|Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by viviangist: 2:13pm
@VIVIANGIST
According to Facebook user Ibom Murphy, the fake policeman met the end of the road today in Rivers state. Picture below:
http://www.viviangist.net/alleged-fake-policeman-busted-today-in-rivers-state
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by viviangist: 2:14pm
Corruption everywhere ...
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:14pm
viviangist:
Don't you know corruption is when you own a thread and you are still FTC.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Loyalblak007(f): 2:20pm
Good for him..
So many of his kind out there
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by dessz(m): 3:08pm
rivers again
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by dessz(m): 3:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:I tire too oh.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by idrisolaide(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by YelloweWest: 3:52pm
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by micskales(m): 3:52pm
Nigeria................... Terrible things everywhere.
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:52pm
In reality there's nothing like news in Nigeria anymore,we've seen the worst of the worst already starting with bubu and his disciples
viviangist:
This is a typical example,you created the topic and still commented first on the topic...more like liking your own pictures.. L A M E
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Oladelson(m): 3:53pm
chai this one just weak me now now
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by ugwuishi(m): 3:53pm
Nija, e too sweet....
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by castrokins(m): 3:54pm
This Country Sha...
If You're Not Tired Of Odd News Emanating From All Corners Of This Country Every Minute Of The Day, You'd Never Be Tired Of Anything...
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 3:54pm
Interested in turning just $10 into life-time changing money?
only two interested persons I need...
quote me if you're interested...just two peole
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:55pm
That is the end of the road for him.
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by utopiaconcept: 3:55pm
Just passing by ;DJust passing by
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by aguiyi2: 3:55pm
Always Rivers state!
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:hahahahah Buhari must hear of dis
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by adonbilivit: 3:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:small boy
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 3:55pm
all na hustle...
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:55pm
I bet he is a hardworking biafran ambassador . They are the ones responsible for crimes in Rivers state and on nairaland . Oya attack me.
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:56pm
With his show; you'll know he's fake. Always identify them by thier shoe...that's what I do
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by UwaBuPawPaw: 3:56pm
Na him cause am...Dressed wrongly
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by PotatoSalad(m): 3:56pm
Ndi IPO..... (hides in shame)
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by optionB: 3:56pm
OP j
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Nma27(f): 3:56pm
viviangist:Must u comment Haba
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by AndreizMendez(m): 3:57pm
And this man would have collected so many bribes. MTSHEEEEWWW!!!!
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by 4ward(m): 3:58pm
Heyah
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by michoim(m): 3:59pm
Rivers again? Wike's police?
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by Cchley8(m): 4:00pm
This one die well
|Re: Fake Policeman Caught In Rivers State (Photo) by wahles(m): 4:02pm
Plain stupidity, why not just enlist? I tire o
