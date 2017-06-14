₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by missnawty(f): 10:48am
NABBED NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER, CHUKWUDI DUMEME ONUAMADIKE AKA EVANS, BEGS FOR FORGIVENESS
http://scannewsnigeria.com/featured-post/nabbed-notorious-kidnapper-chukwudi-dumeme-onuamadike-aka-evans-begs-for-forgiveness/
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by gabinogem(m): 11:17am
If actually he hasn't killed any of his victims & he's truly repentant, then he deserves forgiveness; but 1st he should be ready to pay for his crimes.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by praizblog: 11:32am
gbam
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Oladelson(m): 4:49pm
chai,
this is campaign after election...
but this one weak me again...
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Deeypeey(m): 4:49pm
If dem no catch you..u go beg for forgiveness?.....
abi u think u r d only one dat needs money/to get rich?....If all the hustlers wey dey street don dey do crime ni....u sef for don b victim once...prolly den u ll know the agony of those who u ve put pain and misery upon....
....see hin head...the flattest of the lot. Abeg send am go jail joor
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by seangy4konji: 4:49pm
Let this guy rest na.
Why are the even still holding the guy...
I his hearing could be taken to the code of conduct tribunal then i will believe in equal right in nigeria...
He should be left alone to enjoy his loot...
The lives lost due to embezzlement and stolen funds from saraki is more than collecting ransom on over 20 million nigerians..
Let this guy go and get a cold beer and isiewu and enjoy is life jare...
PS..WHO amongst us has saraki begs for ones for forgiveness?
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by effty(m): 4:50pm
When I said the wife must be privy to what he does for a living, some ppl said it was not possible. However, extradition process must start to bring the wife back from Canada to answer for her crimes.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by prettyboi1989(m): 4:50pm
his wife needs to be extradicted asap
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Onyinye15(f): 4:50pm
hmm
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Chuvin22(m): 4:50pm
Where is the wife sef
Accomplice
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by emsco(m): 4:50pm
U
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by dottyeah(m): 4:50pm
He's repentant cos he was caught
gabinogem:
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Lilaex: 4:50pm
behind every successful man indeed
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Inception(m): 4:51pm
in other news,
WHERE IS BUHARI?
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by IffaCatchYouEhn: 4:51pm
..
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Hydrolysis(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:51pm
U see why I say it's better to be a bigger criminal...If is those poor ones now...Would have either been lynched or shot by police
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by ojkalito(m): 4:51pm
God forgives Nigerians don't guess you must be talking to God
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by crackerspub: 4:51pm
• My wife knows what I do, she sometimes collects the ransome money for me
He made a mistake by involving the wife.
A big mistake.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Donprayer(m): 4:51pm
Yes face it men
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by 20CRATES(m): 4:52pm
Is your wife's name Egodimma from Umu ANYA UKWU village?
Before before you were from Umudim village, Nnewi, Anambla sate... now you are from Wawa land all the way in Nsukka in Enugu.
Verry soon, you will claim Delta Ibo. Useless man.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Memories12411: 4:52pm
How you are feeling is nothing compared to what your victims felt. As you are not sure about your survival so were your victims in your hands. "Do unto others as you want them to do unto you.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Moreoffaith(m): 4:52pm
• Early this year, I was arrested, along with my wife, in Lagos. We were arraigned in court, but we soon regained our freedom due to the power of my money and connections.
THE POLICE CAN AS WELL WORK ON THIS IF TRULY THEY WANT TO ERADICATE THIS KIDNAPPING OF A THING.
JUDICIARY SYSTEM NEEDS A REVISIT WALAI.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by exlinklodge: 4:52pm
ok
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by sod09(m): 4:52pm
ur victims also beg you refused...
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by SEOManiac: 4:52pm
This one no be man
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Talkingboy: 4:52pm
.
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by PacificNET: 4:52pm
The evil that men do
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by benuejosh(m): 4:53pm
e never start
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by trendyupdates: 4:53pm
Like I said before, everyone is now shifting blame
|Re: Evans Begs For Forgiveness: "My Wife Collects Ransom Money For Me Sometimes" by Sunofgod(m): 4:53pm
Lol... this Evans Na comedian,
