gently on the narrow bed. He pulled the cup down with his teeth and took the dark Tip in his mouth while he caressed the other Tip with his thumb through the lacy cover. She moaned feverishly as pleasure ribbon connected from her breast to her loin and her thighs whispered apart to accommodate him. He moved to the other Tip to lavish attention on it while his other hand caressed and kneaded the exposed breast until she was practically writhing beneath him. “I want you so much, Becky.” He told her in a husky voice as he came up to kiss her again and rolled unto his back so that she was on top of him. “I want you too. Kiss me please. “She shrugged away her blouse and kissed him with the passion that was bubbling in her.



The sitting room door opened and closed in the distance and he broke the kiss with a jerk. She rolled off him and got to her feet on rubbery legs. “I’m so sorry, Becky. I shouldn’t have started this.” He reached for his t-shirt and pulled it on. “Why are you sorry?” She asked in a calm voice as she dressed up again with her back turned to him and he came to stand in front of her. “It is okay. I was a willing partner too.” She said with a shrug. “You are in my house and I have no right to behave the way I did.” He took her hands in his and looked at her imploringly. “It is okay really.” She reached up to give him a playful peck on the cheek. “Thanks. Go and wait for me in the sitting room. I will join you shortly.” He said casually and she walked out.



“Joe, are you a graduate?” Becky looked up from the stack of books she was going through in a corner of the room and he frowned at her. “Yes. I have a degree in mechanic engineering.” He said with a shrug and she felt her jaw dropped in surprise. “What was your result like?” She asked after a moment as she picked up the car key and he paused as he slipped his feet into leather sandals. “I graduated with distinctions.” He followed her out of the room and locked up the door. “Are you serious? What are you doing with this job? Why aren’t you working with your result?” She asked in a puzzled voice. “I guess you have spent too much time outside the country to know how poor our state of the economy is. There is no decent job in this country for poor folks like us either you graduated with first class or third class.” He said with a rueful smile as he caught up with her with a few long strides. “I can put in a few words for you with my……….”She stopped abruptly when he raised his palm up. “Stop it. Please don’t go there. I don’t need your help.” He said in a voice that brooked no argument and she swallowed hard. “I’m sorry for that. “She said quietly and he gave a shrug as they moved towards the car. “By the way, why haven’t you started working by now?” He asked curiously as he turned to look at her. “Dad wants me to get married before I start working.” She said with her own shrug and he stared at her incredulously. “Why should he do that? Are you naïve enough to believe that?” He asked with a raised eyebrow. “What do you mean?” She asked in a puzzled voice. “Don’t worry about my opinion. It is none of my business.” He said with a non-chalant shrug and she threw the car key at him. It hit him hard on the chest and he clutched at his chest in pain.



“What did you do that for, Becky?” He asked angrily. She came round to his side of the car and jammed her finger into his chest. “You are so mean. Why are you keeping your opinion to yourself when we were just having a decent conversation between us?” She said angrily. “Is that the reason for that mean action of yours?” He rubbed at his chest as he glared down at her and she wriggled her body provocatively against him. “Slap me, beat me. Please do your worst.” She said challengingly as she stared up at him and he burst into laughter. “Joe, I really don’t want to intrude into your life but where is your dad?” She asked quietly as she looked up into his face in earnest. “I don’t know. Don’t ask any more questions that I can’t answer.” He said with another shrug and she wound her arms around his neck. “Thanks for telling me that much. I appreciate it. “She said with a smile. “You are welcome.” He grinned as he moved away to the driver’s side and she joined him through the other side.



”Where are you coming from, Joe? I thought today was your day-off.” Naomi said as she glanced at the wall clock and watched her son stroll into the sitting room. It was 9pm in the night. “I’m coming from work. My boss sent for me.” He removed his shoes and flopped unto the sofa. “Sent for you? Why can’t he call your mobile phone?” She asked in a puzzled voice as she leaned against the door post separating the two rooms in her cotton night gown which had seen better days. “I switched off my phone when I went to bed this morning after you left for market but I wasn’t so lucky because Becky came to knock on my door few hours later. My hope for a sound and long dreamless sleep was tarnished abruptly.” He said with a rueful smile as he closed his eyes and his mother studied him worriedly. “So it is Becky in the room with you?” She asked after a moment and his eyes snapped open. “What do you mean?” He asked cautiously. “I came in this afternoon to get my contribution money. I forgot it when I was leaving for the market this morning and your phone was switched off like you said.” She paused with a shrug and waited for her son to explain but he said nothing which said a lot to her! “Are you in love with her, Joe?” She asked quietly and saw him winced slightly. “No.” He denied abruptly. “Good. She is another man’s property, a rich man’s property and I don’t want trouble.” She warned sternly. “You don’t have to remind me.” He muttered under his breath. “I will remind you, baby because whatever concerns you concerns me. If you impregnate a rich man’s daughter without his consent, one who is also engaged to another rich man, it won’t be a palatable experience for both of us. I’ve been there, baby. Playing with their kind is like stepping on a cobra’s tail. Is that clear?” She asked ominously. “Yes ma.” He answered reluctantly. “I need to live my life in peace. Your food is on the table beside you. Good night.” She turned on her heels and went into the bedroom.



Becky was getting ready for bed a few nights later when her door opened and she saw Ramsey came in from her view in the dressing table mirror. “Why have you been avoiding me, baby? Is it because I haven’t had enough time for you? I’m sorry. I have been so busy.” He came towards her with an open smile but she did not return his smile. “I don’t want your apology.” she said quietly as she raised her arms to put a hair net over her newly done hair. “But you will have it anyway.” He hugged her from the back and kissed her throat. “I’m not done with you yet.” She got to her feet and he tried to draw her into his embrace. “I will make it up for you one of this days, I promise.” He tugged at the sash in her robe and the robe parted, exposing her baby pink teddy. Her phone rang abruptly and she saw the faint line of irritation on his face before she moved away to answer the phone. “Lock my door when you leave. Mummy wants to see me.” She said as she walked out of the room to receive her call, leaving him behind and breathed a visible sigh of relieve when she was alone.



Lizzy paid her an early morning visit the next morning in her bedroom and was attracted to the box of trinket on her bedside table. She opened it and closed it abruptly. “Who gave you this?” She waved the box of trinket at her sister, rousing her from the remnant of sleep. “Ramsey left it on my dressing table last night.” She said quietly as she sat back against the bed post. “He is buying you gift with your father’s money, right?” She said with heavy sarcasm. “What is that supposed to mean, Lizzy?” she asked angrily. “His father maybe a high-profile Justice and a well-known one for that matter but he is not rich.” Lizzy snapped at her as she flung the trinket box on the bed. “Are you here to criticize my fiancée or you want to see me for something else?” She raised an eyebrow at her. “Becky, do you truly love this guy? Can’t you see he is not good enough for you? What kind of man will work beneath his in-laws when he can make it on his own?” She sat on the bed beside her sister and took her hands in hers. “Baby, get into my wardrobe and get whatever you want for school or you get the hell out of my room.” Becky told her sister in a voice filled with humor. “How do you know I need anything from you?” Lizzy pouted her lips at her elder sister. “You always want things from me because you are never satisfied with yours. Will you take what you want now before I change my mind?” She gave her a push and Lizzy catapulted off the bed. 2 Likes 2 Shares



Very easy to work with with good customer support.



She gives a bonus 3d mock up for every order and a guide to get more leads on kindle





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYLLvNRNjoc Book cover maker perfect for you cover design project.Very easy to work with with good customer support.She gives a bonus 3d mock up for every order and a guide to get more leads on kindle

TWIST OF FATE : #6



Joseph was getting ready for work early one morning when the sitting room door burst open and Becky came in. He was shocked by her appearance. She was clad in her house robe and house slippers with a hair net on her head. It was obvious she was roused from bed in haste: her eyes were red and puffy with tears. “What is the problem, Becky? You look distraught.” Joseph said in concern as he moved her to the sofa and sat down with her. “Daddy was rushed to the hospital this morning. He woke in the middle of the night with a terrible stomach pain and started vomiting blood.” She paused as tears welled up in her eyes and trickled down her face. “He is on oxygen already since he can’t breathe on his own any longer, even as they carry out different test on him but I didn’t wait for the result to come out before I came here.” She covered her face with her hands and cried as if her heart will break. “Becky, everything will be okay by God’s grace. Look at me.” He pulled her hands away from her eyes and forced her to look at him. “Prepare yourself to face anything and be strong for yourself, your sister and your mother. You know what I mean?” He said quietly as he stared into her eyes and she nodded numbly. She got to her feet and paced back and forth for a moment. “Joe, dad is suffering from food poisoning and I don’t think he will survive it.” She said grimly as she came to a stop in front of him. “Don’t be so pessimistic, Becky. How can you be so sure? You didn’t even wait to see the outcome of the test, did you?” He chided her gently as he got to his feet. “Have you forgotten I’m a doctor? The symptoms are there but I’m hoping I’m wrong. I pray I’m wrong.” She said desperately as tears filled her eyes again and he took her in his arms. She hugged him tightly, drawing from his strength as she buried her face in his shoulder and he stroked her back soothingly. “You are going to be alright.” He told her quietly. “Thank you for everything.” She stepped back, out of his embrace and turned to pick up her car key. “I will give you a call later but I’m going to check him in the hospital now.” Joseph glanced at his wrist-watch. “I have to get home now. I’m a mess. See you later.” She tried to smile as she opened the door and stepped out.



Benedict Badmus gave up the ghost in the wee hours of the following day. Ramsey had taken Ruth and Lizzy home and Becky was the only one with their father when he breathed his last. She left the hospital premises immediately he was confirmed dead and called Joseph on her way home to break the news. Rebecca was extremely calm throughout the whole ordeal: the wake-keeping service took place seven days later and she was glad of the two men’s support in her life, even though she was aware of Ramsey’s increasing resentment towards Joseph. “Why should he be involved in whatever we are doing? He is not part of the family.” Ramsey told her one night after a stressful day of receiving visitors who came to pay them condolence visits. “He has been part of the family for a long time and I need any help I can get at this point in time. Stop being such a spoilt sport and behave yourself.” She snapped at him and walked away.



Joseph strolled along the road, eating up the distance with his long strides and his hands in his pockets when a car slowed down beside him. “Hop in, my boy.” It was salmon and he got into the car without second thought. Joseph had never seen a man cried so openly the way this man did at his friend’s graveyard and he respected him for it. “Accept my condolence on your friend’s death.” He said quietly. “Thank you. It was so sudden and unexpected. We were at the club house together two days before his death. i still find it difficult to believe he is gone.” Salmon frowned at the road and Joseph saw his hands tightened on the steering wheel. “Such is life. One moment you are alive and the next, you are dead. We should just make the best use of whatever opportunity we have.” He shrugged philosophically. “You are right. Becky was so unexpectedly brave throughout the whole scenario when I was a complete wreck myself. I’m so proud of her.” He said in admiration and Joe nodded in agreement. “Are you still staying with the family or you are moving on?” He glanced briefly at him as he moved unto the government house road. “I don’t know yet. If the family decides to keep me, I don’t have any problem with that but if not, I’m moving on without second thought but I guess nothing can be decided until the deceased’s will have been read.” He said with another shrug. “That is right. Where is your house?” He glanced briefly at him as he waited for the traffic light to change at the challenge junction. “I stay in Agbo-oba but you can drop me across the road. I can get a taxi home easily from there.” Joseph told him casually. “I will take you home. It is no problem to me and I really need the driving anyway.” Salmon said sheepishly. The light changed and he drove smoothly towards the Unity road round out. “Thank you sir” Joseph said in appreciation.



“I’m in trouble, Rose.” Becky sobbed bitterly into the phone. “The Will had been read, right?” Rose guessed quietly from the other end. “The terms were really awful, Rose. I never knew Dad hated me this much.” Becky shook her head in self-pity. It was six months after her father’s death. “What is it like, Becky?” Rose asked curiously. “Ramsey will take over the company naturally but I’m not entitled to any of his property unless I’m married to him and that automatically extends to mum and my sister, though they won’t be as penniless as I would be. I really didn’t know he is this obsessed with a male child.” She said with half-hearted sarcasm. “This is serious indeed. What are you going to do?” Rose said worriedly. “I don’t know yet but I can’t marry him. I don’t love him but no one seems to understand.” She said indignantly as she paced the length of her bedroom and back again. “I think your realization is quite too late because according to Lizzy, the wedding preparation is already underfoot. Am I wrong?” Rose said in her usual practical way and she sighed heavily as she dropped unto her bed. “You are right. Mummy won’t allow me to back out because I can’t give a genuine reason for my action.” She said helplessly. “That means he is a real gold-digger like Lizzy labeled him. Have you told him about your change of mind? What does he have to say about it?” Rose asked angrily and heard her friend sigh again. “He won’t set me free, Rose. He said he loved me and can’t live without me. He even shed tears, Rose, can you imagine?” She jumped to her feet again in remembered outrage. “I can imagine. He loves your money and can’t leave without it. Let’s be frank here, are you in love with joseph?” Rose asked quietly and she was silent as she stared out of the window into the dark night. “I don’t know, Rose. Can I even trust my feelings any longer? I was so sure Ramsey is my one and only love but I was wrong. How can I trust what I’m feeling for Joseph now?” She asked worriedly. “Follow your instinct, girlfriend and make sure you make the decision that will make you happy. Put yourself first for once and let’s see where the tide of life will lead you to. Have a good night rest and remember I love you always.” Rose said quietly. “I love you too. Good night.” She cut the phone and stayed where she was for a very long time.



Naomi was already sleeping off when she heard the sitting room door opened and closed in the distance. Her eyes fluttered opened slowly and she listened, wondering who their night visitor was, then she heard her voice.



“Becky, what are you doing here at this hour?” Joseph asked in concern as he swung his feet down and sat up straight on the chair. They both knew he had been avoiding her ever since her wedding date had been picked. He thought distance would lessened the level of attraction between them but he was so wrong, he thought in despair as desire hit him straight in the gut at the sight of her in his house, clad in simple button-down flowery gown that stopped just above her knees. “I came to see you.” She sat down on the seat beside him and smiled but he could see nerves behind that smile. “We saw each other this afternoon, Becky. It is late already” He glanced at the wall clock: It was 9PM already and looked back at her. “I know. I brought a car with me and …..”She gave a nervous laugh, wriggling her fingers. “I sincerely hope you won’t tear off those fingers. You are nervous.” He observed quietly. She stared down at her toes for a while and got to her feet abruptly. “It doesn’t really matter. I was just getting bored at home and decided to see you.” She said with a smile and moved towards the door. He sprung up and wrestled the door knob from her hand. He held her against the door and framed her face in his large hands. “It is the only thing that matter right now. Please talk to me, Becky” He said softly. “Tomorrow is my wedding way.” She whispered past the lump in her throat and he took a deep breath. ‘I know. I’ve been trying to tell myself I don’t really care.” He gave a short laugh and moved away. “After tonight, I won’t be a free woman again. You know I am getting married because of everything except love. I want to save my home and my father’s property but if you say just one word of commitment to me, I will drop everything to be with you.” She paused as she firmed her lips to keep it from trembling. “Becky, I feel so helpless right now .You deserve the best but I’ve got nothing to offer you.” He turned to face her pleadingly. “I don’t care about how poor you are, Joe. You are educated and you have all it takes to succeed. All you need is a little capital and I can provide enough.” She said desperately as she took his hands in hers and shook it impatiently. “I’m sorry, Becky but you know me better than this. I can’t and won’t depend on a woman for my source of living.” He said firmly. “How about if I get you a loan? I can get a collateral but at least, the money will not come from me directly.” She held her breath but he only moved his head from side to side again. “Don’t you have any feelings for me? I love you, Joe. Isn’t it obvious to you?” She asked in a whisper and he felt his heart twist in anguish. “I can’t marry you or any woman for that matter right now. I and my mom have come a long away together and I need to repay her for her kindness in my life before I can think of settling down with any woman. She brought me up single-handedly without anybody’s help. Please try to understand, Becky.” He looked into her eyes and the pain and anguish in them tore at his heart. “I understand.” She moved away, opened the door and walked out.



What do you think,guys? I will appreciate your feedback. Joseph was getting ready for work early one morning when the sitting room door burst open and Becky came in. He was shocked by her appearance. She was clad in her house robe and house slippers with a hair net on her head. It was obvious she was roused from bed in haste: her eyes were red and puffy with tears. “What is the problem, Becky? You look distraught.” Joseph said in concern as he moved her to the sofa and sat down with her. “Daddy was rushed to the hospital this morning. He woke in the middle of the night with a terrible stomach pain and started vomiting blood.” She paused as tears welled up in her eyes and trickled down her face. “He is on oxygen already since he can’t breathe on his own any longer, even as they carry out different test on him but I didn’t wait for the result to come out before I came here.” She covered her face with her hands and cried as if her heart will break. “Becky, everything will be okay by God’s grace. Look at me.” He pulled her hands away from her eyes and forced her to look at him. “Prepare yourself to face anything and be strong for yourself, your sister and your mother. You know what I mean?” He said quietly as he stared into her eyes and she nodded numbly. She got to her feet and paced back and forth for a moment. “Joe, dad is suffering from food poisoning and I don’t think he will survive it.” She said grimly as she came to a stop in front of him. “Don’t be so pessimistic, Becky. How can you be so sure? You didn’t even wait to see the outcome of the test, did you?” He chided her gently as he got to his feet. “Have you forgotten I’m a doctor? The symptoms are there but I’m hoping I’m wrong. I pray I’m wrong.” She said desperately as tears filled her eyes again and he took her in his arms. She hugged him tightly, drawing from his strength as she buried her face in his shoulder and he stroked her back soothingly. “You are going to be alright.” He told her quietly. “Thank you for everything.” She stepped back, out of his embrace and turned to pick up her car key. “I will give you a call later but I’m going to check him in the hospital now.” Joseph glanced at his wrist-watch. “I have to get home now. I’m a mess. See you later.” She tried to smile as she opened the door and stepped out.Benedict Badmus gave up the ghost in the wee hours of the following day. Ramsey had taken Ruth and Lizzy home and Becky was the only one with their father when he breathed his last. She left the hospital premises immediately he was confirmed dead and called Joseph on her way home to break the news. Rebecca was extremely calm throughout the whole ordeal: the wake-keeping service took place seven days later and she was glad of the two men’s support in her life, even though she was aware of Ramsey’s increasing resentment towards Joseph. “Why should he be involved in whatever we are doing? He is not part of the family.” Ramsey told her one night after a stressful day of receiving visitors who came to pay them condolence visits. “He has been part of the family for a long time and I need any help I can get at this point in time. Stop being such a spoilt sport and behave yourself.” She snapped at him and walked away.Joseph strolled along the road, eating up the distance with his long strides and his hands in his pockets when a car slowed down beside him. “Hop in, my boy.” It was salmon and he got into the car without second thought. Joseph had never seen a man cried so openly the way this man did at his friend’s graveyard and he respected him for it. “Accept my condolence on your friend’s death.” He said quietly. “Thank you. It was so sudden and unexpected. We were at the club house together two days before his death. i still find it difficult to believe he is gone.” Salmon frowned at the road and Joseph saw his hands tightened on the steering wheel. “Such is life. One moment you are alive and the next, you are dead. We should just make the best use of whatever opportunity we have.” He shrugged philosophically. “You are right. Becky was so unexpectedly brave throughout the whole scenario when I was a complete wreck myself. I’m so proud of her.” He said in admiration and Joe nodded in agreement. “Are you still staying with the family or you are moving on?” He glanced briefly at him as he moved unto the government house road. “I don’t know yet. If the family decides to keep me, I don’t have any problem with that but if not, I’m moving on without second thought but I guess nothing can be decided until the deceased’s will have been read.” He said with another shrug. “That is right. Where is your house?” He glanced briefly at him as he waited for the traffic light to change at the challenge junction. “I stay in Agbo-oba but you can drop me across the road. I can get a taxi home easily from there.” Joseph told him casually. “I will take you home. It is no problem to me and I really need the driving anyway.” Salmon said sheepishly. The light changed and he drove smoothly towards the Unity road round out. “Thank you sir” Joseph said in appreciation.“I’m in trouble, Rose.” Becky sobbed bitterly into the phone. “The Will had been read, right?” Rose guessed quietly from the other end. “The terms were really awful, Rose. I never knew Dad hated me this much.” Becky shook her head in self-pity. It was six months after her father’s death. “What is it like, Becky?” Rose asked curiously. “Ramsey will take over the company naturally but I’m not entitled to any of his property unless I’m married to him and that automatically extends to mum and my sister, though they won’t be as penniless as I would be. I really didn’t know he is this obsessed with a male child.” She said with half-hearted sarcasm. “This is serious indeed. What are you going to do?” Rose said worriedly. “I don’t know yet but I can’t marry him. I don’t love him but no one seems to understand.” She said indignantly as she paced the length of her bedroom and back again. “I think your realization is quite too late because according to Lizzy, the wedding preparation is already underfoot. Am I wrong?” Rose said in her usual practical way and she sighed heavily as she dropped unto her bed. “You are right. Mummy won’t allow me to back out because I can’t give a genuine reason for my action.” She said helplessly. “That means he is a real gold-digger like Lizzy labeled him. Have you told him about your change of mind? What does he have to say about it?” Rose asked angrily and heard her friend sigh again. “He won’t set me free, Rose. He said he loved me and can’t live without me. He even shed tears, Rose, can you imagine?” She jumped to her feet again in remembered outrage. “I can imagine. He loves your money and can’t leave without it. Let’s be frank here, are you in love with joseph?” Rose asked quietly and she was silent as she stared out of the window into the dark night. “I don’t know, Rose. Can I even trust my feelings any longer? I was so sure Ramsey is my one and only love but I was wrong. How can I trust what I’m feeling for Joseph now?” She asked worriedly. “Follow your instinct, girlfriend and make sure you make the decision that will make you happy. Put yourself first for once and let’s see where the tide of life will lead you to. Have a good night rest and remember I love you always.” Rose said quietly. “I love you too. Good night.” She cut the phone and stayed where she was for a very long time.Naomi was already sleeping off when she heard the sitting room door opened and closed in the distance. Her eyes fluttered opened slowly and she listened, wondering who their night visitor was, then she heard her voice.“Becky, what are you doing here at this hour?” Joseph asked in concern as he swung his feet down and sat up straight on the chair. They both knew he had been avoiding her ever since her wedding date had been picked. He thought distance would lessened the level of attraction between them but he was so wrong, he thought in despair as desire hit him straight in the gut at the sight of her in his house, clad in simple button-down flowery gown that stopped just above her knees. “I came to see you.” She sat down on the seat beside him and smiled but he could see nerves behind that smile. “We saw each other this afternoon, Becky. It is late already” He glanced at the wall clock: It was 9PM already and looked back at her. “I know. I brought a car with me and …..”She gave a nervous laugh, wriggling her fingers. “I sincerely hope you won’t tear off those fingers. You are nervous.” He observed quietly. She stared down at her toes for a while and got to her feet abruptly. “It doesn’t really matter. I was just getting bored at home and decided to see you.” She said with a smile and moved towards the door. He sprung up and wrestled the door knob from her hand. He held her against the door and framed her face in his large hands. “It is the only thing that matter right now. Please talk to me, Becky” He said softly. “Tomorrow is my wedding way.” She whispered past the lump in her throat and he took a deep breath. ‘I know. I’ve been trying to tell myself I don’t really care.” He gave a short laugh and moved away. “After tonight, I won’t be a free woman again. You know I am getting married because of everything except love. I want to save my home and my father’s property but if you say just one word of commitment to me, I will drop everything to be with you.” She paused as she firmed her lips to keep it from trembling. “Becky, I feel so helpless right now .You deserve the best but I’ve got nothing to offer you.” He turned to face her pleadingly. “I don’t care about how poor you are, Joe. You are educated and you have all it takes to succeed. All you need is a little capital and I can provide enough.” She said desperately as she took his hands in hers and shook it impatiently. “I’m sorry, Becky but you know me better than this. I can’t and won’t depend on a woman for my source of living.” He said firmly. “How about if I get you a loan? I can get a collateral but at least, the money will not come from me directly.” She held her breath but he only moved his head from side to side again. “Don’t you have any feelings for me? I love you, Joe. Isn’t it obvious to you?” She asked in a whisper and he felt his heart twist in anguish. “I can’t marry you or any woman for that matter right now. I and my mom have come a long away together and I need to repay her for her kindness in my life before I can think of settling down with any woman. She brought me up single-handedly without anybody’s help. Please try to understand, Becky.” He looked into her eyes and the pain and anguish in them tore at his heart. “I understand.” She moved away, opened the door and walked out.What do you think,guys? I will appreciate your feedback. 2 Likes 1 Share

Wow! You are a very good writer. Just came across this story today and I had to read it all through. Interesting romantic story with potential of becoming one of the best stories in nairaland so far. Maybe you should try to bring in more suspense and characters to prolong the story. pls keep up the good work. The sky is urs. UPDATE PLSSSSS 2 Likes

Thank you. I really appreciate your feedback. The update is here already. Enjoy please and remember to leave your comment!

TWIST OF FATE: #7



“Becky, please wait.” Joseph ran after her but she did not stop until he caught up with her when she was about to open her car door. “What do you want again? You have told me your feelings on this issue and I completely understand.” Tears filled her eyes and she tried to turn away but he won’t let her. “You can’t just go like this, Becky. We can’t part this way.” He said quietly as he grazed her lower lips with his thumb. “We are still friends, I promise you. I really have to go now, it’s getting late. Good night.” She tried to move out of his embrace but he put his hands on her waist and moved her against the car. “Becky, I’m finding it difficult to let you go. Kiss me just this once and I will let you go forever “He whispered with an unsteady voice and she raised tear stained face to him. “I love you, baby. Don’t ever forget that, I just wish things are different.” He swallowed hard and placed his forehead against hers.



There was a full moon and they could see each other clearly as they stared into each other’s eyes. His eyes darkened with desire as he bent his head to taste her lips: he brushed his over hers in light feather kisses and she shivered involuntarily. Her arms rose to link behind his neck to draw him close and he deepened the kiss. The kiss was long, slow and deep and he was nowhere getting satisfied. He pulled her closer and his fingers brushed the sides of her breast through the cotton material. “Joe.” Becky broke the kiss with enormous effort. “What is it?” He murmured huskily as he took a calming breath and touched his forehead to hers. “We are in the open and anyone could be watching. “She said as she held him close. He pulled her into the curve of his arm and opened the back door of the black jeep. He pushed her in and sat down beside her. “Joe, don’t you think it is getting late?” She began but he put a finger against her lips and she watched as he traced it down her throat. He kissed her again as he pushed her unto her back and pinned her with his weight. His tongue probed and demanded for response which she readily gave. She felt him against her belly, hard and throbbing and her heart raced with desire. She shivered involuntarily and blood roared in her vein, making her deaf to every other thing except the man on top of her. His fingers ran down her smooth throat over lace-covered Tips that hardened beneath his touch and his mouth followed the fiery path he had created. She moaned out loud and writhe beneath him in pleasurable agony. He groaned each time her body came in contact with his lower body. Her fingers clutched at his shoulder and swept down the already open shirt. His skin was cool and sleek with sweat beneath her touch and she heard him dragged in a breath before he flicked his tongue over her taut Tip. She passed her hand over his bare back to the waist band of his jean and slipped her finger into his briefs. “Becky!” He groaned out and raised his mouth to hers again. She kissed him with every feeling she had in her and with the desperation that this would be the last time they would ever be together again. He rose over her body like a God, his fingers trailing lightly over her smooth thighs and he rolled her panties and jeans along as he bent his head over her pulsing womanhood. Becky jerked and stifled a loud moan when his tongue flickered out to taste. She covered her mouth and her hips jerked as his finger joined his mouth to sentence her to heaven. “Oh Joe!” Her body seemed to empty out as she reached an orgasm so fast it took both of them in surprise. “That feels so good.” She panted with a shy smile and he came up to rub his lips over hers. “Yes, it is. That is my parting gift to you.” He smiled into her eyes and she firmed her trembling lips. “I won’t spoil it by crying again.” She hugged him fiercely and his heart ached in a way he never knew was possible.



Naomi was preparing to leave for the market later than usual but she was still reluctant to step out of the house because her son had not come back into the house since he left last night and she was getting real worried. His phone was switched off and his friend’s number wasn’t available either. She glanced at the wall clock and sighed heavily as she paced back and forth. Someone knocked heavily on the door and she rushed to open it. No one could tell who was more shocked between the elderly woman dressed in native Ankara skirt and blouse that had seen better days and the tall man in expensive fully attired lace with a cap. “I’m looking for joseph Coker. He was supposed to take the bride to the church this morning.” His voice trailed off as he stared at her. “He is not in.” She answered curtly even as her heart froze over at the sight of him on her doorstep. “I will deliver your message when he come.” She flashed him a smile and made to close the door but he put his foot against it. “Naomi, you can’t tell me you have forgotten me” Salmon said in surprise as he glanced at his wrist –watch. “We knew each other a long time ago and I think you should get going right now. Are you not in a hurry?” She smiled briefly and watched him glance at his watch again. “Damn it! I’m in a hurry. I have to give the bride away since her father is no more but I will be right back .That is a promise and you should know I will keep it.” He pointed a finger at her, even as he backed away and she closed the door to his face with a long hiss. “Birds of a feather!” She murmured to herself and packed her things to start going to the market.



“Mum, are you home?” Andrew mumbled as he pushed the door open. He dragged Joseph in and Naomi rushed out of the bedroom. “What is wrong with him?” She asked in concern as she supported her son at the other side and they both guided him into the bedroom. He fell with a groan and curled up into the middle of the bed. “He has been drinking for the past two days and I think he is terribly sick now.” Andrew said as he rolled his shoulders to ease the tension there. “Where did you see him? He is running high temperature already.” She touched his forehead and removed her hand with a worried frown. “He turned up in my house two nights ago, I guessed he trekked because he got to my house late in the night .He was half-drunk by then and I couldn’t get anything out of him except that Becky is getting married.” He said in concern and she sighed heavily. “Becky turned up here on her wedding eve .I don’t know what happened between them except that he left with her. He didn’t come back in until now.” She went to take a bowl of water and wiped his brow. He groaned again and curled up tighter still. “I left him in the morning and didn’t come back till this evening .My phone was bad and I couldn’t reach him. I couldn’t leave my working place either because my supervisor wasn’t around. I’m sorry, mum. I should have find a way to reach you and let you he was in my house. You must have been very worried.” He said anxiously. “Yes, you should have found a way to reach me.” She nodded as she touched her son’s cheek. “What have you done to yourself, baby?” She said with quiet anguish and watched him open red-rimmed eyes. “She is gone forever.” He said in a barely audible voice but she heard him and tears filled Naomi’s eyes. “I know, baby. I know how it hurts to lose someone you love. I have been there.” She murmured to him. His teeth gritted together as he started shivering and she exchanged glances with Andrew. “I think he has caught a fever. We need to get him to the hospital right away.” Andrew said practically and made to lift him up again. “Wait, Andrew. Do you have any money on you? I just paid my debtors tonight and I don’t have a penny on me until I get to the market tomorrow.” She asked worried.



“Good evening.” Someone cleared his throat from the doorway and they both looked up to see Salmon standing on the doorway. “How did you get in?” She asked coldly as she got to her feet. “The door was opened and I knocked but nobody answered. I came in when I hear voices from the bedroom. I’m sorry I barged in without permission. What is wrong with joseph?” He asked smoothly as he moved forward and looked down at him. “Please stay out of this. It is none of your business.” She told him frostily and he stared at her for a while. “Is he your son?’ He asked quietly. “I think he is getting worse. Can we go to the hospital now please?’ Andrew said impatiently as he tried to lift Joseph up and Salmon joined him to hoist the young man up.



Two hours later, Joseph was put on admission at the hospital and Naomi waited impatiently for the result of the test to come out. She released Andrew because he was on duty that night at work and Salmon had to leave in a hurry when he received a call from his wife. “Don’t worry about the hospital bill, Naomi. I have dropped a deposit with the hospital. It seemed there is an emergency at home and I need to leave now but I will be back soon.” He promised as he got to his feet. “Thank you for your assistance. It is highly appreciated.” She said as she drew her chair closer to the hospital bed. He put his hand briefly on her shoulder, rubbed briskly and left the ward without another word.



“Aliyah is pregnant.” Ifeoma Awodele blurted out immediately her husband walked in. He nearly missed a step as he turned and looked at his youngest daughter, Aliyah. She was sitting in the middle of a three-sofa settee, staring down at her beautifully painted toe nails. Her two older sisters flagged her on both sides and he could nearly touch the solidarity among them. Unity in crime! My blessings and my curse, He thought with a heavy heart as he stared at his three beautiful daughters. “Is that right?” He asked quietly as he moved to sit directly opposite them. “Dad, that idiot raped her. We actually went to the hospital afterward but we don’t really know what happened.” His first daughter, Bella jumped to her sister’s rescue, her firm young breasts juggling in the see-through top she wore. Salmon sighed heavily. “I am talking to you, Aliyah. Where were you when the so-called rape took place?” He asked quietly. Aliyah looked from one sister to another and Salmon raised his hand before any of them could talk. “I am sure you were not this silent when you were being raped, right? Where did it happen?” He asked quietly. “He invited me to a party in his house.” Aliyah said in a small voice, wriggling her hands. Ifeoma moaned in distress as she stared at her daughter. “That was not what you told me a few hours ago.” She glared at her daughter. “It is too late for that. This is what happens when others take over your responsibilities and brought up your children in your absence while you climbed the corporate ladder.” Salmon told his wife coldly and he was surprised she didn’t respond for the first time in their marital lives. “That means the rape took place in his house, his room and on his bed to be specific. Am I right?” He turned to his daughter with a cold smile and she nodded as tears filled her eyes. “So your mentors at home didn’t teach you to use protection from you have sex with a man, right?” He turned to his two older daughters and they looked away. “He said he doesn’t like it.” Aliyah said in a teary whisper. “I see. That means you are getting married and you are going to have that baby in his house.” He said in a final voice as he got to his feet. “Dad!” His daughters screamed as they stared at him in horror and glanced at their mother for support. “I am with your father this time around. You girls really disappoint me.” Ifeoma said sadly. “I need to see that young man here before this weekend runs out. Get out of my sight!” He barked at them and they scrambled out of the room.



“Don’t you think she is too young to get married? She is just eighteen, dear!” Ifeoma told her husband cautiously as she crossed over to sit beside him. “She is not too young to have unprotected sex or to have a boyfriend, right?” He asked coldly. “I am not saying that. I just think maybe we should get rid of the pregnancy and give her a final warning.” She said with a shrug. “In addition to being an irresponsible mother, you are also a murderer. I won’t be part of that plan. Like mother like daughters” He hissed as he got to his feet and walked out of the living room. Ifeoma sighed heavily. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice work.. You should have posted it at Literature Section..

I'll move it for you.





And try to put gaps in your works. like the Dialogue etc..



Meanwhile, it's hard to keep writing with few comments. Kudos. 1 Like

OP, you got yourself a fan here. Please let the updates flow regularly biko. Well done. 1 Like

Waoh just came across this, and i must say am highly impressed. Pls let the update come on time. You are doing a great job. 1 Like





@ADUKKY,AdetoroBukola , Thank you for reading. Be sure to expect this week's update before the week runs out.



Thank you @Divepen1. I guess i got it mixed up.@ADUKKY,AdetoroBukola , Thank you for reading. Be sure to expect this week's update before the week runs out.

nice one please more update 1 Like

Thanks for reading. I will do so shortly.

TWIST OF FATE: #8



"Are you Joseph's mother, Naomi Abraham?' The doctor looked at the file and back at her.

"That is right. How is he?" Naomi approached her.

"He has pneumonia and it is at the final stage but he has been stabilized. Has he been taken other drugs before you brought him in?" The disapproval in the doctor's voice was subtle but obvious and Naomi heard it. She lifted her chin.

"Yes. He has been complaining about it for a while but we barely have enough to survive on a daily basis so we have been paying the nurse down the street a visit whenever it comes up. Is he going to be fine?" Her voice ended in a teary whisper and the doctor studied her for a moment.

"He will be fine. He has problem breathing right now and is on a ventilator. You can stay with him if you want to." The doctor smiled at her in assurance.

"Thank you, Doctor. I will stay." Naomi smiled back and began her vigil beside her son's bed.

"What is wrong, Salmon?" Naomi asked quietly. He returned to the hospital the following morning and had been in a pensive mood since he got in.

"I am fine. Do you think we should try and get him out of the country if he is not responding to treatment?" He asked soberly as he stared down at the young man who was struggling with his life.

"I don't think that will be necessary." She said pensively and he looked at her. "I really hope he finds the will to live again. He was so heartbroken and I guess he caught the chill on the wedding eve." She murmured to herself as she stroked the back of his hand.

"Who is she?" He asked curiously.

"Becky Badmus. She was in our house on her wedding eve but he turned her away because he wanted to take care of me before he settled down." Tears filled her eyes again and she swallowed hard. He stared at her in disbelieve.

"Are you serious? No wonder, she was the saddest looking bride I have ever come across and she kept looking into the crowd as if she was searching for someone. She was looking for him." He said with quiet wonder.

"It is as if history was repeating itself. It is destiny." She said quietly.

"He could have been my son, you know." He said with an air of accusation and she closed her eyes wearily.

"Salmon, don't go down that lane again. That issue is in the past and it should stay there. All I want is for my son to be fine so I can move on with my life." She said wearily and he took a deep breath.

"I am sorry, Naomi. I supposed I am blaming you for my marital issues. I should never have gotten married, instead of marrying the next available woman just to spite you." He said tiredly as he dropped onto the plastic seat beside the bed.

"I am sorry to hear about that. How is your wife? How are your kids?" Naomi sat beside him and he sighed heavily.

"My youngest daughter is pregnant for one idiot and the older two are just plain wayward. They can sleep with anything in trouser. I don't know exactly where I went wrong." He said with a weary sigh and proceeded to tell her so many issues going on in his home.

"I see. I think what they lack is discipline. What does your wife do?" She asked curiously.

"She is a senior banking officer. She doesn't even have the time for the kids." He complained bitterly and she gave his hand a reassuring squeeze.

"Everything would be fine, Salmon. It is the job of the two parent to take care of the kids but it is not too late." She said with a smile.

"That is what Joseph told me a few weeks ago and once again, I wish he is my son. I mean that in a good way." He said with a small smile.

"It takes discipline and God's Grace to bring up a child. Try and be a good father to your children, it is not too late to be one." She said calmly.

"Thank you. I will start by being one to your son. That is a pledge. Let's go and see the doctor." He took her hand and led her out of the room.

"Kayode, my dad wants to see you and your family." Aliyah told her boyfriend in a small voice. She was sitting on the single sofa in his room and clutching the throw pillow nervously to her chest.

"Is it because of the pregnancy?" He asked in a gruff voice as he cupped his hand over the lighter and flicked it on to light the cigar dangling from his lips.

"Yes." She mumbled, trying not to give him a disapproving look when he blew smoke into the air and cigar smoke filled the room.

"That is a serious matter. I have told you to let's get rid of it and enjoy ourselves. Are you ready to be a wife and mother now?" He asked solemnly as he leaned against the door and watched her closely. He was still asking himself why he hadn't gotten rid of her when she told him she was pregnant. She wasn't the first woman to try that trick on him, especially once they realized how influential and wealthy his father was and he had learned to discard them as quickly as they come into his life. He met Aliyah at a club party along with her two alluring older sisters but he was attracted to her fresh and innocent look. He wasn't surprised to meet her a virgin when he took her to bed on their second date.

"Well, my dad doesn't want to hear that. He said he will kill me if I try to abort it. Don't you love me?" She asked sulkily as she peeked at him from beneath her veiled eyelashes.

"Baby, I love you." He grinned at her and his dimple winked to life as he came towards her, flicking the cigar in a nearby ashtray.

"I love you too. Please come and see my Dad before he sends me out of his house." Her lower lips jutted out, trembling as she looked at up at him.

"Oh, my baby!" He bent down in front of her and caught her lower lips gently with his teeth. He slipped his hands into her tissue top and captured her full juggling boobs in his palms.

"Oh Kayode, I am not here for this." She moaned as she pushed weakly at his hands.

"Baby, I am in love with your boobs but please try and be wearing your bras. I don't want one idiot seeing it and snatching you from me." He said gruffly as he kneaded her flesh possessively and ran his thumbs lightly over the rigid Tips. Her breath rushed out in a half laugh, half moan as pleasure snake through her. She tried to continue their discussion but gave up when he reached under her micro-mini jeans skirt and yanked away from her her thong.

"Let's get this out of the way and we will talk later." He grinned wickedly as he pushed her back until she was on her back and parted her legs. "You are so wet, baby. I know you can't wait to have me." He crooned softly as he slipped his finger into her. Her lips parted in a helpless moan and her hips jerked in anticipation as he slipped in the second finger and sent pleasure thrills to her brain. She lifted her top and shrugged it off in reckless abandon. She knew where this would end as usual and wondered if this insatiable urge for this man would end one day or if it would always be the answer to all their problems. All thought flew out of her brain when he rubbed the tip of his manhood over her wet entrance and it generated a languid feeling in her thighs. "Yes, baby." He groaned as she wriggled and squirmed until he was completely covered by her warm tight wetness. He released another groan as he started thrusting slowly, watching her face and gradually building the tempo until they were drowning in the tide of lust.

The phone rang noisily and Ifeoma jerked awake in bed. She glanced at her husband who was fast asleep beside her and picked up her phone from the bedside shelf. She groaned quietly when she realized who the caller was and tip-toed out of the room.

"What do you want again, idiot?" She hissed angrily into the phone and he laughed, a soft beautiful sound that had deceived her years ago. How could I be so blind? She thought in agony.

"What took you so long before you answer my call?" He said quietly.

"Well, normal people are in bed and fast asleep by now. What do you want?" She repeated coldly.

"You are indirectly telling me I am abnormal, right? That is a compliment, thank you." He laughed again and she gritted her teeth. She knew he would make his point when he was good and ready and she had no choice than to wait.

"Why are you calling me at this time of the day? Don't you have a life?" She spat into the phone, trying to lower her voice before she woke up her husband.

"I don't have one without you. I still have those beautiful pictures of you in the throes of passion, baby and I look at it every day. I can't forget what it feels to taste those succulent boobs." He murmured in a low voice and she closed her eyes in agony.

"I know you won't allow me to forget that one night of reckless passion and I have given you enough money all through the years whenever you are broke which is like all the time. What else do you want, Kingsley?" She said in a tired voice as she glanced furtively into her bedroom to make sure her husband was still fast asleep.

"I want us to meet and it has to be very soon." He said firmly.

"No way. Are you crazy? Do you even know how crazy that is?" She blurted out instantly and could have bit her tongue.

"Well, there is no problem if you don't want to see me. How is the voting for the Acting vice president going on in your office? I am sure you are leading the vote by now." He said in a friendly voice. Dread settled in the bottom of her belly like lead and she felt the acidic taste of fear at the back of her throat.

"How do you know about the voting going on in my office?" She asked in a trembling voice and he laughed again. "I made it my business to know about everything going on in your life, my love. How will you feel when your colleagues got to work one morning and saw the picture of their senior manager in her glorious nudity, her legs wide spread for all to see?" He painted such a vivid picture in her mind that she nearly threw up on the cold tiles.

"Where do you want to meet? When?" She was trembling so much the phone nearly fell out of her hand.

"That is my girl. I know you will cooperate." He laughed out loud and it sounded like a raging volcano in her ear.

"What is the problem, Naomi? Is Joseph alright?" Salmon asked anxiously as he walked into the private ward and noticed her eyes were red and swollen with tears.

"The doctors said he is not responding to treatment. He is barely breathing, Salmon. He just lay there, so still and lifeless. What am I going to do if he stops breathing?" Naomi voiced out her deepest fear as tears welled up in her eyes again and spilled uncheck down her cheeks.

"Where is your faith, Naomi? He is not going to die." Salmon's heart squeezed in anguish as he drew her into his arms.

"I am scared." She whispered as she dropped her head on his chest and her body shook as she sobbed silently, wretchedly.

"Do you have an international passport? Does he have one?" Salmon asked after a moment.

"He has a passport but I don't have one. What do you have in mind?" She raised tear-stained face to him.

"Let's get him out of this environment. I would have talked to Becky to at least come and see him but she is out of the country on a honeymoon with her husband. The earlier he gets used to the fact that she is married and no longer available, the better. We will get you a passport without much delay." He said briskly.

"Thank you. God bless you for me." She whispered brokenly as she raised her clasped hands to his.

"You deserve the best. Sit down, I will get someone to start arranging the visa for us." He sat down and brought out his phone.

"You are missing him already, Andrew" Salmon observed the sober look on Andrew’s face as Joseph and his mother were assisted through check-in at the airport.

"Yes, I am. He is strong and I am sure he will be fine. Thank you very much for your kindness." Andrew smiled at him.

"You are welcome. I will check up on them as soon as I am a bit free from work. What do you do?" Salmon asked curiously as they turned to leave the airport departure terminal.

"I work as an Assistant Supervisor in Lubicon Servicing Firm." Andrew said casually as he turned to look at Bella whose gaze never left his face since they left Ilorin. She blushed and looked away. She had insisted on following her father when he was leaving home this afternoon and Salmon figured it would get her out of trouble for the day at least.

"I take it you study engineering too?" Salmon smiled at him as they approached the taxi park.

"Yes, sir. We were in the same class all through primary, secondary and university days." He smiled back as he brought his attention back to the elderly man.

"That is good. Bella, sit in the front while I will occupy the backseat with Andrew. I need to discuss some things with him." Salmon instructed as the cab driver opened the car doors for them.

"Yes, Daddy. We are going to the hotel now, right?" Bella tried to hide a yawn as she glanced at her father but her glance flitted to Andrew's face again.

"Yes. Take us to the Lagos Airport Hotel." Salmon told the cab-man as they entered into the cab through the different doors.

"Yes, sir." The cabman responded as he got behind the wheel and kicked the engine to life. 2 Likes 1 Share

nice one sis please more update 1 Like

Thank you for reading.



What do you think is going on in Salmon's household?



What is Aliyah's fate in this?



Kindly let me have your thought?

salmon is not the father of the girls my thought though and maybe his the father of joseph and about aliyah wat do u expect from a wayward child disastrous my opinion 1 Like

I fink he knows about the paternity of joseph... Aliyah should Just bear d consequence of being wayward.. 1 Like

this is just too much for Naomi to bear alone, Joseph must not die ooo, it's either salmon knows Joseph's father or he is the father himself, kip it coming dear 1 Like

I think Salmon may not be the father of one of his girl. If it's so, it's either his wife is insatiable sexually or he neglected his wife.



He may know the father of Joseph. I don't think he is the father cos Naomi said that Joseph is a replica of his father, if he is the father, it would have been noticeable by their looks. 1 Like

Thank you for the feedback,guys.



Be rest assured Joseph will not die. He is a favorite person of mine.lol



Yes, salmon is definitely not father to one of the girls,if not all but he and Naomi have been very close once.

However,how innocent is salmon himself? Yes ,his wife might have cheated on him but is he totally innocent himself?



What is going on between Bella and Andrew?

I will keep you posted , guys.

Thank you for reading. 1 Like

Nice Story U Have Got Here Pls Come And Update Sharparly. 1 Like

i really love the story,, nice writeup but update sharpaly 1 Like

please update oooooooooo please update oooooooooo please update oooooooooo 1 Like 1 Share

Thank you for reading guys.



I truly appreciate you all but I am afraid I am going to disappoint you all as I won't be able to post the next episode until probably next week.



This is because I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks with my son ,so I have not been able to sit down and do much writing these days.



Thank you for your understanding. I promise to make it up to you as soon as possible.



Cheers! 2 Likes

BOLAPE:

Thank you for reading guys.



I truly appreciate you all but I am afraid I am going to disappoint you all as I won't be able to post the next episode until probably next week.



This is because I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks with my son ,so I have not been able to sit down and do much writing these days.



Thank you for your understanding. I promise to make it up to you as soon as possible.



Cheers! sorry dear ao is his health now? more rahman on him sorry dear ao is his health now? more rahman on him

Please bring more update salom will be joesph's father please nothing should happpen to joesph oooo