₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,822,561 members, 3,597,714 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 05:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) (9855 Views)
DJ Lambo Announced As New President Of Choc Boi Nation / Dj Lambo Becomes The First Female President Of Choc Boi Nation / Photos: Yoruba Actress, Jaiye Kuti Announced As LASPOTECH Ambassador (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by ipafricaStaff(m): 10:43pm On Jun 14
Chocolate City Music (CCM) - one of Africa’s pioneering music companies, announced today that DJ Lambo has assumed the role of the first female President of the CHOC BOI NATION .
The urban movement–CBN currently comprises of Loose Kaynon, Yung L, CKay among others. The new structure marks CCM’s continued investment in music and the company’s unwavering commitment to build upon its rich history by expanding into distinct genres in order to open up new opportunities, develop global cross-over acts and deliver a cutting edge music experience to fans.
The movement will maintain a distinct A&R, marketing and promotions teams, while leveraging upon CCM’s reach to provide artistes with the resources they need to become world class acts.
DJ Lambo’s in her speech at Sao Cafe, Lekki a speech said - "My vision as CBN president is quite simple; To explore music frontiers and expnd the industry, break bounds, and inspire and nurture talents."...“CBN represents a community that inspires and grooms the younger generation of musicians”. President, CBN).
See More Photos Here: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/06/14/chocolate-city-music-proudly-announces-dj-lambo-president-cbn/
1 Like
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by exlinklodge: 10:53pm On Jun 14
Female ti take over
males will be like - hmmmm
FTC for the first time - that girl is da bomb
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:53pm On Jun 14
Make sense
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 10:53pm On Jun 14
Irrelevant label...
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by tiger28: 10:53pm On Jun 14
Teee
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:53pm On Jun 14
Nice one
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Memphis357(m): 10:53pm On Jun 14
Are they still significant in this yeye music industry?
1 Like
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by enigmaticlion: 10:54pm On Jun 14
And so what? Buhari is still incommunicado
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Kinzzle: 10:54pm On Jun 14
Ok
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by oko4lucky(m): 10:54pm On Jun 14
Ok
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 10:54pm On Jun 14
Nothing good has come out of chocolate city in the past 3years after endia featured patoranking on one funny song like that and SOS from young L
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by klassykute(m): 10:54pm On Jun 14
Wats left in choc city nahh, ice prince form he own label say he still join Choc but we no gree hear better song again, jessi self form he own cm koin Choc again still no hear better song from am.. okay Mi drop album as e future pple reach album no last 1year... okay koker still dey try small but after kolewerk notin good.. even lambo self,Fine Girl were sha mk i. No talk. All d best sha
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by bercarray(m): 10:54pm On Jun 14
two same topics at fp at once ,seems two mods are fighting for first to move to fp as we fight for ftc. Seun you need to change these mods o asap.
sorry o nlanders where is the DJ gan gan as in the new president? lady in white or the other one? I no fit form say I know her o
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:54pm On Jun 14
I pardon DJ Lambo because she's a woman but she's not there yet as a tight DJ. She needs to learn more.
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by BIA3: 10:54pm On Jun 14
Na Why the story make fp twice?
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by busterr(m): 10:54pm On Jun 14
Very talented d.j congrats to her
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by sucess001(m): 10:55pm On Jun 14
This girl is a guy
3 Likes
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Fresca(f): 10:55pm On Jun 14
I miss those days of ice prince, Jesse jagz, M.i and brymo... songs like "test me" "represent" chai! Choc boiz used to scatter my brain. I wish they could make music like back then again.
1 Like
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 10:55pm On Jun 14
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by nnol(m): 10:55pm On Jun 14
Nah who she help?
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:55pm On Jun 14
Wehdone
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by sucess001(m): 10:55pm On Jun 14
Omo! Muna abii is one fine babe o!
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by ayogozie(m): 10:55pm On Jun 14
Obi agu
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:56pm On Jun 14
Fresca:
For xylophone
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by emmayayodeji(m): 10:56pm On Jun 14
Fresca:
klassykute:
see them
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by pythonkid: 10:56pm On Jun 14
olosho
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 10:56pm On Jun 14
Fagggotts and their hairstyles,
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Koikili: 10:56pm On Jun 14
How many presidents we wan get for this country
1 Like
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by Olasco93: 10:56pm On Jun 14
Mr. Incredible has really flopped in the past few years. He need to sit and think in the right direction. Above all, what do I know, there's a reason for everything.
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 10:57pm On Jun 14
Chocolate City that once gave us hits. Morrell and Dice ailes are very good artists in that crew..
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by hardeycute: 10:58pm On Jun 14
What is special ?
Nairaland mods don't read ni before pushing ?I feared ban
Contradictory TITLE and BODY
|Re: Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) by sucess001(m): 10:58pm On Jun 14
@OP get your info right. I believe she was made president of the choc boi nation and not the chocolate city movement. That is still presided by MI I believe...
'there Is Power Between My Legs' - Maheeda As She Shares Raunchy New PHOTOS / Tonto Talks About 'verbal Attacks' From Wizkid With Her Legs Wide Open(video) / An Interview With Refiner,Optional1, Lanicky and Demiladegold
Viewing this topic: Qyubee(m), passwelle, adozie(m), terry29fresh, papachy(m), tosin139044(m), omolola15(m) and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3