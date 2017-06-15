Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Nairaland Rapper, G'iyaz, Drops His Debut Hip-hop EP, PRISM Break! (2400 Views)

PRISM break, The EP, enjoys notable features and samples from Rap and Soul music legends. From impeccable rap verses from Port Harcourt rap legends; Plasthic Slash and Xplain Da Don, Scottish rapper; Giro Buster, East Coast Rap legend; King Henry Viii, Respected Lagos based Emcee and producer; Rap Kultcha, to samples from Nina Simone and more notable soul musicians.



This EP with all tracks produced by Renowned Nigerian Hip-Hop producer, Dlyricist, promises to be a revelation of true Rap music. A definition of real Hip-Hop. This is one masterpiece for the real music lovers. Cop it and pay attention!



LISTEN TO PRISM BREAK VIA THE LINK BELOW:



After much wait, G'Iyaz puts out his first Music Project, PRISM Break. A core Hip-Hop/Rap EP consisted of four tracks and a bonus. G'Iyaz defines this EP as a whole presentation of his rap Artistry. Defining "PRISM" as an acronym for Punchlines, Rhymes, information, storytelling and metaphors. And "Break" as the break out of the aforementioned in one masterpiece.





Download PRISM Break EP one at a track at a time here



https://www.abulomusic.com/download-prism-break-by-giyaz/

Wowwwww!!!! GIYAZZ, the tape is dope! I listened it to from Bring Rap back to Good Life... Every track is dope. You're really good. You keep pushing further. Never stop!. The sky is just your starting point. You are Hip-Hop!



Lalasticlala, help the kid get exposure. Put this on FP. It's a nice work.



Congratulations, GIYAZZ.

DrOkoroafor:

Wowwwww!!!! GIYAZZ, the tape is dope! I listened it to from Bring Rap back to Good Life... Every track is dope. You're really good. You keep pushing further. Never stop!. The sky is just your starting point. You are Hip-Hop!



Lalasticlala, help the kid get exposure. Put this on FP. It's a nice work.



Congratulations, GIYAZZ.

Thanks, boss. I appreciate.



Cc; Lalasticlala, please heed to my pleas. Feature this thread on front-page so I can get more reviews. Biko nwanne'm.



Thanks, boss. I appreciate.

Cc; Lalasticlala, please heed to my pleas. Feature this thread on front-page so I can get more reviews. Biko nwanne'm.

Blessings!

This is fire!!!!



Lalasticlala

Nice one bro.

Nice one bro.

Cc lalasticlala, help a bro please? Thank you.

Good

booked

Cool

Congrat



Although I didn't download NiceAlthough I didn't download

lemme download. .. am a fan @giyazz

Dem go still mention someone's name on this thread.. Make I keep shut

haha giyaz nice one



GOOD LIFE is still on my playlist

Capableben.....u dey feel ham?

you try

Cool...really cool...really really cool. Love the art vpcover by the way. Also would like if you explained the concept of prism break. I know it's a pun on prison break. But what is the prism You're breaking from?

good one

D guy try....bless up man!!!

Wasted my mb downloading crap. Even efe bbnaija can make better noise.

Let me listen in... I'll be back with my observations.











OK, not bad at all. I want the good life...Don't we all....lol...Nice one Bro.

Niceeeee!

Op how do you plan to push ?



Your Record Label ?



Hope is not Jollof music This guy above me is troublesome.That one your are calling is contented with cheap views and comments in Romance section .Op how do you plan to pushYour Record LabelHope is not Jollof music

nah naija you dey... space full ground

Please nobody should insult someone here ooo, please 1 Like

And Airforce1 album is still loading.

Prism break Ni Prison Break Ko! Album Ti Takeover

mke Airforce1 day upload Aids test upandan, oniranu oshi. 1 Like

luminouz:

Niceeeee!

Airforce is still cooking his album. Even if the album na stone e suppose don done o...Airforce music career na audio we dey hear am but no dey see am

luminouz:

Niceeeee!

Ermmmmm....where is airforce1 na.....been waiting to hear his single...or double or whatever!!!!