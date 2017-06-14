₦airaland Forum

Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by missnawty(f): 10:48am
NABBED NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER, CHUKWUDI DUMEME ONUAMADIKE AKA EVANS, BEGS FOR FORGIVENESS

• I will change and become born again!
• I am married with five children
• My wife knows what I do, she sometimes collects the ransome money for me

• Kidnapping wasn’t the only crime I committed
• It all started in the year 2000 when I fled my home town in Opi, Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State to Lagos after stabbing my fiancee when she decided not to marry me.
• I once collected $1m ransom from one victim
• I never killed any of my victims
• My mum has never been to my house. She knows I’m into crime but never supports me
• I started in Anambra State when Peter Obi was the governor after my friend, Hunch Man, introduced me to kidnapping
• We were forced to leave Anambra and we moved to Edo then Lagos.
• I had some boys from Warri, Delta State working with me

• The first job I got in Lagos was at Jonbulls Ikoyi as driver to the CEO. One day we were going to his office and my boss said he wanted to visit a friend. The moment he went in, I took the sum N350,000 he had in the car and ran away to Ghana.
• I returned after some months and avoided Ikoyi where the office is situated. I got a new driving job the same way I got the other one in Victoria Island. There, I also took N600,000 and ran to Ghana.
• I returned to Lagos in 2008, used same method, got a new job as a driver at the home of the first family I kidnapped their daughter
• I realised they are very rich and loved their daughter so much. I took her to Ghana from where I demanded a ransom of only N20million. But the little girl’s father opted to pay N22 million.
• I released the girl in Ghana.

• The moment I got this money, I ventured into extravagant spending. I bought a house in Ghana, bought over five exotic cars, and a truck. I started attending several social functions and people were hailing the way I was spending money
• I also spent over N2m on orphanages and local primary schools in Ghana. The Deputy Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana, and other prominent Nigerians were also in attendance at the handing over ceremony of my donations.
• Early this year, I was arrested, along with my wife, in Lagos. We were arraigned in court, but we soon regained our freedom due to the power of my money and connections.
• I admit I have done wrong and I have brought pain to many families but I want to live and pay for my crime
• I heard several scarring stories about SARS but I never knew I was going to be brought here some day
• I need a time in court to beg every family I have offended for forgiveness

Lessons to all.
Employing drivers.
Exposing our lifestyles on social media.
This is a clue to be cautious!


Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by gabinogem(m): 11:17am
If actually he hasn't killed any of his victims & he's truly repentant, then he deserves forgiveness; but 1st he should be ready to pay for his crimes.

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by praizblog: 11:32am
gbam
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Oladelson(m): 4:49pm
chai,

this is campaign after election...

but this one weak me again...

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Deeypeey(m): 4:49pm
If dem no catch you..u go beg for forgiveness?.....
abi u think u r d only one dat needs money/to get rich?....If all the hustlers wey dey street don dey do crime ni....u sef for don b victim once...prolly den u ll know the agony of those who u ve put pain and misery upon....
....see hin head...the flattest of the lot. Abeg send am go jail joor

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by seangy4konji: 4:49pm
Let this guy rest na.

Why are the even still holding the guy...

I his hearing could be taken to the code of conduct tribunal then i will believe in equal right in nigeria...

He should be left alone to enjoy his loot...

The lives lost due to embezzlement and stolen funds from saraki is more than collecting ransom on over 20 million nigerians..

Let this guy go and get a cold beer and isiewu and enjoy is life jare...


PS..WHO amongst us has saraki begs for ones for forgiveness?

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by effty(m): 4:50pm
When I said the wife must be privy to what he does for a living, some ppl said it was not possible. However, extradition process must start to bring the wife back from Canada to answer for her crimes.

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by prettyboi1989(m): 4:50pm
his wife needs to be extradicted asap

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Onyinye15(f): 4:50pm
hmm
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Chuvin22(m): 4:50pm
Where is the wife sef
Accomplice

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by emsco(m): 4:50pm
U
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by dottyeah(m): 4:50pm
He's repentant cos he was caught
gabinogem:
If actually he hasn't killed any of his victims & he's truly repentant, then he deserves forgiveness; but 1st he should be ready to pay for his crimes.

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Lilaex: 4:50pm
behind every successful man indeed gringrin

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Inception(m): 4:51pm
grin grin

in other news,

WHERE IS BUHARI?

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by IffaCatchYouEhn: 4:51pm
..
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Hydrolysis(m): 4:51pm
shocked
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:51pm
U see why I say it's better to be a bigger criminal...If is those poor ones now...Would have either been lynched or shot by police

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by ojkalito(m): 4:51pm
God forgives Nigerians don't guess you must be talking to God
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by crackerspub: 4:51pm
• My wife knows what I do, she sometimes collects the ransome money for me


He made a mistake by involving the wife.



A big mistake.

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Donprayer(m): 4:51pm
Yes face it men
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by 20CRATES(m): 4:52pm
Is your wife's name Egodimma from Umu ANYA UKWU village? grin

Before before you were from Umudim village, Nnewi, Anambla sate... now you are from Wawa land all the way in Nsukka in Enugu.

Verry soon, you will claim Delta Ibo. Useless man.
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Memories12411: 4:52pm
How you are feeling is nothing compared to what your victims felt. As you are not sure about your survival so were your victims in your hands. "Do unto others as you want them to do unto you.

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Moreoffaith(m): 4:52pm
• Early this year, I was arrested, along with my wife, in Lagos. We were arraigned in court, but we soon regained our freedom due to the power of my money and connections.


THE POLICE CAN AS WELL WORK ON THIS IF TRULY THEY WANT TO ERADICATE THIS KIDNAPPING OF A THING.


JUDICIARY SYSTEM NEEDS A REVISIT WALAI.
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by exlinklodge: 4:52pm
ok
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by sod09(m): 4:52pm
ur victims also beg you refused...

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by SEOManiac: 4:52pm
This one no be man
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Talkingboy: 4:52pm
.
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by PacificNET: 4:52pm
The evil that men do

Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by benuejosh(m): 4:53pm
e never start
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by trendyupdates: 4:53pm
Like I said before, everyone is now shifting blame
Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Sunofgod(m): 4:53pm
Lol... this Evans Na comedian,

