|8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by FitnessDoctor: 8:00am On Jun 14
Hello guys, its your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
When it becomes hard for you to fall asleep and stay it asleep it is due to a lot of factors, which are caused by you. You might not know this and start struggling to keep yourself asleep when all you have to do is make a few lifestyle changes and you will be asleep in no time.
Here are 8 things you should do to make you fall asleep faster.
Remember, for you to make anything the FitnessDoctor tell you to work for you, you have to follow through it everyday and make it a part of your lifestyle.
1. Cool yourself down
You can do this by having a bath at most an hour before bedtime. Make it closer to when you are supposed to go to sleep. I (FitnessDoctor) takes my bath 45 minutes before going to sleep.
Bathing helps cool and calm your body, which is ideal if you want to fall asleep in a short period of time.
2. Create a sleep schedule and stick to it
Create a sleep schedule, i.e. when you are supposed to sleep every night and when you are supposed to wake.
Programme your mind and body to believe that you will go to sleep at that time and wake at that time. This can be achieved when you go to sleep at the exact time continuously for a period of time. If your sleep schedule is just right you will always wake up early and wake up strong.
3. Get Comfortable
Your room needs to be an ideal sleeping environment before you really doze off. That normally means cool, dark and quiet (you can go for dim colored lights, if you can’t deal with sleeping in the dark).
Remember to get ear plug to block out noise and eye masks to block out light, and a better pillow (although sleep without you pillow is much more better for your body.
Did You Know?
Adults who don't get enough sleep tend to act sluggish, but sleep-deprived children may be hyperactive.
4. Limit your daytime naps
Daytime naps may interfere with nighttime sleep, so if you really want to increase your chances of falling and staying asleep at night then you should reduce the amount of time you spend napping during the day.
5. Limit your activities an hour before bedtime
According to your sleep schedule, one hour before bedtime you should stop most activities. Turn off your tv, stay away from social media instead listen to soft music, read a book or any other activity which calms down your mind.
Did You Know?
Children tend to fall asleep faster and sleep longer when they go to bed before 9 p.m
6. Beware of the time
Many of us may have the habit of checking the time when we find it hard to sleep. There is actually nothing wrong in being time conscious on a normal day, but for a good night rest, you need to never check the time no matter how hard it is for you to fall asleep.
Checking the time only increases your anxiety and makes it harder for the instructions in this ebook to work, therefore, you will never get the good night sleep you deserve. Beware of the time!!
7. Lie on your sides
I found out that lying on my sides; helps me fall asleep faster and best of all my right side. The right side relieves will relieve your back of pressure and make it easier for you to fall asleep
8. Change your Eating Habits
Eating heavy meals, drinking caffeinated drinks and even alcohol affects how fast and how good your sleep will be.
Avoid these meals and also late night eating has it’s own list of problems and they all should be avoided. Try to cook your meals early, but if you can’t afford the luxury then try taking something light to bed.
Stay Healthy, Stay Wise
Source: http://newsphases.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/8-things-you-should-do-to-make-you-fall.html
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by newyorks(m): 8:25am On Jun 14
fitnessdoctor yu ain't living an examplary life oo! yu drag ftc for the thread yu created, e gud?
but i sleep faster when Intoxicated.
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Presh900(m): 10:48am On Jun 14
Just fvck 15mins before you sleep.. Case solved
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by MissRaine69(f): 12:43pm On Jun 14
I have accepted I have chronic insomnia
None of this will work however there is just one thing that does work it's ......
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 1:26pm On Jun 14
All these don't work for me the highest duration of sleep I get is 4hrs.
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by lefulefu(m): 1:30pm On Jun 14
noted
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by eezeribe(m): 2:10pm On Jun 14
OK
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by FitnessDoctor: 3:39pm On Jun 14
Nigerdeltaboi:The reason it wont work for is because you believe it wont work for you. you can go straight to my blog for the 1 trick that will make you fall asleep in seconds and keep you asleep for at least 6 hours.
.
Stay Healthy, Stay Wise
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by SexyNairalander(m): 3:42pm On Jun 14
Presh900:i tire o. . .you muscle will just be relaxed
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by FitnessDoctor: 3:42pm On Jun 14
MissRaine69:when you accept it then it becomes a part of you, but when you reject it then everything changes, although it will take some time for you to get quality sleep but it is totally worth it.
.
Stay Healthy, Stay Wise
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by FitnessDoctor: 3:48pm On Jun 14
newyorks:hahaha.. do you mean smoking when you say intoxicated
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 4:06pm On Jun 14
FitnessDoctor:OK ooo
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by newyorks(m): 4:58pm On Jun 14
FitnessDoctor:no, under the influence of alcohol i sleep faster.
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by FitnessDoctor: 7:07pm On Jun 14
newyorks:sounds like you dont take your health into consideration.
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by FitnessDoctor: 10:36pm On Jun 14
HELLO GUYS, Please remember to sign up for more updates from the FitnessDoctor, you can also ask me any questions and request talking sessions when you sign up https://page.co/v9dY
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by auntysimbiat(f): 10:59pm On Jun 14
Cool
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by DeadPresident(m): 10:59pm On Jun 14
Would
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by whizraymond(m): 10:59pm On Jun 14
FCT
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by klassykute(m): 11:00pm On Jun 14
Bleep/ fuvck nd cum. By 8:00 once e rch 8:05 u neva sleep u go knw say dem do u for village
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Fresca(f): 11:00pm On Jun 14
Always on my phone, then when it's time for bed, sleep don commot for my eye. with this technology generation, sleeping early hard oo
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Olasco93: 11:01pm On Jun 14
This guy has sense and he's always making sense
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Fresca(f): 11:01pm On Jun 14
Presh900:
Asin..... my brother chop knuckle. Better doggy style knacking dey send me go heaven.
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by OMOTOWO(m): 11:02pm On Jun 14
No sleeping pill that surpass masturbation/sex..you will sleep like a baby..in fact,u no go remember wear pant sef
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by klassykute(m): 11:02pm On Jun 14
MissRaine69:doggy
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by KingLennon(m): 11:02pm On Jun 14
Nice one OP. If you sleep longer during the day time it will be hard to sleep at night. Roll better SK with codeine syrup, your night will be great...
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by exlinklodge: 11:03pm On Jun 14
ok
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by NNAMDIII(m): 11:04pm On Jun 14
Nigerdeltaboi:4 hours Bro you dey try!
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Deeypeey(m): 11:04pm On Jun 14
MissRaine69:uncle dickson?
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by udemedia3(m): 11:05pm On Jun 14
GOOD ONE
|Re: 8 Lifestyle Habits You Should Change To Make You Fall Asleep Faster by Deeypeey(m): 11:06pm On Jun 14
Fresca:lolz....m sure the brodha wud luv to chop sumtyn else....
