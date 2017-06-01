₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 3:22pm
Sosoliso Air Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi has made it to second round of the America's Got Talent. The talented singer shared the news on her Instagram account to announce her success at the singing competition.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/sosoliso-air-crash-survivor-kechi.html
3 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by nkowalo(f): 3:30pm
congrats dear. u will reach the final
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Sammypope4all(m): 3:38pm
Beautiful, intelligent, smart and unrelenting kid, who, despite her circumstances, is still confident of herself and her body. I foresee you becoming something great girl......
Lemme come and go and follow u jaree
23 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by ojkalito(m): 4:20pm
Biafra pple make una come claim una property
3 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by NathanBabs(m): 4:20pm
Make us proud!
5 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Sunofgod(m): 4:20pm
Talent vs Sympathy votes?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Cchley8(m): 4:20pm
God is great
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by brunofarad(m): 4:20pm
Wow
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by NwaAmaikpe: 4:20pm
She should better prepare well this time...
Sentiments won't work for her anymore....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by nairaman66(m): 4:20pm
Congratulations to her! Her beauty still lives in her voice!
5 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by ChristyB(f): 4:20pm
Congratulations, love the fact that she didn't let her situation bring her down.
God bless and prosper all you do darling.
7 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by dtruseeker(m): 4:20pm
She's a hero. I hope she wins
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by davidodiba(m): 4:21pm
She's got some powerful voice... Go on sweet... You going win
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Engrobiorah(m): 4:21pm
ojkalito:
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by lonelydora(m): 4:21pm
Keep making us proud, girl. You are blessed. Achieving what most Slay Queens can't achieve.
7 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by henryobinna(m): 4:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by AkupeMBANO(m): 4:21pm
good news
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Iloveafrica: 4:21pm
nkowalo:wat is your problem? I didn't see any comment here when I was about typing, but after typing and posting, I found out that u have forst me to comment, asumming this topic hits front page, u have stolen my mandate, are they using u to do me from village?
2 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by omikel(m): 4:21pm
GOOD
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Octevia: 4:21pm
Is it out of pity or out of merits?
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by hunniebun(f): 4:22pm
there's something about this girl...I just don't know...
I have a strong faith that she's going to win!
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by SalamRushdie: 4:22pm
Kachi God will manifest in Ur life ..How I wish I was allowed to marry you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Skmoda360(m): 4:22pm
now my full light is on....wow! wow!! wow!!!
1 Like
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Brownbarbie97(f): 4:23pm
You are a survivor and an inspiration.
You cheated death,went through a traumatic life changing experience that stole your beauty yet you were strong enough to proceed with your education and graduate with a first class and now you stand before millions.You are a blessing,the devil is a liar.
Shine on kechi,you are destined for greatness.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by majekdom2: 4:24pm
Octevia:you won't say "pity"... there are times opportunities are given to less privileged, disabled or a perceived lesser gender. It's to encourage them.
5 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Onyinye15(f): 4:25pm
Go Kechi
2 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by imstrong1: 4:25pm
WHEN bad things happen in your life you have three choices. You can either let it define you, let it destroy you or you can let it strengthen you. An EMPTY pockets teach you a million things in life than a full pockets
5 Likes
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:25pm
Ndi Igbo kwenu
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by robosky02(m): 4:26pm
good for her
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by ojkalito(m): 4:26pm
hunniebun:I hope so but there are more electrifying performances and talents on that show...maybe she will probably step up and become electrifying too
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Makes It To 2nd Round Of America's Got Talent by Holyfield1(m): 4:26pm
She will win it.. Trust me, She's got the talent,her voice is so amazing
2 Likes 1 Share
