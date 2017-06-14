Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) (6472 Views)

Fake Policeman Using His Father's Uniform To Extort People Arrested in Lagos.. / Fake Policeman Arrested in Kaduna State, See What Was Recovered From Him (PICS) / Fake Policeman Extorting Money In Lagos Caught (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



According to Facebook user Ibom Murphy, the fake policeman met the end of the road today in Rivers state. Picture below:



http://www.viviangist.net/alleged-fake-policeman-busted-today-in-rivers-state According to Facebook user Ibom Murphy, the fake policeman met the end of the road today in Rivers state. Picture below:

Corruption everywhere ...

viviangist:

Corruption everywhere ...





Don't you know corruption is when you own a thread and you are still FTC. Don't you know corruption is when you own a thread and you are still FTC. 11 Likes 1 Share

Good for him..



So many of his kind out there

rivers again

NwaAmaikpe:







Don't you know corruption is when you own a thread and you are still FTC. I tire too oh. I tire too oh. 1 Like

Nigeria................... Terrible things everywhere.





viviangist:

Corruption everywhere ...

This is a typical example,you created the topic and still commented first on the topic...more like liking your own pictures.. L A M E In reality there's nothing like news in Nigeria anymore,we've seen the worst of the worst already starting with bubu and his disciplesThis is a typical example,you created the topic and still commented first on the topic...more like liking your own pictures.. L A M E

chai this one just weak me now now

Nija, e too sweet....

This Country Sha...





If You're Not Tired Of Odd News Emanating From All Corners Of This Country Every Minute Of The Day, You'd Never Be Tired Of Anything...

Interested in turning just $10 into life-time changing money?

only two interested persons I need...





quote me if you're interested...just two peole

That is the end of the road for him.

Just passing by ;DJust passing by

Always Rivers state!

NwaAmaikpe:







Don't you know corruption is when you own a thread and you are still FTC. hahahahah Buhari must hear of dis hahahahah Buhari must hear of dis

NwaAmaikpe:







Don't you know corruption is when you own a thread and you are still FTC. small boy small boy

all na hustle...

I bet he is a hardworking biafran ambassador . They are the ones responsible for crimes in Rivers state and on nairaland . Oya attack me.

With his show; you'll know he's fake. Always identify them by thier shoe...that's what I do

Na him cause am...Dressed wrongly

Ndi IPO..... (hides in shame)

OP j

viviangist:

Corruption everywhere ... Must u comment Haba Must u commentHaba

And this man would have collected so many bribes. MTSHEEEEWWW!!!!

Heyah

Rivers again? Wike's police?

This one die well