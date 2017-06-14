Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React After CCT Clears Saraki Of False Asset Declaration Charges (7821 Views)

With this, Nigerians took to social media to share their views on the ruling. As expected many believe the fight against corruption is a futile effort. See their comments below.





Source:





Cc: Lalasticlala This morning, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) dismissed the charges of false asset declaration against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, in his ruling said the prosecution team had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Saraki was indeed guilty of false asset declaration.With this, Nigerians took to social media to share their views on the ruling. As expected many believe the fight against corruption is a futile effort. See their comments below.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/14/nigerians-on-twitter-react-after-cct-clears-saraki-of-false-asset-declaration-charges/ Cc: Lalasticlala 1 Like

Its a victory for democracy.... May God vindicate his children as sarakis own situation.



Dino is next



God on our side we shall defeat the enemies of our nation





Dropshot omenka modath ngeneukwunu and even midolian said so many things about saraki but God has vindicated us





With this I know out judiciary system can be compared to that of the western world that is free from executive intimidation







I SEE PEOPLE QUOTING ME AND CASTIGATING ME, THAT SAME CCT DIACHARGED TINUBU AND HE WAS HAILED AS WELL AS THE JUDICIARY, LIKE I ALWAYS SAY WHAT IS GOOD FOR THE GOODS IS GOOD FOR THE GANGER grin . YOU CANNOT BE SUPPORTING TINUBU AND CASTIGATING ME FOR SUPPORTING SARAKI... 10 Likes

Hmmmm evening school no good.Where is the screenshots of Nigerians reacting?

Ofcourse the case was 100 percent political..Every single player in our democracy from the leaders to media centre agents are 100 percent corrupt , so when they single out one corrupt participant and try to label him corrupt it's definitely nothing but politic and it can't hold water on earth or in heaven 4 Likes

Is good we tell ourselves the truth, his trial was all about politics and Senate president.



I pity jobless youths in Nairaland eg (ngene........) that was beaten there chest that saraki will be disgraced and thrown to prison.



Shame shame shame 2 Likes 1 Share

there is indeed no hope for this country if someone like saraki is declared corrupt free. what a useless country smh. 3 Likes

There's no truth in this country anymore...Make EFCC no dey pursue FFK and others again ooo. Because APC party is even worse in judgement than the PDP. 2 Likes

NIGERIANS, let's take our destiny into our hands by going to demonstrate and demand the resignation of this corrupt judiciary. From the CJN to a sizeable number of the horribly corrupt justices, let's help the president. 1 Like

Very good. Now that the Storm is over, Saraki and Ekweremadu should coorperate with PYO to move Nigeria, devoid of corruption and selfishness, righteously forward. The three of you and Onnoghen should use your education and skills to improve Nigeria.

Most of you having Money and Properties abroad should repatriate those Assets to improve their communities in Nigeria on Schools, Estate Developments and Industries. Develop your Values first before you help others. Love yourself and yourselves.

Trump is still being investigated for his dealings with Putin during their election.

See Omokcri's Report on Nyako's double dealings with Obama on Nigeria's security, election et al. If Nigeria were Britain or the U.S. Nyako should be cooling off in Kirikiri now.

Jega has just recommended that Mr. President should not appoint INEC Chairman. Commonsence!

Decentralise the Exclusive list and make States fully autonomous to handle their Resources and elections.

And so on. 1 Like

If Nnamdi Kanu calls this country a zoo, people will start shouting. 7 Likes

Corruption has officially been personified in Nigeria. This Government is condoning bad behavior among his cabinet! Saraki top the list!! 1 Like





So what were you expecting before,



Saraki would go to jail ? So what were you expecting before,Saraki would go to jail ? 1 Like

Thats all they knw hw to do "REACT" for 2days...







Tomoro dey wud stl vote in sum1 worse than Buhari(If dats posibo)....



The only Reason the Vegetable has nt bn COOKED Impeached was obviously cos of this deal....





Saraki the SMART politician..... 1 Like





No reaction...this was expected.





Nigeria is a zoo. No reaction...this was expected.Nigeria is a zoo. 2 Likes





A victory for dollars,

Euros & Ghana Must Go...



All this is happening because

Baba Zahra is not around...



Issokay. A victory for dollars,Euros & Ghana Must Go...All this is happening becauseBaba Zahra is not around...Issokay. 1 Like

Padi padi government 1 Like

Nigeria & Corruption na 5&6

there is still hope for Evans there is still hope for Evans 1 Like

What a cursed country



Niraland legal practitioners and analysts over to u.



Have u seen how u've made fools of urselves on niraland ?



I therefore seize this opportunity to warm those jumping up and down about IPOB and BIAFRA to steer clear cos their disgrace is imminent.



I'm not for any politician



I'm for Biafra 1 Like

Kai,welcome to Naija politics where anything goes,i'm not suprised so far

#free Evan#,saraki and his co shorts,kidnaps us,smiling and waving at us,while Evan does his,physically, and keeping hostage.. but they are all"kidnappers "

Guy you neva even type comment finish, you don dey claim say people dey quote you, which means you typed this rubbish on purpose just to get quoted.

For that, I rule your words as null and void Guy you neva even type comment finish, you don dey claim say people dey quote you, which means you typed this rubbish on purpose just to get quoted.For that, I rule your words as null and void 6 Likes

Hahahaha