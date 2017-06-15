₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by GIYAZZ(m): 6:32pm On Jun 12
After much wait, G'Iyaz puts out his first Music Project, PRISM Break. A core Hip-Hop/Rap EP consisted of four tracks and a bonus. G'Iyaz defines this EP as a whole presentation of his rap Artistry. Defining "PRISM" as an acronym for Punchlines, Rhymes, information, storytelling and metaphors. And "Break" as the break out of the aforementioned in one masterpiece.
PRISM break, The EP, enjoys notable features and samples from Rap and Soul music legends. From impeccable rap verses from Port Harcourt rap legends; Plasthic Slash and Xplain Da Don, Scottish rapper; Giro Buster, East Coast Rap legend; King Henry Viii, Respected Lagos based Emcee and producer; Rap Kultcha, to samples from Nina Simone and more notable soul musicians.
This EP with all tracks produced by Renowned Nigerian Hip-Hop producer, Dlyricist, promises to be a revelation of true Rap music. A definition of real Hip-Hop. This is one masterpiece for the real music lovers. Cop it and pay attention!
LISTEN TO PRISM BREAK VIA THE LINK BELOW:
https://soundcloud.com/giyazmusic/sets/prism-break-ep
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by GIYAZZ(m): 11:11pm On Jun 12
Download PRISM Break EP one at a track at a time here
https://www.abulomusic.com/download-prism-break-by-giyaz/
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by DrOkoroafor(m): 10:35am On Jun 14
Wowwwww!!!! GIYAZZ, the tape is dope! I listened it to from Bring Rap back to Good Life... Every track is dope. You're really good. You keep pushing further. Never stop!. The sky is just your starting point. You are Hip-Hop!
Lalasticlala, help the kid get exposure. Put this on FP. It's a nice work.
Congratulations, GIYAZZ.
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by GIYAZZ(m): 9:01pm On Jun 14
DrOkoroafor:Thanks, boss. I appreciate.
Cc; Lalasticlala, please heed to my pleas. Feature this thread on front-page so I can get more reviews. Biko nwanne'm.
Blessings!
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Limerick: 9:07pm On Jun 14
This is fire!!!!
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Mimzyy(f): 9:10pm On Jun 14
Nice one bro.
Cc lalasticlala, help a bro please? Thank you.
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by tim1256(m): 10:35pm On Jun 14
Good
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by SexyNairalander(m): 10:35pm On Jun 14
booked
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by auntysimbiat(f): 10:35pm On Jun 14
Cool
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Fabulocity(f): 10:36pm On Jun 14
Nice
Although I didn't download
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by finalboss(m): 10:36pm On Jun 14
lemme download. .. am a fan @giyazz
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Marvel1206: 10:36pm On Jun 14
Dem go still mention someone's name on this thread.. Make I keep shut
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by emmayayodeji(m): 10:36pm On Jun 14
haha giyaz nice one
GOOD LIFE is still on my playlist
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by bukjossy(m): 10:36pm On Jun 14
Front page
Capableben.....u dey feel ham?
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by jieta: 10:36pm On Jun 14
you try
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by teelaw4life(m): 10:36pm On Jun 14
Cool...really cool...really really cool. Love the art vpcover by the way. Also would like if you explained the concept of prism break. I know it's a pun on prison break. But what is the prism You're breaking from?
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by udemedia3(m): 10:37pm On Jun 14
good one
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by ominilongest(m): 10:37pm On Jun 14
Make we talk true..
D guy try....bless up man!!!
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by chyy5(m): 10:38pm On Jun 14
Wasted my mb downloading crap. Even efe bbnaija can make better noise.
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by KevMitnick: 10:38pm On Jun 14
Let me listen in... I'll be back with my observations.
OK, not bad at all. I want the good life...Don't we all....lol...Nice one Bro.
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by luminouz(m): 10:39pm On Jun 14
Niceeeee!
Ermmmmm....where is airforce1 na.....been waiting to hear his single...or double or whatever!!!!
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by hardeycute: 10:39pm On Jun 14
This guy above me is troublesome.That one your are calling is contented with cheap views and comments in Romance section .
Op how do you plan to push?
Your Record Label?
Hope is not Jollof music
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by iamtardey(m): 10:40pm On Jun 14
nah naija you dey... space full ground
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by SingleDad: 10:40pm On Jun 14
Please nobody should insult someone here ooo, please
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:40pm On Jun 14
booked
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Ichel: 10:40pm On Jun 14
And Airforce1 album is still loading.
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Mistadora01(m): 10:40pm On Jun 14
Prism break Ni Prison Break Ko! Album Ti Takeover
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by Wizkhalifa2(m): 10:41pm On Jun 14
Nice work bro..
mke Airforce1 day upload Aids test upandan, oniranu oshi.
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by JohnieWalker(m): 10:42pm On Jun 14
luminouz:Airforce is still cooking his album. Even if the album na stone e suppose don done o...Airforce music career na audio we dey hear am but no dey see am
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by SingleDad: 10:43pm On Jun 14
luminouz:
|Re: Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! by trendyupdates: 10:43pm On Jun 14
