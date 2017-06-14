Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dj Lambo Announced As President Of Choc Boi Nation (Photos) (9855 Views)

DJ Lambo Announced As New President Of Choc Boi Nation / Dj Lambo Becomes The First Female President Of Choc Boi Nation / Photos: Yoruba Actress, Jaiye Kuti Announced As LASPOTECH Ambassador (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The urban movement–CBN currently comprises of Loose Kaynon, Yung L, CKay among others. The new structure marks CCM’s continued investment in music and the company’s unwavering commitment to build upon its rich history by expanding into distinct genres in order to open up new opportunities, develop global cross-over acts and deliver a cutting edge music experience to fans.



The movement will maintain a distinct A&R, marketing and promotions teams, while leveraging upon CCM’s reach to provide artistes with the resources they need to become world class acts.



DJ Lambo’s in her speech at Sao Cafe, Lekki a speech said - "My vision as CBN president is quite simple; To explore music frontiers and expnd the industry, break bounds, and inspire and nurture talents."...“CBN represents a community that inspires and grooms the younger generation of musicians”. President, CBN).



See More Photos Here: Chocolate City Music (CCM) - one of Africa’s pioneering music companies, announced today that DJ Lambo has assumed the role of the first female President of the CHOC BOI NATION .The urban movement–CBN currently comprises of Loose Kaynon, Yung L, CKay among others. The new structure marks CCM’s continued investment in music and the company’s unwavering commitment to build upon its rich history by expanding into distinct genres in order to open up new opportunities, develop global cross-over acts and deliver a cutting edge music experience to fans.The movement will maintain a distinct A&R, marketing and promotions teams, while leveraging upon CCM’s reach to provide artistes with the resources they need to become world class acts.DJ Lambo’s in her speech at Sao Cafe, Lekki a speech said - "My vision as CBN president is quite simple; To explore music frontiers and expnd the industry, break bounds, and inspire and nurture talents."...“CBN represents a community that inspires and grooms the younger generation of musicians”. President, CBN).See More Photos Here: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/06/14/chocolate-city-music-proudly-announces-dj-lambo-president-cbn/ 1 Like

Female ti take over



males will be like - hmmmm



FTC for the first time - that girl is da bomb

Make sense

Irrelevant label... 22 Likes 1 Share

Teee

Nice one

Are they still significant in this yeye music industry? 1 Like

And so what? Buhari is still incommunicado

Ok

Ok

Nothing good has come out of chocolate city in the past 3years after endia featured patoranking on one funny song like that and SOS from young L

Wats left in choc city nahh, ice prince form he own label say he still join Choc but we no gree hear better song again, jessi self form he own cm koin Choc again still no hear better song from am.. okay Mi drop album as e future pple reach album no last 1year... okay koker still dey try small but after kolewerk notin good.. even lambo self,Fine Girl were sha mk i. No talk. All d best sha

two same topics at fp at once ,seems two mods are fighting for first to move to fp as we fight for ftc. Seun you need to change these mods o asap.





sorry o nlanders where is the DJ gan gan as in the new president? lady in white or the other one? I no fit form say I know her o

I pardon DJ Lambo because she's a woman but she's not there yet as a tight DJ. She needs to learn more.

Na Why the story make fp twice?

Very talented d.j congrats to her

This girl is a guy 3 Likes

I miss those days of ice prince, Jesse jagz, M.i and brymo... songs like "test me" "represent" chai! Choc boiz used to scatter my brain. I wish they could make music like back then again. 1 Like

Nah who she help?

Wehdone

Omo! Muna abii is one fine babe o!

Obi agu

Fresca:

X

For xylophone For xylophone

Fresca:

X klassykute:

Ah





see them see them

olosho

Fagggotts and their hairstyles,

How many presidents we wan get for this country 1 Like

Mr. Incredible has really flopped in the past few years. He need to sit and think in the right direction. Above all, what do I know, there's a reason for everything.

Chocolate City that once gave us hits. Morrell and Dice ailes are very good artists in that crew..

?





Nairaland mods don't read ni before pushing ?I feared ban



Contradictory TITLE and BODY What is specialNairaland mods don't read ni before pushing?I feared banContradictory TITLE and BODY