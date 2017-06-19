CHAPTER ONE

Every woman’s dream is to be loved and cared for by the man she calls husband and lover. But when that dream is shattered, her life becomes miserable, despondent and gloomy. That was the life of Jane Dung. She had built her hope on Pamshak, her High School lover, and had dreamt of a life of bliss with him, what she got instead was agony. Things had begun well initially when they had eloped to Lafia to be together against the advice of their families. Their relationship had been enviable and Jane had envisaged Pamshak was the man who would understand her. Nine months after, Junior was born. A trophy that would solidify their union, unfortunately that was the beginning of her predicament. He started becoming irritable, abusive and petulant. He smoked marijuana often and was constantly moody.



Pamshak’s cruelty and insensitivity worsened as Junior grew older. He frequently whipped her when she offended him and sometimes strangled her for a brief moment just to torture her. After a year, Jane could not endure it any longer. In the daytime when he was away, she packed some things, whisked her son and left Lafia to go back to Jos.



The day Jane absconded from Pamshak’s abode it was the 13th of September 2011. The air was humid and the wind was blowing gently; sign of rain. The driver stopped the Sienna in the N.U.R.T.W park, off Secretariat Junction in Jos. Jane, tired and hungry, came out carrying Junior who was fast asleep. She entered a green and yellow coloured tricycle and paid her fare. The tricycle stopped at Terminus roundabout. She smiled as she skimmed through the centre of the metropolis. Nothing really much had changed. The Terminus tower was still in ruins and the traders with their local wares occupied the streets with their goods for sale. There were Hausa traders selling their gonjo, attractive easy wears and fruits. There were also Ibo traders who spread their second hand books or some who displayed motivational books in stands. In between them were the classy boutiques, posh supermarkets and attractive eateries.



The noise and rustle of the high way roused Junior. He was startled when he looked up and observed the change in location and weather, but he seemed delighted, like he had anticipated the move. He chuckled, a soft tone that teased her senses and made her smile involuntarily. “Now we are free from that tyrant called your father.” She said looking at him.



Junior smiled in response though he did not understand what she meant.



“The only person that will accommodate us now is Aunt Gloria. Thank goodness she stays in Panyam Street.”



“Payam”, Junior tried to repeat.



“Yes, yes. Panyam street, not far from here. All we need do now is take a motorcycle that will drop us at her house. I am so hungry now and you need a warm bath.” Jane had gotten accustomed to talking to Junior regardless of if he understood her or not. It was one of the things she used as an outlet for her pain. It gave her comfort that Junior was always there to listen to her talk. Sometimes he would nod his head, attempt to repeat a word in her sentence, smile or better still give her a bear hug whenever he noticed she was shedding tears.



The motorcyclist stopped at number 23 Panyam Street in front of a black gate at around 4p.m. She alighted and gave him =N= 50 after which he zoomed off. Here they were in front of Aunt Gloria’s house, yet she felt trepidation as she stood there, baby in her left hand and Ghana-must-go bag in her right. Her blue and white lace was soaked in Junior’s urine from their journey to Jos. She took a shallow sigh and ventured to open the black gate. Half nervous and half wondering how her aunt would react to her unscheduled arrival, she made her way among the anciently painted rooms and climbed the stairs that led to the house where her aunt, who was the landlady dwelled. Aunt Gloria came out of her bungalow after she heard the knock, for a moment she stood there mesmerized, as if she had seen her late brother’s ghost. Standing in front of her was Jane, her late brother’s daughter who had eloped with a young man 2 years ago.



“Wai ne su wanan?” She asked in Hausa.



“Auntie ni ne, Jane, de yaro na”. Jane said looking down, little drops of tears had immediately lined up in her tear ducts.



“Almasihu!” Aunt Gloria exclaimed and enclosed Jane and her son in a big embrace.



For a long time now Jane’s eyes were fixed on the wooden centre table while Aunt Gloria ranted her heart out, still shocked at the sudden emergence of Jane with a son. She was reprimanding her niece for the disgraceful act she carried out with that good for nothing man who could not even afford to buy a goat for her mother. And now she had seen for herself what the man was capable of doing. How did she think she was going to cope now with a child? The question lingered in the air like an airborne disease waiting to spread.



Jane adjusted her gaze now to face the ceiling with its dark patches that formed what looked like circles or faces. She had expected this sort of reaction but had not gotten prepared for the answers. There was no time to get prepared, fear was the only thing that had propelled her in Lafia to pack up and leave, she dreaded Junior’s dad walking behind her to see her attempting to get away and imagined then what he would have done. He probably would have given her a blow that would send her falling face down on the gravel breaking her nose and injuring her mouth with the baby at her back crying helplessly. Then he would have removed the baby from her back, set him on the ground and used the shoe on his leg to kick her till she bled. It terrified her just to think about it.



“You heard how your mother cursed you that you would amount to nothing. When you have rested here for some time you would need to go to her and apologise so she can lift away that curse. It is very bad to be cursed by a mother, especially in that kind of circumstance.”

“Yes Auntie. Please I am very sorry for how I misbehaved. I will never lose my senses over a man like that again.”



“You had better not. I don’t even know what came over you then, you were such a good girl and very intelligent too. No one would have believed you would do a stupid thing like that. You would have been in the tertiary institution by now. At least we would have gotten you a place in Nursing School, you... the only child of your mother. She placed so much hope on you. Anyway, thank God you came to your senses and left before he saddled you with more children and maybe even an S.T.D.” She paused and continued, “Why did you not inform me you were coming?”



“Ah, Auntie, that man collected my phone when we had an argument one time. I told him I wanted to call my mother to hear how she was and he just seized the phone and removed my SIM.”



“Imagine!” Aunt Gloria folded her hands, then released them again. “That is what you get when you go off to live with an animal with no home training. He will abuse your life till there is nothing left to abuse. I just hope God heals you of all the trauma you have passed through. You need to go through a long recovery and rediscovery, you need to know how to tell a fake man from a real man. It is well eh, my daughter. God will help you. Let me turn the tuwo and serve you and your son.”



They talked for long after Junior had his bath and had slept. It was mostly Aunt Gloria doing the talking with Jane answering questions or making some cynic remarks about Pamshak, the man who she was once crazy about. Finally, her aunt left her to sleep saying they would continue another day. Jane closed the windows, two years out of Jos had not been able to wipe off the memory of Jos cold from her mind. She still remembered vividly how cold it could get especially at night and in the mornings. The last time she had slept in this particular room, her cousins Esther and Rachel were with her. According to Aunt Gloria, Esther was now in her second year in Plateau State University, Bokkos while Rachel was doing Remedials in Unijos. She envied her cousins secretly. She knew if she had not run off with Pamshak 2 years ago, she also would have been advanced in her education.



She changed into her yellow maternity night gown that allowed her to breast feed at night. She recalled how many times Pamshak had called it annoying and unattractive because it was big and opaque. He was fond of criticising her dress sense and compared her to other girls in the vicinity they lived.



“How old are you now? Just 19, and already you dress like a mother of 6. Shut up! When I am correcting you that’s the time you bring up your excuses. Buy tight fitting gowns and skirts that will reveal your shape. That is how to keep your man.” He would say to her when she changed into her night gown. Then he would let out a hiss so long that if it could be measured it would be the distance of Jos to Kaduna. “Wear fitting dresses, ina. Put on earrings, I have to remind you first. Make your hair to look attractive, even that is too difficult for you and there are girls that make hair around here. Look I am tired of all this, your dressing is too Deeper Life for my liking.”



“And what’s wrong in looking Deeper Life? Look how he is talking as if he gives me money to make myself presentable. Soup wey sweet, na money kill am.”



He would then stare at her so intensely without saying anything that would send shivers to her brain. She would climb the bed silently and say her prayers without bothering to ask him to join, he did not believe in prayers or the like. Then she would lie down facing her child anticipating when he would wake up to suck, Junior would not wake up to suck so soon but she would rather face her little child than the grown up woman beater behind her. She would soon fall asleep only to be jerked awake late in the night by Pamshak.



A wry smile lighted up her face as she sank into the warm blanket as soft as fur and thick as the earth. There would be no one to jerk her awake anymore, no one to cause her insides to be sore and no one to slap her if her shrieks were starting to sound louder. She was free from tyranny. For many months now she had imagined a world free from Pamshak. It had not seemed possible then because he had threatened that if she ever left him he would find her, kill her and take away his son. But she was brave enough to plot an escape and it had been successful. Pamshak would be too scared to come looking for her among her people, besides he did not know Aunt Gloria’s house.



He would probably just miss them a little and get over it. In a year to come she knew he would have already settled with another girl who he would assault and mug. She took a deep breath and exhaled as her mind took a reverse turn to the time they both met.



They were both students of Noble Minds Academy in Rukuba road, the school fees was high but her mother always managed to pull the money together to pay as she believed the school really helped towards Jane’s academic aptitude. Jane worked hard at school and was top of the science class in SS1A. In second term they had a new student, he was tall, lanky, fair and was good in cracking jokes. What he lacked in good looks, he made up in smooth talk and great dress sense. Jane did not take much notice of him even though many of her female class mates hung around him during recess. However she was surprised one day when the new boy walked up to her during closing and said “Excuse me Ma’am, I would like to be your escort for today.”



She turned to look at him intending to rebuff his offer but when he extended his hand to collect her Winnie the Pooh bag, she felt all of a sudden dazzled by his presence, his camaraderie and his cool flamboyance. He was not so handsome in appearance but he made a good show to impress with his neatly ironed uniform and his sweet smelling perfume that sent her brain to Neptune. His hair was shaved to compliment his lanky look and Jane noticed he applied white powder and lip gloss to his face. “I really do not need anyone to be my escort”. She managed to say.



He insisted, “I have noticed since I came to this school that you don’t leave in the company of anyone.”



“So?”



“So I have decided to be your personal chaperon.”



“Don’t you have important things to do, I live a little bit far from the school.”



“If you have not observed, we live close to ourselves in Sparkling Street.”



“Oh,” Jane said a little flushed and began walking. Pamshak followed suite with her bag in his left hand and her heart in his right.

Days on they were what students referred to as five and six. They came to school together, hung together during recess and when school closed they accompanied each other home. Months went by and Pamshak swore his undying love to Jane. His words enthralled her, she had never met a poet as pleasant and charming with words as he was and soon she agreed to be his girlfriend. He wrote love poems for her occasionally and his texts were always poetic. Jane struggled not to lose her grades but could not stop the gradual descent of her scores right up from Maths to Biology. She could not help it, her head was in the clouds. Each time she opened a book to read she imagined Pamshak’s sweet word’s penned down in beautiful calligraphy. She was always fantasizing her life with him and how they would raise their family. Her mother noticed her daughter’s nonchalance towards studies and the fondness she displayed for Pamshak who she sensed was a bad influence to her daughter. She took to caning Jane and nagging at her.



Jane too was worried about her studies but she could not concentrate on her books especially as Pamshak had introduced smooching to their relationship. He had told her it was harmless but it always made her feel so high and even when she left him she missed it and wanted it badly. By the time she was in SS3, she had dropped from third in her class to fourteenth. During the break that preceded her WAEC and NECO exams, Pamshak travelled to the village to get money from his uncles. This absence of her boyfriend had given her the chance to study hard, he did not however resume in time after the holiday. Jane buried her head in her books so much that her mother was scared she was over reading. When Pamshak resumed, the time table for WAEC had already been pasted and he had to also read so there was no time for smooching for any of them.



Jane surprised everyone in her WAEC result with 7A’s and 2C’s in English and Maths. In her NECO result she made 2A’s, 5B’s and 2C’s. Her mother was so happy she carried her on her back and danced round the compound so that soon everyone knew she had made a good result. Her Principal, Mrs Simi Pam, congratulated her in the presence of other students and promised her she could come and teach in the school any time she wanted. Many of her mates also came around her to felicitate with her and some that were at logger heads with her be foretimes befriended her upon hearing the news. They all thought she stood a better chance of success in life. They had their graduation party on the 30th July 2009 in Amo Suites Hotel. During the general dance every boy was trying to dance with her or embrace her, she was so embarrassed she left the stage and came to sit with her best friend, Planang.



“Now that you have graduated from Secondary school, Jane, you need to get rid of this your grasshopper of a boyfriend,” Planang said to her over their Amstel Malta drinks.



“Are you nuts? I love Pamshak”. She said with a frown.



“What kind of old love is that?” Old was a word that meant boring or stupid in their school. “That guy is just a parasite, you know in a symbiotic relationship, the parasites are the only ones who benefit. That guy has added nothing to you since you have been dating him, can you name any good thing he has done for you ever since apart from rousing your hormones?” Planang asked looking Jane fixedly in the eyes.

Jane scratched her palms.



“Nothing!” Planang said, “You code my paro don’t you? See you be fine babe wey get sharp brain, no be say you dey use chokes like the rest of us dey use. If you jack you dey grab wella. This guy no be your level again babe. See I dey tell you forget this old guy concentrate for your future, you go see better guy wey clean, hans come get money to spend on you wey go follow you. No be this stingy, dull, local dude wey no get future plans.”



“But I love him.” Jane replied.



“See I go give you beta blow. E be like say you no grab wetin I don tell you. That guy is a nonentity and he plans to lead you to the land of mediocrity. A fine intelligent girl such as yourself deserves more than that loafer has to offer. Cut off from him and focus on building your future. Go to Higher Institution, get good grades, get a good career then you will see guys better than Pamshak begging for your hand in marriage, what is this foolish relationship?”



She had not ended when they heard a grunt behind them, they turned and saw Pamshak, his eyes were red and looked teary and his face was cold, he was frowning and his veins stood out from their hiding. He was holding a bottle of Gordon Spark, he let go of the bottle and it fell on the ground breaking into pieces. Every body turned to get a glimpse of what was happening. Conscious of the attention he had generated, he slowly walked out of the hall where the party was going on. The music resumed, the D.J decided P’Square’s Wahala Dey would fit the occasion. The students soon forgot about the drama and started dancing. Jane looked at Planang, she was sipping her malt casually, unperturbed. This annoyed Jane so much that she left her, came out of the hall and ran after Pamshak. He was walking briskly to Sparkling Junction, his jacket was spread on his back and his hands were in his pocket.



“Pamshak,” she called and walked faster, “Pam, Pam please...” She caught up with him and his speed decreased. She looked at him or rather he looked at her and she was startled to see him crying. She hugged him abruptly pressing her chest hard on his own.



“Why offer me your sympathy? Go and pursue your future so you can get all the handsome rich boys you want.” He said in-between sobs.

“You are my handsome rich boy. It is you I want, forget Planang, forget what she said.”



“You were sitting there doing nothing when she called me dull, local and below your level, weren’t you? She said I don’t have future plans for my life, isn’t it? See eh, just leave me alone, I can’t take this. Leave me now, I have a temper, leave I said”.



“I won’t leave you. You know nothing bad anyone says of you will water down my love for you. You are my muse, my everything, Pam I can’t do without you, please don’t leave me I beg you.” She began to cry, it was his turn to hug her and the hug lasted for over a minute.



“Do you really love me, Baby J?” He called her Baby J.



“Yes Pam, I do.”



“Would you prove it to me?”



She nodded.



He took her hand and led her to his house. It was quiet when they got there because it was late in the night. He opened the door to his room, she was apprehensive but she tried her best to look poised. The door gave way and both of them entered. They sat on his bed holding each other for some minutes. Jane noticed his bed, reading table and bags were the only properties in the room. She wondered how poor his family were, before she knew it he had started unbuttoning her blouse.