NEWS VIA: Sosoliso Air Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi has made it to second round of the America's Got Talent. The talented singer shared the news on her Instagram account to announce her success at the singing competition.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/sosoliso-air-crash-survivor-kechi.html 3 Likes

congrats dear. u will reach the final 10 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful, intelligent, smart and unrelenting kid, who, despite her circumstances, is still confident of herself and her body. I foresee you becoming something great girl......





Lemme come and go and follow u jaree 23 Likes

Biafra pple make una come claim una property 3 Likes

Make us proud! 5 Likes

Talent vs Sympathy votes? 1 Like 1 Share

God is great 1 Like

Wow





She should better prepare well this time...





Sentiments won't work for her anymore.... She should better prepare well this time...Sentiments won't work for her anymore.... 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations to her! Her beauty still lives in her voice! 5 Likes

Congratulations, love the fact that she didn't let her situation bring her down.

God bless and prosper all you do darling. 7 Likes

She's a hero. I hope she wins

She's got some powerful voice... Go on sweet... You going win 6 Likes 1 Share

Keep making us proud, girl. You are blessed. Achieving what most Slay Queens can't achieve. 7 Likes







good news 1 Like

GOOD 1 Like

Is it out of pity or out of merits?

there's something about this girl...I just don't know...





I have a strong faith that she's going to win! 1 Like

Kachi God will manifest in Ur life ..How I wish I was allowed to marry you 3 Likes 1 Share

now my full light is on....wow! wow!! wow!!! 1 Like

You are a survivor and an inspiration.

You cheated death,went through a traumatic life changing experience that stole your beauty yet you were strong enough to proceed with your education and graduate with a first class and now you stand before millions.You are a blessing,the devil is a liar.

Shine on kechi,you are destined for greatness. 12 Likes 1 Share

Is it out of pity or out of merits? you won't say "pity"... there are times opportunities are given to less privileged, disabled or a perceived lesser gender. It's to encourage them. you won't say "pity"... there are times opportunities are given to less privileged, disabled or a perceived lesser gender. It's to encourage them. 5 Likes

Go Kechi 2 Likes

WHEN bad things happen in your life you have three choices. You can either let it define you, let it destroy you or you can let it strengthen you. An EMPTY pockets teach you a million things in life than a full pockets 5 Likes

Ndi Igbo kwenu

good for her

I have a strong faith that she's going to win! I hope so but there are more electrifying performances and talents on that show...maybe she will probably step up and become electrifying too I hope so but there are more electrifying performances and talents on that show...maybe she will probably step up and become electrifying too