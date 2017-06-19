₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 10:11pm On May 19
Please do not reproduce this story. Do not copy and reproduce in written or printed form. Plagiarism is a big offense which is punishable by law. Simply read, enjoy and comment. I would appreciate honest criticisms, mention others you know will enjoy the story. I love my readers dearly, you may find that hard to believe.
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 10:24pm On May 19
CHAPTER ONE
Every woman’s dream is to be loved and cared for by the man she calls husband and lover. But when that dream is shattered, her life becomes miserable, despondent and gloomy. That was the life of Jane Dung. She had built her hope on Pamshak, her High School lover, and had dreamt of a life of bliss with him, what she got instead was agony. Things had begun well initially when they had eloped to Lafia to be together against the advice of their families. Their relationship had been enviable and Jane had envisaged Pamshak was the man who would understand her. Nine months after, Junior was born. A trophy that would solidify their union, unfortunately that was the beginning of her predicament. He started becoming irritable, abusive and petulant. He smoked marijuana often and was constantly moody.
Pamshak’s cruelty and insensitivity worsened as Junior grew older. He frequently whipped her when she offended him and sometimes strangled her for a brief moment just to torture her. After a year, Jane could not endure it any longer. In the daytime when he was away, she packed some things, whisked her son and left Lafia to go back to Jos.
The day Jane absconded from Pamshak’s abode it was the 13th of September 2011. The air was humid and the wind was blowing gently; sign of rain. The driver stopped the Sienna in the N.U.R.T.W park, off Secretariat Junction in Jos. Jane, tired and hungry, came out carrying Junior who was fast asleep. She entered a green and yellow coloured tricycle and paid her fare. The tricycle stopped at Terminus roundabout. She smiled as she skimmed through the centre of the metropolis. Nothing really much had changed. The Terminus tower was still in ruins and the traders with their local wares occupied the streets with their goods for sale. There were Hausa traders selling their gonjo, attractive easy wears and fruits. There were also Ibo traders who spread their second hand books or some who displayed motivational books in stands. In between them were the classy boutiques, posh supermarkets and attractive eateries.
The noise and rustle of the high way roused Junior. He was startled when he looked up and observed the change in location and weather, but he seemed delighted, like he had anticipated the move. He chuckled, a soft tone that teased her senses and made her smile involuntarily. “Now we are free from that tyrant called your father.” She said looking at him.
Junior smiled in response though he did not understand what she meant.
“The only person that will accommodate us now is Aunt Gloria. Thank goodness she stays in Panyam Street.”
“Payam”, Junior tried to repeat.
“Yes, yes. Panyam street, not far from here. All we need do now is take a motorcycle that will drop us at her house. I am so hungry now and you need a warm bath.” Jane had gotten accustomed to talking to Junior regardless of if he understood her or not. It was one of the things she used as an outlet for her pain. It gave her comfort that Junior was always there to listen to her talk. Sometimes he would nod his head, attempt to repeat a word in her sentence, smile or better still give her a bear hug whenever he noticed she was shedding tears.
The motorcyclist stopped at number 23 Panyam Street in front of a black gate at around 4p.m. She alighted and gave him =N= 50 after which he zoomed off. Here they were in front of Aunt Gloria’s house, yet she felt trepidation as she stood there, baby in her left hand and Ghana-must-go bag in her right. Her blue and white lace was soaked in Junior’s urine from their journey to Jos. She took a shallow sigh and ventured to open the black gate. Half nervous and half wondering how her aunt would react to her unscheduled arrival, she made her way among the anciently painted rooms and climbed the stairs that led to the house where her aunt, who was the landlady dwelled. Aunt Gloria came out of her bungalow after she heard the knock, for a moment she stood there mesmerized, as if she had seen her late brother’s ghost. Standing in front of her was Jane, her late brother’s daughter who had eloped with a young man 2 years ago.
“Wai ne su wanan?” She asked in Hausa.
“Auntie ni ne, Jane, de yaro na”. Jane said looking down, little drops of tears had immediately lined up in her tear ducts.
“Almasihu!” Aunt Gloria exclaimed and enclosed Jane and her son in a big embrace.
For a long time now Jane’s eyes were fixed on the wooden centre table while Aunt Gloria ranted her heart out, still shocked at the sudden emergence of Jane with a son. She was reprimanding her niece for the disgraceful act she carried out with that good for nothing man who could not even afford to buy a goat for her mother. And now she had seen for herself what the man was capable of doing. How did she think she was going to cope now with a child? The question lingered in the air like an airborne disease waiting to spread.
Jane adjusted her gaze now to face the ceiling with its dark patches that formed what looked like circles or faces. She had expected this sort of reaction but had not gotten prepared for the answers. There was no time to get prepared, fear was the only thing that had propelled her in Lafia to pack up and leave, she dreaded Junior’s dad walking behind her to see her attempting to get away and imagined then what he would have done. He probably would have given her a blow that would send her falling face down on the gravel breaking her nose and injuring her mouth with the baby at her back crying helplessly. Then he would have removed the baby from her back, set him on the ground and used the shoe on his leg to kick her till she bled. It terrified her just to think about it.
“You heard how your mother cursed you that you would amount to nothing. When you have rested here for some time you would need to go to her and apologise so she can lift away that curse. It is very bad to be cursed by a mother, especially in that kind of circumstance.”
“Yes Auntie. Please I am very sorry for how I misbehaved. I will never lose my senses over a man like that again.”
“You had better not. I don’t even know what came over you then, you were such a good girl and very intelligent too. No one would have believed you would do a stupid thing like that. You would have been in the tertiary institution by now. At least we would have gotten you a place in Nursing School, you... the only child of your mother. She placed so much hope on you. Anyway, thank God you came to your senses and left before he saddled you with more children and maybe even an S.T.D.” She paused and continued, “Why did you not inform me you were coming?”
“Ah, Auntie, that man collected my phone when we had an argument one time. I told him I wanted to call my mother to hear how she was and he just seized the phone and removed my SIM.”
“Imagine!” Aunt Gloria folded her hands, then released them again. “That is what you get when you go off to live with an animal with no home training. He will abuse your life till there is nothing left to abuse. I just hope God heals you of all the trauma you have passed through. You need to go through a long recovery and rediscovery, you need to know how to tell a fake man from a real man. It is well eh, my daughter. God will help you. Let me turn the tuwo and serve you and your son.”
They talked for long after Junior had his bath and had slept. It was mostly Aunt Gloria doing the talking with Jane answering questions or making some cynic remarks about Pamshak, the man who she was once crazy about. Finally, her aunt left her to sleep saying they would continue another day. Jane closed the windows, two years out of Jos had not been able to wipe off the memory of Jos cold from her mind. She still remembered vividly how cold it could get especially at night and in the mornings. The last time she had slept in this particular room, her cousins Esther and Rachel were with her. According to Aunt Gloria, Esther was now in her second year in Plateau State University, Bokkos while Rachel was doing Remedials in Unijos. She envied her cousins secretly. She knew if she had not run off with Pamshak 2 years ago, she also would have been advanced in her education.
She changed into her yellow maternity night gown that allowed her to breast feed at night. She recalled how many times Pamshak had called it annoying and unattractive because it was big and opaque. He was fond of criticising her dress sense and compared her to other girls in the vicinity they lived.
“How old are you now? Just 19, and already you dress like a mother of 6. Shut up! When I am correcting you that’s the time you bring up your excuses. Buy tight fitting gowns and skirts that will reveal your shape. That is how to keep your man.” He would say to her when she changed into her night gown. Then he would let out a hiss so long that if it could be measured it would be the distance of Jos to Kaduna. “Wear fitting dresses, ina. Put on earrings, I have to remind you first. Make your hair to look attractive, even that is too difficult for you and there are girls that make hair around here. Look I am tired of all this, your dressing is too Deeper Life for my liking.”
“And what’s wrong in looking Deeper Life? Look how he is talking as if he gives me money to make myself presentable. Soup wey sweet, na money kill am.”
He would then stare at her so intensely without saying anything that would send shivers to her brain. She would climb the bed silently and say her prayers without bothering to ask him to join, he did not believe in prayers or the like. Then she would lie down facing her child anticipating when he would wake up to suck, Junior would not wake up to suck so soon but she would rather face her little child than the grown up woman beater behind her. She would soon fall asleep only to be jerked awake late in the night by Pamshak.
A wry smile lighted up her face as she sank into the warm blanket as soft as fur and thick as the earth. There would be no one to jerk her awake anymore, no one to cause her insides to be sore and no one to slap her if her shrieks were starting to sound louder. She was free from tyranny. For many months now she had imagined a world free from Pamshak. It had not seemed possible then because he had threatened that if she ever left him he would find her, kill her and take away his son. But she was brave enough to plot an escape and it had been successful. Pamshak would be too scared to come looking for her among her people, besides he did not know Aunt Gloria’s house.
He would probably just miss them a little and get over it. In a year to come she knew he would have already settled with another girl who he would assault and mug. She took a deep breath and exhaled as her mind took a reverse turn to the time they both met.
They were both students of Noble Minds Academy in Rukuba road, the school fees was high but her mother always managed to pull the money together to pay as she believed the school really helped towards Jane’s academic aptitude. Jane worked hard at school and was top of the science class in SS1A. In second term they had a new student, he was tall, lanky, fair and was good in cracking jokes. What he lacked in good looks, he made up in smooth talk and great dress sense. Jane did not take much notice of him even though many of her female class mates hung around him during recess. However she was surprised one day when the new boy walked up to her during closing and said “Excuse me Ma’am, I would like to be your escort for today.”
She turned to look at him intending to rebuff his offer but when he extended his hand to collect her Winnie the Pooh bag, she felt all of a sudden dazzled by his presence, his camaraderie and his cool flamboyance. He was not so handsome in appearance but he made a good show to impress with his neatly ironed uniform and his sweet smelling perfume that sent her brain to Neptune. His hair was shaved to compliment his lanky look and Jane noticed he applied white powder and lip gloss to his face. “I really do not need anyone to be my escort”. She managed to say.
He insisted, “I have noticed since I came to this school that you don’t leave in the company of anyone.”
“So?”
“So I have decided to be your personal chaperon.”
“Don’t you have important things to do, I live a little bit far from the school.”
“If you have not observed, we live close to ourselves in Sparkling Street.”
“Oh,” Jane said a little flushed and began walking. Pamshak followed suite with her bag in his left hand and her heart in his right.
Days on they were what students referred to as five and six. They came to school together, hung together during recess and when school closed they accompanied each other home. Months went by and Pamshak swore his undying love to Jane. His words enthralled her, she had never met a poet as pleasant and charming with words as he was and soon she agreed to be his girlfriend. He wrote love poems for her occasionally and his texts were always poetic. Jane struggled not to lose her grades but could not stop the gradual descent of her scores right up from Maths to Biology. She could not help it, her head was in the clouds. Each time she opened a book to read she imagined Pamshak’s sweet word’s penned down in beautiful calligraphy. She was always fantasizing her life with him and how they would raise their family. Her mother noticed her daughter’s nonchalance towards studies and the fondness she displayed for Pamshak who she sensed was a bad influence to her daughter. She took to caning Jane and nagging at her.
Jane too was worried about her studies but she could not concentrate on her books especially as Pamshak had introduced smooching to their relationship. He had told her it was harmless but it always made her feel so high and even when she left him she missed it and wanted it badly. By the time she was in SS3, she had dropped from third in her class to fourteenth. During the break that preceded her WAEC and NECO exams, Pamshak travelled to the village to get money from his uncles. This absence of her boyfriend had given her the chance to study hard, he did not however resume in time after the holiday. Jane buried her head in her books so much that her mother was scared she was over reading. When Pamshak resumed, the time table for WAEC had already been pasted and he had to also read so there was no time for smooching for any of them.
Jane surprised everyone in her WAEC result with 7A’s and 2C’s in English and Maths. In her NECO result she made 2A’s, 5B’s and 2C’s. Her mother was so happy she carried her on her back and danced round the compound so that soon everyone knew she had made a good result. Her Principal, Mrs Simi Pam, congratulated her in the presence of other students and promised her she could come and teach in the school any time she wanted. Many of her mates also came around her to felicitate with her and some that were at logger heads with her be foretimes befriended her upon hearing the news. They all thought she stood a better chance of success in life. They had their graduation party on the 30th July 2009 in Amo Suites Hotel. During the general dance every boy was trying to dance with her or embrace her, she was so embarrassed she left the stage and came to sit with her best friend, Planang.
“Now that you have graduated from Secondary school, Jane, you need to get rid of this your grasshopper of a boyfriend,” Planang said to her over their Amstel Malta drinks.
“Are you nuts? I love Pamshak”. She said with a frown.
“What kind of old love is that?” Old was a word that meant boring or stupid in their school. “That guy is just a parasite, you know in a symbiotic relationship, the parasites are the only ones who benefit. That guy has added nothing to you since you have been dating him, can you name any good thing he has done for you ever since apart from rousing your hormones?” Planang asked looking Jane fixedly in the eyes.
Jane scratched her palms.
“Nothing!” Planang said, “You code my paro don’t you? See you be fine babe wey get sharp brain, no be say you dey use chokes like the rest of us dey use. If you jack you dey grab wella. This guy no be your level again babe. See I dey tell you forget this old guy concentrate for your future, you go see better guy wey clean, hans come get money to spend on you wey go follow you. No be this stingy, dull, local dude wey no get future plans.”
“But I love him.” Jane replied.
“See I go give you beta blow. E be like say you no grab wetin I don tell you. That guy is a nonentity and he plans to lead you to the land of mediocrity. A fine intelligent girl such as yourself deserves more than that loafer has to offer. Cut off from him and focus on building your future. Go to Higher Institution, get good grades, get a good career then you will see guys better than Pamshak begging for your hand in marriage, what is this foolish relationship?”
She had not ended when they heard a grunt behind them, they turned and saw Pamshak, his eyes were red and looked teary and his face was cold, he was frowning and his veins stood out from their hiding. He was holding a bottle of Gordon Spark, he let go of the bottle and it fell on the ground breaking into pieces. Every body turned to get a glimpse of what was happening. Conscious of the attention he had generated, he slowly walked out of the hall where the party was going on. The music resumed, the D.J decided P’Square’s Wahala Dey would fit the occasion. The students soon forgot about the drama and started dancing. Jane looked at Planang, she was sipping her malt casually, unperturbed. This annoyed Jane so much that she left her, came out of the hall and ran after Pamshak. He was walking briskly to Sparkling Junction, his jacket was spread on his back and his hands were in his pocket.
“Pamshak,” she called and walked faster, “Pam, Pam please...” She caught up with him and his speed decreased. She looked at him or rather he looked at her and she was startled to see him crying. She hugged him abruptly pressing her chest hard on his own.
“Why offer me your sympathy? Go and pursue your future so you can get all the handsome rich boys you want.” He said in-between sobs.
“You are my handsome rich boy. It is you I want, forget Planang, forget what she said.”
“You were sitting there doing nothing when she called me dull, local and below your level, weren’t you? She said I don’t have future plans for my life, isn’t it? See eh, just leave me alone, I can’t take this. Leave me now, I have a temper, leave I said”.
“I won’t leave you. You know nothing bad anyone says of you will water down my love for you. You are my muse, my everything, Pam I can’t do without you, please don’t leave me I beg you.” She began to cry, it was his turn to hug her and the hug lasted for over a minute.
“Do you really love me, Baby J?” He called her Baby J.
“Yes Pam, I do.”
“Would you prove it to me?”
She nodded.
He took her hand and led her to his house. It was quiet when they got there because it was late in the night. He opened the door to his room, she was apprehensive but she tried her best to look poised. The door gave way and both of them entered. They sat on his bed holding each other for some minutes. Jane noticed his bed, reading table and bags were the only properties in the room. She wondered how poor his family were, before she knew it he had started unbuttoning her blouse.
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 2:13am On May 20
Please comment, tell me what you see in the style. I will be updating as soon as possible. Mentions will be great as well.Thanks.
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 12:07pm On May 20
CHAPTER ONE continued
“No...” She struggled to restrain him from removing her clothes.
“If you do this with me, we would be one.” He said to her, “Baby J, I can’t live without you and you said the same of me. I know right now I have nothing to offer you but I will work hard to make sure we both achieve our dreams. I cannot concentrate if you are not by my side, I want you to come stay with me in Lafia where I have gotten some work to do. With time when I have saved I will come pay your bride price so you can officially become my wife. What do you say to that?”
“I can’t go to stay with you in Lafia, it’s not proper. My mum and family members will frown at it. If you want to marry me, let’s do it properly. We will have a church wedding and we would invite all our mates to witness it.”
“We will have a wedding quite okay, but for now we can still be together.”
“As what, Pam? As what?” There was anger in her tone, for a brief moment she thought of what Planang had said and foresaw he wanted to crush her bright hope.
“As lovers. Many lovers do it nowadays, it’s not something strange. You said you loved me, maybe your love is not as strong as mine because I can do anything for you but you can’t. You think I am a loafer like your friend said, right? No problem.”
“It’s not the way you see it, Pam. What about my family?” Her voice was pleading and he caught the desperation in it.
“Look, I put you first above my family and I can say ‘to hell with any body that does not accept you’. See, you need to have this die hard mentality, people will not always accept your worldview. You cannot please everyone, can you?”
Jane started to think about what he was saying but knew it will take a lot on her part. What would all her mates think of her when they got to know? They would be so disappointed. He started to kiss her on her neck till she finally succumbed to his will.
When Jane came back from her reverie, she was shedding hot tears, it wet the pillow and ran down the tip of the blanket. She was such a fool to have let herself be deceived by a good for nothing man who only added pains in her life.
She looked down at Junior sleeping peacefully. His body heaved up and down as he breathed. All over him was spelt innocence and calm. She would have left him with his father to cope, but could not for several reasons. His father would never care for him better than she would and she did not want Junior becoming like his dad in character. Already he bore striking resemblance to his father much to her annoyance. But she loved him all the same. Sometimes she felt as though her life would have been easier without a child to make demands, Junior seemed to be so addicted to her breast that even in his sleep he sucked an invincible breast. When he was awake he always wanted her attention and cried over every minute issue. She knew if her father were still alive, he would advice her to leave the child with his father so she could go on and get a better future, a future her ex almost truncated.
Her ex, it was funny when she thought of the word ex. Fancy her chatting with her friends and saying “my ex”. She pronounced the word to feel how it would sound in her own mouth and she thought it sounded superb not weird as she thought it would. She thought about her education, how will she further her education with Junior by her side and who will pay for her tuition? Her mother had sworn not to take her back if she came crying but excluding that she learnt from her aunt that her mother was now heavily indebted from all the money she had borrowed to pay her school fees in a prestigious school.
Thunder struck and almost immediately rain started falling. Jane smiled as she heard the sound of rain, it was soothing and ever since she was a child she always thought it was God’s way of telling her it would be alright. She listened intently as the raindrops hit the zinc outside, it sounded like the drums beaten during presentations by Sabon Rai. They gradually slowed to a soft pelting, that was when she took out her dairy and began to write. Aside talking to her son, this was another escape mechanism that helped her cope in her abusive relationship though the latter was more dangerous and might have caused her serious beatings.
|Re: Entangled by rayvelez: 10:51pm On May 20
Another great story, can't wait for next updates. Well done.
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 1:12pm On May 21
rayvelez:
Thank you so much rayvelez , I will do my best not to let you down.
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 2:11pm On May 21
CHAPTER TWO
A week after Jane had come back to Jos, she went to see her mother to apologise for her wrongs. She was accompanied by Aunt Gloria who assisted in carrying the child and also pleaded on behalf of Jane.
“When a baby bites a mother’s Tip, she slaps the baby but does not hamper him from sucking her milk.” Aunt Gloria was pleading, she wore a blue buba and Junior was huddled up at her side. He was dressed in his fine overall jeans with a white shirt inside and his eyes were fixed on his grandmother who could not help looking his way.
“Jane has wronged us all, but we cannot continue to bark over the disgrace she caused us. We have to forgive her especially as she has asked for pardon. Let us pardon her and give her and this child another opportunity.”
Mama Jane spat on the ground, she was sitting on the veranda outside her house. Other neighbours had withdrawn to give them privacy but some inquisitive ones pretended to be busy so they could eavesdrop. “Pardon her? Pardon her you say? There is nothing to pardon in this matter. My neighbours will bear me witness- they are around”, She stretched her hands to point at the neighbours outside who by now were feigning serious activities. “They were here when Jane and I use to disturb the compound. I will run around with a cane in my hand trying to correct this girl, shouting at her at the same time about the dangers of premarital sex and that that good for nothing boy was only trying to destroy her future. Haba, at least she would have been ashamed to follow him so that our neighbours will not mock us.
“Was it not you, Gloria, who came all the way from your house when I told you the rubbish decision she had made? You came in a haste to try and talk sense into her brain to dissuade her from making the most wrong decision of her life, ama ina, this foolish girl did not listen. Bro Davou even suggested we call the police to lock up the boy for inviting her over but we all agreed the accusation will be baseless. This is a girl I suffered to train in school, I borrowed money from my cooperative societies just to pay her school fees. Had I known I would have put her in a public school, what a waste.” She sneered at Jane.
“Ah-ah, ah-ah, she is not a waste. All is not lost”. Said Aunt Gloria.
“This one, can she ever amount to anything again? With a baby to feed and take care of? The only good thing she can do for herself is to fry yams in the evenings and take sewing classes in the mornings.” Mama Jane said turning her face to face the door.
Aunt Gloria made a signal to Jane so she could take up the plead. Jane knelt down on the ground. “Mummy please I am sorry, please I am really sorry. I don’t know what came over me, I wish I could erase my mistake. Every bit of what I did makes me feel terribly bad that I cry over and over at the thought of how I followed that boy.”
Mama Jane hissed and adjusted her wrapper. She refused to look in the direction of Jane. “Even if I forgive you, you will still disappoint me again. It is written all over you. You cannot control your body when a man comes near you.”
“If you give me another chance I will be a good child. I will not bring shame to you again. I have learnt my lesson.” Jane said in between tears.
“Mama Jane, please forgive her. You can see she is really sorry. We are all human and we make mistakes. Forgive her and support her so she can make us proud tomorrow. Dan Allah.”
They continued pleading till Mama Jane could no longer decline. She told them to enter the house. When they all entered she used her wrapper to dry the little tears that had been forming which she had been suppressing. “Kai”. She exclaimed before standing up to enter the house too.
Jane’s mother worked in the State Government as a Civil Servant. Though she was a senior worker, her salary was not regular. Sometimes three months will pass before she would receive one month’s salary which was not always complete. Strikes even made things worse as the government will refuse to pay the workers for the months they were striking. In order to survive these months of no salary she had to borrow and pay when she received her own salary. Hers was a hard knock life. Even then she was still better off than most people who had no jobs at all. Her husband, Jane’s father, had also been a civil servant who died as a result of sickness. His hard earned savings were used to conduct his burial.
Inside Mama Jane’s sitting room, the two sisters talked about Jane’s future and the welfare of her son, Junior. Mama Jane suggested they meet Pamshak’s mother, who lived in the next street to convince her to contribute for her grandson’s welfare. Jane rejected the idea, she did not want anything to bring her close to Pamshak. She would rather stay close to Aunt Gloria and help with the store. What about her education? The two women asked. God would help her, Jane answered. She would look out for any business she could do or any job she could take that would enable her save for her tertiary institution.
Jane along with Junior followed her aunt back to Terminus that day. Her mum reversed the curse in their presence and prayed for her daughter to do well in life.
***************************************************************************************************
Jane became a sales girl in her aunt’s provision store. Her aunt gave her 5 thousand naira every month. She bought toiletries for herself and her child and saved 1 thousand naira in the corporative bank. Her search to find something better to do was slow and yielded no result. She dropped resumes in schools and eateries to be cleaner or cook but got the we-will-get-back-to-you reply. At the end of six months she became frustrated and disappointed. She stopped submitting resumes.
A year passed and Jane with her son who she had renamed Isaac had added weight compared to how they were when they just came. Isaac was now 2 years and could talk to some extent as well as understand when people talked to him. He called Aunt Gloria Mama and called his mother Mummy. They all spoke English to him but he could understand Hausa as well because it was spoken in the house and by the kids in the compound. One day after Isaac’s second birthday, Jane had finished attending to a customer when Aunt Gloria entered the store.
“There is a wedding coming up Jane”.
“Whose wedding?” Jane asked.
“You know Uncle Davou’s first daughter, the one who went through Nursing school and was working as a nurse in Airforce hospital?”
“Oh, I know her well, Rahila”.
“Yes, Rahila. She is the one getting married in the next three months.”
Jane tried to picture Rahila. Rahila was her cousin who was older than her with ten years gap or so. The last time they met was when she, Jane was in SS2. It was during the Christmas break and Uncle Davou had invited her over to his house in Rayfield. She had been overjoyed knowing that meant she would stay in a big man’s house, in a big man’s area and eat big man’s food.
Rahila was a beautiful classy girl as she remembered and she hardly spoke to Jane. Every day Jane saw girls of Rahila’s age come to the house to see Rahila. Some were in Nursing School like her cousin had been while some were studying in UniJos or working as nurses in a hospital. None of them would even take note of her, they would think she was the house maid. Jane would sit in the dinning room listening attentively to their discussions, fascinated at their mannerisms and idiosyncrasies. She would watch one eyed as they exchanged their black berry phones and talked about the latest things; latest phones, latest songs, latest Hollywood movies and latest fashionable styles.
Jane would leave when Aunt Fatuh called her or when her male cousin who was her age mate came to the dinning with his own friends. She had always fancied Rahila, snub though she was, and thought someday she will be like her.
Now Rahila was going to be married. She had waited till she was 30, had waited till she had climbed her academic ladder, had waited till she had accomplished her career goals. She was probably still chaste and her beauty was still intact. She would get married in pomp and glamour, wear a beautiful wedding dress, hold a bouquet of flowers and walk gently in the arms of her father with everyone’s eyes on her, her fixed eyelashes blinking excessively from shyness, eyes fixed on a man who had paid her bride price. She will be wedded properly while, she, Jane, with all her academic brilliance had messed up big time by cohabiting with a useless boy who did not even know how to tie his belt properly, who had given her nothing to show for other than a 2 year old son who wailed all the time.
|Re: Entangled by EvaJael(f): 4:07pm On May 21
You've got me. Lemme call my people.
Queenitee...I reach here before u
Hadampson
Mhizgap
Lilyjoe567
Holuwanoisy111
Akinwale14
Jane1234f
Mhizdherbee
Ifecoded
|Re: Entangled by Ayoomolabake(f): 4:15pm On May 21
Following..
|Re: Entangled by Nobody: 5:30pm On May 21
EvaJael:Wow Tanks For D Mention.Lemme Jst Keep Observing D Story,
|Re: Entangled by Nobody: 5:31pm On May 21
|Re: Entangled by Lilyjoe567(f): 6:20pm On May 21
EvaJael:
Thanks for the mention sweetie. Mehn, I forgot popcorn.
Nobody move till I get the popcorn, it's for everybody
|Re: Entangled by queenitee(f): 8:56pm On May 21
EvaJael:Lol, is only this one jhor. Thank you
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 9:53pm On May 21
[quote author=EvaJael Queenitee... Hadampson Mhizgap Lilyjoe567 Holuwanoisy111 Akinwale14 Jane1234f Mhizdherbee Ifecoded[/quote] and Ayobalabake thanks for coming. You guys will see my update tomorrow.
|Re: Entangled by Akinwale14(m): 10:42pm On May 21
[quote author=Shalomdee post=56749205][/quote] Thanks
|Re: Entangled by Akinwale14(m): 10:44pm On May 21
EvaJael:Na because i no dey online ni u too knw say u no fit reach here before me
|Re: Entangled by mhizgap(f): 11:06pm On May 21
EvaJael:
|Re: Entangled by Nobody: 6:26am On May 22
[quote author=Shalomdee post=56749205][/quote] Lets Jst Keep Our Finger Crossed.
|Re: Entangled by hormobolanle: 10:02am On May 22
y is Jane complaining na she got d reward of DISOBEDIENCE
kudos to you #Evajael loving d story already
am hungry o,come n update o
|Re: Entangled by EvaJael(f): 10:19am On May 22
hormobolanle:No be my tori o
|Re: Entangled by Chumzypinky(f): 11:16am On May 22
Shally dear, u're killing it. Kwantinu
|Re: Entangled by EvaJael(f): 12:42pm On May 22
queenitee:
Akinwale14:Lolzzz
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 3:41pm On May 22
CHAPTER TWO continued
Very beautiful Jane, you have really done it this time, haven’t you? She heard her subconscious mock.
Aunt Gloria caught the change in her mood and tried to make her feel better. “I know what you must be thinking? You must be thinking that you failed yourself by rushing to get pregnant for a nobody while your elder cousin took her time and is now going to be married to someone responsible in a proper way. True. But then don’t worry yourself, you can still achieve your dreams and settle down with a good person, someone who will wipe away your tears and make you happy all the time.”
“But it won’t be the same thing as marrying without a child born out of wedlock.” Jane reasoned aloud.
“Rubbish, so what? Will you allow your child spoil your happiness. He is a gift from God. You are going to be happy in life, okay? Just let that sink into your mind. It does not matter how bad you may have messed up, what matters is you have come back to your senses and you are ready to move forward, and you will.”
Jane smiled. At least here was someone who believed she would do well in life. Maybe things were really going to get better, she had to start seeing positive things as well.
“I have gotten the material for the relatives from our own side. Look at it, is it not pretty?” Aunt Gloria produced a silk material with gold, pink and white designs.
Jane felt the material, she knew nothing about the worth of Nigerian wrappers but she knew certainly this particular one was really beautiful. “It looks pretty, Auntie”.
“I had to pay 8 thousand naira for eight yards, I want you, me and my two daughters who are coming to sew something from the material”.
“That’s good Auntie, thank you for including me.”
Aunt Gloria smiled. She was very fond of Jane because she reminded her a lot about herself as a young girl. She was really happy Jane was no longer with Pamshak, she felt her niece did not deserve to be tied down too early in life without her dreams fulfilled and without quality education. What was worse was the fact that Pamshak was not responsible at all and had disgraced her family. She could not do much anyway for Jane, but she tried in little ways to please her young niece who was now 21. Every night she prayed for a miracle to happen so Jane could further her education. If only she herself had gone far in school. She had only gone as far as SS3 and had married when she was 22 because she believed there was no longer a need to go to University since her husband was successful in business. Now her own husband was no more alive and she had to use the rent from the house to settle her two daughters school fees.
School was very important for every child regardless of sex or ethnicity. That was what she always told girls around her.
Jane’s hopes for a brighter future on the other hand dwindled every passing day. She had gotten in touch with some of her class mates in high school and they seemed to be doing better than her. Planang now lived in Abuja with her uncle and was studying Accounting in UniAbuja. Some of her other mates had even graduated and were waiting to be called for NYSC. It was a pity all she had to be proud of was a good school leaving result. Her best friend Planang would call her every Sunday. They would talk for some minutes and she will greet little Isaac who she called My Angel. Planang was the one who still encouraged her and told her not to settle for anything less than what she was worth. That meant relationships as well, Planang made it clear to her that she, Jane, had no business dating a guy who could not offer her a better life.
“You have to learn from your mistake Jane”, Planang will say, “I am sure you don’t want any man living off your hard work? You owe Isaac a better life”.
In the evening when they had closed the shop, Jane sat in the kitchen making jollof rice for the three of them in the house while Isaac was making a whining noise in the sitting room because she had refused to give him a sweet from the shop saying too much sweets would give him jedi-jedi. There was a knock at the door, Aunt Gloria went to see who it was and there stood Terry from the next compound.
“Please I want to see Mummy Isaac”, he said.
Aunt Gloria looked him up and down. So even Terry had started asking her niece out? Terry, who did not even know how to greet his elders and did not like paying his credits, when will someone more responsible ask her out for a change?
“What for? Is there something important?” She asked.
“Yes, please”.
The door closed. A minute later it opened and Jane came out and stood outside with Terry.
“Ehe?” Jane asked.
“I wanted to inform you of Sony’s birthday bash this evening, remember I mentioned it last time?”
“See, Terry, I am busy inside cooking, I don’t have time for any party”.
“It’s not an ordinary party oh, it is a bash, I’m talking pool party with fireworks, loads of drinks and live performances. He even invited Jessy Jags and T-Dawg.”
“Whatever!” Jane said waving her hand in front of Tessy just the way she saw young girls do on T.V. “I have told you to quit bugging me. I am not interested, sò tìgbô? Look, Tessy or whatever you call yourself, I cannot date you because you ain’t on my league man. So, excuse yourself, jôôr ò!” She turned from him smartly and banged the door. She was so angry she did not even notice her aunt moving away quickly from the window where she had been eavesdropping.
“Don’t worry, Isaac, Mama will give you a sweet after you eat your rice eh? Mommy is wicked, she doesn’t want you to have a sweet. She doesn’t even like giving you sugar at all.” Aunt Gloria said to Isaac whose whining had turned to a slow but unmelodic tune. She drew him near to her and cleaned his mucus using the blue T-shirt with a picture of Tom and Jerry in a funny pose which he was wearing. His tune stopped as she did this and his eyes focused on her.
The light from the rechargeable lamp was waning by now. Since it was Saturday it was unusual for them to have power supply from PHCN. She should have made the jollof rice herself when it was 4p.m but she felt too lazy. Since Jane had been around she had stopped doing most things in the house. Jane would wake up daily by 5a.m to sweep, dust, mop and cook breakfast before going to open the shop by 7a.m. She, Aunt Gloria woke up when she wanted to take breakfast and have her bath and also bath her grand nephew. She would then put on the T.V so they could watch cartoons and when she felt like visiting any of her friends she would drop Isaac with his mum and come back by noon to stay in the shop while Jane went into the house to cook lunch. Jane did not however feel she worked too hard, while she was in the shop she entertained herself by reading novels by Nigerian authors or browsing the Internet on her new smartphone given to her by one of her cousins who came on break to the house.
The only thing which bothered Jane was the fact that she was not in school. Outside of that Jane was happier and more contented. Her aunt would watch her from the corners of her eyes or eavesdrop on her conversations with people to find out if she showed any signs of discontentedness but found none at all. When her two daughters were around she would still do the normal chores she did in the house except she was offered assistance and she never begged her cousins for any of their clothes or shoes. She would only ask them to tell her about life on campus and how they coped with lectures. She was always happy to see them knowing that it will distract her son’s attention from her for a few days.
Isaac was a child very much attached to his mother. Even when Aunt Gloria showered him with things, he preferred to be doted by his mum. It was a big crisis when the time came to wean him, Jane had had to go to her mothers’ for a week while Isaac stayed with her. That one week was like hell to her because Isaac cried every single minute and did not allow her to sleep at night. On Sunday when Jane came back, he still remembered her breasts and wanted to suck but Jane was so angry she gave him the beating of his life and told him:
“If you ever touch these breasts again I will kill you with caning”. She had sounded so serious that Isaac believed her and Aunt Gloria wondered if she loved Isaac or was bound to him only as a matter of duty.
Her beatings were more frequent than her treats, despite this, Jane was his favourite companion. They nicknamed him Chewing Gum because he stuck to her like glue. One day Aunt Gloria remarked out of concern when his whines became incessant:
“Perhaps he misses his father”.
Jane pretended she had not heard what she said.
“Somewhere in his mind he still remembers a man who used to raise him high in the air and pat him when he cried. Children have good memories you know; it could be he wants to see his dad.”
“Nothing of that sort Auntie, this scallywag here is only out to drain all the energy from me, but I will first of all give him a good caning.”
“He is a little boy, caning him now will not do him any good. He just needs more coaxing that’s all.”
“I have tried that Auntie, it didn’t work, that’s why I resorted to beating him.”
“If you beat him, he will cry the more and the noise will become more unbearable for you which will get you stressed out.”
From then on when Isaac cried at inappropriate times, she overlooked him and let him cry the way he wanted. This certainly was no way to treat a child but Aunt Gloria understood that Jane was young and had passed through difficult times of abuse, it was possible she still thought of the hurt she experienced and when Isaac cried that way she became embittered not particularly because she blamed him but because she had no other way of coping with the pain. When Isaac saw his mother ignored him certain times he took comfort in other people consoling him, though he quickly forgot his mother’s snobbish behaviour and would break away from whoever was cheering him up to go play with his mum.
Since there was little work to do, Jane’s aunt had free time to get to know her more. Before then, she had never known her niece was a perfectionist. She scrubbed the pots white so that she herself was scared of dirtying them, the upholstery was dusted every single day and the floor was mopped every evening. These were all characteristics of a melancholy. In parenting, Jane transferred her perfectionist desires to raising her son. She bought a whiteboard with markers which she used to teach the Alphabet, numbers and art to her son. Isaac seemed not to grasp what she taught but made an effort to grab a thing or two just to please his mother who seemed very enthusiastic to see him learn. He could recite A-E and count 1-5, but that was as far as he could go. His favourite subject however was art, he took keen interest in drawing shapeless objects and scribbling what he referred to as ‘jogu jogu’. Seeing her son interested in art, Jane purchased drawing books, a magnetic slate, crayons and pencils and taught her son how to draw circles and make straight strokes. It was fascinating to watch them during their sessions; Aunt Gloria would sometimes chuckle at the sight.
Jane would not hear any advice to let the boy alone till he was 3. She had drawn up a curriculum for him and aimed at making him a genius before his third birthday. She however made an effort to include nursery rhymes, songs and lots of fanciful colours to attract Isaac’s attention. His favourite rhyme was Pussy Cat Pussy Cat, he recited this whenever anyone said “sing me a song”. At the rate Jane was going, Isaac was going to be smart whether he liked it or not.
|Re: Entangled by Shalomdee(f): 3:45pm On May 22
Oya o, I have updated. You guys, come sit and enjoy:
rayvelez
EvaJael
Ayoomolabake
holuwanoisy111
Lilyjoe567
queenitee
Akinwale14
mhizgap
hormobolanle
Chumzypinky
|Re: Entangled by EvaJael(f): 4:43pm On May 22
Shalomdee:Thanks for the mention. Great update,Jane ahould take it easy with the boy abeg even if it's not convenient. It's a pity that she has to be a mother at that young age.
|Re: Entangled by Ayoomolabake(f): 4:45pm On May 22
Shalomdee:
Thanks for the mention dear.
|Re: Entangled by rayvelez: 6:32pm On May 22
Shalomdee:
Always around at the rate Jane is going Isaac must know book ni o. Oya fire down. Thanks for mention.
|Re: Entangled by Akinwale14(m): 6:38pm On May 22
Shalomdee Nice story keep it up.
|Re: Entangled by Akinwale14(m): 6:42pm On May 22
Shalomdee:Thanks for the mention
|Re: Entangled by Nobody: 8:25pm On May 22
EvaJael:Oya Kwantinue To Fire On Dear. I Lyk D Way U Dey Compose The Story,
|Re: Entangled by queenitee(f): 8:43pm On May 22
Thank you. I gat my eyes on Isaac
|Re: Entangled by Hadampson(m): 11:48pm On May 22
EvaJael:I'm here, fully represented by my able self.. Una no go kill me with stories o btw thanks 4 d invitation
